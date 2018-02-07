Now Google Might Make a Game Console and Game-Streaming Service (fastcompany.com) 72
Google could try to get serious about gaming with a rumored console and game-streaming service, according to the Information. From a report: The service, codenamed "Yeti," would stream modern games over the internet instead of processing them on locally, allowing them to run weaker hardware such as Google's Chromecast dongles. Several other companies, including Nvidia and Sony, already offer their own game-streaming services, but the problems are always the same: Publishers tend to support these services halfheartedly or not at all, and even with an excellent internet connection, the experience isn't as responsive or dependable as a powerful home console. It's unclear how Google might solve those problems, but the company is reportedly considering a holiday 2017 launch.
the company is reportedly considering a holiday 2017 launch
Simply amazing, not only is Google just re-doing what others have already done, they are trying to go back in time and do it at the same time!
They're just going to use the Google Time Machine. The only problem is that they haven't totally worked out the bugs just yet.
"Ok, Google. Take me ten years back."
"Taking you to the Triassic."
You know, that's a novel solution to latency
Prior art is to be found in "Thiotimoline to the Stars".
Why is that a bad thing? The dreamcast was an excellent console and way ahead of its time. It even came with a god damn modem.
Also on the schedule, Google plans to introduce a second game streaming service to compete with Yeti in 2019, and then a quiet cancellation of both projects a few months later.
what about building out an fiber network so (Score:2)
what about building out an fiber network so we can use this gaming system with out hitting our cap
Most of the world's population does indeed not live in the USA, which means decent network speeds without caps. (I'm talking about countries which can afford prices on this -- there's not much money Google can earn in sub-Saharan Africa.)
Fix Chromecast (Score:2)
It's not the game companies that will half-ass it (Score:5, Interesting)
Then the adrenaline haze wears off, Google actually has to support clients, wrangle in contracts from publisher's to put more games on the system, figure out how to get around bandwidth caps that your lovely ISP's enforce on you, roll out development updates while slashing the team and budget until 18 months later Google walks away for the next OOOHHH SHINEY! thing and we are left with a stillborn service that makes the Phantom console look like Steve Jobs christened it from Heaven.
You forgot to mention that the next "OOOHHH SHINEY" thing will be a video game console capable of streaming. It just won't share any APIs or code or anything with the current one.
... I'm honestly not sure I see the point of this. If you remove the battery and screen from an Android device, what you're left with is maybe $50 worth of stuff. Add controllers (or allow phones as controllers) and it feels like streaming is irrelevant.
I'm pretty much done buying any hardware google produces.
If there was an option to lease/rent for a year or two until support is dropped, and I can just send it back or throw it away, and stop paying, I'd almost be OK with that. Almost.
Are you kidding or being sarcastic in a strange way? Google is still very dedicated to many of the products in your list: Google Photos, ChomeOS, Gmail, Hangouts, G+. 5 out of 6 in your list.
Is it a good market? (Score:2)
Not for long they won't (Score:2)
They'll lauch it half finished, apply some healf hearted updates that half fix half the bugs, and promptly lose interest in the whole shebang simply because it didn't set the world on fire instantly.
2. Google is notorious for suddenly dropping projects for reasons known only to them.
3. At least in the US, we don't have great Internet connections in many, many places. Certainly not consistent enough to play bandwidth intensive games.
I have approximately zero friends and coworkers with one of these or any interest it getting one. People I know who want to game do it on a PC, PS4, XBO or Switch. Or a combination of them. Yes its anecdotal, but I have yet to see any first hand "enthusiasm" for this product. Given how cheap the XBox One and PS4 got over the holidays last year who in their right mind would buy a Shield for gaming. Does not comp
How many times has that been ported now?
Past experience with "streaming" games (Score:2)
I read a little about "streaming" games around 2010...I think it was called "onLive", something like that. I was actually living in a house with a fiber optic connection. Probably one of the few places in the whole of north america with a low latency connection that could of worked with the streaming service.
I never signed up for it though to even try. From what I could tell at the time you had to actually "purchase" a game at the full price of $60 which was non-transferable and non-refundable. In other wo
Nice (Score:3)
"The service, codenamed "Yeti,"
It will be abominable I suppose.
That internal memo was right. (Score:2)
Google truly has stopped all innovation and is spending its time chasing competitors, often in saturated markets. They can afford these silly endeavors of course, but it feels like such a waste of talent and resources.
Pepperidge Farms (Score:3)
Does anyone remember when OnLive [kotaku.com] and the Ouya [tomsguide.com] console were the "streaming game service" flavor du jour?
Pepperidge Farms remembers.
All the games will be free to play, but the console will come equipped with a 360 degree camera and microphone that are always on and are required to be unobstructed 24/7 in order for the console to work so Google can spy on you, on top of all the metrics and personal info they will collect on you and ads they will push in your face on the console itself....
Funny how consoles sweat to provide 4k HDR... (Score:2)
The truth with all streaming video services is that they use such heavily lossy compressions my eyes hurt from looking at the artefacts.
I like my gaming hardware local, offline, and connected to my 4k TV at 18 GBit/s (via HDMI).