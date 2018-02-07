Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


'Humans Not Invited' Is a CAPTCHA Test That Welcomes Bots, Filters Out Humans (vice.com) 64

Posted by msmash from the check-mate dept.
While most CAPTCHA tests we come across on the Web are usually meant to keep robots out, one website is welcoming them in. From a report: The conceit of Humans Not Invited is essentially a reverse CAPTCHA. Visitors to the site are greeted with a vision test not unlike the ones you've done before, but instead it's filled with seemingly indistinguishable blue and gray blurry boxes. When I tried, prompted to "select all squares with selfie sticks." Most humans, like me, will fail to decipher the hidden selfie sticks and will be shown a message that says "YOU'RE A HUMAN. YOU'RE NOT INVITED." To the human eye these boxes appear indistinguishable, a specially programmed bot can spot out the correct image simply by identifying a handful of pixels, according to the project's creator, Damjanski, (his real name is Danjan Pita).

