Former Google/Facebook/Mozilla Employees Will Fight Addictive Technologies (qz.com) 50
An anonymous reader quotes Quartz: A new alliance made up of former Silicon Valley cronies has aseembled to challenge the technological Frankenstein they've collectively created. The Center for Humane Technology is a group comprising former employees and pals of Google, Facebook, and Mozilla. The nonprofit launches today (Feb. 4) in the hopes that it can raise awareness about the societal tolls of technology, which its members believe are inherently addictive. The group will lobby for a bill to research the effects of technology on children's health... On Feb. 7, the group's members will participate in a conference focused on digital health for kids, hosted by the nonprofit Common Sense.
The group also plans an anti-tech addiction ad campaign at 55,000 schools across America, and has another $50 million in media airtime donated by partners which include Comcast and DirecTV.
The group's co-founder, a former Google design ethicist, told Quartz that tech companies "profit by drilling into our brains to pull the attention out of it, by using persuasion techniques to keep [us] hooked." And the group's web page argues that "What began as a race to monetize our attention is now eroding the pillars of our society: mental health, democracy, social relationships, and our children."
The group also plans an anti-tech addiction ad campaign at 55,000 schools across America, and has another $50 million in media airtime donated by partners which include Comcast and DirecTV.
The group's co-founder, a former Google design ethicist, told Quartz that tech companies "profit by drilling into our brains to pull the attention out of it, by using persuasion techniques to keep [us] hooked." And the group's web page argues that "What began as a race to monetize our attention is now eroding the pillars of our society: mental health, democracy, social relationships, and our children."
Re: You helped create it (Score:2)
This is more BS social justice warrior stuff. Who gets to say how people spend their time anyway? If people use these technologies a lot, it's because they want to. Who are we or they to criticize? If they want to use the technologies less, they are free to do so.
Re: You helped create it (Score:2)
Nope, thank goodness I have the freedom to not want to. But it's a shame others here can't if they wanted to. Also, fuck off.
Re: You helped create it (Score:2)
An addiction is something someone wants so much, that it affects their ability to lead a normal life. Don't presume to lecture me on addiction. I've been addicted to many things. But to call me righteous for saying that the assists value proposition is not up to you..... that's pompous and arrogant. They get to decide for themselves, addiction, fetish, whatever's in their minds and rights to want, so long as they aren't directly harming another person by their choices, or violating anyone else's freedom, I
Re: (Score:2)
Your posts are incoherent. Other people, associations, and companies can also do whatever they want, as long as they harm no persons, and that certainly includes fighting against internet addiction or other forms of addiction.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps a dopamine addiction?
Keywords: Skinner box, dopamine, Facebook.
Re: You helped create it (Score:2)
The victims. But these people are using technology, not infringing on anyone else's freedom.
Re: (Score:2)
I have to agree here. This is the usual anti-tech can't-we-just-get-in-touch-with-our-human-side-again stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't have to disagree but I certainly do.When an addictive substance or technology is developed you need to develop the insight and the tools to allow people to control it, independent of possible policy decisions.
What you are saying is 'I don't have a clue so I'll dismiss it as emotional anti-tech'. If research shows that allowing yourself to be drawn into this or that technology leads to an inability to read a book or inability to just sit and think without visual or auditive stimuli, and the inability
Re: If only Hillary Clinton had won! (Score:3)
The discussion about the addictive and manipulative effects of social media has started long before Clinton considered (officially) becoming president. The topic was hot in 2014 (if I recall correctly) and may have been before that.
Re: If only Hillary Clinton had won! (Score:3)
If you check Google scholar the first research in that area is from 2010. So this started with Obama.
Maybe they can ask... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Bill Maher asks an interesting question here on ethics, and I don't think it was properly answered. How can you even be ethical when what you're doing is manipulating people?
Is it unethical to manipulate people away from eating laundry detergent pods?
Im addicted To Coding (Score:1)
I'm sure this will become common practice (Score:4, Insightful)
It's like with the banks. You've got these talented and nerdy characters that first work for a big bank, ripping off people in legal ways, and then when they've made a lot of money they purify themselves by going to work for an organisation which monitors the banking system. I don't know if I should condemn them, they're not less moral than other people, but they're certainly no moral guides.
schmesign schmethicist (Score:4, Interesting)
A fucking what? Is that what people do when they fail the exam to be UX facilitator?
Re: (Score:3)
Having an option to do something, in this case something very trivial like posting in Facebook, does not make that something addictive.
It's trivial to get up and walk away from a card game, and yet thousands of addicts are sitting in Las Vegas right now unable to do just that.
And if this is a "trivial" problem in society, then it should be trivially easy to tell a social media junkie to quit cold turkey. Try that on a handful of your adult friends or their teenage children and see how that works out.
Collective IQ? (Score:1)
Remember Douglas Engelbart? Apart from the famous "mother of all demos" there was his philosophy which loosely says that technology should help boost IQ not subvert or replace it, as has largely happened.
My Markey Index strikes again (Score:2)
Whenever Sen. Ed Markey (D-Salem 1680) lets fly on some science/tech subject, he is invariably dead wrong, and the best course of action is to do the opposite on whatever issue he is spouting about this time. I have never known my personal Markey Index to fail.
First of all, the headline on this article is silly. What are Silicon Valley manufacturers supposed to do - intentionally make their products less attractive to consumers? The linked article focuses on 'tech addiction' as being the problem, and we hav
How about good parenting? (Score:1)
How about encouraging good parenting? Lot of the problems these people created was a direct result of addictive technology. But it also created a connection for bullying, and other bad behavior. But a lack of parenting to monitor this behavior and limit technology addiction is more about bad parenting. Giving kids a Facebook user account in grade school or even a $800 smartphone that you do not monitor as a parent is certainly a prime contributor to kids abusing technology. How about the other gorilla in th
Re: (Score:2)
How about encouraging good parenting?
I'm going to go way out on a limb here and suggest that good parenting requires good parents. Does this mean we should prevent people from having kids if they are unable to demonstrate that they would be good parents? Try getting elected on that platform and see how far you get.
Keep your kids away from the internet! (Score:2)
remove all traces of internet from your home, cancel your mobile internet subscriptions, shutdown your router and wifi access points!
now enjoy your new addictive-free life and go watch some TV.