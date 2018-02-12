Google's Next Android Overhaul Will Embrace iPhone's 'Notch' (bloomberg.com) 44
Google is working on a "dramatic redesign" of its Android operating system, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The company has stuck with a single look for its mobile operating system (OS) for quite some time now, but it's now reportedly looking at Apple for inspiration. The new version of Android -- which Bloomberg says is called "Pistachio Ice Cream" internally -- will apparently be designed with the space for a cutout at the top, much like the iPhone X and its so-called "notch." From the report: The operating system refresh, Android P, will emphasize Google's Assistant, a digital helper that competes with Apple's Siri and Amazon.com's Alexa. Developers will be able to integrate Google's voice-based technology inside of their apps. The company has also weighed integrating the search bar on the Android home screen with its assistant, although neither of these changes are finalized for introduction this year, according to one of the people familiar with the situation.
Apple can do a notch because they know the dimensions on what their sensor array is going to be. With Android, this is a different story. An inexpensive phone may just have an IR sensor and a low-end camera. A more expensive phone might have more front facing stuff. Will this be a one size fits all notch, or something that is wider/narrower depending on the device? If it is one size fits all, that may hurt hardware makers. If it is variable, that would stomp on devs trying to make their apps have the right dimensions and contribute to the complaints of fragmentation.
In essence the notch space is just used for a menu location. Being that most Application have a menu bar with a lot of white space. the notch is enough to fit probably up to 4 top level menu options. with the stuff in the middle. I expect smaller notches will just have a little more white space. Apples interface may display some info on both sides of the notch, using a drag down gesture for extra options depending on which side of the notch you are doing the gesture.
Dramatic is the right word. (Score:4, Funny)
Not sure where the notch hate is coming from. Instead of taking up pixels at the top of the display that could be used for anything, notification icons are now using a tiny amount of space that is unable to fit a full-width image anyway. Thus, putting the icons there means you have MORE vertical display space free for the main image. I'm way more miffed about getting rid of the home button and having to use gestures for all of its functions, in the name of killing the bezel; a 3d touch soft button at the bo
Makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)
Because I use devices that compete with Apple with interfaces and features that I prefer to use over anything Apple offers, that MUST mean that I want the platform I use to mimic Apple!
God dammit!
Yeah... nobody wants this. But if the OS is going to support many different devices and manufacturers, it probably needs to have support for weird shaped displays because otherwise the manufacturers will make up their own. I'd rather they proactively do this than wait until there are 10 different implementations like we had with fingerprint security.
The whole premise of the Android OS is exactly that: mimicing Apple:
http://photos2.insidercdn.com/... [insidercdn.com]
>will apparently be designed with the space for a cutout at the top, much like the iPhone X and its so-called "notch"
NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!
Already done (Score:3)
copying second place?! (Score:2)
Apple hardware is very much is second place... by a VERY long margin.
Android is a resounding success, and people buying Android devices are -- guess what? Choosing NOT to buy Apple products.
Obviously there is going to be some back and forth of ideas, but if someone at Google thinks that Android needs to 'be more like Apple', well.. the sales very much don't warrant that. If people wanted a 'notch', they'd buy an Apple device...
Apple is very much in second place, if you look at the profits of the ENTIRE Android ecosystem. Everyone that makes Android devices.
And you need to do that, because we're discussing 'phone usage/purchase' numbers' not 'single company profits'.
It's the same reason that the PC market has far larger profits than Apple. Because it's so huge. Massive.
Pistachio Ice Cream (Score:2)
Pistachio icecream, really? Not Praline, or Pudding, or another P word that's a dessert by itself? You could tack 'icecream' onto any letter. Also, there was already a Froyo and an Ice Cream Sandwich.
Pistachio icecream, really? Not Praline, or Pudding, or another P word that's a dessert by itself? You could tack 'icecream' onto any letter. Also, there was already a Froyo and an Ice Cream Sandwich.
No need to get worked up. From TFA: Internally, Google is calling the latest one Pistachio Ice Cream, but the company typically uses different official names, the people ["people familiar with the situation"] also said. Anyway, "a rose by any other name would smell as sweet", right?
never update (Score:2)
Depends on the ROM. If a launcher is ugly, replace it with Nova Launcher. This ensures that no matter what Android device I have, be it LG, Samsung, or HTC, it has the same UI as the one I used previously, so I don't have to get used to a new way of working.
As for bloatware, this is why a rootable/unlockable bootloader is a deal breaker of a feature. With root and a good firewall, an Android phone can be quite private, with only vetted apps allowed to phone home. Without it, a device can be a privacy di
How else? (Score:2)
Everybody wants to stretch the display over all of the front or at least do that as far as possible. Since there are a few things (like the camera) that have to stay there too, you have to make room for them. So the only options right now are either a "notch" or a "full-width notch" (having the display not cover all of the height of the front). Since you can make good use of the display areas left and right of the notch you get more usable display area this way compared to leaving empty a strip on the top o
Phone Molestation (Score:2)
Android Overhaul Will Embrace iPhone's 'Notch'
Can you point at where on the phone-shaped doll that the Android touched you?
Samsung Made Fun Of The Notch (Score:2)