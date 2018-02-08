German Navy Experiences 'LCS Syndrome' In Spades As New Frigate Fails Sea Trials (arstechnica.com) 31
schwit1 shares a report from Ars Technica, highlighting the problems the Germany Navy is facing right now. It has no working submarines due to a chronic repair parts shortage, and its newest ships face problems so severe that the first of the class failed its sea trials and was returned to the shipbuilders in December. From the report: The Baden-Wurttemberg class frigates were ordered to replace the 1980s-era Bremen class ships, all but two of which have been retired already. At 149 meters (488 feet) long with a displacement of 7,200 metric tons (about 7,900 U.S. tons), the Baden-Wurttembergs are about the size of destroyers and are intended to reduce the size of the crew required to operate them. Like the Zumwalt, the frigates are intended to have improved land attack capabilities -- a mission capability largely missing from the Deutsche Marine's other post-unification ships. The new frigate was supposed to be a master of all trades -- carrying Marines to deploy to fight ashore, providing gunfire support, hunting enemy ships and submarines, and capable of being deployed on far-flung missions for up to two years away from a home port. As with the U.S. Navy's LCS ships, the German Navy planned to alternate crews -- sending a fresh crew to meet the ship on deployment to relieve the standing crew.
Instead, the Baden-Wurttemberg now bears the undesirable distinction of being the first ship the German Navy has ever refused to accept after delivery. In fact, the future of the whole class of German frigates is now in doubt because of the huge number of problems experienced with the first ship during sea trials. So the Baden-Wurttemberg won't be shooting its guns at anything for the foreseeable future (and neither will the Zumwalt for the moment, since the U.S. Navy cancelled orders for their $800,000-per-shot projectiles). System integration issues are a major chunk of the Baden-Wurrenberg's problems. About 90 percent of the ship's systems are so new that they've never been deployed on a warship in fact -- they've never been tested together as part of what the U.S. Navy would call "a system of systems." And all of that new hardware and software have not played well together -- particularly with the ship's command and control computer system, the Atlas Naval Combat System (ANCS). schwit1 adds: "Perhaps most inexcusable, the ship doesn't even float right. It has a permanent list to starboard."
The new frigate was supposed to be a master of all trades...
Gotcha, nobody who has ever seen combat spec'd the thing. Politicians are the used car salesmen of military hardware.
Sounds like the F35 to me... Jack of all trades, master of none and a nightmare of last second engineering changes because more doesn't work than does the first time out.
what they need is AI to fix all the issues, or maybe some sort of apps. if all else fails try hostfiles.
That's as intelligible to someone who doesn't speak German as "LCS Syndrome" is to an English speaker who expects the summary to support the headline.
It's not German. You can tell by the joke hidden inside it.
Look at the bright side. At least their new frigate isn't stuck in a foreign port (Montreal) waiting for the ice to break up -- probably in March. https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com] the-navy-built-a-fast-agile-warship-for-440m-its-been-stuck-in-ice-since-christmas-eve/
Perhaps most inexcusable, the ship doesn't even float right. It has a permanent list to starboard.
Seems to me it's floating right.
Perhaps most inexcusable, the ship doesn't even float right. It has a permanent list to starboard.
Seems to me it's floating right.
LOL... Why yes... Yes it is.
My guess is that it turns all right too..
Crap:
As a Swede and thinking about vikings but also our technologically good current military ships even though we kinda make none I kinda wanted to say they could order them from us / let us build them, and then suggest they could take some kebabs in return.
However now I see the "the ship doesn't even float right" and we've had that problem too, sadly:
https://www.vasamuseet.se/en [vasamuseet.se]
Can't afford it. We've got a massive parade to put on.
It's the integration and fielding that's difficult.
I've always thought that the really hard part of any complex system deployment was the integration work. It's often overlooked and under planned in the original project plan and when it is planned, the inevitable sliding to the right of the schedule causes integration to get squeezed into impossible schedules. I've worked integration efforts where the original unlikely to succeed 6 month schedule got compressed into two weeks.
The Dreadnought https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] generation faced such generational change issues. How did the UK change so quickly and have so few issues?
The UK gov supported a very good engineering company with the best leadership and top experts.
The private sector made their parts on time and ensured all the parts delivered worked for their nations navy.
Most of the better bands have the ability to do that "integration and fielding" as they h
Underestimating the weight and the thing listing aren't integration problems, they are a symptom of a system rotten to the core.
That they fucked up software engineering when they so utterly fucked up something so much more easily predictable is no surprise at all. The weight and balance should have been known before they started construction, how the fuck do you fuck that up?
ECO's.... The bread and butter of arms makers.
Oh? You want the toilets to flush? Well why didn't you say so before in your specifications? We can make that happen for only the small price of $$$$, sign here.
Oh? What? You want the ship to turn right AND left? Again, I'm sorry, but that's not part of the original specification. We can make that happen though, just cough up some more cash and sign here... And, just to make sure, you don't want it to turn both ways at the same time right? Well, we need some $$ to make sure that last ECO covers one way at a time turning...
NATO contractor policy at its very best. NATO wanted marines, hunting submarines and far-flung missions to support a war like global EU political foreign policy.
So Germany had to spend big on a navy system that NATO/EU had to approve of to project EU power globally.
EU political leaders are not navy experts. But it was great for over time and contractors got work. All that money on the table to plan up for "marines" and the Germans helping with far
To build a "Little Crappy Ship". But in this case, I guess it is a "Kleines beschissenes Schiff"?
Master of all Trades? (Score:2)
Some German ships planning a little excursion to Poland, doing a Polish "Battle of Inchon" with their Marines to keep Poland in the EU?
In case anyone wonders what LCS stands for, it's "Littoral Combat Ship". Not that everyone knows what that means either, but it boils down to a jack-of-all-trades ship that's intended for close-to-shore operations, and not the deep seas.
And yeah, they're the F-135s of the ocean. Overpriced, delayed, problems doing some expected things, and loved by those who love Swiss army knives, entertainment systems and all-you-can-eat buffets.
Are subs considered LCS?
It has a permanent list to starboard
Yeah, most guys can sympathize.
They German Navy testers forgot to turn on the "generate fake data" mode during the acceptance testing. Soon it will be corrected and all the data will match the expected data so very perfectly. Just watch.
At least they get something in the water. Canada issued contracts for new ships years ago and the shipyards still haven't started welding metal yet. It's another case of trying to keep the yards in business over building the proper ships for the Navy. We should have had the basic ship (hull, structures, engines, etc) built in a country that specializes in ship building such as South Korea and then brought them back to kit them out with all of the specialized equipment (RADAR, SONAR, weapons, communications,