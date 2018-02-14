Facebook Is Spamming Users Via Their 2FA Phone Numbers (mashable.com) 54
According to Mashable, Facebook account holder Gabriel Lewis tweeted that Facebook texted "spam" to the phone number he submitted for the purposes of 2-factor authentication. Lewis insists that he did not have mobile notifications turned on, and when he replied "stop" and "DO NOT TEXT ME," he says those messages showed up on his Facebook wall. From the report: Lewis explained his version of the story to Mashable via Twitter direct message. "[Recently] I decided to sign up for 2FA on all of my accounts including FaceBook, shortly afterwards they started sending me notifications from the same phone number. I never signed up for it and I don't even have the FB app on my phone." Lewis further explained that he can go "for months" without signing into Facebook, which suggests the possibility that Mark Zuckerberg's creation was feeling a little neglected and trying to get him back. According to Lewis, he signed up for 2FA on Dec. 17 and the alleged spamming began on Jan. 5. Importantly, Lewis isn't the only person who claims this happened to him. One Facebook user says he accidentally told "friends and family to go [to] hell" when he "replied to the spam."
You are a moron and just the sort facebook loves.
They already know it, of course-- they hoover up information from everywhere. But they can't officially admit that they know it.
Exactly. Delete Facebook and change your cell number while you're at it.
I have two numbers. One which all the whatsapp muppets have and other is private. No cloud sync, no numbers even in the phone book.
As someone who is very good with password hygiene and also uses a VPN, I've basically had 2FA forced down my throat. I am definitely suspicious that this was just a way to track me more easily under the guise of security.
How exactly have you had it âoeforced down your throatâ? Facebook *does* ask me to sign up for it now and then, but has never made it a requirement. And whatâ(TM)s with all this perviserating from people who would never / donâ(TM)t use FB to begin with?
Am I not surprised?
Don't worry, they probably already have a shadow profile of you.
It's highly likely that they already have your phone number.
Exactly. You can have no direct involvement with FB but people who do will give data about you to FB. The chance they don't have your phone number is roughly zero.
Not only that but for most people they also have your facial biometrics, because you will at some point be in a photo that someone uploads to FB (unless you haven't left your basement in the last 10 years). You don't even have to be tagged for them to work out who you are.
In fact, recently, your face doesn't even have to be visible for them to
Back in 2000, when the "i love you" trojan was harvesting people's address books, everyone was up in arms. Microsoft's reputation for security was damaged for a decade, IT managers had to start educating people about trojans and spear-phishing. Today, everyone expects that software harvests their personal information without asking and doesn't seem to care. How far we have fallen.
Microsoft's reputation for security was damaged for a decade
I have to take exception to that. Microsoft never had any reputation for security in the first place.
-jcr
Unfortunately people give permission to Facebook to "look for friends" by sharing their address book (Linked In does this as well). If you're in the address book, guess what? LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, etc now have a complete list of all your information thanks to your friends.
This is how you get the "magical" friend/contact suggestions in these services.
Is why I haven't given my phone number to eBay or Gmail or Facebook or anyone else with the claim that "it will secure your account". I also won't give it to Home Depot, Target, or (now defunct) Radio Shack when they ask for your phone number "to help with returns". Because you know sooner or later the marketers are going to steal the whole phone number database and abuse it. Corporations cannot be trusted with personal data.
Seriously, if you barely sign on anyway, just quit.
Seriously, if you barely sign on anyway, just quit.
Hah, you rube! You think you can just âoequitâ Facebook like that? Itâ(TM)s way too late, fool.
The only winning move is not to play.
No one is surprised that Facebook and its ilk are slime is the day we can claim victory. At this point we are all just fodder for their ultimately fruitless Frankenstein 'AI' experiments. They understand nothing. Welcome to AOL 2.0, and I have no doubt they will meet the same fate. Suck it, AI dweebs.
Well if that's the case can we at least get some CD-ROMs? They were marginally useful.
You're in luck! You can buy AOL CD-ROMs on Amazon:
I can virtually guarantee that he was confused and enabled his mobile number as "the" mobile number on his Facebook account when setting up 2FA. (In fact, I'd be surprised if Facebook allowed a distinct 2FA number that hadn't already be validated as belonging to you to be set.)
As for why it showed up on his wall, maybe if he used Facebook more he'd realize that that's a feature. Send an SMS to the 5 digit SMS code and it will be interpreted as a FB Status update (unless it matches another string, like poking a user using a distinct notification number).
It's rarely used nowadays because a majority of folks probably use the app, but if you want to update via text message that's how you do it.
Ticket closed: PEBCAK (and stop whining)
Let's try to come up with more likely explanations as to why Facebook, Google, et al. want our phone numbers so badly:
Correlate you with all the prostitutes and drug dealers who saved your phone number on their phones.
AND correlate your identity with whatever micropenis nickname those people used for you.
If you have an Android phone with Google Play, Google already know your phone number.
If you have a Facebook app installed, Facebook already know it too.
I told you so.
"Facebook Is Spamming Users..."
That's all I needed to read, everything beyond that is just detail.
Of course Facebook Is spamming you, THAT'S WHAT THEY DO.