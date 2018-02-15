Google To Kill Off 'View Image' Button In Search 74
Google is removing the "view image" button that appeared when you clicked on a picture, which allowed you to open the image alone. The provision to remove the button is part of a deal Google has made with stock-photo agency Getty to end their legal battle. The Register reported last week that the two companies announced a partnership that "will allow Google to continue carrying Getty-owned photographs in its image and web search results." The Verge reports: The change is essentially meant to frustrate users. Google has long been under fire from photographers and publishers who felt that image search allowed people to steal their pictures, and the removal of the view image button is one of many changes being made in response. The intention seems to be either stopping people from taking an image altogether or driving them through to the website where the image is found, so that the website can serve ads and get revenue and so people are more likely to see any associated copyright information. That's great news for publishers, but it's an annoying additional step for someone trying to find a picture. Now you'll have to wait for a website to load and then scroll through it to find the image. Websites sometimes disable the ability to right click, too, which would make it even harder for someone to grab a photo they're looking for.
In addition to removing the "view image" button, Google has also removed the "search by image" button that appeared when you opened up a photo, too. This change isn't quite as big, however. You'll still be able to do a reverse image search by dragging the image to the search bar, and Google will still display related images when you click on a search result. The button may have been used by people to find un-watermarked versions of images they were interested in, which is likely part of why Google pulled it.
I also get to decide if video streams can be saved to disk for later viewing.
And then people complain about DRM schemes and EME using closed source components and not being well supported on unusual platforms...
Easier solution (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't display Getty media in your search results.
That'll learn 'em.
Indeed! Agree on a meta-tag to exclude such image-convenience-features, and sites that want to be Scrooges can add it to the pages.
Jeeez, stop slowing down my porn browsing to make a few bad apples happy.
Yeah, right. (Score:2)
Don't display Getty media in your search results.
That'll learn 'em.
Getty Images is one of the largest and most significant photo archives in the world with over 80 million images and some 50,000 hours of video. Its stock images are prime goods and any professional in the field knows this.
Re:Yeah, right. (Score:4, Insightful)
So what? Regular users who use this function aren't after copyrighted images from Getty Images.
They're after the original versions of funny images without the watermarks automatically added by the dozens of websites hosting them. Those websites are not the owners of those images and yet they put those freakin' watermarks on them anyway. Fuck those websites.
The function is also useful when you're trying to find the original version of an image: a high-resolution PNG, instead of a low-resolution JPEG compressed to shit.
Re: (Score:3)
Don't display Getty media in your search results.
That'll learn 'em.
While I usually agree and even encourage this tactic when companies sue Google over search results, exactly how would one do that in this case? Ask Getty for a copy of every photo they ever had so they can filter search results? These won't just show up on Getty's site, but on sites that have licensed images for web use from them.
One of the features of Google Images is a "find other sizes of this image" function. If Getty did provide Google with copies of all their images [gettyimages.com], it'd be pretty easy for Google to block copies [google.com] from Google Images. (Note: the pic I selected is one of Getty's royalty-free pics.)
If it is a stock image replace it with whitespace or the top result from the google image search for "stick figure" and the image caption or title.
For example: "stick figure" and "trump". See? Much better than
Couldn't the just block Google via robots.txt? (Score:4, Insightful)
Robots.txt is too simplistic. If it allowed, say, permissions like "can index but no snippets or direct image links" it would help here. It was never designed for this kind of thing.
The other issue is sites that licence images from people like Getty. If Google links directly to the image then the accompanying copyright notice might not be displayed. Getty can't really stop its customers using the images they licensed, but they can demand Google ensures that the copyright notice is shown.
They want the benefits of their images being included in search results but they are QQing.
HI! please make a Firefox plug-in that blocks stock photos. Preferably it would replace them with the top result in a google search for "stick figure" and the image title, but white space will do in a pinch.
Frustrate Users (Score:1)
Or just push them to search images with another search engine?
isn't that what duckduckgo uses for their back end?
It uses Bing.
What do you mean, "another search engine"? There's YouPorn and... that's it.
Funny (Score:1)
When I want to remove my pics from Google I just deny their referrers.
/shrug Don't people use Bing for images, anyway? *wink*
Leeching images (Score:2)
Can't servers (at least Apache) be configured with mod_rewrite to prevent leeching of images?
Re:Leeching images (Score:4, Insightful)
I give it... (Score:3)
...24 hours before a plugin comes up to get the functionality back.
Greasemonkey. Also you can add your own JS to any page by design of the addon making process anyway. So basically, you have to not allow addons at all, or vet every addon to not have that specific piece of javascript, which can probably be rewritten an infinite number of ways.
This battle is not winnable.
Functionality? Did you catch what the problem is?
Google has long been under fire from photographers and publishers who felt that image search allowed people to steal their pictures...
Photographers and publishers want google to send your computer images, that you can't save.
It's DRM all over. "I want to send you something over the internet that you can see/hear, but that can't get saved on your computer."
Sure, you could restore this with a plugin, but it barely requires that. If it's on your screen, you can save it. FFS, it's already on your hard drive somewhere. I don't know of too many browsers that just store images in ram. Or is that
FFS, it's already on your hard drive somewhere. I don't know of too many browsers that just store images in ram. Or is that why Chrome is such a damn memory hog....
Coming soon: Encrypted browser cache!
Only the browser executable has the ability to read the files it creates on the hard drive.
Re: (Score:3)
Somedays I think photographers and publishers have no idea how the internet works.
Of course they don't. I work at a web hosting company and my bosses don't know how the internet works either.
...24 hours before a plugin comes up to get the functionality back.
There's a web browser that still allows you to expand its functionality in a meaningful way?
What about “Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries!”
Change BAD (Score:1)
What the hell I use both of these functions on a regular basis.
google sucks now (Score:1)
Commercial erosion... (Score:5, Insightful)
This is essentially what was discussed rather extensively for the earlier decades of the internet at large, before and at the early eras of the world wide web.
As commercial forces work their way in, they see less and less of the technical marvel that makes the whole thing work and excel and what it does, and desire it to exist purely as a funnel of whatever is important to them at the moment.
And thanks to the wonders of the legal system, they can force that interpretation on everyone else, no matter the cost and waste of the platform in general.
The images this company posts are just that, they're images on a server. The server, well, serves them up to anyone that can make a request. If they don't like that, then they SHOULD have to figure out a special different way of accessing that data, and convince people to be willing to use that different interface, then close off the general access... but nah, they can't be bothered to do that - better to demand everyone else change the way they access those servers to be less generic, and only just how they'd like.
If your server is openly and unreservedly serving any files, by your design, then you don't get to bitch about the files doing exactly what you configured.
What's that? Making your website anything but openly-and-unreservedly might cost you viewers?
[_] PICK
[_] ONE
boo hoo, woe is me, fucking engineers in the 80's and 90's, bunch of fucking eggheads, making shit functional, don't they know anything about business, anything about "managing" consumers, didn't ANYONE sensible sit in on their summits and protocol
Re: (Score:3)
This is essentially what was discussed rather extensively for the earlier decades of the internet at large, before and at the early eras of the world wide web.
As commercial forces work their way in, they see less and less of the technical marvel that makes the whole thing work and excel and what it does, and desire it to exist purely as a funnel of whatever is important to them at the moment.
The most interesting thing to me is how people equate "The Internet" with "Google". If you can't Google up something, it's "not on the Internet" (and to most people, therefore "it doesn't exist".) That's people's concept of "The Internet".
If you need an add-on to disable Javascript, I pity you.
Block Getty (Score:2)
And Pinterest, while they're at it.
The work-around is in the article (Score:5, Informative)
The work-around is in the article:
Fortunately, there's still at least one way around it: if you right click, you can select "open image in new tab" or "view image" (or whatever your browser's equivalent option is), and you'll still open up the full-size picture. It's just a bit less likely that everyone will realize this is an option.
Bye bye google (Score:2)
Pretty Sick! (Score:2)
I use the picture view a lot to find objects, what about the other items - videos - maps etc. ?
Oh well down it goes.... maybe other search engines win over google on this one...
ain't gonna browse your shitty webpage (Score:2)
I used both of those functions on a regular basis, but usually just to adorn a smart-ass post with a smart-ass image.
Humour? Who needs it? Nothing I can't live without (as a married man).
Why Women Aren't Funny [vanityfair.com]
Perhaps Google can add a click that automatically opens the target website with Firefox's Media Preview tab (or your equivalent)—or an extension can be written to do the same; ideally, the extension would arrange the page's images in a Image Search–like image gallery (optional: middle fin
Thumbnail and watermark much? (Score:3)
A company like Getty is displaying usable images on the Internet and getting pissed off about copyright? How hard would it be for them to overlay a watermark that can't be easily 'shopped out? How many pixels are they displaying anyway? Anybody who's legit is going to want to scrub the watermark and resize the image without losing any more quality than necessary. They should be hiding high quality images behind a paid login if they care that much. Even Flickr can do that. Come on, Getty. Put on your big boy pants.
Getty bills people to use shit they don't own.
http://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-hiltzik-getty-copyright-20160729-snap-story.html
They are fucking scum.
One mouse button (Score:2)
Only user input needed is so it can transfer money from your bank account to copyright holders.
Adblock (Score:2)
It's already gone (Score:1)