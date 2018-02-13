Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google The Internet

Google Launches AMP For Email To Bring Web-like Actionable Content To Gmail (venturebeat.com) 82

Posted by msmash from the but-why dept.
Google today announced an extension of the AMP (accelerated mobile pages) program to include another popular communications medium. From a report: The internet giant unveiled the Gmail developer preview of AMP for email, a web-like experience designed to make emails more engaging and interactive. One of the key benefits of AMP for email will be that content within an email can be updated, and recipients will be able to browse email content much like they would a web page. So an email from Pinterest, for example, could contain actionable content, allowing users to Pin content to their own Pinterest account without leaving Gmail. Or they could complete a form to arrange a meeting, fill in a questionnaire, and do just about anything -- all from within the email itself. It's clear that marketers will be a major target audience here.

Google Launches AMP For Email To Bring Web-like Actionable Content To Gmail More | Reply

Google Launches AMP For Email To Bring Web-like Actionable Content To Gmail

Comments Filter:

  • Maybe it's the decades of viruses (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @03:12PM (#56117725)
    sent via email talking, but no, God no. Do not want.

  • NO oooo (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @03:14PM (#56117735)

    Another major bandwidth hog and malware assault vector.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Optimist.

  • AMP is irrelevant (Score:5, Insightful)

    by loufoque ( 1400831 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @03:14PM (#56117743)

    Just stop trying to create technologies that do the same thing as what established standards already do, but in a sillier way.

  • No. Stop. Don't. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @03:15PM (#56117745)

    Email should be a flat, inert, self-contained message. Links if you need them, but otherwise *stop*

  • Wow, how awful. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I will make sure my email client strips this shit out along with all the images people seem to think belong in email WTF, FAIL!

  • Not interested. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    a web-like experience designed to make emails more engaging and interactive

    And the world said as one: fuck that.

  • Where's the button for plain text only format? (Score:3)

    by Flexagon ( 740643 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @03:30PM (#56117871)
    This option is still available for some newsletters, and I use it.

  • F__K NO!!! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Major_Disorder ( 5019363 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @03:31PM (#56117875)
    Words can not explain how much I do not want this.
    I know it is only Tuesday, but I am calling this as worst tech idea of the week.

  • Didn't we go through this before with HTML, remote content, scripts and the like in email? That worked out so well, after all.

  • Great (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So that means that when I open my e-mail I'll get the following:

    1. A giant full-screen video ad
        a. Or a giant full screen asking me to please turn off my ad blocker
    2. Fifty tracking cookies
    3. JavaScript to set custom scroll bars
    4. Four bit-coin mining ads
    5. And finally, a drive by offering to fix all of my computer problems by encrypting my hard drive.

    Fuck you, Google.

  • Like quick replies, there are people that will love this and there are the rest of us. It didn't take long for that toggle to appear. Hopefully the collective outcry will make this optional pretty quickly. I don't want my email to be "interaction."

  • Except I never asked for this. And I don't see it having any affect on my life.

  • I only POP my mail from Gmail -- and read all my mail in text-only mode, except for those occasional ones that only use HTML (frelling sigh). I only actually log into Gmail to empty the trash, and permanently everything, as POP only seems to move downloaded mail there (again, sigh). For me, email contains static information and 99.9% of my email gets read and deleted, I don't need or want to have to go back to review possibly updated dynamic content -- give me a link for any of that and I'll review it in m

  • Some would say that this violates the "do one thing, do it well" prescription for building quality applications.

    That is, until remembering that Google is not a technology company, they are an advertising company. Their revenue base is literally dependent upon how frequently they assault your eyeballs. Everything Google does is to make money off of forcing you to look at stuff.

  • Hopefully Google will vet the advertisements so that nothing gets through that is not hurtful of otherwise does not conform to Google's social re-ordering mission.
  • ... then you obviously don't care about privacy or security of your personal information. Bring it on GMail!
  • a feature whose primary uses will be to make spam more annoying and phishing more surreptitious
  • Simple HTML-based e-mail is obnoxious enough, why would people actually want this?

  • I don't want my mail "engaging and interactive." (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Jody Bruchon ( 3404363 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @04:26PM (#56118301)
    At what point does email just replicate the functions of a web browser and thus is no longer "email?" STOP TRYING TO MAKE MY EMAIL INTO A WEB PAGE. It's like the salesman who won't just drop off his brochure and instead talks to you for ten minutes; it's"engaging and interactive" but in a way that causes URGE TO KILL RISING. [youtu.be]

  • Dumb as a panata (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So now I have to keep all email, just in case someone decides to add a tid bit to it? What happens when I delete an email and then some moron decides there was more to say, or to correct some spelling error or what ever? Will I get a new email with the mark ups or is it dead to me since I deleted the original? This seems like an attempt to do something "new" just for the sake of saying you did something at all.

  • I still use mutt (Score:3)

    by zoward ( 188110 ) <email.me.at.zoward.at.gmail.com> on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @04:35PM (#56118375) Homepage

    Will there be enough text left in the body of the email for a text-based client to even work anymore? Not that I'm worried about it - I suspect the same people who will use AMP to send email are the ones I wouldn't want to read anyway.

    • Yup. I love mutt's html-dump mode; it shows me all the links (including the 1x1 bitmaps) and lets me pick and choose which ones I want to copy and paste to a real browser. 99% of the time the answer is 'none of them'. I suspect AMP-dump mode will function similarly.

      The big problem with HTML email (or AMP) for us mutt-users is the wasted bandwidth when they actually include all those mime-attachments inline, clogging our mbox's with octet-junk.

  • Google is eager to stress that this isn’t a purely Google-focused product — the company wants other email client providers to embrace it.

    Fuck off, Google. Just fuck off!

  • Active
    Malware
    Present


    thanks for at least naming it correctly.

  • I'm sure some idiots is salivating at this. The max an email should contain is an attachment. All else should be plain text.

  • Tell me again how Google are the good guys. It just gets both funnier and sadder every time someone tries.

  • Annoying. They mean annoying. Like my gmail inbox isn't already clogged with an endless litany of companies I talked to once, terrible tech recruiters working out of India and notifications from people I'm not interested in hearing from. At this rate I may as well just ditch email and go back to old-fashioned snail mail. At least then it costs the sender something to talk to me.

  • So an email from Pinterest, for example, could contain actionable content, for example a button 'Remove all traces of Papathy from your view of the web. Warning, this will mean that 48% of images returned by Google Image Search will no longer by hijacked by the Papathy service.'

  • OK, let's say you have a court order for discovery, or you're in a government agency that receives a FOIA (Freedom Of Information Act) request for old emails. You may have the original "container" email but the content could easily have changed. How will courts handle this?

  • It sounds like they are reviving part of the failed Google Wave project...

Slashdot Top Deals

It is not for me to attempt to fathom the inscrutable workings of Providence. -- The Earl of Birkenhead

Close