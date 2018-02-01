Microsoft Office 2019 Will Only Work on Windows 10 (theverge.com) 117
Microsoft on Thursday provided an update on Office 2019, in which it revealed that the apps will only run on Windows 10. From a report: In a support article for service and support of Windows and Office, Microsoft has revealed you'll need to upgrade to Windows 10 if you want the latest version of Office without subscribing to the company's Office 365 service. It's a move that's clearly designed to push businesses that are holding off on Office 365 into subscriptions, as the standalone Office 2019 software will only be supported on Windows 10 and not Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 machines. Microsoft is also altering the support lifecycle for Office 2019, so it will receive 5 years of mainstream support and then "approximately 2 years of extended support."
Eat my ass, MS. I'm not running Windows 10, and you can't make me!
Well I guess you may be able to take a few days to get Wine setup to handle it.
However that is what my experience is.
The Boss gets a document to you and it is slightly screwed up (off fonts, or spacing) they Demand that they send it in that format. You open the file and save it and it goes off again.
Then they find out that you are not Using the newest version of office. So you have an option, upgrade to Office, or downgrade your job.
By showing a "better" (ahem) OS, then kill it off by writing your "best" (cough) software to only run on your newest OS.
Been that way for decades from MS. Nothing new.
Yeah, there's definitely no legitimate reason that an upcoming project would decide to deprecate support for an OS that will be 10 years old at the point of release (Win7 came out in '09). Supporting and doing quality assurance on multiple OS targets is totally free from an engineering and testing standpoint. All API features from newer OSes are backported to decades-old ones.
Note that LibreOffice dropped support for OSX 10.8 (2012) and required various Linux components (Kernel/GTK) from 2006.
Removing support for old stuff at the right time is part of the software flow. Supporting the everything-on-everything model means less resources (both development and testing) for other stuff. Surely there's a "too soon" for deprecation" but also a "too late". One decade sounds pretty dang reasonable.
there's definitely no legitimate reason that an upcoming project would decide to deprecate support for an OS that will be 10 years old
You really need to stop being a voice of reason around here. I mean we can't have these great hate microsoft bashing threads if you keep using your common sense.
Geezz. get with the program.
You really need to stop being a voice of reason around here.
Somebody has to. You should see my political campaign. I got in an argument with some guy who keeps telling me capitalism is past its end and it's time we moved on; he was very angry when I pointed out that the CEO of Home Depot taking lower pay and fewer bonuses wouldn't "pay for higher wages and benefits" because Home Depot has 300,000 employees and the entire executive suite nets $28/year per employee in cash compensation between them. His argument was I'm wrong because "their wealth is built on the
Geezz. get with the program.
Eh... smells like a Microsoft sockpuppet.
Supporting and doing quality assurance on multiple OS targets is totally free from an engineering and testing standpoint.
... except for the fact that Office 365 subscribers will be able to run Office 2019 on Win7. Since MSFT is already doing that engineering work for Office 365 this comes down to nothing more than an artificial limitation; intended to herd their customers in the direction that MSFT wants them to go.
A far more obvious and likely explanation is that they are simply reducing their costs by not supporting older versions of Windows. It costs money to develop for and test for those older versions, and to keep supporting them.
Most users never upgrade their version of Office. It comes with the PC, that's it. Businesses and home users alike. MS don't sell Windows 7 or 8.1 any more, so it will likely have near zero impact on their Office sales and save them a load of money.
Why not let me try to install the software and see if it runs? Tell me it's unsupported and let me install at my own risk. If it doesn't work, so be it, and I have no problem with this. But don't block me from installing it.
There's a similar issue with Android apps. I've previously purchased some apps for older versions of Android that the publishers have decided to no longer support. That's fine, and it's reasonable that the apps aren't tested on or updated for newer versions of Android. I have no problem
Switch to Libreoffice - V6 is Out - It's Free! (Score:3)
It's free!
https://www.libreoffice.org/
Re:Switch to Libreoffice - V6 is Out - It's Free! (Score:5, Funny)
It's free!
free? shut up and take my money!
And here's the link [libreoffice.org] to give them your money.
Re:Switch to Libreoffice - V6 is Out - It's Free! (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Switch to Libreoffice - V6 is Out - It's Free! (Score:4, Informative)
My experience has been that it tends to crash pretty often with those.
In the many years I've been using OO.o and LibreOffice on Linux, I have never experienced a crash while reading or writing MS Office documents -- old or new.
We can be pretty certain that documents made in Office 2019 will look like shit when viewed or edited with it. We've seen this issue before with every Office release... they make small changes to the document format that screw stuff up.
no shit, thank's for this ground breaking news
Subscriptions are going to kill my business.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Will Microsoft have Windows on a subscription model soon?
They already do for bigger businesses, it's called "software assurance". Believe you me, if/when they could figure out how to force smaller business users into subscription Windows they will. There's a reason that the commercial software publishers (Adobe, Autodesk, etc.) are all going subscription based, hint, it's not because it's better for consumers. It's because it's much more lucrative for them. These people are in business to make money, which means taking yours. They've just gotten better at it.
Not trolling, but if $60/month ($50 for Adobe and $10 for Office365)* is "killing" your business, perhaps you need to rethink your business? You should recover that cost in less than an hour of billable work. Sure, it's important to keep all overhead costs down, but for most businesses these would be small time costs.
*Cost is based on 1 user, which is a reasonable assumption given that you are a "a self employed contractor".
Adobe, MS... they have nothing on AutoDesk at $300/month.
It adds up quickly when you can’t stretch software lives. Thankfully I have a $15k package that is perpetual... and 10 years old.
We pay about $1,000/year per person for software; it starts to get tough.
Is that 15K per person? Because that sounds like 15 years worth of subscriptions if you are paying 1Kpp... why on earth wouldn't you subscribe if buying up front would take 16 years to pay off?
I think you might be confused. Here's how I read it:
He has a perpetual Autodesk license; he's not paying anything per month for that because he bought that license outright 10 years ago for $15,000. He's also paying $1,000/month/person for other software subscriptions, and that would increase to $1,300/month/person if he had to subscribe to Autodesk as well.
At $300/month, the $15,000 he spent on the perpetual license 10 years ago would be eaten up in a little more than 4 years for a single seat.
Adobe is actually not too bad, at least for Acrobat--We don't buy Acrobat anymore, preferring to do subscriptions as the break even is three years and we try to keep Acrobat within one version of current. For us, this was a wash either way, and the subs are more flexible than the fixed licenses were.
Microsoft is middle of the road. O365 is always going to cost more, software-wise, than perpetual office, and given that we're on a 6-7 year upgrade cycle for Office, this is a pretty serious increase in cost.
Re: (Score:2)
A contractor doesn't get paid on a nice timely basis. They may get paid Quarterly or after the project is completed. While they are working on the project they will need to function off of what they have saved up. Then they get a big payday, and save a big portion so they can survive their next project.
A monthly fee is a slow leak during the pay times, If one could outright purchase the full product, then they can buy it right after the big pay day, and be able to have a slower leak in their finances, or
Imagine if every piece of software you used had this model. That's the OPs point. Eventually it isn't sustainable for a small business.
Adobe has forced me into a subscription model where I'm paying 50$ a month to use their software
Sounds like you already had a perpetual copy of something from Adobe - Photoshop I guess. So what was wrong with just continuing with it? Have they invented some new colours or something?
Will Microsoft have Windows on a subscription model soon?
Yes.
My monthly fees are going to pile up it's going to make the decision to seek open source alternatives and simple choice.
The longer you wait, the more painful the transition. Get off the fence and start now, while you still have a business.
Monthly fees really do add up and hurt a business. Even if you are Paying more for one time cost version you have the option of using a bit longer then expected, budget an upgrade, reinvest the money you are paying for subscriptions.
As a contractor you may not get paid every month, why are you forcing all your expenses to be monthly.
As a self employed contractor software subscriptions are killing my business
I don't know about the subscription model adobe is forcing you into. I have found there are plenty of cheaper alternatives to their expensive software.
As for the Microsoft subscription module I've seen that is actually cheaper to pony up for a year in advance than to go month to month. $69 for a personal office license for 1 cpu, phone, and tablet. An $99 for 5 cpu, phones and tablets. The subscription module is still cheaper than just buying the office package off the shelf.
You are writing all the
$69 for a personal office license for 1 cpu, phone, and tablet. An $99 for 5 cpu, phones and tablets. The subscription module is still cheaper than just buying the office package off the shelf.
$69 for a terabyte of cloud storage AND $30/month Skype credits is actually pretty good...
It really isn't a bad deal. A terabyte of dropbox runs me $99 bucks a year. Dropbox is more compatible across devices but if I'm just using onedrive for backups of my personal desktop its hard to beat. The thing I really don't use is the skype credits but its nice to know they are there if I need them.
I really never understood the raw hatred people have here for the office subscription package. It's reasonably priced, and cheaper than buying the full package in the store. Plus subscription plans hav
The Cost of Office 365 small business is $12.50/month. That includes Exchange, Office, Skype, OneDrive. The cost for Office 365 on its own is ~$8.75/month.
No one is preventing you from purchasing Office outright, but the simple fact is that if you cannot afford $12.50 per employee/month for them to have email connectivity and an office suite, then you need to rethink your business planning. May I ask what you do a
It's about break-even when you consider a full lump-n-dump of the full suite every so many years vs monthly where you always get the latest edition.
It's a win-win for both businesses that rely on the software and Microsoft as there's a fixed cost that can be budgeted each year. It's consistency vs unknown expenditures. Businesses prefer the former.
Total BS (Score:2)
I can't imagine business standing for this. I'm sure many would run Office 2016 for 10 years if they had to.
For perspective (Score:2)
...just like in 2014 when XP went EOL, and there was no huge uptick in desktop Linux.
I agree. That just proved the Einstein quote to be correct.
Good. (Score:2)
Part what's been killing Windows for decades is the bloat after bloat of compatibility layers that make it work with software all the way back to Windows 3.1 in some cases.
Re: (Score:2)
FU (again) Microsoft (Score:3)
I have to run Windows. It was my choice -- accounting software. It is really the ONLY reason Windows is in the office anymore...
Sadly Word / Excel work better on Windows IMHO; too many keyboard shortcuts missing in Office for Mac...
I hate ribbons too. Won't use them.
So I prefer Office XP which runs just fine on Windows 7 which run just fine virtualized running as a process on a Mac server.
Windows has no business talking to the Internet (so it can't) which removes a whole bunch of security issues. I can run like this indefinitely. So
... fuck you Microsoft.
Fuck Windows 10 (Score:2)
Seriously, FUCK Windows 10. Not only it is de facto spyware, it's a bug-ridden piece of shit, and it has one of the ugliest interface I've ever used. Also, fuck MS-Office, fact is LibreOffice will do everything that 99% of users need.
will do everything that 99% of users need
or, if you are using an Intel processor, everything that 171.68213% of users need.
"Approximately 2 years of extended support" (Score:2)
Wow! (Score:3)
Personally, I gave up on them years ago, but if they keep going the way they have been, they will start driving mainstream users away. Is it any wonder the home PC market is nearly dead already.
Or push to Windows 10? (Score:2)
Why is the conclusion: "It's a move that's clearly designed to push businesses that are holding off on Office 365 into subscriptions"? They can upgrade to Windows 10 and get Office 2019. (Or do nothing, or migrate to some other platform/software, etc.) Microsoft has clearly done everything they can to push users to Windows 10 (automatic updates, anyone?), so why is that not considered? They seem hellbent on making Windows 10 "the most popular Windows ever".
They seem hellbent on making Windows 10 "the most popular Windows ever".
Because when support ends for Windows 7, Windows 10 will become subscription software.
Genunine curiosity. (Score:2)
I use Office only only rarely, but would like to ask to heavier users... I remember 2K as being a clear improvement over 97. Then you got 2003 that was similar to 2000 so no reason to upgrade. Then 2007 that had the dreaded ribbon and was file-incompatible so you more or less had to upgrade to open the incompatible files every moron that just couldn't be in a release that wasn't the last one sent you. Then 2010?, perhaps, 2013, I'm pretty sure that exists, probably others, then 365, one release to end all r
Yeah; outlook 2016 is a big improvement over older versions... even 2013. And its an order of magnitude better than 2000. Its a lot more reliable. Its solid. And honestly it doesn't have much competition. Thunderbird is good... but IMAP is really limited compared to exchange/office365.
So for a lot of people the business case for office is simply exchange support. And for them Word and excel and powerpoint are really just along for the ride.
Beyond outlook/exchange, 64-bit support lets you deal with much bigg
There are a few features I love as a business user:
So the question to power users is: Has been any reason, i mean feature-wise, to upgrade Office since Office 2000 ?
If you are going to upgrade look at going to office 365, or 2016 if you don't want to go subscriptions. If you have office 2010, moving to 2013/2016 will get you some new feature but nothing really worth upgrading to in my option. The only reason I moved from 2013 to 2016 is because i subscribed to office 365, which is office 2016. But I used office 2013 at work and on my surface and I really don't notice much difference between it and 2016. If you have 2013 you are perfectly fine to stay there.
Why Upgrade? (Score:2)
open office can barf all over it today!
Re: (Score:3)
Because at some point, you will be given an Office 2019 file,
Which probably won't happen. I routinely work with 3 office versions, 2010, 2013, and 2016 and I have yet to see any compatibility versions between the 3 of them as for opening files. Granted, I don't use any really 2016 specific options.
As for the OP bitch, this will happen with any software. Even libreoffice eventually. At some point a new feature will be added to the suite that isn't compatible with older versions. So the OP point is pretty much a moot point.
An a interesting note I found a dir
You'll truly be missed (Score:2)
How about Windows 11? (Score:2)
Fine by me (Score:2)
As an academic writer (Score:2)
I use rather advanced features in Microsoft Word (and sometimes Excel), and Word 2007 is still perfectly suitable for all the publications I produce.
You should have helped LibreOffice (Score:1)
If only people contributed to LibreOffice and Linux instead of giving billions to Microsoft you wouldn't be In the Windows 10 Monoculture. You have two years before Windows 7 expires, use that to plan your escape route.
so 2019 365 will work in windows or will be 2016SP (Score:2)
so 2019 365 will work in windows or will be some like 2016 SP X fully works with 2019 (that is 365 only)
Go for freedom... (Score:1)
Doesn't matter to me... (Score:2)
You can take my Windows 7 (Score:2)
So what? (Score:2)
Windows 10 was released mid-2015, office 2019 will ship almost 4 years later, and of course Office 2016 and Office 2013 as well as Office 2010 will all work on several well-deprecated OSes when Office 2019 is released.
I am certain that Apple's latest version of Pages, iMovie, etc. all run perfectly fine and are supported on 4 year-old OS X releases... right?
Will the latest OS X even install on a 4 year-old Mac?