Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks Education Facebook Google Government Mozilla

Former Google/Facebook/Mozilla Employees Will Fight Addictive Technologies (qz.com) 50

Posted by EditorDavid from the stimuli-vs-stigma dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Quartz: A new alliance made up of former Silicon Valley cronies has aseembled to challenge the technological Frankenstein they've collectively created. The Center for Humane Technology is a group comprising former employees and pals of Google, Facebook, and Mozilla. The nonprofit launches today (Feb. 4) in the hopes that it can raise awareness about the societal tolls of technology, which its members believe are inherently addictive. The group will lobby for a bill to research the effects of technology on children's health... On Feb. 7, the group's members will participate in a conference focused on digital health for kids, hosted by the nonprofit Common Sense.
The group also plans an anti-tech addiction ad campaign at 55,000 schools across America, and has another $50 million in media airtime donated by partners which include Comcast and DirecTV.

The group's co-founder, a former Google design ethicist, told Quartz that tech companies "profit by drilling into our brains to pull the attention out of it, by using persuasion techniques to keep [us] hooked." And the group's web page argues that "What began as a race to monetize our attention is now eroding the pillars of our society: mental health, democracy, social relationships, and our children."

Former Google/Facebook/Mozilla Employees Will Fight Addictive Technologies More | Reply

Former Google/Facebook/Mozilla Employees Will Fight Addictive Technologies

Comments Filter:

  • Maybe they can ask... (Score:5, Funny)

    by localgh0st ( 1588343 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @03:26AM (#56069317)
    the Google + team how they made their product so non-addictive.
  • I get a real thrill when I create something really awesome.... You know that feeling... :) That Coding feeling... sometimes its all you can think about... you bump into walls when you got your mind set on a problem... lol Is that Bad?

  • I'm sure this will become common practice (Score:4, Insightful)

    by tinkerton ( 199273 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @04:03AM (#56069421)

    It's like with the banks. You've got these talented and nerdy characters that first work for a big bank, ripping off people in legal ways, and then when they've made a lot of money they purify themselves by going to work for an organisation which monitors the banking system. I don't know if I should condemn them, they're not less moral than other people, but they're certainly no moral guides.

  • schmesign schmethicist (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @04:23AM (#56069449) Homepage Journal

    a former Google design ethicist

    A fucking what? Is that what people do when they fail the exam to be UX facilitator?

  • Remember Douglas Engelbart? Apart from the famous "mother of all demos" there was his philosophy which loosely says that technology should help boost IQ not subvert or replace it, as has largely happened.

  • Whenever Sen. Ed Markey (D-Salem 1680) lets fly on some science/tech subject, he is invariably dead wrong, and the best course of action is to do the opposite on whatever issue he is spouting about this time. I have never known my personal Markey Index to fail.

    First of all, the headline on this article is silly. What are Silicon Valley manufacturers supposed to do - intentionally make their products less attractive to consumers? The linked article focuses on 'tech addiction' as being the problem, and we hav

  • How about good parenting? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How about encouraging good parenting? Lot of the problems these people created was a direct result of addictive technology. But it also created a connection for bullying, and other bad behavior. But a lack of parenting to monitor this behavior and limit technology addiction is more about bad parenting. Giving kids a Facebook user account in grade school or even a $800 smartphone that you do not monitor as a parent is certainly a prime contributor to kids abusing technology. How about the other gorilla in th

    • How about encouraging good parenting?

      I'm going to go way out on a limb here and suggest that good parenting requires good parents. Does this mean we should prevent people from having kids if they are unable to demonstrate that they would be good parents? Try getting elected on that platform and see how far you get.

  • remove all traces of internet from your home, cancel your mobile internet subscriptions, shutdown your router and wifi access points!
    now enjoy your new addictive-free life and go watch some TV.

Slashdot Top Deals

To the systems programmer, users and applications serve only to provide a test load.

Close