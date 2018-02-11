Is Social Media Causing Childhood Depression? (bbc.com) 69
General practitioner Rangan Chatterjee says he has seen plenty of evidence of the link between mental ill-health in children and their use of social media. "One 16 year-old boy was referred to him after he self-harmed and ended up in A&E," reports BBC. Dr. Chatterjee was going to put him on anti-depressants, but instead worked with him to help wean him off social media. "He reported a significant improvement in his wellbeing and, after six months, I had a letter from his mother saying he was happier at school and integrated into the local community," says Dr. Chatterjee. That and similar cases have led him to question the role social media plays in the lives of young people. From the report: "Social media is having a negative impact on mental health," he said. "I do think it is a big problem and that we need some rules. How do we educate society to use technology so it helps us rather than harms us?" A 2017 study by The Royal Society of Public Health asked 1,500 young people aged 11-25 to track their moods while using the five most popular social media sites. It suggested Snapchat and Instagram were the most likely to inspire feelings of inadequacy and anxiety. YouTube had the most positive influence. Seven in 10 said Instagram made them feel worse about body image and half of 14-24-year-olds reported Instagram and Facebook exacerbated feelings of anxiety. Two-thirds said Facebook made cyber-bullying worse.
Consultant psychiatrist Louise Theodosiou says one of the clearest indications children are spending too long on their phones is their behavior during a session with a psychiatrist. "Two or three years ago, it was very unusual for a child to answer their phone or text during an appointment. But now it is common," said the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital doctor. She has seen a rise in cases where social media is a contributing factor in teenage depression, anxiety and other mental health issues. These problems are often complex and wide-ranging -- from excessive use of gaming or social media sites to feelings of inadequacy brought on by a constant bombardment of social media images of other people's lives, to cyber-bullying.
I'd vote for 10 more Trumps just to see you suffer.
Hard to break this to you, kid.... they don't care about Trump.
They only want to see you libs all triggered. That's all.
Let's start a new party and get rid of the libs all together.
Yeah, but maybe trying to divide the population into mutually exclusive categories like left and right, conservatives and liberals, or democrats and republicans isn't a very good start.
A few generations ago, 16 year olds lied to Army recruiters to be able to parachute into Nazi-occupied Western Europe during WWII.
Could you image all these youtube/emo/facebook kids doing that shit today?
A few generations ago, 16 year olds lied to Army recruiters to be able to parachute into Nazi-occupied Western Europe during WWII.
Could you image all these youtube/emo/facebook kids doing that shit today?
Today we have better records and it is much harder to lie to recruiters. But right now there are 18 and 19 year old "kids" among the 11 thousand American soldiers in Afghanistan.
Why do you romanticize child slavery? Btw, I know someone who 10 years ago faked her id to get into a tech job (she was 17 and lied she is 20)
"Child slavery" that made it possible for your country to come into existence...
I'm old enough to remember the draft. Some people do consider conscription to be a form of slavery. I'm also old enough to have known people who were desperate, or whose families were desperate enough, to lie to get into military service with food, clothing, and housing as part of the agreement. And there have been people throughout history who willingly entered indentured servitude for personal goals.
Let me try to answer the question "Is social media causing childhood depression?"
Firstly I do not have empirical data, so I have to use intuition, common sense, etc.
My opinion is that social media and indeed the whole power of the internet "causes" or leads to people in general, not just kids, being smarter, more knowledgeable, more ambitious, more inspired, etc. In this line of thought, people have greater desires. The desires are broader, more conflicted, more sophisticated, and so on. Naturally, people a
You seem to be conflating social media with the whole of the internet. And your post is mostly baseless drivel with any logical reasoning, you need some more of that common sense that you speak of.
The downsides of social media are outweighing the few upsides. The downsides are:
.....Plenty more
Full of memes and false information, a very bad place to learn.
Confirmation bias.
Attention span destroying
Anti-social
Propaganda
Advertising aka brainwashing
Herd mentality
Bullying
Gambling (loot crates)
Whilst I'm not say
These are all problems inherent in human society as a whole. Social media just amplifies these problems, rather than creating them.
Let's try using social media to push human interaction in more desirable directions, supposing that we can even agree on what those directions should be.
Back in 1928, my father did this to escape a crappy home life and was shipped to the Middle East, which was a military problem area even then. In the country known then as Mandatory Palestine, his job was to maintain a nervous truce between Arabs and Jews. He took it as an opportunity to learn engineering, and in 1940 was sent to the war front in Libya. He ended the war running a motor pool in northern Italy.
A few generations ago, 16 year olds lied to Army recruiters to be able to parachute into Nazi-occupied Western Europe during WWII.
Today 16 year olds parachute into Nazi-occupied Western Europe in online games.
There is no need for the real thing.
And you could try to convince the Germans to go all Nazi again and occupy Western Europe with polluting diesel tanks, but they couldn't be bothered with it because they can do that online.
Hey, but our 16 year olds today will put in an extensive effort to lie their ways into online games that are only allow for folks older than 18.
Technology that helps us (Score:2, Insightful)
You'd be hard-pressed to think of technologies available to a young child that would "help."
Keep your kids off of social media.
You think those are comparable, facebook omnipresence vs comic books and led zeppelin? Do you really.
You just described school, pre-internet. Possibly also, life.
Assholes, bullies, predators and generally a very toxic environment with a high potential of causing depression? The first thing I thought of was Slashdot's comments-section, to be quite honest
:S
yes (Score:1)
get rid of it.
It enables, not causes (Score:3, Interesting)
When I was growing up, kids were just as shitty as they are now. Bullies were just as prevalent. Of course, kids who got bullied only had to deal with it while at school.
With social media, these asshole kids are able to stock their targets whenever they want. So nowadays the kids who get bullied don't get an escape from the mental bullying.
Of course I know a lot of people no this site do not believe that mental suffering is a real thing and people should just shut up and stop being snowflakes. Naturally, the people who think this way grew up in their middle class white suburbs without a single obstacle in their live.
While I was fortunate enough that I never had to deal with that stuff as a kid, I know a number of people who did. 25 years on, these people are... different than other people today.
I could easily see how social media could drive a person to depression. Constant pressure, constant negative imagery and the kid feels there is not escape. Remember... Kids can be super assholes.
This is why it's important that kids primarily attach emotionally to emotionally mature and caring adults in their lives. If you care more what your loving parents think about you than about your social standing with people just as immature as yourself, you will be protected from most of the hurt they could otherwise inflict.
Despite protestations to the contrary, nearly every child reaches a point in his/her development where social standing and peer acceptance is more important than the parent/child relationship. The remedy you suggest is reminiscent of the abstinence-only sex education programs to combat teen pregnancy.
It's interesting how few people admit ever being bullied. Everyone outside of a bubble has experienced bullying at some point in their life, generally because there was always a bigger kid, a big brother, cous
When I was growing up, kids were just as shitty as they are now. Bullies were just as prevalent. Of course, kids who got bullied only had to deal with it while at school.
...
With social media, these asshole kids are able to stock their targets whenever they want. So nowadays the kids who get bullied don't get an escape from the mental bullying.
I could easily see how social media could drive a person to depression. Constant pressure, constant negative imagery and the kid feels there is not escape. Remember... Kids can be super assholes.
It seems to me that their bad behavior online could be used to improve society by making it easier to identify and isolate bullies. I'm not saying that they should just be banned because that just drives them to either bypass the ban or take it out on someone else via another service. Instead, I'm suggesting that their online behavior should have real consequences that would lead to correcting their antisocial behavior.
Naturally, identifying antisocial behavior can't be as simple as a single offensive pos
Liberals are causing depression in people. (Score:1)
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
It's a fact. Google it up.
But... (Score:2)
it also causes them to drink, do drugs, have sex, and do other potentially irresponsible things less frequently than previous generations of kids.
Basically it is replacing other forms of abuse and addiction.
Is this a net benefit? Who knows?
it also causes them to drink, do drugs, have sex, and do other potentially irresponsible things less frequently than previous generations of kids.
Basically it is replacing other forms of abuse and addiction.
Is this a net benefit? Who knows?
How can things online be irresponsible? Previous generations... climbing trees without safety net, playing with fire, chainsaws, going by bike in public traffic alone, diving in the swimming pool below the cover that prevents evaporation,
... been there, done that, and was allowed to. And parents today worry that their offspring can see/do something online. Sissies.
Dislike button. (Score:2)
Correlation is not causation (Score:2)
I suspect it can also be the opposite, depression causes people to spend more time in social networks.
I suspect it can also be the opposite, depression causes people to spend more time in social networks.
It's just progress. There is a stigma attached to seeking mental health care, but these kids don't care about that. We're just hearing about more depressed kids. They've always been around. One of my best friends as a kid killed himself via OD when he was sixteen. One of my exes told me she tried the same thing at about the same age, got a free hospital visit and everything. Maybe we've just been treating kids like shit and ignoring them all along.
Increasing Awareness? (Score:2)
Consultant psychiatrist Louise Theodosiou says one of the clearest indications children are spending too long on their phones is their behavior during a session with a psychiatrist.
Do I even need to explain why that's a conclusion leading its premise?
What actually happened is that they felt like their time was being wasted so they answered their phone, and she felt slighted so she said cellphones were bad. It's a fit of pique, which is the kind of thing we expect from psychiatrists and psychologists. People overwhelmingly get into the field because they have their own problems they're trying to cope with. Everyone I've known who's been in a psych program has said that you'll never see a more fucked up group of individuals. It's not surprising when they
It depresses me. (Score:1)
And I don't even use it.
Causation (Score:2)
Instant Gratification Society (Score:2)
If you look at the "whole picture", you can see the pattern from infancy.
Child cries, gets attention (varied).
Boredom = video put on.
Teens plug into social media:
- instant "friends" that aren't really friends
- feedback on social activities
- suggestions for other interactions that are minimally inclusive on a physical level
- advertising bombardment
- tailored interest grouping that "fits" whatever whim they have (good or bad): If the comments stream doesn't completely m
It would be stranger if it didn't (Score:2)
We already know it's causing depression in pretty much every other group. It would be more newsworthy if it didn't cause depression in children.