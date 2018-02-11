Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Technology

Facial Recognition Is Accurate, if You're a White Guy (nytimes.com) 205

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Facial recognition technology is improving by leaps and bounds. Some commercial software can now tell the gender of a person in a photograph. When the person in the photo is a white man, the software is right 99 percent of the time. But the darker the skin, the more errors arise -- up to nearly 35 percent for images of darker skinned women, the New York Times reported, citing a new study. From the report: These disparate results, calculated by Joy Buolamwini, a researcher at the M.I.T. Media Lab, show how some of the biases in the real world can seep into artificial intelligence, the computer systems that inform facial recognition. In modern artificial intelligence, data rules. A.I. software is only as smart as the data used to train it. If there are many more white men than black women in the system, it will be worse at identifying the black women. One widely used facial-recognition data set was estimated to be more than 75 percent male and more than 80 percent white, according to another research study.

Facial Recognition Is Accurate, if You're a White Guy More | Reply

Facial Recognition Is Accurate, if You're a White Guy

Comments Filter:

  • So it will be no good (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For catching criminals then?

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by serviscope_minor ( 664417 )

      For catching criminals then?

      Trump's a white guy isn't he?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by arth1 ( 260657 )

        Trump's a white guy isn't he?

        Orange is the new white?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by fph il quozientatore ( 971015 )
      Sigh... Currently at Moderation: +4 70% Insightful 30% Interesting

  • Bias (Score:1)

    by lucm ( 889690 )

    Of course no one will assemble a "diverse" set of images to train computers; white males are the only group that can be profiled and discriminated against without generating a flurry of enraged hashtags. So there we go. Use white males photos because nobody will be offended, and then blame white males because the AI trained on their images recognize them better; win-win.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by lucasnate1 ( 4682951 )

      It's official, I can no longer differentiate between alt-righters and SJWs, both just say "we're the victim and everybody else are raping/genociding/whatever us"

      • I'm glad it's not just me.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It's official, I can no longer differentiate between alt-righters and SJWs, both just say "we're the victim and everybody else are raping/genociding/whatever us"

        You're just now learning that the bully always claims to be persecuted, to be suffering, to be the martyr?

        It's practically the first thing abusers learn to do, flip reality inside out, and make it so you're the one at fault. They're often quite frenetic about it, especially when you don't buy their bullshit.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        Really? I think the terms are best described as "someone I don't agree with" and "someone I don't agree with that have some conservative views" - at least as used by idiots on the Internet.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

        Horseshoe theory. They're two sides of the same racist coin.

        The only thing they diverge on is who is the ubermensch and who is the untermensch.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by aevan ( 903814 )
        Horseshoe-theory

  • The laws of physics are discriminatory (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, 2018 @10:08AM (#56103923)

    White people's faces reflecting more light is problematic.

  • Always knew that machines were bigots.

  • So the government will be less likely to know where I am.

  • Here we go again (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Jody Bruchon ( 3404363 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @10:39AM (#56104017)
    This reminds me of that ridiculous article (and accompanying video) [youtube.com] saying that color film was biased towards white people. [vox.com] Around 3:30 in the video they have white and black people stand in front of a face-following camera and it doesn't work for the black people. Everyone acts like this is some sort of Harry Potter wizardry against the black man keeping him down when it's vastly simpler than that.

    For progressively darker skin, progressively higher light on that skin is required to reveal its contours. The fundamental problem is that white and light-skinned brown people have their normal skin color shades in the midtones when a scene is properly exposed while darker-skinned brown and black people are closer to shadows. To expose properly for facial recognition of dark brown or black skin, you have to overexpose the midtones to bring up the shadows. Since people rarely take photos on purpose that are exposed for the shadows while blowing everything else out, it should be fairly obvious that facial recognition (and early ISO 32 color film and small-sensor cameras like webcams and phone cameras) will have a very hard time with dark skin. Sure, it could be a lack of data in some instances, but it's far more likely to be the fact that the skin absorbs more light and photographs are generally exposed too low to reveal enough detail for the machines to analyze.

    If you think this is "racist" you're saying that the nature of light itself is racist. I don't feel like I should have to explain why that position is really stupid.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by MrMr ( 219533 )
      Automatic exposure is normally calibrated for 18% gray (average outdoor scene). That means if you make a portrait of a skin tone darker or lighter than that you need to think what you measure and compensate. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re:Here we go again (Score:5, Informative)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo@noSPAm.world3.net> on Sunday February 11, 2018 @11:17AM (#56104187) Homepage Journal

      The point you missed is that set lighting for white people has to be carefully designed and set up. One of the reasons colour film took so long to become practical was the difficulty of getting skin tones right.

      If you look at early colour film the skin tones of white people are pretty good, but other colours are way off. Over saturated in places, washed out in others. It was a design decision.

      Vox is correctly pointing out that film from the era was not designed for dark skin, and that made it hard for non-white actors. Similar to how when sound came in a lot of actors lost work because they had thick accents.

      Note that the Vox article does not contain the word "racist" or even "race". It's pertinent because we are now seeing more black actors on screen and Hollywood finally figured out how to light them properly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zmooc ( 33175 )

      I suggest not to explain this in terms of exposure etc. because that will simply trigger a discussion on (early) photography technology development being racist.

      It's much simpler than that: the darker something is, the less light it reflects, the less information is present in it's appearance, the harder it is to recognize. This will always be the case and developments in photography technology will never solve it, they will alleviate the problem at best. If it is a problem, that is, because I think facial

    • I agree that a significant part of this is a physics problem. It would be possible to test whether or not this is algorithmic by training a recognizer on a high percentage of dark skinned people and seeing what its performance was like on light skinned people.

      A lot of modern cameras / cell phones have live face detection features. A photo setting that set exposure for faces would help this. People might not use it much though - if you have a dark skinned person in a scene, many people may still prefer th

    • For progressively darker skin, progressively higher light on that skin is required to reveal its contours. The fundamental problem is that white and light-skinned brown people have their normal skin color shades in the midtones when a scene is properly exposed while darker-skinned brown and black people are closer to shadows. To expose properly for facial recognition of dark brown or black skin, you have to overexpose the midtones to bring up the shadows. Since people rarely take photos on purpose that are exposed for the shadows while blowing everything else out, it should be fairly obvious that facial recognition (and early ISO 32 color film and small-sensor cameras like webcams and phone cameras) will have a very hard time with dark skin. Sure, it could be a lack of data in some instances, but it's far more likely to be the fact that the skin absorbs more light and photographs are generally exposed too low to reveal enough detail for the machines to analyze.

      If you think this is "racist" you're saying that the nature of light itself is racist. I don't feel like I should have to explain why that position is really stupid.

      No one is saying it's "racist" in the form of deliberate racial bias, they're saying it doesn't work for dark skinned people because of how the technology was developed.

      Now you're claiming that it's a fundamental property of physics, that it's fundamentally difficult to highlight black people's features without overexposing the rest of the picture. That might be true, but I don't think the question is as easy to answer as you imply.

      Imagine photography and film were developed primarily by black people and wh

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Sorry, but that's not the problem.

      In the summary the problem was stated to be the frequency of images in the training set data.

      The technical details you specify may be correct, but they are irrelevant to this particular problem. And they wouldn't explain the problem with recognizing women in any case.

  • the camera sensor work with light and since a paler skin reflect more light than a darker one the signal to noise ratio increase and more features will be visible and hence the program can do more of it's magic.

    Assuming you don't measure the whole scene and use the same exposure you could expose the image for longer (and get something more blurry due to movement) or raise the gain (and gain more noise) but the simple technological fact is that the darker skin will never be as easy to capture as the brighter

    • Re: What if I told you (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Cats also re cameras: we have two. The tabby takes great pictures but then his coat is high contrast and full of vertical lines. The longhair is basically a grey fluffball. We can illuminate the crap out of him but the picture is a blur unless we can trick the focus on an edge near him or if he happens to look at the camera directly. Gotta have contrast for contrast-based focussing. And I would imagine the fiddly bits of the neural net ai needs it as well.

      • The tabby takes great pictures

        What sort of camera have you trained that cat to use when he's taking those pictures?

  • Even 99 percent is nearly worthless (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For recognizing people in a crowd, 99% is nearly worthless. That means if you are looking for one terrorist in a train station that services 300,000 a day your false positives are going to outnumber your actual hit 3000:1.

    • Re:Even 99 percent is nearly worthless (Score:4, Informative)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @11:32AM (#56104245) Homepage Journal

      Also known as the base rate fallacy. If you're looking for a needle in a haystack, an algorithm which correctly distinguishes them 99% of the time is useless.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kenh ( 9056 )

      That means if you are looking for one terrorist in a train station that services 300,000 a day your false positives are going to outnumber your actual hit 3000:1.

      What about false negatives, a failure to match correctly?

      You know that 99% probability resets with each new face - you aren't guaranteed a positive for every 100 comparisons, right?

  • Another racist (Joy) concluding that the cause of something not considered ideal must be due to racist white men. Pure rubbish.

  • also in human cognition (Score:3)

    by epine ( 68316 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @01:01PM (#56104551)

    Someone needs to test whether humans, also, decline in speed or accuracy of facial recognition when dealing with darker shades of skin colour.

    I know for certain that I have more trouble reading facial emotion from black people than white people. The naive response is that I live in a city that's 95% white. But I've been able to convince myself that this is the correct explanation. I simply feel like I have less visual data than I would otherwise at the same point in the cognitive process.

    Suppose I lived in a troop deployment in Afghanistan, and 90% of the people around me wore camo all the time. Would I actually become better at recognizing camo than civilian gear? But this is, indeed, the converse implication of the naive hypothesis.

    There are populations in Brazil that experience the entire range of skin tones on a daily basis. These populations could be tested for recognition rate/accuracy for lighter and darker test cases.

    I highly suspect that darker skin tone has a detectable coefficient of identity camouflage, also in human cognition.

    • I know for certain that I have more trouble reading facial emotion from black people than white people. The naive response is that I live in a city that's 95% white.

      The more likely reason is that you grew up in an environment that was 95% white.

      It's well-established (many studies) that people are better at recognizing faces similar to those they grew up looking at. Just like with machine learning, human brains trained on white faces are better at distinguishing white faces, and human brains trained on black faces are better at distinguishing black faces.

      I highly suspect that darker skin tone has a detectable coefficient of identity camouflage, also in human cognition.

      That would not explain why Africans who grow up without seeing white faces think all white people look alike, but c

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Recognising emotion is different to recognising identity. It's heavily dependent on culture. It took me a while to learn to recognise Chinese and Japanese emotions from people's faces, because they are different to British ones. I guess different shape faces probably had an influence too.

      But I don't think skin colour alone was much of a factor, which is what screws up these facial recognition systems.

  • In our increasingly Orwellian society, I would be quite happy to have facial recognition technology be less effective on my skin tone (fair).

  • Facial morphology refers to the various traits and features in a face. For example, the distance between the eyes, or the eye slant, or cheek gaunt or whatever.

    'White' people have the broadest range of diversity, in part because aside from the skin color, there's a lot of differences. Certain Asians, like the Han Chinese, have some of the least diversity (google for iphone face recognition matching two Chinese co-workers).

    If you pick 20 key features as your unique code, and each of those key features has

  • Rather than:

    some of the biases in the real world can seep into artificial intelligence, the computer systems that inform facial recognition

    Maybe the issue is lighting? Why does a simple thing such as AI to identify gender from a facial camera have to be an example of latent racism? As if programmers subtly, unconsciously, monkeyed with the algorithm to only work for white faces.

  • Bias (Score:3)

    by tezbobobo ( 879983 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @06:35PM (#56105683) Homepage Journal

    Why are we calling this bias? White males have the most range of unique identifying characteristics:

    * Beards

    * Moustaches

    * More tonal contrast

    * Difference in eye and hair colour

  • Apple's FaceID uses infrared depth perception, where light contrast isn't an issue.

    Apologies for the inflammatory title https://www.gizmodo.com.au/201... [gizmodo.com.au]
    They also went to the effort of testing it out on various ethnicities as well, so the AI didn't overly focus on areas that are different for one group but similar in another.

    I'm not saying that Face ID is "racist" or anything like that. I'm just happy there's a technical solution that solves this problem.

  • Even computers think that all black people look alike!

Slashdot Top Deals

When you don't know what you are doing, do it neatly.

Close