Bloomberg Starts Tracking Tesla Model 3 Production 18
WindBourne writes: Tesla is producing their Model 3, but is apparently tired of answering critics about production. So, they quit telling. Now, Bloomberg has an active tracker that shows the total production and deliveries, along with the production per week, which is probably more important. In fact, they are now up to 1,025 Model 3s per week, and it is apparent that Tesla is growing by leaps and bounds on this as parts of the manufacturing line are converted to full robotics. Bloomberg reportedly tracks Tesla's production via Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), which are unique strings of digits displayed on every new car sold in the U.S., along with "data from official U.S. government resources, social media reports, and direct communication with Tesla owners." While the company is now building approximately 1,025 Model 3 vehicles a week, Bloomberg estimates that Tesla has manufactured a total of 7,438 Model 3s so far.
Only 1025 per week (Score:1)
They pre-sold a reported (approx) 400K on opening offering day alone. At a rate of 1025 a week, this means that just to satisfy the original pre-order Tesla will take a a good 7.5 years to deliver the vehicle to the last person on the list.
Currently they are ramping up to 2500 per week. They are shipping a whole battery assembly line from Germany to make 5000 per week happen by Q2.
https://www.greencarreports.co... [greencarreports.com]
Wow...just take their current production rate and forecast it out. What a brilliant forecasting model. However, I'm going to challenge your your model with a one of my own that is equally brilliant.
From the chart in that article, the estimate is that Telsa manufactured about 107 of the Model 3 in September. In October that jumped to 232. November was 686. Dec was 1499, and in January they manufactured 2909 new vehicles.
So on average, that's at least a doubling of production every month (higher actually, bu
Somebody is definitely in the market for Tesla bad, I mean real bad. Hence the trolling, corporate main stream media, always does the bidding of advertisers, trying to guess who is tricky. They desperately want to pick up Tesla cheap, likely the reputation must having taken a bruising in recent years, and they want the Tesla brand but it is pretty expensive and more than just a little overpriced, for it's current production levels. Might not even be a car manufacturer but an electronics firm. Even got to wa
But Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants his electric-car company to become a dominant mass-production player that eventually extends its reach to electric trucks and beyond. The Model 3—with a sticker price as low as $35,000, but currently only available in more expensive configurations—is Tesla’s first step into the mainstream. That plan only works if the company can figure out how to make exponentially more cars. And, as often happens with Musk’s aggressive goals, Tesla has repeatedly fallen short of its own manufacturing targets.
If Tesla can’t figure out how to make more cars soon, it could open a lane for rivals from Detroit and overseas to establish the high-volume market for a $35,000 electric car—one that Tesla has had in its sights from its very beginning. Musk’s ambitions are big, and they all ride on meeting the unprecedented demand for the Model 3.
Just another Tesla hater that wants them to fail. Wallstreet acts like Tesla is always on the brink of failure. Spoiler alert. They've already won. There is no risk of failing anymore. They've delivered 3 successful products to the market. Demand exists. They sell out on pre-orders everytime. They're developing a 4th (autonomous semi). 10 years from now, you'll still be reading articles about "Tesla on the brink of failure"
Re:Oh Fuck off Bloomberg.com (Score:4, Insightful)
Also spoiler alert. If Detroit could deliver a $35k electric car, they would. They can't. Tesla is not stopping them. Detroit is stopping Detroit.
The Chevy Bolt starts at $37,495 (vs the Model 3's $36,200) and is actually cheaper than the Model 3 for typical option packages. Range is similar. Warranty is similar (better in some ways, worse in others). Please feel free to argue the merits of one vs the other (I personally like Tesla designs, but at least the Bolt doesn't make you navigate a fucking touchscreen display to use the windshield wipers...WTF were their engineers thinking? ), but the point is the Detroit isn't as uncompetitive as you seem to make it sound like they are.
https://electrek.co/2017/12/01/chevy-bolt-ev-us-sales-records/
According to this [electrek.co] Chevy sold 20K Bolts from December 2016 to November 2017. MSRP is $37,500, before any rebates
The Ford Focus Electric has an MSRP of $29K, again, before any rebates.