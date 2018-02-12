Facebook Lost Around 2.8 Million US Users Under 25 Last Year (recode.net) 33
According to new estimates by eMarketer, Facebook users in the 12- to 17-year-old demographic declined by 9.9 percent in 2017, or about 1.4 million total users. That's almost three times more than the digital measurement firm expected. There were roughly 12.1 million U.S. Facebook users in the 12- to 17-year-old demographic by the end of the year. Recode reports: There are likely multiple reasons for the decline. Facebook has been losing its "cool" factor for years, and young people have more options than ever for staying in touch with friends and family. Facebook also serves as a digital record keeper -- but many young people don't seem to care about saving their life online, at least not publicly. That explains why Snapchat and Instagram, which offer features for sharing photos and videos that disappear, are growing in popularity among this demographic. Overall, eMarketer found Facebook lost about 2.8 million U.S. users under 25 last year. The research firm released Facebook usage estimates for 2018 on Monday, and expects that Facebook will lose about 2.1 million users in the U.S. under the age of 25 this year.
Demographics? (Score:1)
How much of this is the age cohort shrinking?
I know there baby boom echo is getting older.
Re: (Score:2)
How much of this is the age cohort shrinking?
I know there baby boom echo is getting older.
This is an organization with a user base of 2+ billion, with 70+ million fake profiles, and a digital graveyard of dead users numbering in the tens of millions.
By comparison, an "impact" of 1-2 million starts to look like a rounding error, regardless of the demographic.
Re: (Score:1)
I read it as 1.4 of 12.1 million.
I suppose the fact that it's only 12.1 in that age range should be more concerning were I Facebook, but 12 percent or so drop is significant too.
GODDAMN RUSSIANS! (Score:4, Funny)
First those Russkie bastards literally hacked every voting machine in 'Murica to get that Nazi Trump elected, and now they are spending... at least $0.97.. to drive good millenials away from pro-Hillary Facebook!
DAMN YOU RUSSIA!
Permanent (Score:1)
"That explains why Snapchat and Instagram, which offer features for sharing photos and videos that disappear"
Uh, no, they don't. Maybe Snapchat and Instagram don't make them available to others but anyone can save those artefacts once they have access...
Captcha: record
Re: (Score:2)
Waiting for Next Big Thing. (Score:4, Interesting)
Someone should clone Facebook 2004 and relaunch it.
I half feel bad for people that missed out. People yelling down the dorm halls "Did you find out about the facebook?" "Our school has been added to the facebook, do you have an invite?"
College only, you could go to away games or "networking" events and connect with other people that wasn't e-mail.
Now it's just the tragedy of the commons. I want to know how many "dark" groups there are. It's what has my wife hooked. She's in quite a few 'invite only' groups for her profession. They'd be much better off on a subreddit with some anonymity. I ended up making a new account just so I could add some sub groups that think that's the best way to communicate. (Some CNC, 3D printing and FreeNAS/BSD groups).
We're sitting on a powder keg of people ready to migrate to a new site. The next site that takes on Facebook, Slashdot, Reddit, Digg, etc is going to be huge. Everyone is just too afraid to leave what they know for now.
Google (Score:2)
Has this new Google+ site...
Re: (Score:2)
In 2004 it was obviously a a data-hoovering panopticon What's happened is people are more aware of it. If Facebook tried to launch now, kids wouldn't want to create a permanent records on the internet.
life zucks (Score:2)
Maybe (Score:4, Insightful)
They all just died in accidents like texting while driving, or choking to death while someone else was busy posting pics of their own meal...
This surprises you how? (Score:4, Funny)
Myself I'm half ready to bail. Nothing in the feed worth reading anymore. All it took was a few un-follows of friends and a half dozen "this is porn" feedback of suggested news and stories of things that popped up in the feed and it hasn't been updated with much of anything in a while.
Other than a little messaging with friends and a few pictures for the Grandparents I have little to do with Facebook anymore.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
She can text her friends, but has no access to social media of any type.
Haha. Look at this clueless parent.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, duh. Why would she want a Facebook account? That's for parents. These days the kids are all sending naked selfie snaps to the random group of people they added on Snapchat. Don't worry, they put a cute little heart sticker over their nips and crotch, so it's not child porn.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, my kids of the same age are allowed to have a FB account - but they don't want it.
None of their friends are on FB.
It is for old people.
Re: (Score:2)
"Right off the bat I wont let the teen (14 girl) have a Facebook account. "
It's kinda cute that you think that.
Facebook sucks (Score:3, Insightful)
How much of this is because Facebook decided that they don't care about helping people socialize any more, and that they're all about the advertiser eyeballs?
Friend someone on Facebook and you'll
... possibly occasionally see things they post, maybe. Sometimes even when they post it!
I "follow" the local National Weather Service on Facebook. (I think they call it following for pages, I can't remember, maybe that's Twitter.) They post things like weather forecasts and hazardous weather alerts. Facebook only ever shows them to me several days after they're relevant.
There's absolutely no way to find out what Facebook is hiding from you and no way to tell it not to filter things out. Is it any wonder kids don't see the appeal? Who wants to sign up for a service so that they can maybe see a few posts from their parents a couple of days after they posted them?
Dis (Score:2)
Implement a dislike button and I'll rejoin! And none of this half-arsed "you can thumbsdown a video, but not a comment" bullshit that YouTube have implemented.
5 years ago little kids said they hated FB (Score:2)
Now they are becoming teenagers.
No mystery here.
Facebook = moms and boomers (Score:2)
how many (Score:2)