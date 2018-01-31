Google Fiber's Wireless Internet Service Is Leaving Boston (theverge.com) 25
Webpass, the wireless home broadband company that Google Fiber acquired in 2016, is exiting the Boston market. The Verge received a reader tip on the situation and a quick look around revealed that Boston is no longer listed as a current Webpass market on the company's website. From the report: "As with any acquisition, we've spent some time evaluating the Webpass business. As a result of our analysis, we've made the decision to wind down Webpass operations in Boston," an Access spokesperson said by email. "We'll work with customers and partners to minimize disruption, and there will be no immediate impacts to their Webpass service. We continue to see strong subscriber response across the rest of the Webpass portfolio, including successful launches in Denver and Seattle in 2017."
Before this move, Boston was one of 8 cities served by Webpass, which delivers up-to-gigabit internet speeds for residential and commercial buildings by using point to point wireless. That number has dropped to 7, and old Google search results for Webpass service in Massachusetts now redirect to the main homepage. Webpass internet service is available exclusively in apartment units and condo buildings. It originally came to Boston in 2015 and the company has (or at least had) an office in the city.
Gotta wonder if they got a big fat paycheck from the local cable/telco to pull this BS. I can't imagine how this makes economic sense. Once you sink the money for the hardware, if you aren't profitable, you increase your prices until you are...
That or they negotiated another, bigger city where the local cable/telco monopoly would drop their legal challenges to Google fiber in exchange for this...
Gotta love an AC complaining about a well-known user's "fake name". Pot, meet kettle.
My own theory is that when Google's accounting department got expense receipts for the first three seafood dinners from its Boston field staff, it came close to bankrupting the company.
[THIS finally made me create an account after many years of lurking]
I doubt anyone paid off Google since they have enough cash to buy a telco.
No, this is the problem with so-called "fast innovators". Infrastructure is a long con, played out over 30 years, and companies like Google can't see that far out. Like Google Fiber, which has stalled outright, Webpass requires significant infrastructure outlay for growth and that infrastructure requires significant expense in man-hours to get permits, space leased and palms greased before the first foot of cable can be unspooled at a site.
ILECs and franchised operators have 40+ years (100+ in some cases) dealing with government entities, property owners and suppliers and have built institutional organs that know how to deal with those animals. It's actually not too hard to build communications infrastructure anymore and the telco resistance to muni-chartered systems is proof of that. It's not the cost of the hardware and installation that's the barrier to entry any more, it's the jurisdictional processes (ROW access, easements, etc. etc.) that kill infrastructure innovation. Google, with all its brainy puzzle-solvers and with all its peeking into billions of lives, can't seem to crack the nut that is your local cigar-chomping county commissioner and the planning board he sits on. It's like they're scared to get into political knife-fights. Too bad; that's the way infrastructure in the US has always been built forever. You think the Interstate system doesn't have a little graft and blackmail on its ledger?
and that infrastructure requires significant expense in man-hours to get permits, space leased and palms greased before the first foot of cable can be unspooled at a site.
All it takes is the building owner giving them an access agreement and sign a contract for service. It can't get much easier than that. For fewer than 30 units every unit gets service and the owner gets one bill -- pretty cheap for accounting.
it's the jurisdictional processes (ROW access, easements, etc. etc.)
There is no ROW or easement issue. The owner of the building says "ok". What rights-of-way do you think are involved?
can't seem to crack the nut that is your local cigar-chomping county commissioner and the planning board he sits on.
They were already in business in Boston. It seems they had "cracked" the planning board and county commissioner, even with what little authority they
Lmao. Single family homes? Boston. B O S T O N.
Don't give a crap about B O S T O N. You can't get service anymore in B O S T O N. I am referring to D E N V E R. And no, not J O H N.
I can't imagine how this makes economic sense.
Just another win for net neutrality
"Under the Massachusetts legislation, any company that violates Net neutrality would be subject to antitrust enforcement by the attorney general's office."
https://www.bostonglobe.com/op... [bostonglobe.com]
If they can't monetize the pipe, they give up. It's not sexy or romantic or virtuous but that's how business works. Cut your losses is the best answer to sunk cost fallacy.
Google is now worthless (Score:3)
In fact, as I pointed out before, the VC should be going inside of Google and gutting them by funding good ideas. There are still ppl there with good ideas that are leaving now, and should be used on start-ups instead.
But, Im hoping that DOJ will break up these companies in a vertical fashion. Google, Facebook and Amazon are all good ones to be broken up. Not sure why they pointed to apple when in fact they have no real monopoly and no longer are considered to be the top dog in anything.
But, if Google was broken up, vertically into say 3 different googles and all with the same search capabilities, then they would compete against themselves (and perhaps bing, though I doubt it) and we wo
Well, technically, Bing could.
No really, pull the other one, it's got bells on it.
If anyone is even more fucked up about innovation, it's MS. How many times and how many products have they launched to great fanfare, only for it to die on the vine a few years later?
How many times and how many products have the launched to great fanfare, only for them to be the most popular products in their class on planet Earth?
MS never had a hit on a software product on day 1.
It took them several decades to create a locked-in monopoly of office and OS. From there, they would do things like release their visual product for cheap, and then give it away for free until borland was pretty much gone. Then and only then did they worry about IP.
Google, Facebook and Amazon are all good ones to be broken up. Not sure why they pointed to apple when in fact they have no real monopoly and no longer are considered to be the top dog in anything.
Google, Facebook and Amazon have no real monopoly, either.
But, if Google was broken up, vertically into say 3 different googles and all with the same search capabilities, then they would compete against themselves
Why not bust them up into 100 different "googles"? The more competition the merrier. Multiple the necessary infrastructure to provide the search services by a factor of 100, that will certainly result in better cheaper faster, right?
What to do about telcos (Score:2)
How to support new gigabit internet networks moving into more cities and states?
Whats the block been used by telcos to prevent a dynamic innovative rollout of new private sector networks in every state and city?
Time to escape the paper insulted wireline rules and get states and cities to support new gigabit internet networks.