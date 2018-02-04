Uber and Lyft Want You Banned From Using Your Own Self-Driving Car in Urban Areas (siliconbeat.com) 69
An anonymous reader quotes the Mercury News: The rabble can't be trusted with self-driving cars, and only companies operating fleets of them should be able to use them in dense urban areas. So say Uber and Lyft, as signatories to a new list of transportation goals developed by a group of international non-governmental organizations and titled "Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities"... According to Principle No. 10, "Shared fleets can provide more affordable access to all, maximize public safety and emissions benefits, ensure that maintenance and software upgrades are managed by professionals..."
It's stated reason is to "actualize the promise of reductions in vehicles, parking, and congestion, in line with broader policy trends to reduce the use of personal cars in dense urban areas." But others remain suspicious.
Gizmodo complains that the proposal "doesn't exactly sound like the freedom-filled future sci-fi writers have been promising, now does it?" and concludes that Uber and Lyft "have a hot new idea for screwing over city-dwellers."
New direction for Uber (Score:5, Insightful)
So, basically the complete opposite of what Uber currently says they stand for (people owning their own vehicles and using them to make some extra money "sharing" rides).
Uber clearly has the best interests of the people at heart and isn't just in it to make a buck by whatever means are more convenient.
Also, the complete opposite of their normal attitude about regulations.
It is disgusting, and this is going to really cut the legs out from under a lot of their supporters, because this is a lot of double-speak to ask of people!
It reminds me of Airliners. Commercial Airliners always want to push out General Aviation, as if they aren't paying their "fair share". Really they just want to own more of the sky. The airspace is for all Americans to use and so is the road as long as you can use it responsibly. We need to prevent profit-seeking corporations from co-opting the public welfare. It almost never works out the way they claim.
Re:New direction for Uber (Score:5, Informative)
this is going to really cut the legs out from under a lot of their supporters
Right, because lots of people "support" Uber because of their reputation for ethical behavior. Sure. Whatever.
Seriously, get some perspective. If you made a list of all the unethical and illegal crap that Uber has done, this wouldn't even make the top one hundred.
Look kid, if that is as close as you came to comprehending my comment, why reply?
It takes about 2 brain cells to realize that I meant that their supporters tend to be people who are anti-regulation and that's why they support a company that ignores regulations.
This isn't hard stuff. Seriously.
"currently, there are no self-driving cars"
You need to have vision laddie. If you come to the rent-seeking party only when self driving cars become available, there may be naught but crumbs available because all the profitable franchises have been locked down by forward thinking innovators.
BTW, What do you want to bet that the "Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities" includes getting rid of slow, dangerous, dirty, public transportation services and banning inefficient government run taxis and ride s
Also, the complete opposite of their normal attitude about regulations.
The point of regulations, while they may start at an intent to help the public, quickly becomes another way to limit competition and protect existing companies by setting up barriers to entry.
"You making money" has nothing to do with what Uber stands for. Uber could care less about you making money. If they could figure out a way for you to make nothing while still driving for them, they'd pursue that in a New York minute.
Uber stands for Uber.
Only.
Ever.
That's not really what they say, though - if everyone is driving themselves, then there's nobody to pay for a ride.
The obvious self interest doesn't escape me, but for the goals they are stating "to 'actualize the promise of reductions in vehicles, parking, and congestion, in line with broader policy trends to reduce the use of personal cars in dense urban areas.'," they aren't wrong, either.
I'm not saying I agree with these companies, but a lot of good ideas get shot down with knee jerk reactions simply be
A recent story [slashdot.org] talked about how Uber claims driverless trucks will increase (not decrease) employment of human truck-drivers to support short local routes, i.e., in urban areas.
I suppose banning all driverless vehicles except those of Uber and Lyft would be one way to do that...
/sarcasm
They only want regular people owning the cars because car maintenance is a cost they don't want to bare and so is commercial vehicle insurance.
If they can operate a fleet without paying a driver, they'll save money. They can run the cars 24x7 and I'm sure they'll get good insurance rates for their fancy autonomous vehicles.
So, basically the complete opposite of what Uber currently says they stand for (people owning their own vehicles and using them to make some extra money "sharing" rides). Uber clearly has the best interests of the people at heart and isn't just in it to make a buck by whatever means are more convenient.
My guess is they're not even being serious, they're just trolling for PR and VC money like when Ryanair suggests standing passengers on airplanes. Outrage causes buzz and somehow it's more important that people are talking about you than what they're saying.
New Boss (Score:2)
Same as the Old Boss (Taxi Companies)
Nope, the old bosses were threatenable. Because any given taxi/driver can be replaced. Local governments could regulate them. Lyft and Uber are large enough to fight city hall. They can afford to lose all the revenue from a major US city for an indeterminate period to display credible threats to the others.
In other words, you think the competition for Amazon's second headquarters is a large company throwing its weight around./p.
good for liability & saves owners from faceing (Score:2)
good for liability & saves owners from facing criminal changes when the owner is just one guy and the he does have the funds to go court to get the source code so he can say the software messed up.
What I see being the future of transportation would be to have shared vehicle fleets that act similar to public transit in that they will pick up other people along the way instead of a bunch of single occupancy self driving vehicles. How this might work is you hail one with an app, and get in. Somewhere down the road a message pops up on the console asking if you would like to pick up other passengers, or pay a fee to continue by yourself. Perhaps a rating system for other passengers so you could make a de
Up Yours?
Uber alles?
An Anthem for Future Transformation (Score:2)
To the tune of "Horst Wessel"
Uber and Lyft uber alles!
No Parking Forever (Score:5, Insightful)
There will be no need to legislate against provately-owned cars, autonomous or otherwise.
As self-driving fleets proliferate, there will be irresistible temptation on the part of urban developers to cut back on parking spaces at businesses, which will be needed only for individually owned cars; instead of a sea of parking spaces for all customers at a movie theater, the business will expand into its parking area, leaving only one row of "VIP spaces" that the diminishing number of car owners will have to pay for. As mass car culture fades, owning your own autonomous car will be like owning your own plane, a niche market for the well off. As hoi polloi buzz around in autonomous fleet cars that park only in industrial-zone warehouses when out of service, the remaining individual owners will pay for parking spaces as though they were airport tiedowns or marina slips.
Re: No Parking Forever (Score:2, Funny)
As long as they teach me how to use the seashells
If owners of self driving fleets want to pass laws that stop people from operating their own vehicles then people will not support self driving fleets.
People may not have a choice.
I've been predicting for years that once self-driving cars are good enough, it'll quickly become much harder to earn a driver's license and much easier to have one revoked
Once the persons car enters a city area a new city tax is calculated.
The freedom to drive exists but very few will be able to afford that per mile luxury tax in the city.
A congestion tax, road upkeep tax, city pollution tax, a parking tax.
I can see a number of factors that will tend towards autonomous, shared/fleet cars vs private ownership, once there's a "critical mass". First, economics: private cars are 5-10% utilized, while shared fleet cars are 50% utilized, so the cost of the car per ride is much lower, so many people will use shared rides instead of buying cars to save money. Second: parking. Cities allocate 40% of space to cars: parking, roads, etc. If cars don't need to be parked at homes, businesses, etc., and are much more effici
why didn't that happen decades ago with taxis? what's the difference?
Why would I need a parking spot at work if the car can drive back to my house and come back to pick me up on time?
Because having personally owned autonomous cars making two round trips a day to bring one person to work and pick up at quitting time is even more wasteful and congestion-contributing than the present-day system. Either ride in a fleet car that spends the day picking up other passengers or be one of the high rollers who rents a "yacht slip" at the office.
Then they can pay for the streets (Score:1)
Then Uber, Lyft and the other signatories can pay for the streets and their upkeep (paving, plowing, etc.). If tax payers are expected to continue to pay for streets then we damn well will use our driverless cars on them.
Then Uber, Lyft and the other signatories can pay for the streets and their upkeep (paving, plowing, etc.). If tax payers are expected to continue to pay for streets then we damn well will use our driverless cars on them.
I'm with you but that's a fight that won't be easy to win. Buses & trucks do most of the damage to paved roads but don't pay anywhere near their fair share for upkeep. Some political pretext will be found to keep you paying for roads while not being able to drive on them except in a JohnnyCab.
The fact is... (Score:1)
... that we will not realize the full benefit of self-driving cars unless they are networked to communicate with each other and with the regional traffic control infrastructure. This is not a good area for individual empowerment. Rogue vehicles that don't play by the rules -- whatever those rules turn out to be -- will ruin it for everybody else.
In most sane societies, it would be the role of the government to regulate many aspects of automated vehicle development and deployment, from communication and na
And the truth is, I agree with your point of view entirely. I like driving as much as anybody. If I listed the cars I've owned it would sound like a pointless exercise in online douchebraggery.
But our "hobby" -- and make no mistake, that's what it is -- gets about 30,000 people killed every year in the US alone. There will be immense social and political pressure to fix this as soon as technology allows. And as usual, we Americans will do the right thing only after trying everything else first.
*This is more a case of big brother saying centralized approach is the only way, more like single payer health care than anything.*
I'm very confused. Are you agreeing with me, or disagreeing?
You sound like Michael Moore talking about himself.
It won't go over well. (Score:2)
I won't lie, if laws like they suggest ever got passed then I would straight up burn down the local Uber/Lyft/Assholes Inc. hub and destroy all the cars there. Then I would post a video of it burning and encourage others to do the same. Tyranny must be opposed.
Shhhhh... He's being internet tough. It's how he rights the wrongs he perceives in the world.
They'll probably just disable self-driving capability if maintenance is not regularly performed by a dealer. Service departments have massive profit margins.
If dirt on a lens can cripple the system and it can't be detected, I doubt it would pass whatever industry standards get adopted by regulations.
Freedoms (Score:2)
A mil, government or big brand does not like you and no city car for you.
No car to or from that protest.
The internet politics of the car brand and the user's web history requesting the car is too far apart? No car app in the city for that person.
A few brands will make a nation wide list of who they will drive into a city for shopping, medical, work, fun.
The self driving car looks over every profile and finds
Technically, driving on public roads is considered a privilege. States/cities can do as they like. Private roads is another matter.
Neo-feudalism (Score:3)
This is a clear glimpse into the machinations of the corporatocracy wishing to impose their totalitarian vision of the future.
In this "gig economy" foisted on us with all of it's service jobs, private toll roads, apartments, cloud services, and soon to be automated car fleets the every day person will legally own very little. Instead immortal corporations will try to take ownership of most property and the rest of us will live as serfs subjugated to the shifting legal terms of service by said corporations.
Our whole legal systems is built around property rights and only the affairs of property holders seems to matter. Any consideration of the ordinary person is considered to be "cumbersome regulations" that should be eliminated.
Hmm ... (Score:2)
... in line with broader policy trends to reduce the use of personal cars
...
Said the two companies that hire people to use their personal cars.
... and only companies operating fleets of them [self-driving cars] should be able to use them in dense urban areas.
Ya, fleets, like taxi-cab companies - oops.
It's a risk to their business model (Score:2)
If you have a self-driving car, you don't need Uber or Lyft.
You have your own car drive itself and come and pick you up. It can dive off to a cheap parking garage too, so you don't have to pay inner city parking rates.
A family wouldn't need as many cars either, so more expensive self-driving cars become more affordable.
Color me shocked, I say! (Score:2)
As if a business would do anything to lock out its potential customers from their own rights so as increase their own profits.
Eventually Lyft/Uber vehicles are going to be used in the commission of crimes (burglaries, robberies, terrorism, etc.). The powers that be should say, "Sure, since you're claiming to be responsible let's see you acting responsibility as well and allow us to put your CEO and board members on trial with these criminals as accomplices and co-conspirators!"
Of course it won't happen, but