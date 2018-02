Google's Next Android Overhaul Will Embrace iPhone's 'Notch'

Google is working on a "dramatic redesign" of its Android operating system, Bloomberg reported on Monday . The company has stuck with a single look for its mobile operating system (OS) for quite some time now, but it's now reportedly looking at Apple for inspiration. The new version of Android -- which Bloomberg says is called "Pistachio Ice Cream" internally -- will apparently be designed with the space for a cutout at the top, much like the iPhone X and its so-called "notch." From the report: