Now Google Might Make a Game Console and Game-Streaming Service

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Google could try to get serious about gaming with a rumored console and game-streaming service, according to the Information. From a report: The service, codenamed "Yeti," would stream modern games over the internet instead of processing them on locally, allowing them to run weaker hardware such as Google's Chromecast dongles. Several other companies, including Nvidia and Sony, already offer their own game-streaming services, but the problems are always the same: Publishers tend to support these services halfheartedly or not at all, and even with an excellent internet connection, the experience isn't as responsive or dependable as a powerful home console. It's unclear how Google might solve those problems, but the company is reportedly considering a holiday 2017 launch.

  • Good luck! (Score:5, Funny)

    by jbmartin6 ( 1232050 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @03:06PM (#56085409)

    the company is reportedly considering a holiday 2017 launch

    Simply amazing, not only is Google just re-doing what others have already done, they are trying to go back in time and do it at the same time!

  • what about building out an fiber network so we can use this gaming system with out hitting our cap

    • They struck a small snag. They used Google and found 96% of the worlds population does NOT live in the USA. I mean who knew...am I right...

      • Most of the world's population does indeed not live in the USA, which means decent network speeds without caps. (I'm talking about countries which can afford prices on this -- there's not much money Google can earn in sub-Saharan Africa.)

  • Maybe fix chromecast first, its become increasingly buggy across all your products.

  • It's not the game companies that will half-ass it (Score:5, Interesting)

    by bigdady92 ( 635263 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @03:25PM (#56085503) Homepage
    Google itself will rocket through development like an adderall fueled college developer mainlining 4 loko's (blue raspberry old school of course) roll it out with maybe 60% of it done, get a few publisher's on board with sweet deals and throw tons of money at them, and users login for their Beta (it's always BETA) service.

    Then the adrenaline haze wears off, Google actually has to support clients, wrangle in contracts from publisher's to put more games on the system, figure out how to get around bandwidth caps that your lovely ISP's enforce on you, roll out development updates while slashing the team and budget until 18 months later Google walks away for the next OOOHHH SHINEY! thing and we are left with a stillborn service that makes the Phantom console look like Steve Jobs christened it from Heaven.

    Points of Reference:
    Gmail
    Hangouts
    G+
    Whatever their Photo Service is
    Google Glasses
    ChromeOS
    etc
    etc
    etc

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shess ( 31691 )

      You forgot to mention that the next "OOOHHH SHINEY" thing will be a video game console capable of streaming. It just won't share any APIs or code or anything with the current one.

      That said ... I'm honestly not sure I see the point of this. If you remove the battery and screen from an Android device, what you're left with is maybe $50 worth of stuff. Add controllers (or allow phones as controllers) and it feels like streaming is irrelevant.

      Points of Reference:
      Gmail
      Hangouts
      G+
      Whatever their Photo Service is
      Google Glasses
      ChromeOS
      etc
      etc
      etc

      This^^^^^^^^^ Totally this.

      I'm pretty much done buying any hardware google produces.

      If there was an option to lease/rent for a year or two until support is dropped, and I can just send it back or throw it away, and stop paying, I'd almost be OK with that. Almost.

    • and we are left with a stillborn service that makes the Phantom console look like Steve Jobs christened it from Heaven.

      Points of Reference:
      Are you kidding or being sarcastic in a strange way? Google is still very dedicated to many of the products in your list: Google Photos, ChomeOS, Gmail, Hangouts, G+. 5 out of 6 in your list.

  • Nintendo is in there because that's their whole deal, Sony and MS felt kind of luke warm about even getting around to replacing 360 and PS3, but would probably keep their platforms going so long as it breaks even for brand exposure or something. NVidia and Steam have hardware no one buys, too, right? I guess they could make sure to price it so it isn't a loss leader for peripherals and then also claim it mines bitcoins or something.

  • They'll lauch it half finished, apply some healf hearted updates that half fix half the bugs, and promptly lose interest in the whole shebang simply because it didn't set the world on fire instantly.

  • No. (Score:2)

    by DogDude ( 805747 )
    1. Google doesn't need any more of my information. They have enough.
    2. Google is notorious for suddenly dropping projects for reasons known only to them.
    3. At least in the US, we don't have great Internet connections in many, many places. Certainly not consistent enough to play bandwidth intensive games.
  • "..perhaps the company has noticed the enthusiasm around Nvidia’s Shield TV set-top box.."

    I have approximately zero friends and coworkers with one of these or any interest it getting one. People I know who want to game do it on a PC, PS4, XBO or Switch. Or a combination of them. Yes its anecdotal, but I have yet to see any first hand "enthusiasm" for this product. Given how cheap the XBox One and PS4 got over the holidays last year who in their right mind would buy a Shield for gaming. Does not comp
  • Do we really need another machine with a Skyrim port on it.
    How many times has that been ported now?

  • I read a little about "streaming" games around 2010...I think it was called "onLive", something like that. I was actually living in a house with a fiber optic connection. Probably one of the few places in the whole of north america with a low latency connection that could of worked with the streaming service.

    I never signed up for it though to even try. From what I could tell at the time you had to actually "purchase" a game at the full price of $60 which was non-transferable and non-refundable. In other wo

  • Nice (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:08PM (#56085999)

    "The service, codenamed "Yeti,"

    It will be abominable I suppose.

  • Google truly has stopped all innovation and is spending its time chasing competitors, often in saturated markets. They can afford these silly endeavors of course, but it feels like such a waste of talent and resources.

  • Pepperidge Farms (Score:3)

    by CanHasDIY ( 1672858 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:22PM (#56086081) Homepage Journal

    Does anyone remember when OnLive [kotaku.com] and the Ouya [tomsguide.com] console were the "streaming game service" flavor du jour?

    Pepperidge Farms remembers.

  • All the games will be free to play, but the console will come equipped with a 360 degree camera and microphone that are always on and are required to be unobstructed 24/7 in order for the console to work so Google can spy on you, on top of all the metrics and personal info they will collect on you and ads they will push in your face on the console itself....

  • ... pristine rendered graphics at high frame-rates to your TV, with game enthusiasts pixel-peeping every new release for the slightest differences in image quality. And then some corporations tell you they will provide alike streamed over your meager Internet line.

    The truth with all streaming video services is that they use such heavily lossy compressions my eyes hurt from looking at the artefacts.

    I like my gaming hardware local, offline, and connected to my 4k TV at 18 GBit/s (via HDMI).

