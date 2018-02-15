Gmail Go, a Lightweight Version of Google's Email App, Launched on Android (techcrunch.com) 41
Google has added a notable addition to its line of "Go" edition apps -- the lightweight apps designed primarily for emerging markets -- with the launch of Gmail Go. From a report: The app, like others in the Go line, takes up less storage space on users' smartphones and makes better use of mobile data compared with the regular version of Gmail. The app also offers standard Gmail features like multiple account support, conversation view, attachments, and push notifications for new messages. It also prioritizes messages from friends and family first, while categorizing promotional and social emails in separate tabs, as Gmail does. But like other Go apps, Gmail Go doesn't consume as much storage space on the device. In fact, according to numerous reports, Gmail Go clocked in at a 9.51 MB download, and takes up roughly 25 MB of space on a device, compared with Gmail's 20.66 MB download, and 47 MB storage space.
Years ago my library had 2 "internet" computers on the DSL and 3-4 other computers that were a telnet client only.
You bet I taught my 15/16 year old self to check (POP3) and send (STMP) e-mail and chat (IRC) all from telnet.
Not sure how much "Lighter" you could get. I think a Pi3 has more computing power per core than those machines had total.
How heavy would a minimalistic POP3/STMP client with SSL support be?
Don't worry about memory, just add the following line to your CONFIG.SYS file:
device=himem.sys
Now you can use all that juicy memory over 640KB!
You should wait --or not -- for the next upcoming/outgoing version called Gmail GoAway which clocks in at zero MB, with data storage limited to 640K, which should be enough for everybody.
What features do you feel are missing from Gmail ? Which other email service (not client) provides these services ?
Real imap folders (not some non-standard tags workaround) and imap server responsiveness. imap.gmail.com is horridly slow.
Standard email servers such as dovecot provide these services. Gmail does not.
So, how does this new app compare to the other, Inbox by Gmail?
So, how does this new app compare to the other, Inbox by Gmail?
See, originally there was just Gmail. Its interface was kind of dated though, so a dude at Google on one of those Friday coding sabbaticals they are famous for created something new and fresh; Inbox.
The problem is now that means my Android devices all have two email apps installed on them. Since I have two Android devices I carry with me, that means each email I receive now gives me four notifications. The vast majority of that email is spam of course. The two email tools are good at different things, so even if I could delete the older gmail (I can't), I probably wouldn't want to.
Google has analyzed this situation and come up with the perfect solution: A third email app for my Android devices.
You could always try disabling notifications for all but one inbox.
Google needs 4 messaging apps, so why not 4 email apps?
I don't understand why Google is so fucking idiotic and scattered. Just make GMail not suck. Just update encryption and codecs in Hangouts. I'm never going to download Allo or Duo. I'm only using a separate SMS app because they removed SMS integration from Hangouts (for no good reason). I was on an old version of Hangouts up until last week, when they forced me to update (they time bombed old versions of Hangouts sometime last week).
Google needs 4 messaging apps, so why not 4 email apps?
Email client #4, “Flotsam”, is currently being dogfooded at Google with a soft-scheduled external launch date just before Memorial Day.
Somehow I'm reminded of "Pokemon Go" and their goofball "Gotta Catch'em All" phrase.
:)
E-mail in only 25MB? Wow! That's amazing!
You know, that would have really helped about thirty years ago when my drive was only 500MB.
Actually, that would have sucked thirty years ago, because thirty years ago, e-mail was easily under 5MB of total disk space. I do believe it was often under 3MB, and I'm pretty sure it was possible under 1MB.
It's e-mail. It needn't be complicated.
(oooooh, fancy sorting, that probably needs another 50 KB)
You had a big ass hard drive 30 years ago.
Yeah, I figured if I said it was a 20MB disk, most would be shocked that I had any internet at all.
Also useful for those on the first world (Score:2)
I'm a pretty lightweight user so I don't notice the omissions the lite app has (probably has) and also has the chat integrated so I don't need to install yet another app just to reply to Facebook messages.
I don't know much about mobile development but they must be using some huge libraries/frameworks because I don't know how else many apps like Facebook weight over 100 MB in size
...just say NO.
Just friggin' stay in control of your own mail. You owe that to yourself, and to all the others.
Why don't they replace the bloated version with the Go version?
Yea, they could use the version from 2008
.. and while we're at it, lets' go back to the gmail web app from 2005! The one that wasn't garbage.
GMail is a system app on a lot (if not all?) of phones, it can't be removed. At best it can have its updates removed and be disabled.
Installing Gmail Go will only end up using even more storage space.
GMail is a system app on a lot (if not all?) of phones, it can't be removed. At best it can have its updates removed and be disabled.
Installing Gmail Go will only end up using even more storage space.
Storage is rarely the biggest problem on low and midrange Android devices. Insufficient RAM is what makes things suck. The Go apps use less RAM, that's their real benefit.
eg: I can remove Google Home, but not Google Docs (145MB!!).
Google Play books is wasting 45MB for an app I can't remove. Remove all the updates and it's *only* 9.2MB
Google Play games - from 33MB down to only 7.8MB yay.
Movies and TV, from 45MB to 9.2MB.
Google Play music? 58MB down to 10MB.
I can't stand their coloring book design with the big dots and wasted screen space. K9 mail and even Samsung's email client provide a better UI.
I would be excited but my phone has a ton of apps pre-installed that can't be uninstalled. If I could uninstall GMAIL I would switch to this in a heart beat or just use the web interface.
Why would I install a second Gmail app when I can't even uninstall the first one? This would take up even more storage space. Do these idiots at Google not even realise that even if you disable the Gmail app it still takes up storage space?
I have facebook lite on my phone and it's vastly superior to the modern facebook app.
Gmail has never felt too sluggish to me, but if this saves some ram or cpu time. I'll try it
Is that like Pokemon Go? Because I have a Gmail account, but I also have a favorite version of Pokemon. That's Pokemon Emerald. Pokemon Go sucks, and I suspect Gmail Go will, too.