AMP For Email Is a Terrible Idea (techcrunch.com) 104
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via TechCrunch, written by Devin Coldewey: Google just announced a plan to "modernize" email with its Accelerated Mobile Pages platform, allowing "engaging, interactive, and actionable email experiences." Does that sound like a terrible idea to anyone else? It sure sounds like a terrible idea to me, and not only that, but an idea borne out of competitive pressure and existing leverage rather than user needs. Not good, Google. Send to trash. See, email belongs to a special class. Nobody really likes it, but it's the way nobody really likes sidewalks, or electrical outlets, or forks. It not that there's something wrong with them. It's that they're mature, useful items that do exactly what they need to do. They've transcended the world of likes and dislikes. Email too is simple. It's a known quantity in practically every company, household, and device. The implementation has changed over the decades, but the basic idea has remained the same since the very first email systems in the '60s and '70s, certainly since its widespread standardization in the '90s and shift to web platforms in the '00s. The parallels to snail mail are deliberate (it's a payload with an address on it) and simplicity has always been part of its design (interoperability and privacy came later). No company owns it. It works reliably and as intended on every platform, every operating system, every device. That's a rarity today and a hell of a valuable one.
More important are two things: the moat and the motive. The moat is the one between communications and applications. Communications say things, and applications interact with things. There are crossover areas, but something like email is designed and overwhelmingly used to say things, while websites and apps are overwhelmingly designed and used to interact with things. The moat between communication and action is important because it makes it very clear what certain tools are capable of, which in turn lets them be trusted and used properly. We know that all an email can ever do is say something to you (tracking pixels and read receipts notwithstanding). It doesn't download anything on its own, it doesn't run any apps or scripts, attachments are discrete items, unless they're images in the HTML, which is itself optional. Ultimately the whole package is always just going to be a big , static chunk of text sent to you, with the occasional file riding shotgun. Open it a year or ten from now and it's the same email. And that proscription goes both ways. No matter what you try to do with email, you can only ever say something with it -- with another email. If you want to do something, you leave the email behind and do it on the other side of the moat.
What a great way to spread malicious code!
What a great way to spread malicious code!
Indeed. That's the very first thought that came to my mind. Even if it doesn't act as a gateway to malware, the only people who will end up taking the time to use this is advertising people. You're not going to write a interactive e-mail for your buddy to ask him if he's watching the game tonight.
Likely illegal in Canada too - as is some of the stuff that's done now with Apple/Yahoo/etc. tagging stuff to the bottom of emails
Where is apple tagging stuff to the bottom of emails?
Didn't worms like I.LOVE.YOU and other malware spread by "smart/active/live" E-mails teach us this same shit back in the early 2000s?
Google needs to understand that we don't want this shit. We get ads at us every single other way.
AMP ensures that I will be using a good MTA (Thunderbird, hell even Outlook is housebroken enough to not show Web content) instead of a web browser for my E-mail. Worst case, I always have mutt on a command line.
Let's see: AMP for GMAIL = bad. HTTPS Everywhere = BAD, Youtube demonitization schemes left up to algorithms = BAD
Anyone see the pattern? The pattern is that Google thinks it owns the web now.
Let's see: AMP for GMAIL = bad. HTTPS Everywhere = BAD, Youtube demonitization schemes left up to algorithms = BAD
Anyone see the pattern? The pattern is that Google thinks it owns the web now.
Well, you were mostly right.
The need for pushing HTTPS everywhere was born for a valid reason, so that is a rather shitty example of a "BAD" move.
What about Let's Encrypt. My website is https for no additional cost.
This works as long as people are putting up with them. And until they notice "Page works in Firefox and even Edge but fails in Chrome and Safari", and the page owners also tell them why, i.e. because Google and Apple deliberately broke their browsers.
I'd dare to say that if they started rejecting the likes of Let's Encrypt, which would cause nearly every non-commercial site to instantly be considered insecure (and with HSTS this means unreachable), people would very quickly notice this, and they'd also notice quickly that the page works fine with alternative browsers.
And you know people: Given the choice between being able to reach their wanted content and being secure, they throw security to the ground before stomping over it. They would instantly dump Chrome and install Firefox instead if that's all it takes to get back onto their page.
Yes, today you can get your own SSL certificate from a few fly by night companies, bury Google and Apple effectively control who gets to publish valid SSL certificates and have demonstrated willingness to use that hammer.
While I agreed with your other point, this is just not true. Google and other browser companies can only add and remove trusted Root CAs. This doesn't allow them to control over end-entities that get issues SSL certificates. Removing trust from a specific root is a nuclear option, that lacks any kind of finite control. If Google decided they don't like Org ABC, there is nothing they could do to prevent Org ABC from getting an SSL cert that would be trusted by Chrome.
Just because the idea is blatantly self-serving, doesn't mean it's wrong in general.
Yes, Google may indirectly benefit from HTTPS everywhere. However, HTTPS everywhere IS needed, because the parade of malicious actors never stops and every layer of security we add can only be a good thing.
Yes lets take the most rock solid pillar of internet communication and extend it so it only works right in Chrome Broswers.
What a Microsoft-1990s move. It's the reason everyone hated microsoft for a decade. Embrace and extend.
But they never had the gall to go this big. Why not embrace and extend TCIP too google? They already are doing DNS so it wouldn't be that hard. Facebook's VPN might give it a whirl too.
No wonder they are working so hard on AI, the first job it should be tasked with is taking over the business decisions at Google. Because clearly there is no intelligent life there to be found.
Yes, I see a pattern of knee-jerk reactions to technology implementations.
The ideas are not terrible. It is often the implementation combined with ego preventing such ideas to be better perfected.
AMP for GMail isn't necessarily bad. However the push to the user nature of email makes it a risky topic to perfect. Normal HTML encoded emails had created a mountain of security problems. Having a robust running web app in your email could make it much harder to keep peoples data safe. Fake email from the DMV
If you send me an email in anything other than plain text it's not even going to get downloaded from the mailserver.
If you send me an email in anything other than plain text it's not even going to get downloaded from the mailserver.
So you didn't get the Amazon gift card for $1000 I sent you?
Anonymous Coward; Proudly not received any email since the 90's.
There are few e-mail clients even capable of sending plain text e-mail, let alone clients that do so by default.
There are few e-mail clients even capable of sending plain text e-mail, let alone clients that do so by default.
Really? Apple Mail (macOS and iOS), Thunderbird, and K9 Mail are all happy to have plain text set as their composing format. I've not seen a mail client that can't send plain text.
I don't mind the limited markup of having fonts, italic, etc that markup languages provide; but I agree it should not be wide open and non-regulated. The RFCs should have placed restrictions on specific tags to avoid embedded crap. Just have a short list of approved tags and be done with it the same way forums have a basic list of tags.
This makes perfect sense and the people out to do good would approve. The people who could care less as long as they make a buck otherwise are going to constantly block ideas like this.
Why? Just use a reader that doesn't run code.
For future reference, once does not "poo poo" an idea. One pooh poohs an idea. Even if the idea happens to be poo poo.
I'm not generally a stickler for spelling or usage, but this one sticks in my craw. And don't nobody want poo poo stuck up in their craw, best believe.
Quite right. You've got to have standards.
The only reason you would even consider saying that is because you have no idea of history. Microsoft already tried to pull the "everything is an app" idea. The end result was an unmitigated nightmare. Ditto for Adobe with their earlier versions of PDF. This is why most modern email clients ignore script by default, and most decent emails clients won't permit downloading of data external to the email without the user explicitly clicking a button to do so (or setting up a whitelist, etc).
There is a REASO
Says the baby boomer who is still angry over the Graphical User Interface, and trolls on his amber vision vt100 terminal.
What I am more concerned with is how quickly this AMP-thing baked into email will be used for phishing and spreading malware. I mean, email is already used for that, but all of a sudden slapping interactivity on top of it will, without a doubt, make things a whole fucking lot worse. Email is a reasonably simple concept and while there are plenty of people who fall for various kinds of scams, it's at least easy enough that even old people can get along with it. Slapping all the issues that modern, interactive "web-apps" bring on there will confuse the hell out of people and, as anyone with half a brain knows, confusion is easy to exploit.
Thankfully, I doubt this will actually amount to much; Google has the habit of coming up with about 200 bad ideas every year that they trot out with a marching band and all, but then those ideas die with a whimper a year later.
New ads deep into the OS thats trusts the ads more than the user.
You mean, like Windows 10?
Google likes AMP for two reasons: tracking and ads. With AMP, your emails will be tracked, and Google will know who is reading what mail for what length of time, likely even if no mail is sent via gmail. Plus, say goodbye to S/MIME.
Dear Consumer,
It doesn't matter what you want. You'll get what makes us the most profit, and like it.
Fuck You Very Much, and Have a Nice Day.
Hugs and Kisses,
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Free Service Provider
Dear Consumer ^H^H^H^H^H Product,
It doesn't matter what you want. You'll get what makes us the most profit, and like it.
Fuck You Very Much, and Have a Nice Day.
Hugs and Kisses,
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Free Service Provider
Fixed it for you.
Saying nobody really likes it is easily proven wrong. I do like it. My employees manage their tasks through their mail boxes. Now reports, alerts and what not can be interactive and accompanied by forms where they can take action. Directly in the e-mail client. And once they are done, they move e-mail to the DONE folder. And they can use tags, search, filters, and what not. And suddenly we no longer need to build this functionality for the intranet.
The reason why e-mail is so limited is because back in the day Microsoft and others did not know how to make it secure. Time to move on and stop being a Luddite.
Yeah, but which direction? Nobody gets any rest anymore, and we are drowning in more bureaucracy. We generate much more paperwork than ever. And worse, we lost our secretaries! Now we have to type our own shit! This keyboard crap is so primitive! Thank god for facebook and youtube!
Also youtube.......I don't understand people who'd rather watch a video than read a transcript.
Also youtube.......I don't understand people who'd rather watch a video than read a transcript.
I'd rather watch a video than read a transcript of the video. But I'd far rather read a well laid out article on the subject than either of those options.
A transcript has all the limitations of the video format, but without any of the advantages i.e. it must be extremely brief, usually to the point of omitting important details, but at the same time a transcript misses all the visual detail that can add so much to so many things. Meanwhile a well written article can give you more detail in the same amount o
You do have a point (though some bosses expect immediate response, no matter the hour)... But the cheap shot taken at facebook/youtube should have been more obvious
The reason why e-mail is so limited is because back in the day Microsoft and others did not know how to make it secure.
And they still haven't. That is one of the major problems.
They could start by not letting it run ANY code...
This isn't a hard concept, nobody expects their email to run applications, or connect out to remote servers, or anything like that. The most anyone will ever want from their email is some formatting (bold, italic, colour, font size) that's easy to implement without adding the capability to run full scripting languages and reach out to every remote ad server on the planet.
The problem isn't that companies don't know how to make it secure, it's that their busin
I guess it should be mentioned that Microsoft has already been trying to take e-mail in this direction with Outlook on Office 360. They have notifications and the ability to add plug-ins.
I do worry a bit about Google's new platform, though. As many have mentioned, it could be used for nefarious purposes. I'm uneasy about the fact that people can "update" the e-mail they sent you. One thing I like about e-mail is that it can function like a permanent record.
What really made me raise my eyebrow is the fact th
Microsoft always had issues with the internet.
Setting up a SLIP of PPP Server in windows 3.1 was very difficult. I actually switch to Linux back in the early 1990's so I can use the internet, as it was easier to connect with the dip command.
Windows 95 Internet was kinda an after thought, they really wanted people to use The Microsoft Network opposed to services like AOL, Prodigy and CompuServe.
Windows 98 - XP: You can use the internet but on Microsoft terms. Active-X and OS particular plugins were needed fo
Now we know why they removed the do no evil from their corporate culture.
Clearly Google is past the point of innovation, they are trying to "fix" something that isnt broken and no one really wants. I have my email server strip all media from emails and keep them in quarantine until i see the need for it and my client NEVER downloads anything from a server that isnt my own.
Email is for time insensitive communications and has no need for fancy pictures or themes. If you cant get your point across with out gra
Clearly Google is past the point of innovation, they are trying to "fix" something that isnt broken and no one really wants.
Like "fixing" horse carriages that worked by inventing a car? That's the very definition of innovation vs. simple repairing. Tinker with something even it is not broken. It's either improvement or breaking, but if it's in a new way it's innovation.
That and I think they found out, whatever they do, people are going to accuse them of being evil.
Even early on in Googles history, people accused them because someones opposing idea was higher on the search results then their idea. And claim it is because Google is manipulating results.
While I completely agree that email is good as it is and this is a monstrosity, I'm not so sure I agree there is a "moat" between email and applications.
Applications send email all the time. Email with links/buttons, which when clicked, interact with the applications. It's pretty cool, actually. So there's all kinds of interaction going on.
But - it's cool because it works with the limited tool set that email already has.
So maybe there is a moat - with a wide, comfortable drawbridge, but I agree that doesn't mean that we should drain the moat and fill it in with concrete.
Yep, I'm done with a lot of nonsense so I'm returning to the old days of putting my own server online. Not hosted by somebody else, completely under my own control.
My Web page (No Java)
No JavaScript perhaps?
I can't see how it matters if Java, Perl, or ASP were used on the server side generation of the webpage. It's all the same to the end-user.
that brings up an entirely new question.. Did facebook and myspace kill the damn personal web pages? I can't even remember the last time someone had a someurl.com/~username/ link to hand out..
> "Nobody really likes it, but it's the way nobody really likes sidewalks, or electrical outlets, or forks"
perhaps it is because I am old, but I rather like the type of discord that email provides. I abhor new platforms for 'communication' such as twitter-for-twits and facebook, for those who spend more time documenting the fake shit they do than actually doing the stuff they supposedly do. The idea that someone can say something in 250 words or less and believe that its enough to persuade someone is ludicrous and practically justifies slapping their teachers across the face. A persuasive argument requires points and counter points; all packaged and detailed through the body of the single letter. Think of it as opening, or closing, arguments in a trial. Would you want your attorney standing up during closing arguments, addressing the jury and just say "find my client innocent or you suck. #freemyclient #emojisarecool!" Yet this is were social media has led an entire generation of millennials who literally now graduate public schools not knowing how to write in cursive, write a check, or properly fill out an envelope and apply postage.
Didn't google make a claim about 10yrs ago that they were revolutionizing email with an entirely new product?? I believe they called it 'Wave'. How did that turn out for them? It appears that, at least for that project, the mayan calendar did, in fact, cause the end of its civilization (ie they pulled the plug on it at the end of 2012)
I completely agree. E-mail allows the art of letter writing to proliferate despite the fact that nobody uses the USPS to write letters anymore.
As for Wave, it served a niche as a collaborative project tool, and it was great. I used it and it's really unfortunate that Apache was never able to put it back together (I don't really understand why, Google gave it to them fully functional). I think the big problem with Wave is that it only served such a small niche, and it didn't have the potential to pillage and
No, AMP would be a horrible idea.
Stopping this charade that mobile devices should get inferior pages on every website instead of the full experience on the other hand would be a good idea.
Cell phones these days have almost as much processing power as full computers. They often have higher resolution screens, and are fully capable of using the internet, Unfortunately a large percentage of the internet is crippled when you try to browse it without manually telling each webpage that you want desktop mode, and
Why does that site even exist?
No company owns it. It works reliably and as intended on every platform, every operating system, every device. That's a rarity today and a hell of a valuable one.
This USED to be true, BUT people and businesses are OVERWHELMINGLY moving their E-mail service to Office365 AND Google Apps.
I'll say it again THIS IS A TRAP. Over 60% of mailboxes may very well already be on these services..... As this number approaches 70%, 80%, 90%..... STANDARDIZATION WILL BEGIN TO UNRAVEL. The trend is that E-mail is going to become a Microsoft and Google technology, BECAUSE everybody is moving to the cloud, and as it stands now; MS and Google have a Duopoly in this industry.
If a business cannot use it to communicate with businesses or their customers then Office356 or GMail will be dropped instantly
....
MS Exchange/Outlook is massively propitiatory but did not have issues delivering emails to/from anyone not using it
Sorry but email is not simple. Just try to validate an email address. The spec for that alone is nightmare inducing.
Then add all the people who do need more than ASCII and take a look at the horrible encoding mess you will get.
Heck, try writing a parser which just extracts attached files so they do not clobber up your EMail Archive.
While I can see the need for something like email, the current implementation is horrible.
Great write up BeauHD (if I understand Slashdot's author reference). There is exactly nothing wrong with email, it's one of the most useful and reliable things in the tech world. Junkmail is annoying, so sadly companies have to spend a lot dealing with it, but other than that I wouldn't touch it.
Google making it interactive is a step in the wrong direction. They know just how critical email is and just want a way to turn it into the next mini-Facebook. No way, no how.
I can't see any organization accepting t
The good news is we can safely ignore them, as they cannot coerce and punish people to follow their wishes by threatening with a lower rank on their search engine.
I switched my iPhone from using Google to DuckDuckGo for web searches because of AMP. So f*****g announced and intrusive. Now they have the arrogance to mess with email? Oh well I donâ(TM)t use gmail anyway because I already find the Google way with email so annoying. I guess enough people just go along with that this crap continues.
Seriously. In the past, people were happy about new features, excited even, asking when they're going to come and how they can use them, with boards and media being abuzz with the previews and reviews and the how-tos and whatnot.
Today, the first question everyone asks when a new feature gets announced is "How do I turn it off?"
New features used to mean new functionality that made people happy. New features now usually mean reduced functionality that makes the company more money.
There's a reason people aren't wishing for new features any more.
It used to be enough to save all your emails. Now you need to save screenshots of all of your emails.
But don't worry, they're working on developing AMP for screenshots, coming soon to a computer near you!
Also, stop trying to fuck up emails.