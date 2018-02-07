Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Software Microsoft Operating Systems Windows

Windows 10 Will Soon Get Progressive Web Apps To Boost the Microsoft Store

Posted by BeauHD
The next major update to Windows 10 will bring Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) to the Microsoft Store. PWAs are websites (or web apps) which are implemented as native apps, and delivered just like a normal app through Windows 10's store. According to TechRadar, "The big advantages are that no platform-specific code is required, allowing devs to make apps that run across different platforms, and that PWAs are hosted on the developer's server, so can be updated directly from there (without having to push updates to the app store)." The other benefit for Microsoft is that they will be getting a bunch of new apps in Windows 10's store. From the report: As Microsoft explains in a blog post, these new web apps are built on a raft of nifty technologies -- including Service Worker, Fetch networking, Push notifications and more -- all of which will be enabled when EdgeHTML 17 (the next version of the rendering engine that powers the Edge browser) goes live in Windows 10 in the next big update. PWAs can be grabbed from the Microsoft Store as an AppX file, and will run in their own sandboxed container, without needing the browser to be open at all. As far as the user is concerned, they'll be just like any other app downloaded from the store. Microsoft says it is already experimenting with crawling and indexing PWAs from the web to pick out the quality offerings, which it will draft into the Microsoft Store. The firm has already combed through some 1.5 million web apps to pick out a small selection of PWAs for initial testing. As well as discovering apps via web crawling, developers will also be able to submit their offerings directly to Microsoft for approval.

Windows 10 Will Soon Get Progressive Web Apps To Boost the Microsoft Store

  • Sounds fun (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Lab Rat Jason ( 2495638 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @06:33PM (#56086547)

    and that PWAs are hosted on the developer's server, so can be updated directly from there

    I can't imagine any way that these apps would be compromised by hackers... not a single one!

    • And if an update removes a feature or makes it unusable for you, too bad. But then, that's the Windows 10 philosophy.

    • It gets better, they reinvented ActiveX. And everyone knows ActiveX was always secure trustworthy, and never crashed windows.

    • and that PWAs are hosted on the developer's server, so can be updated directly from there

      I can't imagine any way that these apps would be compromised by hackers... not a single one!

      How is that different to any website or webapp?

  • Sounds like more bullshit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Frankly, I'm webbed out. I'm apped out. I'm tired of being the dumping ground for corporate bullshit.

    Comparitively, gopher and ftp weren't that bad at all.

    Seriously.

  • Leave it to Microsoft (Score:4, Insightful)

    by taustin ( 171655 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @06:44PM (#56086617) Homepage Journal

    to invent yet another innovative way to distribute malware.

    Push notifications

    And spam.

    Any bets of whether or not the push notifications will work whether the app is running or not?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by brix ( 27642 )

      Leave it to Microsoft

      Your "ire" is a bit misplaced. Actually, PWAs are endorsed and will be supported by every major browser vendor other than Apple. They've been covered here on Slashdot multiple times over the last few years. One of those articles mentioned that Google has deprecated the Chrome App Store because they also believe PWAs are the right way to deliver Web apps to the desktop.

      Push notifications

      And spam.

      Apologies in advance, I'm going to try to say this nicely, but have you been living under a rock (or not upgraded your browser) for the la

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by taustin ( 171655 )

        Leave it to Microsoft

        Your "ire" is a bit misplaced. Actually, PWAs are endorsed and will be supported by every major browser vendor other than Apple. They've been covered here on Slashdot multiple times over the last few years. One of those articles mentioned that Google has deprecated the Chrome App Store because they also believe PWAs are the right way to deliver Web apps to the desktop.

        Google is an advertising company ("If you're not paying for the service, you're not the customer, you're the product."). Of course they believe that technology that allows them to shove more advertising down your throat is the only possible future.

        Push notifications

        And spam.

        Apologies in advance, I'm going to try to say this nicely, but have you been living under a rock (or not upgraded your browser) for the last 3 years? The W3C Push API and WHATWG Notifications API have been around for at least that long. And I would be really surprised if you haven't seen a website ask permission to send notifications.

        Indeed. In order to get the one notification a week you want, you have to allow dozens of ads a day as well. If not today, then tomorrow.

        Any bets of whether or not the push notifications will work whether the app is running or not?

        A quick search shows that Chrome implemented the ability for a website to send notifications even after the tab is closed almost 3 years ago in Chrome 42.

        See above about Google being an advertising company. That is, in fact, one of the bigger reasons why I don't use Chrome much.

        I'd be really surprised if Edge didn't implement this capability for PWAs and already support the ability for the user to disable them on a site-by-site basis.

        I'm looking forward to PWAs, personally. At the moment, there are pretty much no Google apps (Gmail, etc.) in the Microsoft App Store. This will change that. Besides Google, I'd expect most top-tier web applications will also release as a PWA.

        Sure, there will be plenty of junk apps, but how is that different than any app store (iOS, Android, etc.) today? You have to wade through a lot of junk on any platform, but that doesn't mean the concept isn't useful. Having these in the Windows Store at least allows user ratings to help filter out the bad ones.

        An

  • If I understand correctly these are just packaged web apps where resources (html + css + js) are bundled together and downloaded so the browser can execute them locally with no internet connection needed. If that's the case Firefox and Chrome have been doing this for years.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by brix ( 27642 )
      True, but both Firefox and Chrome have abandoned their former proprietary methods of creating web "apps" and are also moving to the PWA spec. So maybe we can say "old concept, new standard"?

  • What a great idea. Stock your store with millions of junk apps that amount to little more than glorified hyperlinks. What people really want is to wade through heaps and heaps of garbage only to discover what they really want isn't for sale.

    This tactic should win Microsoft enough attention that someone somewhere on earth is guaranteed to buy something from Microsoft by the time 32-bit time_t wraps.

    App stores are evil.
    Windows 10 is malware.

  • Why should I waste space on my phone with what is literally a copy of a website?

    And probably a copy of the shitty mobile website at that...

  • Apps that remove features with updates will no longer be able to be rolled back.

  • is still write once, debug everywhere.

    Also, are these based on open web standards or is MS just trying to reduce the maintenance on their lock-in?

  • year of the Linux Desktop confirmed.

