Chrome OS Is Almost Ready To Replace Android On Tablets (theverge.com) 24
Several news features rolling out to Chromebooks paint a picture of the future of Chrome OS as the rightful replacement for Android tablet software. Those include a new split-screen feature for multitasking while in tablet mode, and a screenshot feature borrowed from Android. The Verge reports: As it stands now, Chrome OS is very close to taking up the mantle there, and features like this push it ever closer to becoming the hybrid OS for all types of Google-powered screens. This has been in the works for quite a while as Google's Chrome and Android teams have coordinated closely to ensure the influx of low-cost, hybrid computing devices like 2-in-1 Chromebooks get the best of both worlds. There is, of course, Android app compatibility on Chrome OS, an initiative that first arrived somewhat half-baked last year and has taken months to fully jell as Google worked out the kinks. For instance, just last month Google added the ability for Android apps on Chromebooks run in the background. In July of last year, Google also began embarking on a touch-focused redesign of Chrome OS to make the software more functional in tablet mode. We're likely not getting the full-blown merging of the two divisions and their respective platforms anytime soon, or perhaps ever, as Google has played with the idea for years without ever seeming to decide that one platform should supersede the other. In essence, however, Android remains Google's dominant mobile OS, while Chrome OS has been taking on more responsibility as Chromebooks have steadily become more capable and tablet-like.
Re:It seems that... (Score:4, Funny)
the year of Chrome OS on the desktop is cumming in the near future.
Interesting typo... The word is "coming", "cumming" means something completely different.
Re: (Score:1)
Not necessarily wrong. Google wants to splooge Chrome all over every notebook screen. What a great idea - a whole OS dedicated to giving away as much of our data as possible and placing all our reliance on Google.
ChromeOS, Androind, Linux. Lah de dah. (Score:1)
>Chrome OS Is Almost Ready To Replace Android On Tablets
Linux is Almost Ready to Replace Linux On Tablets.
There, fixed that for you.
Re: (Score:1)
Stupid reductionism is stupid. I cannot just run any Linux software on a tablet (e.g. GIMP). Being based on linux is no more interesting than being based on electricity.
See also, OSX != BSD
Re: (Score:2)
Chrome OS is a real, shipping, product. Fuchsia will be ready in 1, 2, or 5 years?
Google wants to gain momentum in the education market; Fuchsia would miss that window. My niece recently graduated from year 6 to high school. She attends a boutique K-12 private school where in earlier years every kid had an iPad but now her cashed-strapped parents must buy her a Macbook. Chrome OS running Android apps offers the best (worst?!) of both worlds on a single device.
Re: (Score:2)
Their school, their rules.
I would personally send them to the local high school so they could meet kids in the neighbourhood rather than driving them 15km but it's their choice.
Re: (Score:2)
Not every parent that sends their kids to private school is mega-rich.
At least in my corner of the globe it's common to sacrifice a large proportion of one's income because the state-run system is considered inadequate.
Crouton Phone (Score:2)
split screen (Score:2)
there is nothing to split.
TFS belies TFH (The Fucking Headline) (Score:2)
The headline claims "Chrome OS Is Almost Ready To Replace Android On Tablets," while TFS (which is itself apparently a quote of The Verge's story) says, "In essence, however, Android remains Google's dominant mobile OS, while Chrome OS has been taking on more responsibility as Chromebooks have steadily become more capable and tablet-like."
So the story contradicts the headline, which means the headline is pure
...
... clickbait.
Bastardizing the GNU (Score:3)
So they are using the Linux Kernel, but yet their license looks nothing like the GNU license? [google.com]
If I wanted to be locked-in with an OS and other services, I'd buy Apple products. They do a much better job it seems and are not a search company trying to get all my data so they can mine personal information about me then sell it.
Re: (Score:2)
So they are using the Linux Kernel, but yet their license looks nothing like the GNU license?
That comment makes me wonder if you understand how software licensing works at all. They are following all the rules that allow them to make use of the GPL. How is that "bastardizing" GNU? It's exactly the opposite of that actually.
If I wanted to be locked-in with an OS and other services, I'd buy Apple products.
What does that it even mean? Locked into an OS? You're locked in to ChromeOS just as much as you are if you start learning and accumulating software for any OS.
I'd buy Apple products
Based on your rantings (trolling) I'd have to assume you are pro-OSS. Most of ChromeOS is open source. Go download the M
Screenshot! (Score:2)
and a screenshot feature borrowed from Android
OMFG the screenshot feature is ready? Ship it!