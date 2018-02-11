Facebook 'Likes' Are a Powerful Tool For Authoritarian Rulers, Court Petition Says (qz.com) 38
A Cambodian opposition leader has filed a petition in a California court against Facebook, demanding the company disclose its transactions with his country's authoritarian prime minister, whom he accuses of falsely inflating his popularity through purchased "likes" and spreading fake news. From a report: The petition, filed Feb. 8, brings the ongoing debate over Facebook's power to undermine democracies into a legal setting. The petitioner, Sam Rainsy, says that Hun Sen, the prime minister, "has used the network to threaten violence against political opponents and dissidents, disseminate false information, and manipulate his (and the regime's) supposed popularity, thus seeking to foster an illusion of popular legitimacy." Rainsy alleges that Hun had used "click farms" to artificially boost his popularity, effectively buying "likes." The petition says that Hun had achieved astonishing Facebook fame in a very short time, raising questions about whether this popularity was legitimate.
Re:is all legitimate! And no Russians on Slashdot! (Score:4)
"Making Again Good for America" and his support is entirely grassroots and real!
now, my views as a finnish person may not have much weight in this discussion but in my experience trump does authentically have higher popularity until you get up to category of +60 year old women who overwhelmingly would've preferred clinton of the males in my own age group I am yet to find the first one telling they'd have liked clinton over trump
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:is all legitimate! And no Russians on Slashdot! (Score:4, Funny)
"now, my views as a finnish person "
I had a Nordic girlfriend once, don't know which nation exactly, but during sex she always yelled: "I'm not finnish!"
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't know any 60+ women who like Trump then you are extremely out of touch.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If he meant, men his age in Finland, then that has very little to do with the people generally posting about Trump; pro-Trump posting on Facebook is going to have a lot more people from the US than Finland for a whole bunch of reasons. These include simply differences in the size of the populations of each country, US people more likely to focus on their own politics, and Trump being generally unpopular almost everywhere outside the US http://www.pewglobal.org/2017/06/26/u-s-image-suffers-as-publics-around [pewglobal.org]
Re: (Score:3)
You're drunk right now, aren't you? I love Finland and Finnish people, but they are drunk almost all the time.
In your experience, do you realize that there are actually data that shows you have it completely wrong? Among women, Trump is most popular with women over 65.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/fe... [fivethirtyeight.com]
http://college.usat [usatoday.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
To be really fair, does anyone believe Trump is popular in Finland?
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly. Trump didn't win: Clinton lost. People feel betrayed by career politicians. It's the basis of a most fitting and famous quote from The Restaurant at the End of the Universe (part of the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy series): "The major problem—one of the major problems, for there are several—one of the many major problems with governing people is that of whom you get to do it; or rather of who manages to get people to let them do it to them. To summarize: it is a well-known fact that
Re: (Score:2)
What Facebook needs... (Score:3)
Standing and Jurisdiction (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
> but when DNC and RNC do it, it's just campaigning
As long as it's in their own elections and they don't lie about who's footing the bill, indeed it is.
Re:Standing and Jurisdiction (Score:5, Insightful)
"When Russians buy ads it's "meddling", but when DNC and RNC do it, it's just campaigning."
Congratulations, you understood the law perfectly!
Re: (Score:2)
Technically speaking the RNC and DNC do not buy ads. The people really buying ads are the campaign donors, the corporations and the lobbyists. The lobbyists are way more cunning than people think, they pack the RNC and the DNC itself with consultants who must be paid millions and this is stolen from the campaign donations of the corporations. Think about that, the thieves are stealing from the thieves who pay the thieves to pay the bribes to make thievery legal and blocking it illegal. A bunch of emails dem
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Except what this article is about and the main thing Russia is accused of is not buying ads, but buying manufactured presence on social media sites, which is not simply failing to disclose the source of a political ad buy (which, yes, is illegal), but, in fact, fraud, although I suspect fraud laws are poorly written to handle things like buying likes and impersonating someone on social media, so it may or may not be technically illegal for local political parties to do depending on the locality and the cour
Fishing expedition (Score:3)
Somebody is simply using the courts to try to find out dirt on their opponent.
Just throw it out (Score:2)
One of the valuable lessons from Ukraine is that it's almost always "meet the new boss, same as the old boss." If you want to accelerate the process to finding a good leader, just send weapons to both sides and let nature take its course until the aggressive, lawless fucktards on both sides annihilate each other leaving the meeker folks to inherit the Earth.
As designed, not a bug. (Score:3)
Facebook 'Likes' Are a Powerful Tool For Authoritarian Rulers
...Facebook, (...) whom he accuses of falsely inflating his popularity through purchased "likes" and spreading fake news.
Well, Facebook is designed to be just that: a paid propaganda conduit enabling corporate customers (you know, the ones who actually pay Facebook) to get their kool-aid into the heads of billions of unwitting consumers. What else would motivate them to collectively pour billions of dollars into a service like Facebook? Follow us on Facebook, little people! Hammer your brain with our name, make it look like we’re the most popular and let us see everything about you, all in a single click!
And why think that politicians wouldn’t do the exact same thing when they regularly employ the same marketing agencies and the same mass propaganda techniques as commercial entities?
Isnt that everywhere? (Score:1)
German crowd 'like' a man. 1934. Decolorized (Score:3)
https://imgur.com/a/7BVhN [imgur.com]