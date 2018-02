Windows 10 Will Soon Get Progressive Web Apps To Boost the Microsoft Store

The next major update to Windows 10 will bring Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) to the Microsoft Store . PWAs are websites (or web apps) which are implemented as native apps, and delivered just like a normal app through Windows 10's store. According to TechRadar, "The big advantages are that no platform-specific code is required, allowing devs to make apps that run across different platforms, and that PWAs are hosted on the developer's server, so can be updated directly from there (without having to push updates to the app store)." The other benefit for Microsoft is that they will be getting a bunch of new apps in Windows 10's store. From the report: