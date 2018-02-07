Chinese Companies Hunt for AI Talent at American Conference (nikkei.com) 58
Chinese internet players have flocked to a research conference on artificial intelligence here, fighting to attract students from their home country who received a top-notch education in the U.S. From a report: Chinese is the language of choice among 34 company and group booths occupying prime real estate near the entrance to the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence conference, opened Friday. Native speakers represent companies including virtual mall operator Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, which runs the communication platform WeChat. They woo students, mainly of Chinese origin, with descriptions of comfortable jobs or invite them to attend parties. The intense competition reflects the great strides China has made in the field. This year, the AAAI received research submissions in record numbers -- at least 3,800. Entries from China increased 57% on the year to a level roughly even with those from the U.S. Moreover, Chinese researchers were involved with about 60% of the research posters on display -- a privilege given to selected papers. The research poster exhibition was sponsored by Chinese internet company Baidu.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Jesus you are delusional. China is a dictatorship.
Actually, you're wrong. China is a Communist oligarchy.
Re: (Score:2)
education in the U.S. should be USA first and not (Score:1)
education in the U.S. should be USA first and not being more open to higher paying international students.
Re: (Score:2)
If only it was that simple. The problem is that US students go to college for the experience, not the education. I can't recall a single parent even caring about the grades their kid made. Most don't even know what grades their kids are making. As long as their child is happy, they are happy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hell when about 7% of American adults think chocolate milk comes from brown cows... and captain Covefefe thinks he "like a smart person", you just know you are in trouble.
And not everything invented in the USA has been invented by an American.
If you get rid of all the smart people, soon you will be just left with the stupid ones.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
education in the U.S. should be USA first and not being more open to higher paying international students.
At the university where I work, there is a push from various groups (including faculty) to admit MORE international graduate students simply because they bring in more money. The reasoning is - while we are supposed to be prioritizing in-state applicants, over the past few decades the state has drastically cut the overall percentage of the university's budget which it funds... so why should we continue to follow rules which were set when the state paid the majority of the university's operating budget?
Note:
where is Sarah Conner? (Score:3)
Wait, I already used that one regarding Facebook/Twitter.
Hoho (Score:2)
Laowai shopping never went out of fashion with Chinese dot com crowd
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
BTW (Score:2)
BTW, with all that AI research bandoozle going within Baidu, they can't even beat Google search accuracy from 10 years ago...
I doubt they will ever improve, no matter how much Ivy league grads they hire, unless they disadopt that cargo-cultish view of the industry they got from the Silicon Valley.
The few SV companies that do perform well, do so exactly because they refuse to go along the local koolaid culture
Small wonder (Score:4, Interesting)
Chinese students believe in artificial intelligence while US students believe in intelligent design.
My experience with Chinese grad students (Score:4, Interesting)
A third of them are bright and chipper but too obsequious to learn well. Embarrassed to ask for help, and all too quick to waste time praising your intelligence when they do. Go off to nowhere for weeks at a time, and then present a bunch of nonsense because they didn't acknowledge the limits of their own knowledge and just threw everything at the wall. We all have these limits, but most of us from here who make it to research-heavy grad schools have the good sense to ask questions based on those limits instead of trying to hide them and hoping for the best.
Another third is here on vacation. They've got connections back home, which is how they scored their spot abroad, and they view grad school as subsidized playtime to take trips and go shopping instead of buckling down and working. They've already got a sweet lined up back home, and their stint in the US is a box to check off. Not just Chinese, I've seen some Indians fall into this category too. Not many Americans. Americans don't tend to go to grad school for vacation.
The last third is comparable to the bulk of American students. Some are better than others, some are worse but they're there to work.
So whose more likely to bite on the shiny back home being offered at these recruitment events? Probably not that last third.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Brain Drain (Score:2)
And vehemently anti immigrant. Hey that's all right . Money and Jesus are all we need.
Re: (Score:2)
Anti-knowledge? Remind us who exactly has been chasing academics down with baseball bats?
Anti-immigrant? Plenty of immigrants consistently vote for border enforcement and deportation of fence-hoppers.
Try again.
Re: (Score:2)
Anti-science? Remind us again how many genders there are.
There are only two. Male, and female. There are some intergender people, but if you have trouble figuring out what is what - have them drop trou, and do an inspection
Anti-knowledge?
Using nutjobs is not a very good tactic of trying to smear anyone who isn't a Republican. Both parties have nutjobs. But just so you know, here are Republicans that have been elected, therefore are supported by the mainstream Republican party. Whack-a-doodles are not in firm control of the Democrats. Let us look at a few of these people have