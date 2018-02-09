Major Websites Are Planning a 'Day of Action' To Block Repeal of Net Neutrality (medium.com) 69
An anonymous reader writes: Fight for the Future, a nonprofit advocacy group concerned with digital rights, has posted to medium today, revealing that many major websites, online communities, and internet users are planning a "day of action" focused on finding the final vote needed to pass the Congressional Review Act (CRA). "50 Senators have already come out in support of the CRA, which would completely overturn the FCC's December 14 decision and restore net neutrality protections," the post reads. "Several Senators have indicated that they are considering becoming the 51st vote we need to win, but they're under huge pressure from telecom lobbyists. Only a massive burst of energy from the internet will get them to move."
The day of action is scheduled for February 27, and participants include Tumblr, Etsy, Vimeo, Medium, Namecheap, Imgur, Sonos, and DuckDuckGo. "Internet users will be encouraged to sound the alarm on social media and sign up to receive alerts with their lawmaker's position on net neutrality and prompts to take action on the big day, while websites, subreddits, and online communities will display prominent alerts driving phone calls, emails, and tweets to Senators and Representatives calling on them to pass the CRA." The post notes that we're faced with an uphill battle as the fight will elevate to the House of Representatives if the CRA can pass the Senate. From there it will go to the President's desk.
Obama had no choice but to appoint Ajit Pai to the FCC. A Republican seat was open. The Republicans proposed Pai. Obama had to accept him.
If you want to blame anyone, blame Trump for elevating Pai to the chair.
Yeah. I pay my ISP for my connection to "the Internet" and my traffic. They pay their ISP for their connection to "the Internet" and their traffic. That's how its 'supposed to work'.
Then some ISPs got the bright idea that even though I'm a their customer and am paying them to deliver packets to me from the servers of my choice; thay they could start a protection racket and charge the operator of the server extortion money not to 'disrupt' or 'slowdown' the packets.
ie... my ISP says to various service provid
Bingo. Nothing actually stops these companies from "using corporate policy" and promoting it as such, or listing it as a core value. They want these regulations, all of them for some reason. Which likely means there's something tasty and delicious that's feeding them and most people aren't seeing.
The thing is, NN is small potatoes to most people. It's gonna mean $10-$20 month out of their pockets for their cable bill, if that. 99% of Americans are never going to start an internet business to compete with established players. They don't have the capital, the skills or the time & energy. For most Americans surviving is all they can do. 40% of us don't have $1k in the bank.
I've said it before and will say it again, if NN is important to you then you have to listen to issues that are important to the rest of Americans. You need to get them health care, jobs and education. One they've taken care of survival and other more pressing concerns then you can hit them up to support your pet freedom project.
You think the repeal of NN is unimportant to most because it will add $100 - $250 to their annual bills.
You think most people have less than $1k in the bank, I.e. the repeal of NN will be a significant chunk of money to them.
I don't know how to reconcile those two things?
Yes, he thinks that most people won't care.
No, he doesn't think this. Unless he believes (as you seem to) that 40% is "most people"
Note that 60% not caring is "most people", but 40% not having $1k is NOT "most people"....
Meanwhile the folks yelling about NN are promising $10-$20 off your cable bill. Oh, I suppose they also said they'd knock a few points off your kid's student loans. Seriously, that's all I heard from the other side
"Several Senators have indicated that they are considering becoming the 51st vote we need to win, but they're under huge pressure from telecom lobbyists."
Jesus.
"We want to do what we know is the right thing, but we can't just say no to a pile of money for doing what we know is the wrong thing!"
This country is so fucked up.
We don't have to "think" about the definition of net neutrality. We have had a perfectly good one for over a decade:
https://www.eff.org/issues/net... [eff.org]
So maybe you should tell us what you think it is.
No, it was not.
https://www.freepress.net/blog... [freepress.net]
You know what's missing from that exquisitely curated list?
A closing sentence at the end of each item that says (1) the situation was not resolved prior to Net Neutrality; and (2) it WAS resolved (and by the FCC, mind you) following the institution of Net Neutrality.
I can't imagine why they didn't fill in those details.
Why are the idiots multiplying in droves?
Child Tax Credit.
My reading list and I agree with you, it may not be the opposite but its much more complex than the simple representation of 'dont throttle', the set of rules implemented in 2015 to 2017 being repealed didn't break anything, and if it gets reworked in a way that doesn't negatively effect small groups/companies who want big pipes(amongst other problems with NN that are never talked about) like that set of rules was causing then it will work out better in the end.
And in case someone doesn't get it, I am for s
Hahahah shut the fuck up you paid shill. Jesus christ i can't believe i spent all my mod points before seeing your post.
Even fucking comcast of all places has *some* support of net neturality. Except for the parts they don't like, naturally.
It's obvious you're not a real person. Why the fuck are you guys posting on slashdot of all places though? This place is just a clubhouse for a few old nerds these days.
Trump will veto any action to overturn Pai... and I don't think a 2/3rds majority to support such action is likely. Say goodbye to Net Neutrality until Trump is gone.
Trump will veto any action to overturn Pai... and I don't think a 2/3rds majority to support such action is likely. Say goodbye to Net Neutrality until Trump is gone.
Na. Not a waste of time. It will reveal which senators and congress-critters oppose restoring NN. Ammo for the democrats in November. Dems aren't as stupid as one might desire to think. They know this is a game they can well, game.. for political gain in November.
I think it's pretty amusing what this administration is up to, it's like they're trying to piss off everyone, in every way possible. It's like they want to be shamed and ridiculed endlessly. The levels of stupid out of this administration ar
Yawn.
Nobody cares. Turn your stupid website off. We'll go play video games. You're not that important.
Uh, dummy, here's what Net Neutrality means to people who "play video games".
https://www.pcgamer.com/how-ne... [pcgamer.com]
Even if the 51st vote is found, then it heads to the House where it will most likely die. If by some miracle the house passes it, it will go to President Trump and he will surely veto it.
So I guess everyone involved can feel good they did something, but I can't see how this will change the decision on NN.
They're perfectly willing to showboat for something pushed out by the last president, but unwilling to make it the law of the land in the normal "write a bill, pass it by both house and senate, and get the president to sign it".
If they did that, what the FCC chairperson of the week says does not matter. They would have to implement the law.
That was my point a couple of weeks ago, and got modded into oblivion.
We should *want* this to happen, instead of living on proclamations from on high to make things happen. The fallacy of relying on government by decree has never been more clear. If you can't actually convince your representatives to sign on, then you have some recourse. Decrees can be anything the guys making it wants, whether its what you want or not.
Reddit was covered in net neutrality spam for days, and people have already forgotten about it. People don't remember the SOPA protests either, which was only effective because of Wikipedia, which is now too embroiled by admin abuse to be effective.
Tumblr, Etsy, Vimeo, Medium, Namecheap, Imgur, Sonos, and DuckDuckGo
Those are not "major web sites". This is a list of major web sites. [wikipedia.org] Only one of those is even on the list, and it clocks in at #47.
I'd wager the average dude on the street hasn't heard of a single one of those sites.
Now if you can get Google, Facebook, or Youtube to join, then maybe somebody will notice. You know, the kind of sites you can mention to a random stranger on the street and they know what you're talking about.
For those dying to know, it looks like imgur is #47 on the alexa ranking.
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/ind... [wikipedia.org]
Of course... the companies in the top 40 can easily afford whatever additional fees the telcos will want from them. Hell... they might even appreciate the additional barrier of entry for new potential competitors.
Stop playing with yourselves. You ain't gonna do shit.
All the federal NN rules did was further protect a few part political connected monopoly telcos and their POTS networks.
Let the innovative private sector move in and create some really great new networks all over the USA.
With no competition and protective federal NN rules nothing is upgraded by the few NN network monopoly telcos.
Someday a wealthy walled community, city, town can build its own n
Are we also supposed to turn our lights off, and not buy gasoline (or anything else) for the day as well?
Because THAT'LL accomplish SOMETHING! I'm SURE of it!
Ow. Need to head to an opthalmologist. I just strained a bunch of things from rolling my eyes so hard...
Their should be no problem to target some of the many people who supported the repeal.
Starting with Pai himself.
Then, if not the ISPs, the GAFA, Tweeter, Facebook, etc, could throttle down their services to show them what "no Net Neutrality" really means. Ideally inserting forms asking for money to get higher grade services.
What about Cloudflare ? They said they were looking for all possible legal action to throttle Pai's Internet ?
