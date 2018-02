Former Google/Facebook/Mozilla Employees Will Fight Addictive Technologies

An anonymous reader quotes Quartz:The group also plans an anti-tech addiction ad campaign at 55,000 schools across America, and has another $50 million in media airtime donated by partners which include Comcast and DirecTV.The group's co-founder, a former Google design ethicist, told Quartz that tech companies "profit by drilling into our brains to pull the attention out of it, by using persuasion techniques to keep [us] hooked." And the group's web page argues that "What began as a race to monetize our attention is now eroding the pillars of our society : mental health, democracy, social relationships, and our children."