51 Percent of Financial Services Companies Believe Existing Tech is Holding Them Back
An anonymous reader shares a report: Legacy technology can be a major obstacle to digital transformation projects and, according to a new survey of financial services technology decision makers carried out for business consultancy Janeiro Digital, almost 51 percent say existing technology is holding back innovation. Three of the biggest roadblocks are seen as lack of support for change (34 percent), legacy technology and infrastructure (31.6 percent) and a lack of in-house technical skill (29.5 percent). As a consequence 23 percent of respondents believe their company is behind in digital transformation compared to others in the industry. Only 47 percent are currently implementing new technologies, with 12.6 percent wanting to do so but not having started. That leaves 40 percent not innovating which could see them lose out in a world where consumers want better, faster financial products.
Blame you're implementation of them. Improperly trained Bosses and ingrained static procedures often are the reason the tech you have isn't working for you.
That and the packard bell you use for legacy applications.
I work on a team that maintains a financial application that talks to banks via ACH. I can't believe some of the restrictions they put on it, such as enforcing a single connection at a time, so we have to serially transfer 70+ files for various funds one at a time, waiting for an acknowledgement before the next one can start, and their systems take fucking forever to ack the thing.
That job takes like 3+ hours to run, when it could take 20 minutes total if they allowed parallel connections
Why isn't the app running fast enough?!
I often see people not using the systems they have to their full potential. Implementation if more than hardware. Training users on the use of their own system is also part of implementation.
Source I also work in IT.
Most people don't like pushing beyond what they are comfortable doing. They rarely go beyond that which they are familiar with. Training doesn't solve that problem, as it doesn't change the dynamic from "go to the freezer, get the box" to "I know this can do that, but I wonder how".
IT people tend to be perpetually curious, which is why we often don't understand our users lack of curiosity.
Source: I also work in IT
This is a manager sickness - they don't see the difference between "operations" and "engineering".
The operations people should be fighting those fires. The engineers should be creating long term solutions that prevent the fires to begin with. If your engineers are working a fire hose all day, nobody ever shuts off the fuel source and all you get is fires.
In complex systems some parts depend upon other parts. So it is very difficult to change those at the bottom without upsetting everything.
So the solution is to work around the core issues. For example, a web based banking interface does not attempt to store additional information in the ancient COBOL core. Instead, it copies information into its own database, and then syncs via complex protocols. Over time more and more of these work arounds make the system harder and harder to change.
This is why a sma
The blame doesn't go for implementation, it goes for not understanding the opportunity cost of not doing something you should. When enough opportunities are passed, the businesses will cease to exist.
I phrase it like this, "Good IT is expensive. Bad IT is costly".
Do you have backups (expensive)? At some point it will cost you if you don't. It isn't a matter of if, but when.
And banks don't want to pay for good IT folks.
It is difficult for non-techs to tell "good" IT folks from "bad" IT folks. Why pay more when you can't tell the difference? Of course, you can tell the difference when things go wrong, but by then it is too late.
Ultimately, that's true for any company that doesn't have techies up to the CEO level. At some point, someone who has no clue about IT will be doing the hiring of (at least) IT management.
It's not hard to learn things about IT.
Yes it is. You need to know enough so that you can interview a candidate and tell the difference between someone who is competent and a BSer who knows all the buzzwords, has a surface level understanding of many things, and can even do routine tasks like "set up a VPN on this server", but is unable to troubleshoot complex failures.
That is not easy, and even when interviews are conducted by professional IT managers, you are still going to get about 20% "bad hires".
I suspect there's been 15-20 years of programmers telling the higher ups that they need to rewrite this stuff and the bosses saying they can't afford it/don't have to time to do it/won't hire the additional people to do it. All the while creating new non-standard tweaks to the system that has turned it into a big hairy ball of mess.
Sucks to be them now.
Source: I also work in IT, and deal with financial clients (Most of the big names).
I suspect there's been 15-20 years of programmers telling the higher ups that they need to rewrite this stuff
When programmers are faced with maintaining someone else's code, they ALWAYS recommend throwing it all away and starting over. This is rarely the correct thing to do.
Things you should never do [joelonsoftware.com]
VB6 is not all that bad, and it was madness for Microsoft to completely abandon it. A VBA programmer will have a project finished before a Java programmer can configure their Enterprise Application Server, or a C programmer can track down their obscure memory corruptions.
.Net is better than VB6, but not that much better in practice. They could have walked VB6 forward. Added real compilation etc. Things like Set vs Let are historical oddities, but OK, and have an advantage of enabling a default value for an object.
Unless, what they meant was that they had a lack of *IN-HOUSE* technical skill, in which case, stop outsourcing it!
...And they also complain that they have a lack of in-house technical skill. The longer you work with your technology that has become old, the more skilled you will become at using it....
Unless those who have the technical skills start retiring. (think: COBOL)
They're gonna keep complaining like this until someone makes a computer that will learn to use itself. Then they will complain that it isn't fast enough.
Instead of complaining about legacy tech "holding them back", maybe these "financial service" companies should invest in some better tech instead of using those record profits for stock buybacks and bonuses to C-level management. You've been eating out on the backs of taxpayers all through this last decade of the government giving you free money. Maybe it's time to do something that won't, you know, bring down the fucking economy again.
Just a thought.
You might as well ask caterpillars to tend your flower garden.
Just more crap. They state lots of exact percentage numbers, but talk 100% vague about "legacy technologies". Please define "legacy technology".
And please be very specific about 1) what you're using now, 2) what / how you're being limited, and 3) what the new advanced world-saving technology is and how it will solve all of your (perceived) problems.
Then I will tell you about how much productivity you'll lose while people 1) sit in "training" classes, 2) have problems opening up that old document
.xls, etc.
Really, no takers? I thought this was one of the best pieces of troll bait to be spun through Slashdot this month.
I used to work for a finance company deploying and automating the deployment of finance software. There's a couple I know of. Talisys out in Denver is one, but the 800 lb gorilla is a piece of software called Beta. It's freaking ancient. Like, core parts still in use today are from the 1970s. I think they've written some API front ends for it, but you have to pay through the nose for every feature, and especially for the fancy features. Beta was written... back in the 1970s perhaps? It doesn't lend itself to modern development methods very well. But it works and has a solid, proven track record, which is exactly what risk adverse finance companies like, especially when they are signing four and five nine uptime SLAs. Talisys is a little newer, developed in the early (1992?) 1990s and came to market around 2002 as production ready, but it's still based on 1998 era technology and were crawling in to the modern age offering Windows Server 2012 R2 support in 2015. There was actually a two year gap between when WS 2003 microsoft windows extended service support ended and when they supported a newer version of windows (2012 R2) and yes you read that right some big (not huge) companies are running financial software on top of Windows.
Other financial technology companies like Robinhood are written cloud-first and cloud-native with APIs in languages like Python and Go and Ruby and what have you. They're just going to eat up these old companies as their overhead costs are much lower and their code better documented and aligned more closely with modern programming practices. Their most modern competitors are running windows software designed in the 1990s. It's ripe for disruption and companies like Robinhood are absolutely going to grind these old companies in to a fine paste in the next ten years.
Don't need no stinking' documentation. We're Agile.
Other financial technology companies like Robinhood are written cloud-first and cloud-native with APIs in languages like Python and Go and Ruby and what have you. They're just going to eat up these old companies as their overhead costs are much lower and their code better documented and aligned more closely with modern programming practices. Their most modern competitors are running windows software designed in the 1990s. It's ripe for disruption and companies like Robinhood are absolutely going to grind these old companies in to a fine paste in the next ten years.
No, they are not. It's easy to start a system from scratch regardless of the language you are using. Let robinhood get to the 10-year mark with their only-break-at-runtime-because-look-ma-no-compilation-step python software and they'll be crying for someone to buy them out.
It looks easy when you first write the software, but let's see how resistant to breakage it is after 10 years of maintenance when half the code was written by people who weren't part of the original team. Their brand-new system of $X kloc will be just as much of a mess as the old system.
These are financial services companies. They're not upgrading because there's a huge perceived risk taht the upgrade will fail in a manner that destroys the company. Certainly, the kids believe that COBOL is obsolete and inherently bad, but the existing code base is giving 5 nines of uptime, and new code might fail.
The problem is there isn't any significant number of new Cobol programmers. I sure wouldn't want to use it, and I was willing to put up with Fortran II. OTOH, I never really understood Cobol, so take the rest of this post with a large grain of salt.
I was trying to think what other language might be reasonable to rewrite things in, and couldn't come up with anything. The two that seem closest are Lisp and Ada, and if you have any idea how different those are, it might give you an idea of how poor a fit everything else is.
So a consulting company held a survey and found that 51% of companies believe that legacy technology is the biggest hurtle they face. That's good news for this consulting company that sells "solutions" to that problem. Oddly enough, my banker thinks I need a credit card and that car salesman insists that my old (2007) car is about to fall apart and I should buy a new one.
Legacy technology and technical debt is a problem that is often overlooked and not budgeted for because it won't affect the stock price this quarter. Still, forgive me if I don't believe that this survey accurately outlines the problems that companies actually have to this degree.
Their definition of "Innovation" is ripping more people off faster with financial shell games. Anything that impedes the "financial services" sector from "innovating" is a good idea.
Well, there's more than one kind of business that could be called "financial services". For a certain kind of "financial services" your description is quite apt, but I guess I was thinking of a different segment...which still isn't anything that I think highly of, but which doesn't merit wholesale condemnation.
Serverless Blockchain Containers orchestrated by Kubernetes and deployed by Jenkins, Terraform, Vagrant and friends are the savior the financial sector needs!!!!!! Buy CloudWeasel CI/CD today! Any workload, any toolchain, any cloud!
(OK, in all seriousness...if they're talking about mainframes and COBOL underpinning almost everything they do, I might agree.) This just sounds like a study by a consulting firm planting the seeds of doubt in executives' heads to get the purse strings loosened.
What consumers/customers want (even if they don't know how to pronounce it) from financial products is:
So, in other words, not to have to deal with financial institutions at all.
I think that assessment might be a bit generous to consumers. They only care about security after they've lost money. They only care about privacy after sensitive information has leaked. They only care about clarity when they start to suspect they're being ripped off. They only care about honesty when they discover they're the ones being ripped off.
What most people want from financial products is a fail-safe get-rich-quick scheme. They'll turn a blind eye to a lot of problems as long as they think the
I don't know about "most people," but I do think you've identified a population. As P.T. Barnum said, there's a sucker born every minute. And I'm sure there is a legion of financial "service" firms ready to take advantage of an easy mark.
Consultancy specializing in "digital transformation" (i.e., popular new buzzword) does self-serving survey that miraculously finds that their services are needed.
I especially like the finding that 29% of companies are whining about not having the needed skills in-house. I predict that the survey did not ask companies whether they were investing in any training for their IT staff and, if they had, the responses would range from "Hell, no!" or "No" to "Huh? What is this `training' thing you asked about?"
I'm not much of an expert in finance, but I know a fair amount about IT, and I'd say it's a safe bet that crappy technology, legacy tech, and vendor lock-in is holding back a lot of efficiency and innovation.
I mean, technology in general is adding a lot of innovation and efficiency. For sure. But I see a lot of businesses depending on some weird custom-built application that was built in the '90s and doesn't support any OS past Windows XP. I see a lot of simple, common problems going completely unaddressed.
The real problem is not existing products destroying innovation.
The real problem is patent hoarding destroying the ability to innovate altogether.
Go ahead. Try and invent something. I dare you.
I deal with tech a lot where I work, an instantly recognizable financial business.
Our core transaction processing systems run COBOL. When your Python app can settle as few trillion transactions nightly with deadlines met within minutes and downtime measured in seconds per year, present it. Someone will listen.
The stuff I deal with daily now uses Cassandra for a db backend, all is hosted within LAMP stacks (we said goodbye to WebSphere a while ago), and is tolerating all major browsers for internal and external users. Our constraints aren't tech, they are resources; we decide to support a certain range of demand, and so size the systems according to budget. When our users begin complaining, we will resize.
I've noticed a bunch of internal apps moved to interesting containers, and using two- or three-factor authentication. Our security methods treat employees as strangers, and internal systems as threats. Nothing is trusted until it is authenticated, carefully. This security problem is the source of much of the apparent lack of innovation in the industry, as we where I work are a top 50 target. Maybe top 10, we have not been told of a breach. We spend as much on testing our security as we do on the security.
Our single biggest repository is on a custom Linux system, some our own software. It handles the volume you would associate with Google. It has to be secure.
And we of course have document storage, but that's on old stuff based on Wang systems, which you cannot outperform yet. No you cannot.
Yet we are faced with demand for flexibility, new and innovative solutions to new problems, and creative products. We've delivered a blockchain based international settlement system with a respected partner, at the same time as we've spun off a product that made all the sense in the world but didn't sell and are turning off one that just isn't working for anyone.
A previous CIO lamented that a third of our projects failed. That's actually pretty good in the business world at large. But it's really not good enough. And new tech by itself will not do it. Better planning, better management, and better infrastructure will. And we are building those. I can name a few competitors that are clearly not, and I relish the opportunities we have to drink their milkshakes.
We spend as much on testing our security as we do on the security.
Not being in that field, I’m curious: does your company share (both as provider and recipient) methodology information (security best practices, etc.) with others in the financial sector (or with an even wider audience) or is it something that is considered somewhat secret (competitive advantage, etc.)?
Three of the biggest roadblocks are seen as
lack of support for change (34 percent),
legacy technology and infrastructure (31.6 percent)
and a lack of in-house technical skill (29.5 percent).
Item number 1 is a symptom of item number 2. Item number 2 is a symptom of item number 3. Item number 3 is a symptom of outsourcing everything to India.
You get what you pay for.
"That leaves 40 percent not innovating which could see them lose out in a world where consumers want better, faster financial products".
Actually, it turns out that consumers want a good life; a happy, healthy family and friends; interesting work that (ideally) helps others; respect and appreciation; healthy, tasty food and drink; plenty of interesting exercise and sporting activities; enough money to enjoy all those things...
"Better, faster financial products" come absolutely nowhere on the list of things that sane, sensible, well-balanced consumers want.
a lack of in-house technical skill (29.5 percent)
It's a free market. Keep bumping up the offer until you get what you want. If the market isn't working for you then you're not trying hard enough.
Benjamin: Yes, sir.
Mr. McGuire: Are you listening?
Benjamin: Yes, I am.
Mr. McGuire: Blockchain
Benjamin: Exactly how do you mean?
Mr. McGuire: There's a great future in Blockchain. Think about it. Will you think about it?
How would they know. I still can't find a bank using proper MFA, good password rules, a solid web and mobile app UI, etc. Most of them are stuck in 2005 or 1998!
How about they stop relying on the industry standard Microsoft Windows.
--
I'll bet you're the kind of guy that hangs round Reddit fapping off over pictures of furries and yellow-scaled wingless dragonkin
Heresy! We must burn fluffernutter!
The foolish consumers may want "better, faster financial products.", but that's nearly a contradiction, and is one if better includes more secure.
FWIW, I don't want my financial data going over the internet in any way. Well, I can't stop that, but I can restrict the amount of exposure I give myself. You'd think nobody had ever heard of Spectre or Meltdown. I've given up all purchases over the internet until those are widely patched. And I've never been willing to do on-line banking, despite the ads prom