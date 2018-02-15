Uber CEO: We Could Be Profitable -- We Just Don't Want To Be (fastcompany.com) 62
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he's not worried that his company lost $4.5 billion last year and claimed the company could "turn the knobs" to be profitable if it wanted to -- it just doesn't. From a report: Khosrowshahi made the comments at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco this week where he explained that if Uber did turn those knobs to be an immediately profitable company it would "sacrifice growth and sacrifice innovation." He also spoke optimistically about the impact self-driving cars will have on transportation costs.
It didn't look that way nearly two decades ago, almost right after the dot com bubble.
Ask Bezos...Amazon did it for years!
Not true. https://www.gurufocus.com/fina... [gurufocus.com]
In its three biggest losing years, Amazon suffered losses of $0.7 billion in 1999, $1.1 billion in 2000, and $0.6 billion in 2001.
https://revenuesandprofits.com... [revenuesandprofits.com]
In fact, Amazon's losses in its first 8 years (1995-2002) together totaled $3.0 billion, which is still less than what Uber lost last year alone.
Amazon became profitable in 2003, nine years after its founding. Uber will be nine years old next month.
Reinvesting profits is not the same as losing money. Uber is only surviving on continued flow of investor money. Amazon was was surviving on its own sales revenue.
Uber is only surviving on continued flow of investor money
Here's a thought: let's not count Uber's business income at all, so you can attempt to make your meaningless point.
In other words, they'll make it up on volume.
It's not just volume. Uber is really two parts. The ride sharing side and the company researching self driving cars side. It would be interesting to see that broken down. My guess is that the ride sharing side would likely be profitable if the R&D side wasn't eating up their profit plus some.
It's kindof a strange combination. A pure ride sharing company without the self driving car R&D could likely operate with fairly high profit margins but when/if self driving cars get here they will either
Because it's seeking a monopoly (Score:2)
Or an ogolopy.
That's what the big money on Wall Street sees. It sees a future where one or a small number of companies have the public over a barrel in terms of public transport. With few options and fewer publicly owned projects, we will have little choice but to take them up on their charges and fees.
So right now, they will tolerate the so-called loss of a few billion dollars. They can write part of it off as the cost of doing business, they can shuffle more profitable parts of their dealings such that it
"Turn knobs" is a management way of saying "screw drivers out of a larger percentage of their fare".
Knowing Uber I'm guessing hookers, blow and access to the office sex dungeon for investors.
The way you stay in business despite losing $4.5 billion is to start with a lot more than $4.5 billion in the bank. Uber raised a lot of money and has substantial reserves. The basic idea behind the company has always been to spend heavily developing their brand, expanding their reach, and getting customers used to dealing with them rather than conventional cabs. Once they're well enough established, they'll be able to raise prices and/or pay drivers less to bring themselves to profitability. This kind
The old argument (Score:2, Funny)
What's better, revenue, or profit? I worked once for a shop that had profit every single quarter (and tidy bonuses for all of us under the sharing plan), right up to the day they laid us all off and closed down the shop.
Can someone explain this?
You can be profitable and have negative cash flow.
Paying down a loan is revenue neutral, as is making a large purchase of capital.
So for ease of math's sake let's say I borrow 1.2 million at 0% interest with a 1 year term.
I receive the debt, and the money, that's 0 revenue (they balance) and I have to pay $100,000/month.
Now I use that money to buy $600,000 of equipment that depreciates over 5 years ($10,000 month)
I now have $600,000 in the bank, $600,000 in equipment, $1.2 million in debt (0 assets).
No I st
What's better, revenue, or profit? I worked once for a shop that had profit every single quarter (and tidy bonuses for all of us under the sharing plan), right up to the day they laid us all off and closed down the shop.
Actually.. It's CASH FLOW that kills more companies that lack of profit. You can make a tidy profit, but if you don't have the cash to pay the bills when they come due it's game over.
You need profit to stay in business long term but Cash flow will kill you today...
I was waiting for this reply or I was going to post it myself. And for those whom it helps to have it in simile form -- to a business, profits are like nutrition, cash flow is like oxygen.
Sad Day (Score:2)
I'd be more impressed if he said he could take home a wage if he wanted to, but chooses no to.
Amazon (Score:2)
Easy (Score:2)
Not if they run long enough at a loss to drive out all competition.
Or if they replace those pesky drivers who demand to get paid with self-driving cars.
What most of us are thinking: (Score:2)
"We could be moral too!" - We Just Don't Want To Be
Sure Uber we believe you, after having all your executives quit due to discrimination issues within Uber, outright ignoring local city rules, spying on politicians checking out the system. Getting into a massive lawsuit with Google Alphabet where it looks like you poached an engineer and potentially paid him to do industrial espionage. Looking to get self-driving tech to fire all your Uber drivers despite them being paid so little they need to sleep in th
It works for me at a very reasonable price point; I love the company!!!
That's all I'm worried about....
I know for some folks it's an inexpensive and easy way to get around town but sometimes one needs to consider the moral values behind a company too. Some great examples are cheap clothes made in India, so cheap in fact working conditions are so bad a factory collapses and killed / maimed a whole bunch of workers for which they almost got no compensation for. Uber's self driving program has also gotten itself into more serious accidents than google has managed probably due to them rushing and pushing the l
I could be skinny again if I wanted to be (Score:2)
We lose money on every trip (Score:2)
But that's okay, we'll make it up in volume!
Sounds familiar (Score:2)
As we used to say in the car sales biz... (Score:2)
taxis (Score:2)
They want to put taxis out of business...
I have no doubt you're correct, but their problem in my city is that taxis are not the overpriced, dirty, scummy service that some people complain about on slashdot.
My son uses Uber if he's out drinking (because he's a dirty millenial) but pays either the same or more than he would if he called a cab.
The only time I used Uber was last year, and the guy driving me was on his last night, as Uber pays so much less than driving a cab. That trip was my only one with Uber because the trip cost me $45 instead
Same here. Been saying so for ages ... (Score:2)
Dear Uber CEO (Score:2)
Dear Uber CEO,
If you're comfortable not making a profit and you'd like to improve the image of your business, why not just give your drivers a little more pay? Passengers would gladly pay more. It's like you're not really competing with taxis at all. You're competing with public transport on price for most shorter journeys. Right now, most people just think you're asshats.
Yours Sincerely,
John and Joan Q. Public.
Competing without having to show a profit (Score:2)
Uber fans like to throw shade at local taxi companies, invariably based on tautologies, anecdotes, and confirmation bias. But it's real hard for a local company that has to show a profit - and pay its workers a living wage - with a corporation that can afford to lose 4+ billion a year.
Like how Amazon operated for a decade on loses, driving local bookstores out of business that weren't able to lose huge amounts of money for long amounts of time.
The Pee Wee Herman method (Score:2)