Pro-Gun Russian Bots Flood Twitter After Parkland Shooting (wired.com) 333

Posted by BeauHD from the ready-to-pounce dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Wired: In the wake of Wednesday's Parkland, Florida school shooting, which resulted in 17 deaths, troll and bot-tracking sites reported an immediate uptick in related tweets from political propaganda bots and Russia-linked Twitter accounts. Hamilton 68, a website created by Alliance for Securing Democracy, tracks Twitter activity from accounts it has identified as linked to Russian influence campaigns. On RoBhat Labs' Botcheck.me, a website created by two Berkeley students to track 1500 political propaganda bots, all of the top two-word phrases used in the last 24 hours -- excluding President Trump's name -- are related to the tragedy: School shooting, gun control, high school, Florida school. The top hashtags from the last 24 hours include Parkland, guncontrol, and guncontrolnow.

While RoBhat Labs tracks general political bots, Hamilton 68 focuses specifically on those linked to the Russian government. According to the group's data, the top link shared by Russia-linked accounts in the last 48 hours is a 2014 Politifact article that looks critically at a statistic cited by pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety. Twitter accounts tracked by the group have used the old link to try to debunk today's stats about the frequency of school shootings. Another top link shared by the network covers the "deranged" Instagram account of the shooter, showing images of him holding guns and knives, wearing army hats, and a screenshot of a Google search of the phrase "Allahu Akbar." Characterizing shooters as deranged lone wolves with potential terrorist connections is a popular strategy of pro-gun groups because of the implication that new gun laws could not have prevented their actions. Meanwhile, some accounts with large bot followings are already spreading misinformation about the shooter's ties to far-left group Antifa, even though the Associated Press reported that he was a member of a local white nationalist group. The Twitter account Education4Libs, which RoBhat Labs shows is one among the top accounts tweeted at by bots, is among the prominent disseminators of that idea.

  • You ain't seen propaganda yet (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You ain't seen propaganda until the NRA starts rolling.

  • #NotABot (Score:3, Insightful)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @07:19PM (#56131814)

    I don't want any gun control legislation. I don't care what tragedy occurred. It's unconstitutional. All of it.
    If you want to restrict guns do it legally - amend the constitution first, then create laws that don't violate the constitution.

    As it is, every single law, regulation, etc. that interferes with US citizens keeping and bearing firearms is unconstitutional. If you disagree you're incorrect. If you don't like that right guaranteed by the constitution, you're free to work to change the constitution. Any restriction at any other level is illegal.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kqs ( 1038910 )

      I completely agree with you. The right to bear arms for anyone in a state-sanctioned militia must not be infringed.

      So, just curious: which state militia was this nutjob in? Or do you hate the constitution so much that you plan on misrepresent what it says?

      I'm a liberal. Liberals don't care about what guns you own. All liberals want is to reduce the crazy number of violent deaths in the USA.

      So what is your plan for reducing the violent deaths? Because all I've heard is "well, 100 million guns hasn't re

      • So, just curious: which state militia was this nutjob in?

        http://time.com/5161203/republ... [time.com]

      • Re:#NotABot (Score:4, Insightful)

        by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @08:03PM (#56132046)
        Ahh. A sophist. "Militia" doesn't mean what you think it means, and a prefatory clause isn't binding.

        As a self professed liberal, do you also support other laws which would restrict civil liberties? How about the 1st A? It starts with "Congress shall make no law...". So, that means that the States (which definitely aren't "Congress") can make laws establishing religion, restricting speech and press, etc. Right?

        Living in a system with the fundamental principles of freedom and liberty means you accept more risk. Fortunately for you, you can move to almost anywhere else and trade that freedom and liberty for less risk and more security. Your choice.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        As a member of the left, I am well aware that in the language of the time the Constitution was written, well regulated meant (more or less) able to hit the broad side of a barn without shooting people on your own side, and the militia meant everyone old enough to defend the country (realistically, they pictured men since they didn't see women as able with a weapon).

        State sanctioned had nothing to do with it.

        What we need is proper universal health care and it needs to include mental health. I would like to a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by e3m4n ( 947977 )

        untrue, liberals always target 'scary looking guns'. If they really gave a flying fuck about reducing numbers they would use statistics. Statistically murders by rifles is less than 1 percent of all gun deaths. Liberals would be banning fucking 9mm pistols sold in the price range of $200-$350 and ban pawn shops from selling used 9mm if they gave a fuck about reducing deaths. There is a reason why the DNC, at this very moment, is circulating a petition that requires you to DONATE if you want to add your fuck

    • do you support ending all weapons regulations? After all, arms are arms. I've got gun nut friends who want to own grenade launchers and rocket launchers and RPGs and mortars and artillery pieces (cannons were 'arms' in the 1700s weren't they?).

      Is there a line (short of chem weapons, since they're not arms)?

      • Re:One question, (Score:5, Insightful)

        by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @08:16PM (#56132112)
        The founders recognized the right to private ownership of all arms. Heck, they even commissioned privateers who owned private warships (yes, like the 600-ton, 26-gun ship Caesar of Boston), to help support their cause.

        And, they expected that to continue. The Constitution specifically provides for it in Article I, Section 8, where Congress is given the power to "grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal."

        • Re:One question, (Score:4, Insightful)

          by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @08:26PM (#56132192) Journal

          The founders recognized the right to private ownership of all arms.

          They also recognized the right to own slaves.

          The Constitution is not sacred. Treating it as such is the result of people being conditioned by authoritarians.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by msauve ( 701917 )
            "They also recognized the right to own slaves."

            That was corrected with a Constitutional amendment. Your point?

            • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

              by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

              That was corrected with a Constitutional amendment. Your point?

              My point is that for most of US history, the Second Amendment was not interpreted as an absolute right of private citizens to own guns. For most of our history, reasonable gun regulations were enacted by states and municipalities across the United States. Only with the rise of radicalized NRA in the 1980s did this change, and with it came the rash of school shootings and mass gun slaughter.

              We don't need to amend the Constitution. We only need

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by e3m4n ( 947977 )

                dude at one point it wasnt a right, it was a REQUIREMENT that every colonist have TWO flinklock rifles, a bag of powder, and so many rounds of shot. please stop pretending like nobody had guns. It wasnt even up for debate for the first 100 years in this country, you didnt even have a choice.

                • Hell, in the 50s/60s they used to have gun clubs at most schools. And go look at a magazine from the era; they're chock full of rifle advertisements aimed at kids.

                  "Gee, pop, a Winchester!" - that ring a bell?

                  The OP is nuts if he thinks that regulations were tighter in the past, or that people were more opposed to private gun ownership.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by msauve ( 701917 )
                Welcome to our universe. Here, whatever happened in your alternate universe isn't necessarily true, and saying it doesn't make it so.

                For most of our history, reasonable gun regulations were enacted by states and municipalities across the United States,

                Fact is, for most of our history, there was very little interpretation of the 2nd at all. And very little regulation until the Gun Control Act of 1968 [wikipedia.org]. And, over time, those "reasonable" laws and regulations have only been made more restrictive. Concealed carr

                • Automatic weapons were completely unregulated until 1934, which would be "most of our history."

                  The first practical automatic weapon in the United States was the Browning Automatic Rifle, which was developed during WWI. So at most, we're talking about 20 years when automatic weapons were unregulated. You stupid sonofabitch.

              • Re:One question, (Score:5, Informative)

                by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @10:44PM (#56132934)

                >"For most of our history, reasonable gun regulations were enacted by states and municipalities across the United States. Only with the rise of radicalized NRA in the 1980s did this change..."

                That statement is not really correct at all. The first sentence is mostly correct, depending on your view of what is "reasonable." The second sentence isn't- the NRA started to become more powerful BECAUSE more and more *unreasonable* gun regulations were being put forward, and more citizens joined, seeking protection of their Constitutional rights from further erosion. The NRA as a non-lobby is interested in ACTUAL gun safety (like training, handling, information), information and sports.

                >"...in the 1980s did this change, and with it came the rash of school shootings and mass gun slaughter."

                How ridiculously inaccurate and inflammatory. Gun violence has been DECREASING for decades. What has changed mostly is the emotional, hyper media coverage of such shootings, making it SEEM like it is the end of the world. When in reality, while unreasonable gun control laws have been taken down more and more, things have been getting better. And although overall gun violence is down, I believe that same hyper-sensationalist and slanted media coverage has absolutely encouraged more nut-cases to perform copy-cat mass shootings to get their day of "fame." So the cycle feeds on itself.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by e3m4n ( 947977 )

            it wasnt a LAW that freed slaves.. it was a CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Thats the OPs entire point Making a law would be unconstitutional. You would need an actual constitutional convention to change the constitution.

    • Well, you're not wrong, but you're stupid and your argument is even stupider. If you were smart, you'd have brought up some solutions. Or even a diagnosis of the problem. Here, let me try for you:

      Melania Trump is right about something you've completely lost perspective on. The biggest problem facing our nation right now, if you boil it down to the root cause, is actually bullying. That's right, I said it; Guns didn't cause this tragedy - bullying did. Maybe she's smarter than she looks. She's clearl

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by e3m4n ( 947977 )

        the kind of 'gun control' I will get behind is dealing with these 'gun free zones'. Not just in public schools but private places like theaters etc. IMO, and purely IMO, there should be a law that states that ANY establishment that restricts ones constitutional right to bear arms, they MUST, without question, provide ARMED security for the entire portion of time that said citizens are denied their rights. Failure to comply is an immediate forfeiture of the establishments defense against Wrongful Death civil

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by e3m4n ( 947977 )

        speaking of malania, she is eastern european. Never underestimate the intelligence of a lot of those girls. They dont spend all day on facebook, they actually get a decent education. I would never make an assumption just because she does happen to be very attractive.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        "if you boil it down to the root cause, is actually bullying."

        I disagree. It's the whole - "Here's a participation medal, kid," entitlement society, you're not personally responsible thing.

        Why more shootings? Guns haven't really changed in the last 70 years. Society, and the immediate pervasiveness of news has. I knew kids who would take their .22 rifle to school and put it in their locker so they could go "plinking" with friends after school. No one freaked out, and there were no problems. But they were

    • Perhaps you should read the constitution.
      There is no point in your constitution allowing arbitrary citizens to bear arms.

      Strange, that foreigners know that and US citizens don't.
      Don't you think so?

      Here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      • Strange, that foreigners know that and US citizens don't.
        Don't you think so?

        No, I don't think there's anything strange about hubristic, condescending foreigners thinking they understand the second amendment better than US citizens.

    • Really? Which well regulated militia was Nikolas Cruz a part of?

      Have you read the entire amendment?

    • I don't care what tragedy occurred.

      And that surprises no one.

    • Re:#NotABot (Score:4, Interesting)

      by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @09:54PM (#56132696)

      I don't want any gun control legislation. I don't care what tragedy occurred. It's unconstitutional. All of it.
      If you want to restrict guns do it legally - amend the constitution first, then create laws that don't violate the constitution.

      As it is, every single law, regulation, etc. that interferes with US citizens keeping and bearing firearms is unconstitutional. If you disagree you're incorrect. If you don't like that right guaranteed by the constitution, you're free to work to change the constitution. Any restriction at any other level is illegal.

      Fine, you have the right to bare arms (lets forget about the militia qualifier since the courts have).

      It doesn't follow that you the right to bare any arm you wish. You don't have the right to own assault weapons, semi-automatic weapons, bump stocks, high capacity magazines, etc, etc.

      A low capacity, low power, handgun is perfectly sufficient for self-defence. A single shot rifle is perfectly adequate for hunting. Fancier guns locked up at a shooting range are good for recreational shooting. Mandatory background checks for any purchase cut down on some of the illegal weapons. Maybe even mandatory training would pass muster.

      You'd still have the right to bear arms, but you'd cut out a lot of the mass shootings, and maybe you put a dent in the gun culture that kills so many people.

  • Russians? Pro-gun? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @07:25PM (#56131852)

    Doesn't pass the stink test. They have been funding the West Coast Wall for years.

    • They're not pro-gun, they're pro-Trump (you know, the guy that refuses to enforce sanctions that passed the Senate 98-2). They know many people who are pro-gun are pro-Trump (or at least anti-Democrat). Btw, FBI is currently investigating connections between Russian money and the NRA...
  • Given the success of AI assisted video editing in swapping faces, it would be easy for state actors to create very convincing doctored video and spread them very fast. At some point the entire internet based news would be discredited.

    But there is no alternative news source one can trust outside the net either. We have killed the print newspapers....

    Wonder if Democracy can survive without a reliable news source ...

  • Regulation. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @07:32PM (#56131894)
    What we need is news control laws. When the Constitution was written, there were no high speed presses, no electronic news, no way people could be flooded 24/7 with "news" and commentary.

    It's clear that these school shootings are driven by crazies wanting to "copy-cat" other school shooting they're heard about, sometimes just to get their own 24 hours of fame. Yet, the modern media irresponsibly continues to glorify these events and saturate every media channel with them, just encouraging more copy-cats. That clearly needs to change.

    We have to do something. We already have lots of gun laws. We now need some reasonable, common-sense, media control laws. Just as an private citizen can't get and has no reason to have a machine gun, no media needs a high speed Internet web site - when the "right to a free press" was created, it was in reference to Gutenberg presses. Same with radio/tv/cable. Such powerful methods of communication, so easily abused, should be highly regulated for private use. Only the government is responsible enough to be allowed to use them. Journalists should be licensed, subject to a background check to make sure they're not mentally ill, and don't have a criminal history. Photocopy machines should be registered. Scented magazine inserts should be outlawed. Cheap, Saturday night special, smartphones should be outlawed. A license should be required to carry a concealed smartphone.

    As a bonus, such restrictions would also solve all of this "Russian facebook/twitter" cruft.

    None of these reasonable, common-sense actions would infringe on 1st Amendment or natural rights in any way, but would go a long way to ending the bloodshed. Think of the children.

    • I've made this modest proposal for years, but nobody listens.

      cf. Dean Ing's story "Very Proper Charlies." That posited responsibility on the part of the news media, so it was, of course, science fiction. Or, perhaps, fantasy.

  • None of this matters (Score:4, Informative)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @07:46PM (#56131984)
    because the people who oppose all gun regulation have a lobby (the NRA) telling them how to vote, they listen, they vote and above all they're single issuer voters.

    Gun control is a dead issue. It doesn't matter that 94% of Americans support Universal Background checks when that's just one issue out of many for them. The gun lobby is made up of people that will vote for _anyone_ so long as they promise to let them have their guns. You can't beat that strength unless you match it, and I don't see that happening.

    They won [blogspot.com]. Drop it. You can't win this. The reason is simple. Gun nuts are Otaku. They're nerds. But they're a different kind of nerd than what everybody thinks about. They're extroverted nerds. Folks are used to seeing the introverted nerd; the kind that doesn't want to be around people. But they forget about the extroverts. They _want_ to be around people, but they're weird or ugly or tactless or something else that regular people don't like. So this kind of nerd seeks a community that accepts them no matter what. And a lot of the wash up on the shores of the NRA. The reason why there are so many strange gun nuts, heck the reason the phrase gun nut exists is that their an accepting community. It's like a religion. If you buy into it everybody has to at least be polite to you. It's a community. And if you make the slightest motion to take away that community they will react with a fear and hate you can't even imagine because, well, it's all they've got.

    I suppose we could work to build a society that doesn't need such communities, but this is a site for nerds, and we all know how likely _that_ is to happen.

    • Re:None of this matters (Score:4, Informative)

      by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @10:41PM (#56132918)

      because the people who oppose all gun regulation have a lobby (the NRA) telling them how to vote, they listen, they vote and above all they're single issuer voters.

      You have that backwards. I know how I want the NRA to vote, they listen, and (mostly) lobby in my interest. As long as they do that I send them money (voluntarily, I might add). As for "single issue"? I don't know anyone who is a single issue voter. Then again, I don't hang out in churches, poetry readings, SJW meetings, nor white pride meetings.

  • If they can detect these bots then why isn't Twitter immediately wiping them out?

  • If a Bear shits in the woods and nobody is around to smell it, what difference does it make?

  • Russian Trolls Have Also Invaded Slashdot (Score:5, Funny)

    by Sherman Peabody ( 147565 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @08:01PM (#56132040)

    Remember the days when it was just linux nerds in here instead of bots and trolls?

    • Yes I do. Back then they had the smarts to understand that state sponsored hackers would never attack a target, without routing through some other country first.

  • Let's all remember... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @08:05PM (#56132054) Journal

    The CIA director talked about them 'disrupting' the election.

    I know to those on the Left, this is synonymous with "got Trump elected."
    I don't know that's necessarily what he meant.

    The fact is, whatever they can dump onto American social media to enhance outrage, to enhance division, to gin up anger - that all counts as 'disrupting'.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by e3m4n ( 947977 )

      not saying you are wrong, but shouldnt we start insisting our agencies stop doing the same fucking thing in other countries too? I get tired of hearing the left whine about this and pretend we dont have fucking blood on our hands. We get what we deserve, and if thats russian meddling, well we probably earned that honestly too.

  • If you look at Hamilton 68 (http://dashboard.securingdemocracy.org/) which only tracks the known Russian twitter bots, the very top (i.e most frequent) hashtag is gunreformnow, and at #8 is guncontrol, and there's zero sign of any pro-gun hashtags.
    I'm not seeing anything that actually justifies the Wired article's obviously liberal-biassed claims.

  • Looking at the sources linked in the article there were 57 tweets linked to Russian backed accounts with the hashtag #guncontrolnow.

    57 tweets? Seriously?

    All that from only 600 tracked accounts. I hope the bots get a day off because that is some serious tweeting. I think Wired might want to review the definition of the word "flood". The bots have learned the lessons of communism well, Russia pretends to pay the bots and the bots pretend to work.

  • so does this mean my tweets could be tracked as if from Russia?

  • The article Wired seems to be criticizing the politifact article because it's old but the article is still valid. Current articles are also quoting the same source, using the same stats to paint the same misleading picture. Just because Everytown for Gun Safety has published new statistics since the critical article was published does not mean their updated stats are any better.

    From a recent CNBC article on the Florida shooting entitled "17 school shootings in 45 days — Florida massacre is one of ma

  • It would have been massively more interesting if this had been a massive "everybody is confused and everybody is trying to shoot everybody" situation, instead of a plain old, low-casualty one-shooter snoozefest. So I am all for arming everybody, and best also put some mines and some auto-guns on hair-triggers in schools. Honor students could be rewarded with a few grenades (give them WP for extra fun, frags are so boring) or maybe even a flame-thrower. Kids deserve some excitement in their lives!

    In other ne

  • Every comment a person feels is party political is now "Russian"?
    Stand up for Second Amendment rights and get called "Russia".
    A very chilling way to shape any freedom of speech and freedom after speech in the USA.

  • ... ... recognize that social media is a computer game, intended to entertain.

    Taking social media seriously is totally fucked up.

    And news?

    Who the simple goddam in hell gets their news from within the social bubbles?

    Twitter is a depressing rabbit hole.

    Use it for the lulz.

  • So once again, we have this "Russia" narrative that prevents having to face that there are millions of people who do not agree with you.

