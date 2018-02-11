Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Facebook 'Likes' Are a Powerful Tool For Authoritarian Rulers, Court Petition Says

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
A Cambodian opposition leader has filed a petition in a California court against Facebook, demanding the company disclose its transactions with his country's authoritarian prime minister, whom he accuses of falsely inflating his popularity through purchased "likes" and spreading fake news. From a report: The petition, filed Feb. 8, brings the ongoing debate over Facebook's power to undermine democracies into a legal setting. The petitioner, Sam Rainsy, says that Hun Sen, the prime minister, "has used the network to threaten violence against political opponents and dissidents, disseminate false information, and manipulate his (and the regime's) supposed popularity, thus seeking to foster an illusion of popular legitimacy." Rainsy alleges that Hun had used "click farms" to artificially boost his popularity, effectively buying "likes." The petition says that Hun had achieved astonishing Facebook fame in a very short time, raising questions about whether this popularity was legitimate.

  • What Facebook needs... (Score:3)

    by Mister Liberty ( 769145 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @11:02AM (#56104103)
    ..is more dislikes.
  • Wondering if this suite will get past the question of the petitioner's standing to sue and the jurisdiction of the CA court over Facebook, Cambodia.

  • Fishing expedition (Score:3)

    by OYAHHH ( 322809 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @01:04PM (#56104561) Homepage

    Somebody is simply using the courts to try to find out dirt on their opponent.

  • One of the valuable lessons from Ukraine is that it's almost always "meet the new boss, same as the old boss." If you want to accelerate the process to finding a good leader, just send weapons to both sides and let nature take its course until the aggressive, lawless fucktards on both sides annihilate each other leaving the meeker folks to inherit the Earth.

  • As designed, not a bug. (Score:3)

    by Picodon ( 4937267 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @02:30PM (#56104893)

    Facebook 'Likes' Are a Powerful Tool For Authoritarian Rulers

    ...Facebook, (...) whom he accuses of falsely inflating his popularity through purchased "likes" and spreading fake news.

    Well, Facebook is designed to be just that: a paid propaganda conduit enabling corporate customers (you know, the ones who actually pay Facebook) to get their kool-aid into the heads of billions of unwitting consumers. What else would motivate them to collectively pour billions of dollars into a service like Facebook? Follow us on Facebook, little people! Hammer your brain with our name, make it look like we’re the most popular and let us see everything about you, all in a single click!

    And why think that politicians wouldn’t do the exact same thing when they regularly employ the same marketing agencies and the same mass propaganda techniques as commercial entities?

  • Buy, trade, ect FB likes https://www.google.ca/search?q... [google.ca]

