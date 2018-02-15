Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Windows 10 Compatibility Issues Forcing US Air Force To Scrap a Significant Number of Computers 104

Posted by msmash from the aggressive-expansion dept.
The US Department of Defense has decreed that the Air Force must complete its migration to Windows 10 by March 31 2018. From a report: Failure to do so will result in any systems not running Microsoft's latest operating system being denied access to the Air Force Network. However, because Windows 10 is not compatible with many of the Air Force's existing systems, a significant number of computers will need to be replaced in order to hit the deadline.

  • the DoD use Windows 10 Pro! Just my 2 cents ;)

    • Re:Really Sppoky to think (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, 2018 @06:02PM (#56131402)

      Windows 10 Enterprise, but thanks for playing. "Secure Hardware Baseline" using TPM 2.0 is what is the big driver. Even systems only a couple of years old are having to be replaced because mfg's not offering updates from TPM 1.2

      • I was really confused because how does a computer replacement fix compatibility "with many of the Air Forceâ(TM)s existing systems"? In context systems didn't seem to mean end user computers. Or servers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        You left out that Windows enterprise lacks the anal probe and does not claim ownership of your software claiming the right to install any software they want and any time they want and of course delete any software they want to for any reason they choose. Notice the latest scummy MS paid troll tactic claiming the professional version is not as corrupt as home user, mind you they demand the right to spy on you at your expense, you pay for the hardware, you pay for software and you pay for the internet connect

  • Many of the systems I see around are identical to the models I was putting in place in 2009. They need to upgrade, and anything to pressure them to do so is a good idea IMO.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bondsbw ( 888959 )

      Though typically deadline pressure only gets enough people added to the project when it's already too late.

      A better strategy would be to re-evaluate systems that are likely to miss the deadline, put exceptions in for those, and get the staffing needed to meet new deadlines that are realistic.

  • Mass Chaos (Score:4, Informative)

    by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @05:49PM (#56131340)

    I worked for the USAF for 8 years as an Airman and 30 as a civilian. I went from an HP85 for line monitoring at a comm site in 1983 to workstations in an aircraft hangar in 2017. I remember going from win95 to win98 and it was good. We went to win2000 and it was good. XP Pro upgrade was good. Then Vista came.....over 50% of our workstations were down at any one time for over a year. After a few years we got Win7 and it was so wonderful. I use Linux at home but Win7 was as stable as I could wish and a million times better than Vista. They avoided 8 and when I retired last year the big dread was Win10. Nobody likes it at home, I know a bunch of people that bought Macs just because of Win10. I'm glad I'm going to miss that adventure.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by bhcompy ( 1877290 )
      Win10 is not much different than Win7 in most respects. You can completely ignore the Metro interface for the most part, unlike in Win8. Win10, at this point, is equal to or superior to Win7 in many respects.

      • Re:Mass Chaos (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Wootery ( 1087023 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @06:13PM (#56131470)

        Windows 10 also has spam in the start menu ('Suggested Apps'), mysterious phoning-home ('telemetry'), on-by-default web-search in the start-bar search, it deliberately makes it difficult to disable Cortana, and they're pushing UWP, the whole point of which appears to be lock people in to Microsoft's app-store that nobody asked for.

        But there's Direct3D 12, which seems neat... if you can't use Vulkan.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by BBF_BBF ( 812493 )

          Windows 10 also has spam in the start menu ('Suggested Apps'), mysterious phoning-home ('telemetry'), on-by-default web-search in the start-bar search, it deliberately makes it difficult to disable Cortana, and they're pushing UWP, the whole point of which appears to be lock people in to Microsoft's app-store that nobody asked for.

          But there's Direct3D 12, which seems neat... if you can't use Vulkan.

          These "features" are irrelevant to an Enterprise installation of Windows 10 since they can and should be disabled for all Enterprise installations by competent system administrators.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward
          When you install Windows 10 in an enterprise, all of the setup adjustments necessary to limit applications, games, Cortana, telemetry, etc. are taken care of by your IT department at the server level unless they are completely clueless.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mikael ( 484 )

          Suggested Apps can be deleted, Cortana can be disabled through the registry. Telemetry can be disabled/blocked. Some other web browsers are just as bad. I've seen telemetry streams go to Kaspersky Labs in Virginina. You can't blame Microsoft for wanting UWP. That was the pain with the old non-networked PDA's like the Palm Pilot in that you needed to keep them sync'ed manually between every machine you docked them with. Without anything like svn or git, a single text file could end up with three or more vers

          • Our VMWare farm does it just fine.

          • Or use the "Long Term Service Branch" Enterprise edition, that doesn't get "feature updates" (AppX packages in layman's terms). However, it's not "so easy" to disable everything. You have to rip out all the AppX installs, then the AppXPackages, and then go into several "System folders", change permissions, and start deleting them. Be careful though, things like Calculator are now "Store apps" so just ripping out every Store app will remove half the normal features users are used to.

            If you don't do all th

        • you turn those off dipshit.....and it isn't even on for enterprise.

          UWP is dead. Microsoft accepted that already. PWA is coming in the spring update and UWP will be tossed in the trash.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jezwel ( 2451108 )
          I'm running Win10 enterprise at work and all of the things you mention are disabled.

          At home, sure it might be a problem for someone that needs to look at their start menu to figure out how to open an app.
          At work, all that crap is gone. Win10 not running on some hardware is a bigger problem for us - we needed to find devices running older chipsets that still have Win7 drivers as our Win10 migration is dragging out much longer than it should.

    • You failed to explain the amiga3D.

    • Windows 10 is wonderful. Macs are crashing left and right and Windows 10 just keeps chugging.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      Why doesn't USAF use Linux or something else to save costs? They can even customize their own OS with it!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        That "save costs" is profit and share holder value to the contractors.
        Nobody wants the US mil to have their own OS the US mil can create and upgrade using their own internal experts.
        The more Windows, the more work for contractors and consultants.
        Thats decades of wages, pay, shareholder value and over time.
        Entire parts of the US private sector are supported for years by helping the US mil understand and use M$ products.
        Should the US ever go back to an Ada or their own Linux with internal US mil work

  • Consumers, and business owners in particular, love to drag their feet on upgrading their hardware. Kick the can down the street again and again, until finally they hit a wall and are forced to upgrade. It's interesting to see the government pulling the same derp maneuver.

    A better plan is to do gradual upgrades on a schedule. When you suddenly find you have to upgrade a bunch of computers, AND peripherals AND os AND proprietary software all at once, it's not only financially painful but causes major pains

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Snotnose ( 212196 )

      A better plan is to do gradual upgrades on a schedule.

      Yep, cuz when you're managing 1,000+ systems it's much easier to deal with 5-10 different configurations than it is for just 1.

      • It's much easier to deal with 10-20% of your systems being down due to a vendor fuckup than 100%, so I's say yeah that's probably true in this case.

    • Re:govt joins the club (Score:4, Informative)

      by Archangel Michael ( 180766 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @06:13PM (#56131474) Journal

      I've seen it way too many times. The typical argument is "Why do I need to replace the controller, it works fine". The answer is, because it runs on a serial board interface on your old Win 95 machine that just died (22 years later) and the board doesn't fit in any new computer, and nobody makes the software for it or makes a replacement serial board to drive the machine.

      The sad thing is, that just might bust the company.

      • The sad thing is, that just might bust the company.

        Jeez, it's a real shame nobody ever thought of creating another operating system to save these people from Microsoft's reign of terror.

      • A couple of the small businesses I do computer support for have 1990s-era hardware for mission-critical operations. They're not as clueless as you've described. They knew what they were up against, and bought additional compatible computers, boards, and cables as spares while they were still available. These computers aren't networked so there's no security risk. And the old hardware does the job well enough that it'd be silly for them to spend a lot of money upgrading to a modern system.

        That's what

  • However, because Windows 10 is not compatible with many of the Air Force's existing systems, a significant number of computers will need to be replaced in order to hit the deadline.

    Many of the systems are incompatible with Windows 10, not the other way around. One piece of govt software I work with uses a version of Crystal Reports that's about 15 years old, and hasn't been supported for ages. The reports do not function on newer drivers, and there's no compatible driver for W10, so users of that softwa

  • I'm small potatoes compared to the military - I manage about 800 desktops and laptops. But if the computer won't run Windows 10 (usually due to driver issues), there's not much choice. Even if the user loves their computer, doesn't want anything newer, and thinks Win10 sucks, I have to upgrade them. I'm a cheapskate by nature, and I hate recycling perfectly good equipment, but that's the cost of doing business.

  • I'm pretty sure that the government is forcing the Air Force to upgrade to Windows 10 so they can install spyware and find out what the Air Force is up to.

    Anyone who loves freedom will fight the government's efforts to control the military. Obama took away our guns and now he's trying to take away our F-22 Raptors, too.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ddtmm ( 549094 )

      Obama took away our guns and now he's trying to take away our F-22 Raptors, too.

      You sir, are a moron

      • You sir, are a moron

        I am a moron, but you still get a "woosh!" for not realizing I was joking.

        • Most of us know you're just a joker.

          • Most of us know you're just a joker.

            One would hope.

            My jokes and witty repartee are the reasons I was elected President of Slashdot Comments three times. And I intend to represent all Slashdot commenters, even the haters and losers.

  • If they had used Mainframe "green screen" applications, they wouldn't have this problem.

  • Check out gsaauctions.gov. When government property isn't needed any more, it usually goes to some type of surplus room for a while. If no one claims the item from surplus then after a while it will be auctioned off to the public. Hence the site. They have all sorts of stuff on that auction site. From old FBI police cars to former DoD computers. Note that most of the computers have had their hard drives removed though.

  • Seriously, between Russia cracking it, and dod forcing USAF to run win 10, ms has to love it.

  • ..you have old computer controlled machines. The device drivers may not be available, either because the product is obsolete, the company is dead, or they decided to not update the drivers, or the updates are prohibitively expensive

    It's not just hardware. Some old (very expensive) software only runs on the old OS.. same problems as device drivers

    If all you use is common, recent software... no problem

    • At a previous job, we had two Unholtz-Dickie shaker tables. One was controlled by a PC running Windows XP, the other by a PC running Windows 2000. Nobody ever touched the machines except to run the U-D application to operate the shaker table.

      It's no more of an issue than the fact that some equipment might use Amphenol connectors that might have been out of production for a decade or more.

      At my present job they are scrambling to find ancient Cinch-Jones connectors.

  • Why not install some version of Linux and run whatever windows is necessary as a virtual machine? Sure would make windows upgrades easier to deploy, as one could merely distribute an updated image, and machines would be less likely to crash all the way down, and instead would only crash the emulator. For devices that depend on old versions of windows, the VM image might be read only in order to halt any malicious writes.

  • Is what this is all about. If you've had to work with the various DISA stigs, then you know just how much software can't really easily be deployed. You can't just "run linux and a VM for Windows", because there are only SPECIFIC versions of Red Hat that have STIGs that allow it to be "properly audited". Getting a "Certificate to field" is a complicated, torturous route that must be re-done for each different enclave the CtF is for. Software like MySQL doesn't even have a STIG, so all of that is out the wi

  • For a fraction of the cost of the shitty F22 Program, the air force could...

    -Deploy brand new, state of the art computers across the entire Air Force.
    -Pay to have any legacy programs rewritten or migrated to their OS of choice.
    -Pay to have all of those certified.
    -Pay Microsoft to develop a DoD-grade OS compatible with those programs.
    -Give every Air Force employee a huge Christmas bonus.
    -Solve world hunger.
    -Fix the national debt.
    -Find extra-terrestrial life.

  • I was about to say that with Linux this wouldn't happen. But then I remebered that X.org had deleted dozens of video drivers when they decided on an irrational whim to delete all of the XAA code which turned a huge number of older computers into boat anchors. Linux systems developers seem to think you should need the latest Intel GPU made within the last 3 years. Whoops.

  • Lots of people having multiple prompts for smart card PINs. Has anyone solved that one? And no, Google search doesn't return useful results.

