Facebook is Talking About Expanding Its TV-like Service, Watch, Into a Rival To YouTube (cnbc.com) 15
Facebook is talking about expanding its TV-like service, Watch, into a rival to Google's YouTube by opening the platform to more individual creators, CNBC reports citing people familiar with the plans. From the report: This would increase the amount of long-form video content that Facebook can sell ads against, and could reverse a decline in the time users are spending on the site. Facebook wants to allow more people to create their own shows on Watch, according to three media agencies who asked they remain anonymous because the conversations are private. Instead of buying rights to these shows, however, Facebook wants to create a system where creators can upload their shows for free, then earn a cut of the revenue from ads placed on that content -- similar to how YouTube pays its online creators. Another source with knowledge of the situation said Facebook's ultimate goal is to create a sustainable ad-supported video platform, where it won't have to pay for the majority of content.
Lol that anyone is seeing ads on YouTube to begin with
Report the account to gov. Derank so fewer people can find the trending the conversation. Ban links, comments. Stop funding.
The vlogger rants I've seen about YouTube monitization all stem from a sense of entitlement -- that they are "owed" something, just because they are popular. Popularity is good; it means more eyeballs, and that's kind of the point of advertising, isn't it?
Well... the source of money is the people buying the advertisement, and they have the right to vote with their wallet and pull their sponsorship from any given content creator.
Google is just the cashier.
" Facebook wants to create a system where creators can upload their shows for free," except for those of us who haven't or won't ever bookface.
At least I can watch whatever I want without an account on YouTube that is operated by a company with a significantly higher level of trust.
I guess they've got to do something to halt the mass exodus.
How can there be an exodus from a platform you can leave as easily as North Korea?
How many even heard of Watch before this article? And how many have used YouTube today?
That's what I thought.
