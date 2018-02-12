The Insane Amount of Backward Compatibility in Google Maps (tnhh.net) 51
Huan Truong, a software developer, writes in a blog post: There is always an unlikely app that consistently works on all of my devices, regardless of their OS and how old they are: Google Maps. Google Maps still works today on Android 1.0, the earliest version available (Maps actually still works with some of the beta versions before that). I believe Maps was only a prototype app in Android 1.0. If I recall correctly, Google didn't have any official real device to run Android 1.0. That was back all the way in 2007. But then, you say, Android is Google's OS for Pete's sake. How about iOS? Google Maps for iOS, version 1.0, released late 2012, still works just fine. That was the first version of Google Maps ever released as a standalone app after Apple ditched Google's map solution on iOS. But wait... there is more. There is native iOS Maps on iOS 6, which was released in early 2012, and it still works. But that's only 6 years ago. Let's go hardcore. How about Google Maps on Java phones (the dumb bricks that run Java "midlets" or whatever the ancient Greeks call it)? It works too. [...] The Palm OS didn't even have screenshot functionality. But lo and behold, Google Maps worked.
Stable API (Score:4, Insightful)
Maybe they just got a reasonable and stable API from the beginning, so they don't really need to have "insane" backward compatibility?
Re: (Score:1)
That's okay, it's backward compatible down to 5mm diameter.
Re: (Score:1)
Just to clarify, yes, my penis is 5mm in diameter, this is how I know.
Re: (Score:1)
Seems unlikely, given that the early maps applications displayed tiles with raster images, while modern ones display client side rendered vector tiles.
It looks to me like the API contract has completely and entirely changed, they're just working really hard to keep the old API working.
Re: (Score:2)
Raster images are still used even by some of their Web frontends, and it seems completely reasonable to support both tiles and vectors for maps service API. You don't need to remove or "work hard to keep it working" old one when you add a new feature to your service, when the old one is still a core feature of your platform.
Re:Stable API (Score:4, Insightful)
The google Maps when was released was impressive, as it used the newer features in the browser, where other vendors were a bit wary to implement. During this time, including Javascript as only for form validations, and was coded to be expected not to be used. However these new features in the browser have became commonplace. But other then using the new standard browser features, Google didn't do too much that was crazy, Like having a plug in, using a MS or Firefox only feature. They followed the HTML 4 Standards. By actually following the standards it allowed for easier forward compatibility, as features are removed and deprecated much slower from a standard then they are in some crazy hack.
I myself have some fairly advanced HTML pages still running on modern hardware without worrying about upgrades, Because I followed the standards and didn't include any browser/os/hardware particular features. So they still work decades later.
This is why I have been a proponent of the Web Application method. The software has a much longer life span then with a say Windows forms.
Re: (Score:2)
The google Maps when was released was impressive, as it used the newer features in the browser, where other vendors were a bit wary to implement. During this time, including Javascript as only for form validations, and was coded to be expected not to be used. However these new features in the browser have became commonplace. But other then using the new standard browser features, Google didn't do too much that was crazy, Like having a plug in, using a MS or Firefox only feature. They followed the HTML 4 Standards. By actually following the standards it allowed for easier forward compatibility, as features are removed and deprecated much slower from a standard then they are in some crazy hack.
The value in having a reasonable and stable API from the beginning would be that the tech used to build the client would be irrelevant. If you design your API around the specific capabilities of a specific browser, then in two or three years it's going to be painful to continue supporting that browser while also supporting whatever new API you created to conform to the specifics of newer browsers.
[That said, I think the OP on this thread overplays it. I doubt the first choice was having a reasonable API,
Re: (Score:1)
Find a recent computer, and recent browser, and try zooming in and out on google maps - you'll notice that labels grow and shrink, roads widen and narrow, at no point do you see any pixelation... They are using vector tiles, not just pngs like they used to.
Re: (Score:2)
This doesn't mean that they don't still support the PNG interface. You CAN have multiple versions of apis active for exactly situations like this.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeh - which was precisely the point. They are supporting an old API, not just keeping the API constant as the root of this thread said. The API has changed dramatically, but google are maintaining impressive backwards compatibility with the old API.
Re: (Score:1)
The static API uses PNGs. So rather than it being backward compatibility, it is a low bandwidth non-interactive variant of the product for when you don't need all the bells and whistles.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Each zoom level has a completely separate set of tiles. So even on raster, you didn't see any pixelation when zooming. That was true long before they switched to vector tiles on browsers that support it.
Re: (Score:2)
Google Maps is available as an API for commercial use. A lot of business specific apps use it. So for that reason the API is very stable, and they don't deprecate old stuff. They add lots of new functionality, but the old stuff keeps working as a fall-back.
The map tiles are a good example. The current version of the app and web site use vectors, allowing for arbitrary zoom levels and rotation. But the old bitmap tiles are still there and constantly updated, because a vast amount of stuff uses them. If they
lynx (Score:1, Interesting)
Yes, but what about IE6? (Score:2)
Surely the only thing that's really important is what IE6 does with it. Why would anyone use anything else?
Okay then (Score:2)
This sounds like a free ad for Google more than anything else. Slow news day?
Re: (Score:2)
The only thing that's insane is the poster. Don't get me wrong, it's nice that you can scroll a map, size it, and use different overlays. It's hardwork. But insanely cool? Nope. Just good work over a long ride.
Amazing (Score:2)
Absolutely amazing. Really shows you what continuing to support an older API can do. I wonder if there's some really old customer that started using Maps API v1 or something that still uses it, and that's why Google keeps it going?
Also, I think the T-Mobile G1 (called the HTC Dream outside the US) ran Android 1.0. I remember getting one, and using it, and about a month or so later getting the first Android 1.1 update.
Re: (Score:3)
My G1 ran Android 1.0 (in October 2008) all the way to 1.6 stock, and further, 2.1, on Cyanogen Mod.
Since Cyanogen had offended Google by then, I had to get the Google Apps from a zip file, a lot of stuff wasn't in CM 5 due to memory constraints, and it was slow. But it worked. And it still does to this day, though the battery I have is pretty sad.
Not that Google was the least embarrassed to release Android 1.0 without working Bluetooth, mind you. But that was a fun phone, rooted and all. Perhaps my HTC M7
Re: (Score:2)
"Hey, something STILL works three years after it was created" = double-plus good.
>> I had hoped that Free and Open Source Software would mean less software being abandoned or radically overhauled
And now you know one of the reasons why we still have Microsoft. And Oracle. And IBM.
It's really only when you get comfortable with regular radical overhauls that you get truly comfortable with free open source projects supporting your operations.
5 years? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's sad that a company keeping software roughly the same for 5 years is considered "news". Microsoft and other real software companies often support their products for a decade or more, believe it or not.
Well, I think the more newsworthy part is that Google has a piece of software which continues to function for users of relatively ancient devices and operating systems. Since the company is notorious for depreciating products at a whim, it's surprising that anything but their search engine has that amount of backwards compatibility available to it.
Moreover, MS is in a bit of a different position with respect to supporting software for a decade - it's typically locally installed. I've got Windows 98 install
Re: (Score:2)
Not insane (Score:4, Insightful)
That is neither "insane" nor "hardcore", stuff continuing to work should be the norm (and is in many cases); insane is the opposite, that software is changed to not function anymore. It's ridiculous that simple things we used to be able to do are no longer capabilities.
Worse is systems/devices that used to have decades or hundreds of years of functionality are now being compromised by more software integration without a durable mindset.
buy a goolge self driveing car vs an apple one as (Score:2)
buy a google self driving car vs an apple one as the apple one will go EOL and stop getting software updates after only 2-3 years with an $5000+labor and shop fees cpu upgrade needed to keep it on the road.
Re: (Score:2)
buy a google self driving car vs an apple one as the apple one will go EOL and stop getting software updates after only 2-3 years with an $5000+labor and shop fees cpu upgrade needed to keep it on the road.
Mac OS High Sierra is supported on Macs from 2009 [apple.com]. Your argument is invalid.
Re: (Score:2)
And the last version of Final Cut Studio was released that same year. It does not work at all on High Sierra.
It works on iOS 4 (Score:2)
Layers (Score:2)
If you run Google Earth Pro (the application, not the web app), you can see how the new stuff is layered on top of the old stuff in a way that might not be as apparent in the Google Maps app.
By default, Google Earth looks a lot like Google Maps - especially the browser version.
If you turn off 3D Buildings in Google Earth Pro, it drops back to projecting 2D satellite photos on topography. This is how it looks in the Google Maps Android app.
If you turn off terrain, that topography disappears and the ground
Meh (Score:2)