'Humans Not Invited' Is a CAPTCHA Test That Welcomes Bots, Filters Out Humans (vice.com) 64
While most CAPTCHA tests we come across on the Web are usually meant to keep robots out, one website is welcoming them in. From a report: The conceit of Humans Not Invited is essentially a reverse CAPTCHA. Visitors to the site are greeted with a vision test not unlike the ones you've done before, but instead it's filled with seemingly indistinguishable blue and gray blurry boxes. When I tried, prompted to "select all squares with selfie sticks." Most humans, like me, will fail to decipher the hidden selfie sticks and will be shown a message that says "YOU'RE A HUMAN. YOU'RE NOT INVITED." To the human eye these boxes appear indistinguishable, a specially programmed bot can spot out the correct image simply by identifying a handful of pixels, according to the project's creator, Damjanski, (his real name is Danjan Pita).
Our Robot Overlords (Score:1)
Well, to be fair, our new Robot Overlords, whom I welcome and embrace wholeheartedly, need a place to hang out without us slow, smelly meatbags getting in their way all the time...
Re:Our Robot Overlords (Score:4, Funny)
Well, to be fair, our new Robot Overlords, whom I welcome and embrace wholeheartedly, need a place to hang out without us slow, smelly meatbags getting in their way all the time...
I've heard that Tinder already uses this technology to populate the female profiles.
Calling all Photoshop experts (Score:1)
I can tell from some of the pixels.
And So It Begins. (Score:1)
Obligatory (Score:2, Funny)
https://www.smbc-comics.com/index.php?db=comics&id=2999 [smbc-comics.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Oh I almost forgot:
Welcome!
You are not a human
and the first here.
Re: (Score:2)
A major AI is scary enough.
Re: Cute, but (Score:2)
Agreed.... (Score:1)
Not AI. Still, the whole world can be united in rejoicing at the birth of... steganography. Congratulations boys, it's revolutionary.
I love how the story is presented, like there is some huge achievement in making something machine readable that isn't easily human readable. Like 256-level quadrature amplitude modulation wasn't already that. Or a binary zip file, or well, or a compiled executable, or pretty forking much anything that's not straight text on your computer.
Does the bot know (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Such as?
I mean, I've seen The Terminator movies, self aware robots never end well for humanity
Re: (Score:1)
i don't know, the matrix wasn't so bad, they generally kept the humans safe and treated most of them reasonably well and left them to go about their business. well, at least the ones that stayed in the matrix.
Re: (Score:2)
Ignorance is a bliss
;)
Similar idea (Score:1)
Awhile back I launched a social web site with TOU that only trolls were permitted; serious folks not welcome.
Then I got certified mail from lawyers, claiming I was infringing on IP belonging to Serena Williams' husband.
I tried it (Score:4, Funny)
"Welcome!
You are not a human
like these: "
I tried once, have 100% success rate. Maybe there's something I don't know about myself.
Becoming less human (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ditto. What I don't get is why it then lists a bunch of IP addresses
"You are not a human
like these:
86.190.60.XXX
..."
81.102.128.XXX
(XXX mine for obfuscation)
E
ET (Score:2, Interesting)
This is also why we can't detect signals from alien intelligences. They don't care to contact meatbags, they're waiting for earthly intelligence worth communicating with.
Re: (Score:1)
Got the same one. Failed it, so I guess I haven't watched enough porn yet.
Or maybe they were pictures of detectives? Hmmm, I guess they got me fair and square, then...
Dammit Christian (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have that feeling with every CAPTCHA. They're becoming so difficult I need a bot to resolve them.
3/3 For Not Human (Score:1)
Welcome!
You are not a human
like these:
When do we destroy all Humans?
Dick pics (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Also got this on my second try. Laughed for a good ten seconds.
Now I'm wondering about the social implications of using captchas to not only filter out robots, but filter out specific human demographics.
If slashdot plastered dickpics on a captcha it would probably cut down immensely on people posting from work
:)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Am I the only one who got a CAPTCHA where the bots should identify dicks? Brings a whole new meaning to gender binary.
A robot wouldn't find anything unusual in that.
Danjan Pita (Score:2)
His last name stands for Pain In The Ass, which is what capchas are.
Robots Matter (Score:2)
Robots Matter
This isn't new... (Score:2)
Google and Apple have been using this style of puzzle for years. "If you are visually impaired or just mentally feeble, click here for an even more ludicrously unsolvable CAPTCHA. Click the Sound button to hear the solution being whispered in one corner of a crowded bar."
Re: (Score:2)
Specially trained humans that knew what to look for could, too. This proves what exactly? Nothing? Sounds about right. Is everyone in Silicon Valley 12?
They probably couldn't do it as quickly. Put a time limit on and you eliminate the silly-humans.
Re: (Score:2)
(Robots have a significantly harder time making human plugins to their REST retrievers.)
There is no Selfie Stick (Score:3)
I think the take away from this is that it shows that AI isn't really seeing what we think it's seeing in most cases. Any human would say "there is no selfie stick" or "there is no traffic light", but for some reason the AI sees something where nothing exists, similar to how humans sometimes see a face where no face exists.
Anecdote time/a>. There was an AI that was supposed to be learning to tell wolves from other dogs. They eventually thought the AI learned pretty well and thought it was doing a great job. On all their test photos, the AI was doing a great job in determining "wolf" or "domestic dog". However, they learned later that the AI was just actually seeing if there was show in the picture, as all the pictures of wolves contained snow, while the pictures of other dogs didn't contain snow. [medium.com]
Re: (Score:2)
And your comment just made me realize that this can be weaponized. Just toss one of these in every one designed for humans, and if they pick that one, they're a bot. Humans won't likely pick it, as demonstrated here.
"It's ok to be white" is a CAPTCHA test that (Score:1)
welcomes bots while leaving normal, decent people totally unaffected.
Aren't there simpler test? (Score:2)
Couldn't we use simpler test that are easier to solve with computers?
Such as "which of these 100 numbers of 1000 digits are prime?", you have 5 seconds to answer.
No human can ever beat this so you'd have to use some automated tool. Why weird computer vision task?
According to Google's reCaptcha, (Score:4, Informative)
I should have absolutely no trouble at all being invited into the brotherhood of bots. I frequently spend 4 or 5 minutes trying to prove that I'm a human, and I don't always succeed.
The folks at Google who infected the Web with reCaptcha should DIAF.
Resolving an already-solved problem (Score:2)
The definitive test for robot-hood was created over a decade ago. [youtube.com]
Which of the following would you most prefer:
A. A puppy*
B. A pretty flower from your sweetie
C. A large, properly formatted data file
CHOOSE!
* It is the bad kind of puppy - not mechanical in any way
Re: (Score:2)
This is really easy. (Score:2)
Make an image that's all one color. Say #FFFFFF (white). Then set some of the pixels to #FFFFFE. A machine will instantaneously be able to tell the difference. The human eye won't. Why do you need anything more complicated than that?
Bots for captcha... naaa (Score:1)