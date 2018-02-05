Seattle Finds Facebook in Violation of City Campaign Finance Law (reuters.com) 51
Seattle's election authority said on Monday that Facebook is in violation of a city law that requires disclosure of who buys election ads, the first attempt of its kind to regulate U.S. political ads on the internet. From a report: Facebook must disclose details about spending in last year's Seattle city elections or face penalties, Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement. The penalties could be up to $5,000 per advertising buy, Barnett said, adding that he would discuss next steps this week with Seattle's city attorney.
What scanners are you talking about? I don't venture down there too often.
But that's the State... Wanna talk about Seattle, talk about the mandated "Safe Injection Sites" so drug users get clean needles and doctor oversight as they shoot up - courtesy of the tax payers.
Or Lynnwood Washington's 10.4% sales tax.....oh, again,
This page [wa.gov] says it costs between 75 cents and $10 based on real-time traffic conditions. How did you get $12?
If paying market rates is"extortion", then is eBay "extortion bay"? Have you ever felt cheated when you won an auction?
Meanwhile, does the freeway finally pay for itself [houstontomorrow.org] now, or is it still being subsidized by ta
The idea with safe injection sites -- aside from just being a decent human and recognizing that other people need help -- is that needles are easier and cheaper to deal with than bodies (or worse, long-term health problems like AIDS and other needle-transmitted diseases. Even if you decide the person in question isn't worth treating, they've got the possibility to spread those diseases around and multiply the costs.)
But of course, helping people in need is UnAmerican.. at least in the opinion of many on th
But of course, helping people in need is UnAmerican..
That assumes that giving people the tools to kill themselves using illegal substances without picking up a fatal disease in the process is actually helping them, compared to providing services to help them break the habit. While you might argue that we aren't providing enough of the latter, that doesn't mean we should just take the easy way out and pretend that we are helping.
He's talking about the HOV hot lanes where you can pay to drive in them if you are not carpooling. It has absolutely nothing to do with Microsoft.
Indian tribes control very, very little of the forests too. The vast majority of forest land in WA is owned by the Department of Natural Resources, not the tribes. Reservation land owned by the tribes is very small:
http://www.indian-ed.org/resources/tribal-directory-map/
You know, it's funny: before Trump was elected, it was all about piling power upon power into the federal government. We can't have everyone consulting state and local governments every time they want to do something, too burdensome. Inefficient. Moreover the people at the federal level are smarter and better at their jobs. They have advanced degrees from better schools. Who has Seattle got? People with degrees from State U?
Then overnight, it went to inefficient burdensome regulations written by the
Just paid without tax $13.75 for a 32 pack at Costco. That's 42.97 cents per can which is much less than your 47 cent challenge.
Funny thing there was an episode of Sliders codemning Republicans for taxing sodas etc. Funny it turned out to be Democrats to do it instead.
5000$? (Score:2)
Wow, the petty-cash will not even get a dent.
Facebook has physical offices within the city of Seattle. I'm sure they can think of several ways to enforce this upon those offices.
Facebook has physical offices within the city of Seattle
Which can be closed in a day, if needed. City laws apply only within the city.
So many violations. (Score:1)
Facebook is guilty of so much... if they were even fairly prosecuted for half of it they'd have to shut down the company.
And if Hillary had won, nobody would've cared (Score:2, Insightful)
The law went unenforced against tech companies until a local newspaper, The Stranger, published a story in December in the wake of the Russia allegations asking why.
It's ironic because, in both of Obama's campaigns he claimed to get the majority of his fundraising from individual credit card donations and many people pointed out that nobody could track the source of the money wondering if that was in violation of campaign finance laws.
Nobody bothered investigating that.
OTOH, California and Washington refused to provide information to Trump's election investigation too because they felt they had a right to ignore laws they detest. Perhaps Facebook and Google shoul
I hope the city is ready for the legal bills (Score:1)
For the big Giants of the internet the last thing they want is established precedent where a metro municipal code drives the practice of national or global content.
Expect Facebook to fight back with amicus briefs from every major content provider weighing in on thier side.
This would be a quixotic foray for Seattle, and a phyrric victory the best possible outcome.
It's one of the things that companies tend to forget when it comes to the internet laws aren't the same everywhere. As an advertising company that targets local ads they should be aware of the laws in places that they target. When it comes to Seattle and the disclosure of advertising in their local elections this isn't global or national content we are talking about it's advertising that is targeting the Seattle residents of voting age in a local matter. Other businesses whether local or multinational still
For the big Giants of the internet the last thing they want is established precedent where a metro municipal code drives the practice of national or global content.
Do YOU want national or global content controlled by a metro municipal code? Remember, lots of things are illegal someplace.
This was for a MUNICIPAL election. One would assume that the groups buying ads would understand local laws.
I understand my local laws. I also don't live in Seattle. Suppose I buy an ad in USA Today that makes a non-glaringly obvious reference to a Seattle election. I followed the laws of the municipalities I live in. What crime have I committed? USA Today doesn't know the ad refers to Seattle, are they liable?
Many things are illegal someplace. Do you want national content controlled by municipal laws?
1st amendment, cunts (Score:1)
Block all internet in Seattle.
If you force most people to choose between Amazon & MS or Facebook, I'm not sure Seattle's the one that gets cut off.
Excellent (Score:1)
Too bad it doesn't include jail time for senior execs
Why would it? Major companies like FB run into issues like this all the time. Not even they have the resources it takes to ensure they're in compliance with every bylaw in every jurisdiction they service around the entire world. This is a big nothingburger that wouldn't even make the 17th page news if it was anyone other than Facebook involved. I mean its not like Russia gives a shit who the mayor of Seattle is in the same way they're interested in who POTUS is. Never mind the fact that there isn't (as
Natural Evolution of Applying laws to Internet (Score:2)
Because the Internet exists no-where, one can easily argue that it exists everywhere.
And this is how countries start applying national laws to international companies who have an Internet Presence in their country.
And that presence is the consumer viewing or interacting with the website primarily, a company office secondarily.
So, with all the countries (rightfully) applying basic national laws to anyone providing a service to their residences leads to the next step:
These companies have a presence in, and sh
Who is responsible? (Score:4, Insightful)
For disclosing the financing behind a political ad? If I buy TV time or space on a billboard for a political ad, it's up to me to place some identifying information within the ad. The media owners may have no idea who is behind the advertisement. Because more often than not, the space in the media is purchased through an ad agency or other intermediary.
Now, if Seattle determines that some ad isn't within compliance of an election law, they can serve Facebook with a warrant to find out who pays for that account. But Facebook has no way of determining in advance to what use I am putting my pages. I might be using it to promote my favorite pizza place or microbrewery. It's not up to Facebook to track that in advance. They may not even have the expertise to evaluate ads for political content.
Re: (Score:3)
They don't need to know in advance. But if it's a political ad they need to reveal who paid for it.
How to identify something as a political ad is an entirely different problem.