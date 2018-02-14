Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Spam Communications Network Privacy Security Social Networks The Internet Twitter

Facebook Is Spamming Users Via Their 2FA Phone Numbers (mashable.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the dirty-tricks dept.
According to Mashable, Facebook account holder Gabriel Lewis tweeted that Facebook texted "spam" to the phone number he submitted for the purposes of 2-factor authentication. Lewis insists that he did not have mobile notifications turned on, and when he replied "stop" and "DO NOT TEXT ME," he says those messages showed up on his Facebook wall. From the report: Lewis explained his version of the story to Mashable via Twitter direct message. "[Recently] I decided to sign up for 2FA on all of my accounts including FaceBook, shortly afterwards they started sending me notifications from the same phone number. I never signed up for it and I don't even have the FB app on my phone." Lewis further explained that he can go "for months" without signing into Facebook, which suggests the possibility that Mark Zuckerberg's creation was feeling a little neglected and trying to get him back. According to Lewis, he signed up for 2FA on Dec. 17 and the alleged spamming began on Jan. 5. Importantly, Lewis isn't the only person who claims this happened to him. One Facebook user says he accidentally told "friends and family to go [to] hell" when he "replied to the spam."

Facebook Is Spamming Users Via Their 2FA Phone Numbers More | Reply

Facebook Is Spamming Users Via Their 2FA Phone Numbers

Comments Filter:
  • It's short for We don't give "two fucks, asshole".

  • Am I not surprised?

  • Duh (Score:2)

    by DogDude ( 805747 )
    What kind of idiot would give their phone number to Facebook? Seriously... who would do this? Facebook is a company that makes money from selling your personal information to anybody who'll pay them. What kind of person thinks that giving a company like this a phone number is a good idea?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lokedhs ( 672255 )
      It's highly likely that they already have your phone number. Most Facebook users happily share their address book with them, and as long as any of them has your phone number, they will trivially link it to you.

    • Unfortunately people give permission to Facebook to "look for friends" by sharing their address book (Linked In does this as well). If you're in the address book, guess what? LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, etc now have a complete list of all your information thanks to your friends.

      This is how you get the "magical" friend/contact suggestions in these services.

  • Quit (Score:3)

    by Moof123 ( 1292134 ) on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @07:47PM (#56125991)

    Seriously, if you barely sign on anyway, just quit.

  • I have never given Facebook my phone number, nor have I ever installed the app. Somehow they are texting me and BEGGING me to come back. It's kind of funny.

  • I can virtually guarantee that he was confused and enabled his mobile number as "the" mobile number on his Facebook account when setting up 2FA. (In fact, I'd be surprised if Facebook allowed a distinct 2FA number that hadn't already be validated as belonging to you to be set.)

    As for why it showed up on his wall, maybe if he used Facebook more he'd realize that that's a feature. Send an SMS to the 5 digit SMS code and it will be interpreted as a FB Status update (unless it matches another string, like pokin

  • This is the main reason why I did not give Facebook a 2FA phone number the dozens of times I was prompted to do so. If Facebook wanted it that badly, I suspected it was not for my own benefit (i.e., I was the product being sold) It just seemed to me that they would either spam me directly or sell the number to advertisers or both.

Slashdot Top Deals

I have a very small mind and must live with it. -- E. Dijkstra

Close