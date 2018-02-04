Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Microsoft Windows

Why Windows Vista Ended Up Being a Mess

Posted by EditorDavid
alaskana98 shares an article called "What Really Happened with Vista: An Insider's Retrospective." Ben Fathi, formerly a manager of various teams at Microsoft responsible for storage, file systems, high availability/clustering, file level network protocols, distributed file systems, and related technologies and later security, writes: Imagine supporting that same OS for a dozen years or more for a population of billions of customers, millions of companies, thousands of partners, hundreds of scenarios, and dozens of form factors -- and you'll begin to have an inkling of the support and compatibility nightmare. In hindsight, Linux has been more successful in this respect. The open source community and approach to software development is undoubtedly part of the solution. The modular and pluggable architecture of Unix/Linux is also a big architectural improvement in this respect. An organization, sooner or later, ships its org chart as its product; the Windows organization was no different. Open source doesn't have that problem...

I personally spent many years explaining to antivirus vendors why we would no longer allow them to "patch" kernel instructions and data structures in memory, why this was a security risk, and why they needed to use approved APIs going forward, that we would no longer support their legacy apps with deep hooks in the Windows kernel -- the same ones that hackers were using to attack consumer systems. Our "friends", the antivirus vendors, turned around and sued us, claiming we were blocking their livelihood and abusing our monopoly power! With friends like that, who needs enemies?
I like how the essay ends. "Was it an incredibly complex product with an amazingly huge ecosystem (the largest in the world at that time)? Yup, that it was. Could we have done better? Yup, you bet... Hindsight is 20/20."

Why Windows Vista Ended Up Being a Mess

  Modern tech companies are hypocrites...

    by blahplusplus ( 757119 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @09:39PM (#56068605)

    From article:

    Our "friends", the antivirus vendors, turned around and sued us, claiming we were blocking their livelihood and abusing our monopoly power! With friends like that, who needs enemies?

    Really from the company that's actively pro active in sabatoging privacy and people owning their own software via UWP? So much so that Gabe at Valve wouldn't let the new age of empires onto steam because of the windows store and UWP issue.

    legacy of trust

      by epine ( 68316 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @11:05PM (#56068795)

      How MS played the incompatibility card against DR-DOS [theregister.co.uk]

      "It's pretty clear we need to make sure Windows 3.1 only runs on top of MS DOS or an OEM version of it," and "The approach we will take is to detect dr 6 and refuse to load. The error message should be something like 'Invalid device driver interface.'" Microsoft had several methods of detecting and sabotaging the use of DR-DOS with Windows, one incorporated into "Bambi", the code name that Microsoft used for its disk cache utility (SMARTDRV) that detected DR-DOS and refused to load it for Windows 3.1. The AARD code trickery is well-known, but Caldera is now pursuing four other deliberate incompatibilities. One of them was a version check in XMS in the Windows 3.1 setup program which produced the message: "The XMS driver you have installed is not compatible with Windows. You must remove it before setup can successfully install Windows." Of course there was no reason for this. Brad Silverberg, the Microsoft exec who finally left the company last week, but who in an earlier life had been responsible for Windows 95, emailed Allchin on 27 September 1991: "after IBM announces support for dr-dos at comdex, it's a small step for them to also announce they will be selling netware lite, maybe sometime soon thereafter. but count on it. We don't know precisely what ibm is going to announce. my best hunch is that they will offer dr-dos as the preferred solution for 286, os 2 2.0 for 386. they will also probably continue to offer msdos at $165 (drdos for $99). drdos has problems running windows today, and I assume will have more problems in the future." Allchin replied: "You should make sure it has problems in the future. :-)", which is clear enough, and it should be noted that the pair were both high level Microsoft executives.

      I don't know much about Silverberg, but I can say I never read an article about Allchin where he didn't come across as a world-class slime weasel.

      Jim Allchin [wikipedia.org]

      After serving sixteen years at Microsoft, Allchin retired in early 2007 when Microsoft officially released the Windows Vista operating system to consumers.

      Perhaps in 2023 (2017 + sixteen years) we'll all be able to let bygones be bygones.

      Re:

        by epine ( 68316 )

        s/2023/2033/

    Re:

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      Yeah. Valve is great.

      One single platform for all PC-games which you aren't owning and where Valve take 30% of the sale.

      The great defender of consumer rights!!

  It was windows 7 v1

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @09:45PM (#56068621)
    I'm not sure you could say it "failed". It ended up becoming Windows 7, probably the best of the ms desktop os's ever, with a clean upgrade path to boot. So, if you think of it as "Window 7 v1"...it sure beat "Microsoft Bob".

    • Mojave (Windows Vista SP1) fixed a lot of the technical problems with Windows Vista. Was Windows 7 worth the price of the upgrade from Mojave, other than for three more years of patches?

      Re:Mojave vs. Windows 7

        by postbigbang ( 761081 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @10:19PM (#56068675)

        Lots of revisionist history going on here.

        Microsoft was just getting used to separating user space functions, which had turned XP prior to SP2 into an eggshell, so easily exploited that even bad script kiddies could pop a bubble and p0wn a machine.

        Virus makers were a red herring. So were driver makers. It because impossible to regression test Windows because the software communities had build so many dependencies into the system, which were changed just as quickly by Microsoft.

        Vista was simply a turd. There's no better way to describe it, and it's only after screaming hostilities did Microsoft pour sufficient resources to fix it so as to negate Vista into the more stable Windows 7-- which killed a lot of legacy problems, but also software compatibilities, libraries, functions, and functionality/behaviors.

        Microsoft needed the money-- back during the phase where they made money on CALs and discrete licensing fees. In the middle of it, chaos ensued. It was a disaster.

        • I personally never had any problems with Windows Vista. But, I had a first generation dual core AMD 64-bit processor and 4 gigs of ram. It worked fine for me. To this day, I can't recall any substantive differences between Windows Vista and Windows 7. Windows 7 seemed like simply a minor upgrade to Vista.

          The problem, as was always the case before the past 10 years or so, is people freaked whenever new operating systems came out.

          People bitched when Windows 95 was released. What? I need 16 megabytes of ra

          • Did you use Vista from launch, or after SP1 came out?

            Vista had well documented flaws in copying and deleting that were addressed by SP1. Driver support was lackluster and combined with the higher system requirements, games performed poorly. In parallel, the labeling of hardware as 'Vista Capable' when it could barely boot had largely been resolved by SP1.

            Vista Basic had a min-spec of 512MB and Home and up 1GB. Conventional wisdom of the time was that 2GB was necessary for anything like decent performance. T

        Re:Mojave vs. Windows 7

          by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @11:36PM (#56068877)

          I remember our tech lead in 2003ish insisted on following MS's API and structure recommendations, which included warnings that certain calls and other aspects would be deprecated in the future. Our software worked perfectly in Vista. Many products by bigger companies failed with security ot other issues. By post-hoc fixing some of their issues, you could get them working in Vista. Win7 had the advantage of arriving after all those companies fixed their software. I'd imagine tht had far more to do with it than "MS pouring in resources".

        Re:

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Vista sucked because they had to fix all the problems stemming from XP being designed as a single user, non networked OS. For example, they virtualized the filesystem for apps to prevent them dumping files all over it. That had an overhead.

          Windows 7 benefited from the tools they built for profiling Xbox games. They were able to find and fix a lot of performance limiting code.

          • Vista sucked because they had to fix all the problems stemming from XP being designed as a single user, non networked OS

            XP was a direct descendant of NT, which was always designed as a networked multi-user OS. The problem with XP was that, unlike 2000, it aimed for strong Windows 95 compatibility (NT4 and 2000 could run sensibly written Win32 apps) and that included applications that expected to be able to write their configuration files in C:\Program Files\AppName, rather than in the user's home directory, or write to the Local Machine part of the registry instead of the Current User part. Win32 had APIs for doing this c

        • Lots of revisionist history going on here.

          Microsoft was just getting used to separating user space functions, which had turned XP prior to SP2 into an eggshell, so easily exploited that even bad script kiddies could pop a bubble and p0wn a machine.

          Virus makers were a red herring. So were driver makers. It because impossible to regression test Windows because the software communities had build so many dependencies into the system, which were changed just as quickly by Microsoft.

          Vista was simply a turd. There's no better way to describe it, and it's only after screaming hostilities did Microsoft pour sufficient resources to fix it so as to negate Vista into the more stable Windows 7-- which killed a lot of legacy problems, but also software compatibilities, libraries, functions, and functionality/behaviors.

          Microsoft needed the money-- back during the phase where they made money on CALs and discrete licensing fees. In the middle of it, chaos ensued. It was a disaster.

          Huh? That's interesting. I always figured Vista was Microsoft's second attempt at hitting the Ballmer Peak [xkcd.com].

      Re:

        by arth1 ( 260657 )

        Mojave (Windows Vista SP1) fixed a lot of the technical problems with Windows Vista. Was Windows 7 worth the price of the upgrade from Mojave, other than for three more years of patches?

        It depends on who you ask. Vista demanded a lot more from the users, with the much stricter access controls. Because users hates having to make decisions, this was severely dialled back in Windows 7.
        If Vista had received the same additions and bug fixes that Windows 7 did, but without the dumbing down and trading security for convenience of W7, I would have chosen Vista as the superior OS of the two. But support died down quickly.

  Components

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @09:47PM (#56068627)

    From what I remember:

    1. They tried to write big chunks of it in .NET which wasn't quite a mature framework yet, and...
    2. They tried to component-ize everything into discreet, independent modules, and once they brought all of the modules together to compile as one coherent OS, it failed miserably

    They are still trying to do step #2 - witness the ARM based windows they are still working on, and Windows running on the XBox One, etc..
     

    Re:Components

      by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @12:14AM (#56068979)
      I remember that as well, but all that happened BEFORE it was released to the public. It had the database filesystem, and all the components written in .NET operated way too slowly, so they spent a couple of years re-writing in C++, and dropped the database filesystem.

      As I recall, the antivirus vendor problem that is mentioned in the summary didn't seem to come to light to the public until around the release of Windows 8 or so, when Microsoft got tired of dealing with support calls where a third-party antivirus had quarantined a critical component of windows, and the system wouldn't boot. That's when Microsoft got into the antivirus business.
      • Aaah, WinFS, the DB Filesystem, actually IMHO it was a great idea and there were numerous demos that showed how massively useful it would have been. It was a shame they abandoned it completely.

    Re:Components

      by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @01:17AM (#56069099)
      3. Vista was the first version of Windows which enforced admin/user separation. Unix-based OSes (Linux, OS X) have this built-in since Unix was designed assuming a multi-user environment. Users are given just enough privileges to run their programs, and likewise user programs are written assuming these minimal permissions. Windows was built upon DOS and the assumption that there was a single user who had total control of the computer. Consequently, even though Windows 2000 introduced the concept of admin/user separation, it was widely ignored. Most Windows programs were written assuming they had admin privileges.

      When Vista took away admin privileges (for programs run from a non-admin account), lots of programs stopped running. The ones which did run triggered countless UAE elevation request dialogs - so many that users became trained to just click OK every time it popped up, which pretty much defeated the whole purpose of requiring privilege elevation. Over time, programs were modified to run limited to user privileges, which is why it isn't a problem to run Vista now. But if you had to use it when it was first introduced, it was a nightmare.

      4. Microsoft's system requirements for Vista [microsoft.com] were totally unrealistic. Most XP systems at the time had 128-256 MB of RAM, with the occasional 512 MB system. 1 GB was profligate with XP. Microsoft didn't want to freak people out, so set Vista's minimum memory requirement at an unrealistic 512 MB. With that little RAM, Vista begins swapping the moment you try to start your first program. Realistically, 1 GB is the minimum, 2 GB a comfortable amount.

      5. XP was developed from 1998-2001 and released in 2001. Vista was developed from 2001-2006 and released in 2007. 2004-2005 was when Intel ran headfirst into the brick wall of physics (higher clock speeds resulted in excessive leakage and power consumption) and processors stopped doubling in clock speed every 1.5 to 2 years [wikipedia.org]. Based on Windows 3.x, 95, 98, and 2000, Microsoft had assumed CPU speeds would increase by a certain amount from development to release. Consequently, XP was a dog when it was being developed, but by the time it was released computers had gotten fast enough that it performed well on customer machines. Vista was a dog during development, and was still a dog when customers began buying it.

      Those of you claiming Vista runs well and was unfairly maligned should try running it on period hardware - a Pentium 4 or Core Solo/Duo (not Core 2) with 512 MB of RAM. I'd say run it with period software too just so you can experience getting a UAE elevation prompt a dozen times a day, but it'll probably be tough to find period software.

      Re:Components

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @03:23AM (#56069303) Homepage Journal

        UAC hell was deliberate. There was no other way to make developers behave without completely breaking their apps, which users would hate even more.

        UAC trained developers to avoid doing things that triggered them as much as possible.

      • Hah, yes!

        My parents bought one of the very first wave of Vista laptops, just a few weeks after the official launch. With 512mb of RAM, it ran like an absolute dog and that should never have been listed as the minimum spec. That said, surely some of the blame here must attach to the hardware vendors? Whatever MS put on the box as the minimum spec for Vista, they must have known they were pushing borderline-unusable PCs out the door.

        I also remember the constant UAC prompts, but suspect MS made the right call

  Why the Vista hate?

    by imperious_rex ( 845595 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @10:21PM (#56068683)
    When Vista initially came out it was rife with performance issues and other flaws that were astonishingly bad and it was clear that it had been released prematurely. So I can understand the initial hate. But after SP1, its initial problems were corrected and SP2 made further fixes and minor improvements. I used Vista as my main PC's OS for nearly 8 years and I was quite satisfied with its performance and capability. So why the continued Vista hate so long after SP1?

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      The two main sources of hate where the UAC prompts out the yinyang, and the "min spec" hardware was well under spec which lead to vendor selling machines with Vista that performed poorly.

      The other part to it was XP had been around too long, and everyone was quite comfortable with it.

      Even in 2012 a major company I worked at was still using a standardized XP image and Office 2003 on thousands of desktops and laptops across dozens of sites with the ability to remotely reimage a machine and have it automaticall

      • The two main sources of hate where the UAC prompts out the yinyang

        If you were getting UAC prompts out of the yinyang, you must have been running some really poorly written software.

    • I had the same experience. Ran Vista for years without an issue and I found it a huge step up from XP (where simple stuff like alt-tabbing from a fullscreen game to media player window would frequently result in a BSOD). Of course I turned UAC off on day one, and ran it on a decent system (4GB+ of RAM).

    Re:Why the Vista hate? - Agree and disagree

      by az-saguaro ( 1231754 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @11:51PM (#56068919)

      I got a new laptop in 2007, with then new Vista. I also put Vista on some of my household machines. I hated it at first, as you said. Then, it improved with SP's, and it got better, as SP's tend to do. And, as time went on, I got used to it. I learned to live with it. Yet I rarely had a session where I did not have some reason to swear at it. On my main desktop machine which was my computing center, I continued to run XP (I loved XP, still do). Work with anything long enough, learn its quirks, and you can learn to live with it even if not love it. In the end, it turns out that Vista preserved the majority of computing paradigms that MS introduced with 3.11-95-98-200-XP, so once you got over the shock of what changed, it wasn't really so bad.

      There were some big objections such as UAC, "min spec" debacle, security, etc., but there were also a zillion little sniggling things that were wrong. Technical architecture aside, an OS has two components, what's under the hood, and the user interface. Regardless how well or poorly it did with under the hood architecture, there was no reason to alter user paradigms that everyone knows and uses, especially since MS had invented or at least promoted and entrenched so many of them. Imagine suddenly all autos have the steering wheel and driver switched to the opposite side. Imagine that suddenly screws, nuts, and bolts have an entirely new system of thread sizes, that suddenly the qwerty keyboard is replaced with some new scramble of letters dictated by Steve Ballmer. I do a lot of work with font design. Vista suddenly broke font handling. File management via Explorer was suddenly deficient. Utilities such as Classic Shell came about not just because a few old fogies could not keep up with changing times, but because there is no reason to break basic functional paradigms just to be different.

      Regardless who "invented" this, that, and the other OS feature (Xerox, Apple, IBM, MS, whatever), MS had its pivotal role. When MS made those earlier versions of Windows, they were not constrained by prior notions of what it should be. Right or wrong, they worked through the issues, and tweaked the interface, to get something that worked and people liked or at least got accustomed to. When Ballmer and Vista were in play, they tried, for better or worse, to fix core architecture problems, but they were not obliged to fudge the user interface paradigms, but they did. In so doing, not only did they disrespect and disregard the entire world user base, but they disrespected their own company forebears, second guessing what 20 years of MS engineers had developed before them. A lot of it was just change for change's sake, dumb and misguided.

      Anybody could have learned to live with and adapt to the UAC prompts if that is all it was, or just corrupted font handling, or any other single thing. But, everything all piled up made it unpleasant, even after getting used to it and accepting that it was not too different than prior versions. It was different enough, and mostly for no sound reason, and that is why it was hated. It was better than Win 95. It wasn't better than Win 2000 or XP. Good riddance.

    Re:Why the Vista hate?

      by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @12:16AM (#56068985) Homepage

      Well, Vista was also a resource hog and particularly on machines with memory near the minimum requirements it was absurdly slow. Like XP ran decently on 128 MB RAM while Vista was a dog on 1024 MB which never got properly fixed. And the early iterations of the "SuperCache" system only made it worse by constantly trashing the disk to load things you'd soon have to evict anyway, making the system less responsive instead of more. To be honest, I don't know much about Vista post-SP1 because my early experience after trying to help a friend with it was "kill it with fire", "you can pry XP from my cold, dead hands" and "maybe Linux is ready for the desktop soon". And yes it was a premature release but it was actually late, it's like you've spent 5 years after XP and deliver this shit sandwich?

      After a couple years of fixes and the improved firewall XP SP2 wasn't the Swiss cheese it had been at the initial release, by the time Vista rolled out it was pretty damn stable. And you had UAC issues, driver issues etc. that also added to its poor reputation, SP1 didn't arrive until 2008 so the stink had a full year to soak in. Same year you had XP SP3 that set a new high bar for maturity, even if Vista SP1 had improved you had 7 years of XP fixes to compete with so it never got credit for doing more than fixing the worst of it. Windows 7 was a *much* needed do-over reputation-wise because Vista's was tarred and feathered. It sticks.

    Re:

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      Yeah, I didn't think Vista was bad. Vista started out bad, but it got better. I would rather use Vista than 8, 10, ME, etc. :P

  "Linux has been more successful"? Not for long...

    by mrsam ( 12205 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @10:34PM (#56068709) Homepage

    Linux has been more successful in this respect. The open source community and approach to software development is undoubtedly part of the solution. The modular and pluggable architecture of Unix/Linux is also a big architectural improvement in this respect.

    So, Microsoft is on the record admitting that Linux's "modular and pluggable" architecture is more sound than Windows' monolithic approach... Not to worry, my friends, the Windows folks won't be behind this 8-ball for long. The systemd folks are working very hard, on closing this gap.

  • You know why we dug into the fucking mess you call a kernel? Because it was a NECESSITY to get anything to work. The security of Windows up to 7 was such a catastrophic failure that the only way to defend against malware was to dig even deeper into your kernel because you had NO, ZERO, ZIP safeguards against malware actually doing something like this.

    What did you expect us to do? Run on the crap you dared to call a kernel and rely on its nonexistent ability to defend against malware undermining it? That wou

    • Not sure about security. Don't actually care about security. But Vista was a mess because it was unstable more than because of being not secure. It was not less secure than WinXP. But it was less stable than WinXP. This: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org] is why.
  • In hindsight, Linux has been more successful in this respect. The open source community and approach to software development is undoubtedly part of the solution. The modular and pluggable architecture of Unix/Linux is also a big architectural improvement in this respect

    Try to run a 2.4 binary on modern linux. No fucking way. 2.2 or 2.0? You have to be out of your bloody mind.

    Backward compatibility is absolute bullshit for Linux.

    Re:Please

      by caseih ( 160668 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @12:13AM (#56068975)

      In my last job we ran some binaries designed for RedHat 6.2 (kernel 2.2 if I'm not mistaken) on RHEL 6 with kernel 2.6. Worked just fine. The thing that keeps binaries from running isn't usually the kernel; it's the C library and dynamic linker loader. In my case I had to set up a complete RH 6.2 chroot environment to run this app in. Think about that. Redhat 6.2 user space running on a then-current 2.6 kernel.

      I'm fairly confident the same binary would, with the chroot environment and supporting libc and ld.so, run on RHEL 7, and probably would work fine with kernel 4.x (though I doubt it would work with selinux without some serious tinkering).

      By and large, the Linux kernel is quite compatible with older binaries, if you can get a linker and libc version that work with the binary in question. Certainly it's much more compatible than you claim.

    • Depends on what you mean by 'modern Linux'. Since you're talking about kernel versions, I'd expect this to work, just as if you have built your kernel with the correct COMPAT options ancient FreeBSD binaries will run on an old kernel.

      If you're talking about a distro, then things get more complex. glibc is pretty good about backwards compatibility and uses symbol versioning extensively to allow binaries to get older behaviour from a newer glibc. The X11 protocol has been extended, but modern X.org supp

  Better topic

    by Anonymous Coward

    Better topic for next article: Why microsoft ended up being a mess.
    Vista was meh in every way. Win7 was an OS worth paying for. 10 isn't something I'd use if you *payed me*.

    I don't see this trend improving from here either.

  • It bridged the 32 and 64 bit eras. Hardware companies used that as an excuse to discontinue product support en mass, and MS got the blame. Every compliant I ever heard about it boiled down to software and peripheral vendors successfully selling the idea that an inevitable transition was Vista's fault. You want to talk about a deliberately shit os, talk about 8.

  vendors got caught with their pants off

    by Espectr0 ( 577637 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @11:58PM (#56068941) Journal

    vista was actually a good OS. it had a file copying bug before SP1, other than that its only fault was that it was too modern and advanced for the time. vendors were selling still old hardware, and in some cases selling hardware that was too slow for the OS.

    people actually required having a faster computer than they had, so it ran slower than 98. fast foward a few years later, almost the same OS with a nicer skin and some UI enhancements was released to public fanfare. it was called windows 7, and was built on top of vista.

  • From: billg
    To: pascalm; russw; tomle
    Cc: philba
    Subject: Dr dos
    Date: Thursday, September 22, 1988 12:41 PM

    You never sent me a response on the question of what things an app
    would do that would make it run on MSDOS and not run with DR-DOS.
    Is there any version check or api that they fail to have? Is there
    a feature they have that might get in our way? I am not looking
    for something they cant get around. I am looking for something
    that their current binary fails on.

    This is a fairly urgent question fo

  Blaming others

    by peppepz ( 1311345 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @01:14AM (#56069093)
    People needed antivirus software from your "friends" because your OSes were vulnerable in the first place, having a track record of being hackable by displaying a picture (e.g. the wmf bug) or by being present on the Internet (e.g. the "blaster" bug). Also, people could accuse you of abusing your monopoly position because 1) you had a monopoly on the desktop OS market and 2) you had a history of taking advantage of that position; both being problems that you could fix at any time if you really had any interest. Accusing antivirus vendors of being the cause for your OS requiring twice as much RAM as its /successor/ is inelegant and the accuses themselves are unbelievable to me.

  Job title

    by SoundGuyNoise ( 864550 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @03:11AM (#56069275) Homepage

    manager of various teams at Microsoft responsible for storage, file systems, high availability/clustering, file level network protocols, distributed file systems, and related technologies and later security

    Doesn't exactly flow on a business card, does it?

  • 1. User Access Control -
    The OS ceaselessly asking me 'are you sure?', 'are you sure?'. How can I be sure? Give me a realistic option instead of just 'yes' or 'no' (maybe offer to sandbox the process and help me check if it runs OK).

    2. Vista’s desktop search indexing (Windows search) -
    Ah, here was the OS pretending to be both goggle.com AND google's database for your local filesystem. Indexing slowed 80% of new laptops to a crawl -- especially cheap, high-volume AMD-chipped laptops from the likes of Co

    • 1. Easily and usually turned off. (Yes it was annoyingly excessive which is why it usually was quickly disabled.)

      2. Fixed with SP1. (Learned long ago to never buy Windows before SP1 was released.)

      I ran Vista for years on my primary home laptop, I didn't buy that machine until after SP1 came out, (I repeat, never buy Win before the first SP). Vista was no more or less stable than prior versions, Win 7 was more stable when it came out and I started using it at work, but not enough for me to invest in upgradi

  • The summary is white noise. It doesn't say anything about why Vista was out the gate. Only that it would be hard to support post-release. Every system is hard to support post release though.

    The obvious reason Vista was not stable (and could not be stable) is that 64bit Win Api did not support atomic 64bit operations in Vista version of the Windows runtime. The 64bit atomic operations only gained support starting with Win7 (64bit). So there was a bunch of 64 bit Vista application code written without

  • I'm sure there's lots of technically competent people working on Windows. There's also probably many managers who want to do things right. Sadly, politics and economics issues always interfere and thus we get the user-hostile Windows 10. It's a pity because it could be a great OS for everyone.

    • Big problems with Political infighting at Microsoft.

      No Microsoft O/S is good for everyone - more and more people are choosing to use Linux.

      I started with MS-DOS, before I ever saw LInux.

      Been using Linux as my main O/S for over 20 years now.

