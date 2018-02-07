Windows 10 Will Soon Get Progressive Web Apps To Boost the Microsoft Store (techradar.com) 55
The next major update to Windows 10 will bring Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) to the Microsoft Store. PWAs are websites (or web apps) which are implemented as native apps, and delivered just like a normal app through Windows 10's store. According to TechRadar, "The big advantages are that no platform-specific code is required, allowing devs to make apps that run across different platforms, and that PWAs are hosted on the developer's server, so can be updated directly from there (without having to push updates to the app store)." The other benefit for Microsoft is that they will be getting a bunch of new apps in Windows 10's store. From the report: As Microsoft explains in a blog post, these new web apps are built on a raft of nifty technologies -- including Service Worker, Fetch networking, Push notifications and more -- all of which will be enabled when EdgeHTML 17 (the next version of the rendering engine that powers the Edge browser) goes live in Windows 10 in the next big update. PWAs can be grabbed from the Microsoft Store as an AppX file, and will run in their own sandboxed container, without needing the browser to be open at all. As far as the user is concerned, they'll be just like any other app downloaded from the store. Microsoft says it is already experimenting with crawling and indexing PWAs from the web to pick out the quality offerings, which it will draft into the Microsoft Store. The firm has already combed through some 1.5 million web apps to pick out a small selection of PWAs for initial testing. As well as discovering apps via web crawling, developers will also be able to submit their offerings directly to Microsoft for approval.
Sounds fun (Score:5, Insightful)
and that PWAs are hosted on the developer's server, so can be updated directly from there
I can't imagine any way that these apps would be compromised by hackers... not a single one!
It gets better, they reinvented ActiveX. And everyone knows ActiveX was always secure trustworthy, and never crashed windows.
How is that different to any website or webapp?
It's not but since "Microsoft" word showed up, people here on
/. would foam at the mouth anyway.
They only do what their bosses tell em to do.
And their boss want some nice buzzwords he can spout to the shareholders, and tell em "see? we're going even googlier this time!"
I'm pretty sure it's something along the line of 'progressively delivered'; because your delivering a 'shell' to the app store which the user downloads, and then the rest of the app is delivered at runtime via the web.
Possibly modules / features / whatever are even delivered in chunks as you need them. (so if you never open feature X dialog box, its never downloaded.)
Or I'm wrong. That happens often.
Means the application will crash if you use the wrong pronoun to refer to it.
Sounds like more bullshit (Score:1)
Frankly, I'm webbed out. I'm apped out. I'm tired of being the dumping ground for corporate bullshit.
Comparitively, gopher and ftp weren't that bad at all.
Seriously.
Re:Stop flogging a dead horse (PWA) (Score:5, Insightful)
I like having a computer that I can use when not connected to the internet, 'forever'. Not one that can't deal with that.
Then Windows is not for you. I'll be very surprised if it continues to even boot without an internet connection for much longer.
What operating system supported on laptops sold in stores is for me then? Chrome OS's offline support is entirely based on PWAs.
Linux
[If you shun PWAs because you value offline use, t]hen Windows is not for you
What operating system supported on laptops sold in stores is for me then?
Linux
Now I'm curious as to which store chain you're shopping in that has a Linux laptop in the showroom. Most offers for Linux laptops that I've seen have been mail order, where the customer is expected to place an order for a laptop without ever having seen its screen or touched its keyboard in person. And I doubt that manufacturers of Windows laptops are willing to support the use case of reformatting it, installing Xubuntu, and dealing with hardware incompatibilities that the manufacturer neglected to disclos
The industry seems to be trying to kill laptops. Anything a laptop can do that your cell phone can't cannot possibly be that important, now can it? Uncle Microsoft knows best. Now shut up and pay your monthly subscription fee.
Visual Studio on a cell phone? (Score:2)
Anything a laptop can do that your cell phone can't cannot possibly be that important, now can it?
Let me know when Visual Studio runs on a cell phone, even with a Bluetooth keyboard.
I'm aware of AIDE, which allows developing apps for Android on Android. Likewise, Swift Playgrounds allows prototyping apps for iOS on iPad. But I was under the impression that both needed a screen bigger than the 5" of a phone, and tablet stands that I've tried aren't nearly as stable as a laptop's hinge.
Each PWA contains a Service Worker, a locally cached web server written in JavaScript that runs the offline portion of the app.
Service workers are meaningless since app data and files will be forced to be stored in the vendors cloud.
PWAs use IndexedDB to store user data locally.
I like having a computer that I can use when not connected to the internet, 'forever'. Not one that can't deal with that.
I bought my first personal computer, an Apple II clone, back in 1982 because I did not want to have to be connected to some other machine to be able to do whatever it was I wanted to do with my computer, whenever I wanted to do it. This just looks like Microsoft's answer to Google's Chrome OS.
Leave it to Microsoft (Score:4, Insightful)
to invent yet another innovative way to distribute malware.
Push notifications
And spam.
Any bets of whether or not the push notifications will work whether the app is running or not?
Leave it to Microsoft
Your "ire" is a bit misplaced. Actually, PWAs are endorsed and will be supported by every major browser vendor other than Apple. They've been covered here on Slashdot multiple times over the last few years. One of those articles mentioned that Google has deprecated the Chrome App Store because they also believe PWAs are the right way to deliver Web apps to the desktop.
Push notifications
And spam.
Apologies in advance, I'm going to try to say this nicely, but have you been living under a rock (or not upgraded your browser) for the la
Google is an advertising company ("If you're not paying for the service, you're not the customer, you're the product."). Of course they believe that technology that allows them to shove more advertising down your throat is the only possible future.
Push notifications
And spam.
Apologies in advance, I'm going to try to say this nicely, but have you been living under a rock (or not upgraded your browser) for the last 3 years? The W3C Push API and WHATWG Notifications API have been around for at least that long. And I would be really surprised if you haven't seen a website ask permission to send notifications.
Indeed. In order to get the one notification a week you want, you have to allow dozens of ads a day as well. If not today, then tomorrow.
Any bets of whether or not the push notifications will work whether the app is running or not?
A quick search shows that Chrome implemented the ability for a website to send notifications even after the tab is closed almost 3 years ago in Chrome 42.
See above about Google being an advertising company. That is, in fact, one of the bigger reasons why I don't use Chrome much.
I'd be really surprised if Edge didn't implement this capability for PWAs and already support the ability for the user to disable them on a site-by-site basis.
I'm looking forward to PWAs, personally. At the moment, there are pretty much no Google apps (Gmail, etc.) in the Microsoft App Store. This will change that. Besides Google, I'd expect most top-tier web applications will also release as a PWA.
Sure, there will be plenty of junk apps, but how is that different than any app store (iOS, Android, etc.) today? You have to wade through a lot of junk on any platform, but that doesn't mean the concept isn't useful. Having these in the Windows Store at least allows user ratings to help filter out the bad ones.
PWA: new name, old concept? (Score:2)
Promising tactic (Score:2)
What a great idea. Stock your store with millions of junk apps that amount to little more than glorified hyperlinks. What people really want is to wade through heaps and heaps of garbage only to discover what they really want isn't for sale.
This tactic should win Microsoft enough attention that someone somewhere on earth is guaranteed to buy something from Microsoft by the time 32-bit time_t wraps.
App stores are evil.
Windows 10 is malware.
"It's the emptiness that's left. It's like a despair, destroying th
I hate these things with a passion! (Score:2)
Why should I waste space on my phone with what is literally a copy of a website?
And probably a copy of the shitty mobile website at that...
Apps that remove features with updates (Score:2)
Apps that remove features with updates will no longer be able to be rolled back.
A virtual machine by any other name (Score:2)
is still write once, debug everywhere.
Also, are these based on open web standards or is MS just trying to reduce the maintenance on their lock-in?
