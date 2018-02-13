Google Is Adding Snapchat-Style Stories To Mobile Search Results (qz.com) 19
Google is rolling out tappable, visual stories that incorporate text, images, and videos in the style made popular by Snapchat. "It started widely testing the multimedia format, called AMP stories, today (Feb. 13) in an effort to help publishers engage more with readers on mobile," reports Quartz. Google announced the feature in a developer blog post. From the report: Users can now find Google stories in search results -- in a box called "visual stories" -- when they search on mobile at g.co/ampstories for the names of publishers that have begun using the format, such as CNN, Conde Nast, Hearst, Mashable, Meredith, Mic, Vox Media, and the Washington Post brands. Google worked with those publishers to develop the format. Desktop users can also get a taste of stories through Google's Accelerate Mobile Pages site. When a user selects a story, like Cosmopolitan magazine's piece on apple cider vinegar, it displays in a full-screen, slideshow format, similar to those on Snapchat and Instagram.
The multimedia format is part of Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) project, a competitor to Facebook's Instant Articles that helps load pages faster on mobile devices. Like AMP, the AMP story format is open-sourced, so anyone can use it. However, Google is reportedly only displaying stories from a select group of publishers, including those it partnered with on the development, on its own site at the moment. The company said it plans to bring AMP stories to more Google products in the future, and expand the ways they appear in Google search.
They're only doing it with their partners
"However, Google is reportedly only displaying stories from a select group of publishers, including those it partnered with on the development, on its own site at the moment."
Since those partners are "CNN, Conde Nast, Hearst, Mashable, Meredith, Mic, Vox Media, and the Washington Post" and it only happens if you use Google I think it's safe to say this won't affect me.
But wasn't one of the concerns about net neutrality that companies would act as gatekeepers and priv
Why not just ... (Score:2)
... go to those sites?
Why do we have to be the Bubble Boy?
Stop ruining everything (Score:2)
The internet was nice before everything became mobile. You already fucked desktop interfaces, why do you want fuck the internet too?
I had the "pleasure" today of navigating a very modern, very important site for some work shit on my 1920x1080 monitor.
The site used about 300 horizontal pixels. Maybe it was 320 exactly, but I was too disgusted to check. It was about one sixth the width of my full screen browser, and I had to spend ages scrolling vertically to get shit done.
This shit disgusts me.
Dude, even people who should know better do this. How many times have you read a developer website (example offender: stackoverflow) with a bunch of code in some little tiny box, and no matter how far you stretch your browser out, it's just hardcoded to always be 1/6 or whatever of the screen, so in order to read the code you have to scroll back and forth a million times. Why the FUCK do people do this shit?
Stories (Score:2)
Wait... are they talking about adding the specific thing that I hate about SnapChat? The ones I never watch?
SnapChat is for messaging friends, not viewing whatever commercials SnapChat wants to show users.
I'm not trying to kill time by clicking on SnapBait; I'm intereacting with friends.
Wait... are they talking about adding the specific thing that I hate about SnapChat? The ones I never watch?
My guess is they thought "band-wagon" after someone saw Samsung do it with their Android Gallery app, which has a stories feature. The one I disabled as soon as I discovered it.
AMP... Another Messy Proposition? (Score:1)
Every cloud has a silver lining (Score:2)
As much as I dislike google, I dislike snap as a company more, and it's clear to see that none of the companies in the top 5 like to see a new competitor tread on their turf.
It appears to me that snap hasn't been able to really do anything to stop other companies from reverse engineering snapchat features into their own products/services. As a result, I don't think snap will be around for a really long time, unless they carve out their own place in the tech landscape and prevent the other companies from enc