Bill Gates: Tech Companies Inviting Government Intervention (axios.com) 135
In an interview with Axios on Tuesday, Bill Gates warned Apple and other tech giants that they risk the kind of nightmarish government intervention that once plagued his Microsoft if they act arrogantly. Axios reports: The big picture: "The companies need to be careful that they're not ... advocating things that would prevent government from being able to, under appropriate review, perform the type of functions that we've come to count on." Asked if he sees instances of that now, Gates replied: "Oh, absolutely." Why it matters: With the Big Tech companies feeling they're suddenly drawing unfair scrutiny, this is Microsoft's co-founder saying they're bringing some of the problems on themselves, by resisting legitimate oversight.
Possible Future headline: Trump to Privatize US Military and new privatized National Police Force to replace FBI. [N/T]
I don't have to buy Google's services; however, I *do* have to buy Uncle Sam's, or be thrown into a cage for refusing.
You have no choice.
You do consume Google/Alphabet's services and you have no choice in the matter other than staying off the internet and mobile devices.
And considering what little people like me have dealt with the last decade, government is a MUCH lesser evil - even with Trump in office.
I mean, that's just patently false.
Not only is it a legitimate personal choice to avoid Internet services or mobile devices, and not only is it possible to rig software to thwart Google's machinations, but it's also the case that Google hasn't killed millions of lives in pursuit of its goals, or thrown people into cages for making beer (Prohibition) or smoking a leafy plant in the privacy of their own homes, etc.
Government didn't do those things. WE did. You live in a country where the people collectively wanted those things to happen. Don't try to demonize the government for doing what we instructed it to do.
And I think you think it means "I".
I agree completely?
Nature abhors a government vacuum. It might take the form of a local strong man's death squad or a constitutional monarchy, but if you don't have a government, you're about to have a government.
So pondering what would happen in the absence of government is not a productive use of time.
OK, cool, I suppose. If you get us to a point where we don't need a government to not get screwed by everybody else, I'll be psyched about that. But it sounds like you agree that that isn't possible today.
No amount of bold text changes the fact that "government" is not some evil force that descended from the stars to harm us. In the case of the US, it was just a bunch of guys who got together to build a decision-making framework so we could decide as a group:
He did ask the question and did not scoff at it.
You avoided answering, and seem to be the one scoffing at it. So apparently "trying to find an answer" is not high on your list. By your criteria, apparently you are not a member of civilized society
The difference between "do as I say" and "do as we agreed" just shows that you don't consider yourself part of the community.
Government can't be an "I" in a democracy. Government in the US is "we." You and me, buddy. We get to vote and we get to convince each other we're right. And we're going to agree on things in the form of legislation, and if we don't do as we agreed, we'll end up paying fines or rotting in prison thanks to the institution we agreed to create to enforce our agreements.
Somalia is a failed, single-party Communist State. (Score:1)
The disaster of Somalia is the result of a failed State; the failed government was formed under single-party, "scientific" Communism.
When it inevitably collapsed into chaos, the culture of Authorianism in Somalia naturally led to the rise of warlords, who (along with their minions) are themselves a form of government yet again (that is, they are a form of organization that allocates resources by coercion rather than by agreement in advance).
The point, I think, was that true libertarianism is inevitably replaced by authoritarianism. You will never see a libertarian paradise, because it can only exist long enough for a strong man to gather enough power to destroy it.
There is a flip side to that.
The government wants backdoors in all encryption achemea and a dedicated password for "just" the government to unlock all encryption.
Just because a company does it doesn't mean it is right and just because the government wants it doesn't make it right.
You need oversight without blindness. Regulations encourage and help businesses to flourish, and regulations binds government hands when they overstep too.
Precisely!
I didn't read the article (naturally), so I could be completely mistaken. From the summary, I thought Gates was referring to encrypted devices Apple say they can't decrypt and won't put in a backdoor for the government.
And you seem to think it's about something entirely different.
Of course he would say this, so much of Microsoft's R&D has been outsourced to Chinese and Indian interests of very dubious quality and oversight, the idea of Microsoft ever being able to build a secure enough operating system to make the Fed nervous is laughable. So instead, embrace the fetid wreck that is Windoze and look for an angle!
Only the richest man in the world need not fear a government's invasions, for that government works for him. But the idea of his MSFT shares eroding... that's scary.
Your BS Meter that assume the Government wants to hurt People an Business only want to help.
You Screw up enough and the People will Demand the Government Passes Laws. Then you only have yourself to blame.
And that is Bill's Hard Learned point.
"resisting legitimate oversight" (Score:5, Insightful)
In another words, using encryption that works and not installing back doors every time the NSA asks.
Gee - thanks Gates, for having our backs. But please go to hell.
No wonder Microsoft can't be trusted with our data if it was founded by assholes like him.
Not only that, he advocates government take your money and likewise dump it into the third-world.
I submit Gates did more good in the world earning his money than he ever will giving it away.
Pretty much this
... people who don't understand math are demanding encryption be something you can poke holes in, which you can't because math doesn't care about such things.
But if you DO poke holes in encryption, then you've undermined security for everything which relies on it, because the state actors and other people with bad intentions will know there is a hole and attack it.
You can make it secure, or you can make it so the government has access. You can't have both, and it's largely fascists and assholes who demand it.
There is no role for back doors in a world where people might wish to do things like Internet Banking. The average 12 year old can encrypt things completely securely if he/she listened to the maths and history teachers, without even using a computer.
Re: "resisting legitimate oversight" (Score:3)
Neither companies nor governments are stupid. If my data is not secure in your country because your country demands a "secret backdoor" (read: Secret for 5 minutes, tops, then known to every state actor with deep pockets and/or the gun at the head of the loved one of someone with the key), my data will not be stored in your country. And if your software or hardware enables this, I will not buy your hard- or software.
And "I" in this case isn't me, Joe Randomluser in his basement but big multinational corpora
You can get ahead of it... (Score:4)
You can get ahead of it, or you can get run over by it. You may get away with shenanigans for a long time, but once you cross the line, the government hammer is going to hit you hard. Unfortunately a lot of companies have no restraint. They will creep up to the edge of legality, pretty much guaranteeing government intervention.
What line needs to be crossed before someone will act?
Citation needed. Advertising is wide open. Are you saying Facebook shouldn't sell ads to Russians?
Re: You can get ahead of it... (Score:2)
If that happens to be true, it was the current government who benefitted. Why would you expect anything to be done? Trump is also letting Russia have the ME, because Trump doesn't give even a single shit about what happens there.
"legitimate oversight" (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem is that the oversight provided turned illegitimate when the government decided to build a mass surveillance apparatus in violation of the fourth amendment of the US constitution. It is the government itself that is driving people to encryption. It's no surprised that trust has been lost in the government when even the local PD will hack your phone and make a complete copy without a warrant. Encryption is a way to ensure your rights because they abdicated themselves of that responsibility. The fact that they have been burned by their own bad behavior is unfortunate but there is nobody else to blame but themselves.
Exactly this.
When I read the words "legitimate oversight" the first thing I thought was "You mean for the Government? Yes, we certainly DO need legitimate oversight."
Re:"legitimate oversight" (Score:4, Insightful)
There is no reason to believe that the Democratic party has any intention of repealing the PATRIOT Act or FISA.
Unfortunately, our democracy has been crippled and has resulted in a non-representative government that doesn't work for the people because of the reductive first-past-the-post voting system that in effect in 99.9% of the country.
There is no denying that Republicans, on the whole, are worse on this matter than Democrats. That said, it's important to remember 2 things:
1) Some of the biggest friends we have on this issue comes from the libertarian wing of the Republican party (Rand Paul, Justin Amash, etc)
and
2) The majority of democrats also voted for the law that expanded the NSA's powers (including the democratic leaders of both the house and senate).
Yes, vote out the entire DNC out of Congress. Obama spied on an opposition campaign, using information from Hillary, and then the DNC congress did its best to prevent citizens from finding out about it. Meanwhile at least 2 DNC senators (Schiff and Warner) were attempting to collude with Russia to get dirt on Trump while claiming doing so was treasonous.
The DNC is the enemy of the 4th amendment. They have shown they believe abuse of government is acceptable and you finding out about it is not.
Translation (Score:2)
It's ok to bully the customers into giving you their lunch money, but if you start shaking them down and they come to class in their underpants, teachers might have to intervene.
Shitting where you eat isn't the problem. Doing the reverse, is.
Wait...encryption or Uber's Greyball? (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't you just LOVE ambiguity?
From the article:
Re: (Score:3)
Agreed that Uber Greyball is a legit example, unfortunately Gates is talking about encryption. From TFA: "When I said he seemed to be referring to being able to unlock an iPhone, Gates replied: "There's no question of ability; it's the question of willingness.""
This is nothing more than Gates taking pot shots at Apple, Microsoft's main rival. Hoping he can gall some prosecutor somewhere in to giving Apple the gift of an anti-trust lawsuit, just like he experienced long ago. Good to see that Gate's colors ha
Re: (Score:2)
I immediately assumed from the summary that he was talking about Facebook's (initial) opacity to political advertisement requirements, but perhaps that reflects more on me than on Bill Gates. After scanning the comments, it sounds like everyone else thinks he means encryption.
Jordan Peterson is a case in point. Reading through the accusations against him, you'd think he's Hilter, Mao, Stalin, and Satan in the flesh. And all that for the crime of pointing out that there are two genders and government has no authority to force you to believe otherwise.
But there's a line, and where we draw the line is the real issue.
Jordan gets significant more hate and threats than, for example, Cathy Newman, yet Cathy and her spin machine are crying about how terrible it is that her failed wildly dishonest hatchet job on Jordan spawned the small amount of hate and threats that it did against her.
That's the big problem. Sally and Joe LocalShopOwners don't want to go online and see a torrent of vile, disgusting insults thrown at them just for saying something. Women don't want to experience rape and death threats just for being a woman on a gaming site. People don't want their kids to see racist hate mongering.
There is HUGE pressure to clean up the internet. It may have started as the private playground for a few, but it's a resource for the world now, and Sally and Joe and all others like them are demanding that safe havens for the worst and most vile are taken down, and platforms become a place where reasonable humans can go without fear.
On one hand, I think that any site that want's to set rules for behavior, should. If someone makes the kinds of threats you mentioned, they should be banned.
However, if people want to have their own little racist, sexist, whatever site, then they should be able to. Obviously as long as no one is breaking the law or actually trampling someones else's rights and freedom, then what's the issue.
If I don't like it, then I don't have to visit that site. This is what I don't understand about proponents of censor
What tech billionaires think tech overreach is ... (Score:1)
What's the problem with trillion dollar tech companies, Bill? Well, obviously not monopolistic nor oligopolistic behavior. Nor selling our profiles to anyone with money. Nor buying and selling government officials to get the money and laws they need. Nor pushing policy towards increasing inequality, autocracy, and legal invasion. Nor building advanced weaponry so we can wipe out villages and cities around the world. Nor cooperating with our spy agencies, who now know everything about us. Nor profiting from
Plagued it how? (Score:5, Insightful)
they risk the kind of nightmarish government intervention that once plagued his Microsoft
It was found that Microsoft violated a de facto monopoly position [justice.gov], and they got off with a handslap [newsweek.com]. "Plagued" is not the right word here, unless you want to say that we were plagued by Microsoft, as it has been said [google.com] that Microsoft set back computing significantly [qz.com].
Either Bill Gates really used the word "plagued", which would show he still does not understand how he was wrong. A common affliction amongst criminals.
Or he did not use the word "plagued" and its is only part of the editorial introduction of the interview. The word can only be found there, not in any quote, and the article is absolutely crap quality, so I would not rule that out either.
This from the Bill Gates who owned a monopoly (Score:1)
Unless we forget, Embrace Extend Extinguish. Also, some of the "contract" that required paying M$ for every "PC" sold - even if it didn't ship with Windows. I know a company that got around it by selling a rack-mount computer as a "network appliance" running Linux to get around it. You could easily install Windows on it, but there was absolutely no info on the the company web site about ever being able to do that. Abuses against other browser (notably Firefox) products. Yeah, I'd say they pretty much invite
There is no oversight (Score:5, Insightful)
The courts are secret, the decisions are secret, the evidence is secret, the verdicts are secret. And no jury.
Lawmakers however would like you to think, that copyright-violations are bringing our countries to their knees and threatening their foundations.
In the end, either keep srevices spy proof (Score:1)
Anyone remember the Key Escrow crap?
It did not end because Demos or Republican'ts didn't want it.
It ended when PGP hit the market from France proof against casual gov't spying.
Again, I say, "Screw you, Bill Gates!" (Score:3)
I remember many years ago, when the antitrust litigation was just winding down against Microsoft
... one of my best friends said to me, "Have you noticed how it seems like the government really got to Bill Gates? The comments he's making suddenly all sound like exactly what they told him to say. I wonder if this was part of the settlement with them?"
At the time, I thought that was somewhat insightful -- but perhaps a bit too "tin foil hat". As time has gone on though, I'm thinking he was right on the money.
If you look at the statements Bill made before and after the Justice Dept. got ahold of him, it's a night and day difference. And ever since then, he's continued to be pretty much a mouthpiece for Federal government agendas. The latest I've seen him advocating for (after pushing "Common Core" teaching in schools) is "IEPs for all students". Honestly, that would be a horrible idea, considering the current IEP is difficult enough to get teachers and faculty up to speed on and cooperating with, when you have a student with real disabilities or behavioral problems affecting their learning. If everybody had an individualized list of requirements and details on accommodations that would "best suit them", you'd probably double or triple the cost of running public schools. You'd need far more faculty to actually go through all of the IEPs and to implement them for everyone, plus more expense providing all the things they'd ask for like quiet places to take exams by themselves.) It's madness.
re: public education (Score:3)
I think you're missing my argument here. (I can't speak for those who push for Communism from their public education. I'm certainly not advocating for that.)
We have 3 kids in the public school system right now, and what I've seen wrong includes:
1. Systemic issues with spending FAR too much taxpayer money on administrative staff. When I was in public high school, it was a pretty good-sized school and yet you only had one person with the title of principal. Today, smaller schools than the one I attended wil
lolololololol (Score:2)
"Bill Gates warned Apple and other tech giants that they risk the kind of nightmarish government intervention that once plagued his Microsoft..."
And MS showed that if you have enough money, nothing bad will happen to you. So, no worries, tech giants.
An Industry With A Listening Problem (Score:2)
Isn't going to take any advice, not even from one of its own who knows a thing or two about "inviting" the government to clean up up your act for you.