Pro-Gun Russian Bots Flood Twitter After Parkland Shooting (wired.com) 333
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Wired: In the wake of Wednesday's Parkland, Florida school shooting, which resulted in 17 deaths, troll and bot-tracking sites reported an immediate uptick in related tweets from political propaganda bots and Russia-linked Twitter accounts. Hamilton 68, a website created by Alliance for Securing Democracy, tracks Twitter activity from accounts it has identified as linked to Russian influence campaigns. On RoBhat Labs' Botcheck.me, a website created by two Berkeley students to track 1500 political propaganda bots, all of the top two-word phrases used in the last 24 hours -- excluding President Trump's name -- are related to the tragedy: School shooting, gun control, high school, Florida school. The top hashtags from the last 24 hours include Parkland, guncontrol, and guncontrolnow.
While RoBhat Labs tracks general political bots, Hamilton 68 focuses specifically on those linked to the Russian government. According to the group's data, the top link shared by Russia-linked accounts in the last 48 hours is a 2014 Politifact article that looks critically at a statistic cited by pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety. Twitter accounts tracked by the group have used the old link to try to debunk today's stats about the frequency of school shootings. Another top link shared by the network covers the "deranged" Instagram account of the shooter, showing images of him holding guns and knives, wearing army hats, and a screenshot of a Google search of the phrase "Allahu Akbar." Characterizing shooters as deranged lone wolves with potential terrorist connections is a popular strategy of pro-gun groups because of the implication that new gun laws could not have prevented their actions. Meanwhile, some accounts with large bot followings are already spreading misinformation about the shooter's ties to far-left group Antifa, even though the Associated Press reported that he was a member of a local white nationalist group. The Twitter account Education4Libs, which RoBhat Labs shows is one among the top accounts tweeted at by bots, is among the prominent disseminators of that idea.
You ain't seen propaganda until the NRA starts rolling.
I don't want any gun control legislation. I don't care what tragedy occurred. It's unconstitutional. All of it.
If you want to restrict guns do it legally - amend the constitution first, then create laws that don't violate the constitution.
As it is, every single law, regulation, etc. that interferes with US citizens keeping and bearing firearms is unconstitutional. If you disagree you're incorrect. If you don't like that right guaranteed by the constitution, you're free to work to change the constitution. Any restriction at any other level is illegal.
I completely agree with you. The right to bear arms for anyone in a state-sanctioned militia must not be infringed.
So, just curious: which state militia was this nutjob in? Or do you hate the constitution so much that you plan on misrepresent what it says?
I'm a liberal. Liberals don't care about what guns you own. All liberals want is to reduce the crazy number of violent deaths in the USA.
So what is your plan for reducing the violent deaths? Because all I've heard is "well, 100 million guns hasn't re
http://time.com/5161203/republ... [time.com]
try to keep up...
http://www.tallahassee.com/sto... [tallahassee.com]
turns out to be fake news yet again.
As a self professed liberal, do you also support other laws which would restrict civil liberties? How about the 1st A? It starts with "Congress shall make no law...". So, that means that the States (which definitely aren't "Congress") can make laws establishing religion, restricting speech and press, etc. Right?
Living in a system with the fundamental principles of freedom and liberty means you accept more risk. Fortunately for you, you can move to almost anywhere else and trade that freedom and liberty for less risk and more security. Your choice.
As a member of the left, I am well aware that in the language of the time the Constitution was written, well regulated meant (more or less) able to hit the broad side of a barn without shooting people on your own side, and the militia meant everyone old enough to defend the country (realistically, they pictured men since they didn't see women as able with a weapon).
State sanctioned had nothing to do with it.
What we need is proper universal health care and it needs to include mental health. I would like to a
untrue, liberals always target 'scary looking guns'. If they really gave a flying fuck about reducing numbers they would use statistics. Statistically murders by rifles is less than 1 percent of all gun deaths. Liberals would be banning fucking 9mm pistols sold in the price range of $200-$350 and ban pawn shops from selling used 9mm if they gave a fuck about reducing deaths. There is a reason why the DNC, at this very moment, is circulating a petition that requires you to DONATE if you want to add your fuck
Is there a line (short of chem weapons, since they're not arms)?
And, they expected that to continue. The Constitution specifically provides for it in Article I, Section 8, where Congress is given the power to "grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal."
They also recognized the right to own slaves.
The Constitution is not sacred. Treating it as such is the result of people being conditioned by authoritarians.
That was corrected with a Constitutional amendment. Your point?
My point is that for most of US history, the Second Amendment was not interpreted as an absolute right of private citizens to own guns. For most of our history, reasonable gun regulations were enacted by states and municipalities across the United States. Only with the rise of radicalized NRA in the 1980s did this change, and with it came the rash of school shootings and mass gun slaughter.
We don't need to amend the Constitution. We only need
dude at one point it wasnt a right, it was a REQUIREMENT that every colonist have TWO flinklock rifles, a bag of powder, and so many rounds of shot. please stop pretending like nobody had guns. It wasnt even up for debate for the first 100 years in this country, you didnt even have a choice.
Hell, in the 50s/60s they used to have gun clubs at most schools. And go look at a magazine from the era; they're chock full of rifle advertisements aimed at kids.
"Gee, pop, a Winchester!" - that ring a bell?
The OP is nuts if he thinks that regulations were tighter in the past, or that people were more opposed to private gun ownership.
Fact is, for most of our history, there was very little interpretation of the 2nd at all. And very little regulation until the Gun Control Act of 1968 [wikipedia.org]. And, over time, those "reasonable" laws and regulations have only been made more restrictive. Concealed carr
The first practical automatic weapon in the United States was the Browning Automatic Rifle, which was developed during WWI. So at most, we're talking about 20 years when automatic weapons were unregulated. You stupid sonofabitch.
>"For most of our history, reasonable gun regulations were enacted by states and municipalities across the United States. Only with the rise of radicalized NRA in the 1980s did this change..."
That statement is not really correct at all. The first sentence is mostly correct, depending on your view of what is "reasonable." The second sentence isn't- the NRA started to become more powerful BECAUSE more and more *unreasonable* gun regulations were being put forward, and more citizens joined, seeking protection of their Constitutional rights from further erosion. The NRA as a non-lobby is interested in ACTUAL gun safety (like training, handling, information), information and sports.
>"...in the 1980s did this change, and with it came the rash of school shootings and mass gun slaughter."
How ridiculously inaccurate and inflammatory. Gun violence has been DECREASING for decades. What has changed mostly is the emotional, hyper media coverage of such shootings, making it SEEM like it is the end of the world. When in reality, while unreasonable gun control laws have been taken down more and more, things have been getting better. And although overall gun violence is down, I believe that same hyper-sensationalist and slanted media coverage has absolutely encouraged more nut-cases to perform copy-cat mass shootings to get their day of "fame." So the cycle feeds on itself.
it wasnt a LAW that freed slaves.. it was a CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Thats the OPs entire point Making a law would be unconstitutional. You would need an actual constitutional convention to change the constitution.
Since the advent of the modern military, can you think of a single instance where armed civilians freed themselves from tyranny using their firearms?
Well, you're not wrong, but you're stupid and your argument is even stupider. If you were smart, you'd have brought up some solutions. Or even a diagnosis of the problem. Here, let me try for you:
Melania Trump is right about something you've completely lost perspective on. The biggest problem facing our nation right now, if you boil it down to the root cause, is actually bullying. That's right, I said it; Guns didn't cause this tragedy - bullying did. Maybe she's smarter than she looks. She's clearl
the kind of 'gun control' I will get behind is dealing with these 'gun free zones'. Not just in public schools but private places like theaters etc. IMO, and purely IMO, there should be a law that states that ANY establishment that restricts ones constitutional right to bear arms, they MUST, without question, provide ARMED security for the entire portion of time that said citizens are denied their rights. Failure to comply is an immediate forfeiture of the establishments defense against Wrongful Death civil
its not uncommon for high schools in a lot of places to have at least 1 or 2 assigned police. Broward county is one of those extremely rich and liberal counties in florida. However, gangs and/or the trafficking of Opiates has cause a lot of high schools to assign permanent officers to these places. My small city (maybe half a million population) recently had a couple students involved in shootings and death (off campus) over drugs. By drugs we all know we dont mean weed. People dont shoot each other over w
breaking into a car is not life or death. Assisting in the ultimate affirmative defense of your life is, IMO, one of those inalienable rights. denying someone the ability to prevent their death should come with consequences. The only offset should be the defense of 'reasonable effort'. Not having armed security in a gun free zone is not a reasonable effort. Just like making people park in your structure but not bothering to have a security guard and cameras is negligent. I think we have similar rules for m
speaking of malania, she is eastern european. Never underestimate the intelligence of a lot of those girls. They dont spend all day on facebook, they actually get a decent education. I would never make an assumption just because she does happen to be very attractive.
I disagree. It's the whole - "Here's a participation medal, kid," entitlement society, you're not personally responsible thing.
Why more shootings? Guns haven't really changed in the last 70 years. Society, and the immediate pervasiveness of news has. I knew kids who would take their
Perhaps you should read the constitution.
There is no point in your constitution allowing arbitrary citizens to bear arms.
Strange, that foreigners know that and US citizens don't.
Don't you think so?
Here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Strange, that foreigners know that and US citizens don't.
Don't you think so?
No, I don't think there's anything strange about hubristic, condescending foreigners thinking they understand the second amendment better than US citizens.
Have you read the entire amendment?
According to his own Instagram profile, he was part of the #MAGA army.
https://www.snopes.com/did-sho... [snopes.com]
And that surprises no one.
I don't want any gun control legislation. I don't care what tragedy occurred. It's unconstitutional. All of it.
If you want to restrict guns do it legally - amend the constitution first, then create laws that don't violate the constitution.
As it is, every single law, regulation, etc. that interferes with US citizens keeping and bearing firearms is unconstitutional. If you disagree you're incorrect. If you don't like that right guaranteed by the constitution, you're free to work to change the constitution. Any restriction at any other level is illegal.
Fine, you have the right to bare arms (lets forget about the militia qualifier since the courts have).
It doesn't follow that you the right to bare any arm you wish. You don't have the right to own assault weapons, semi-automatic weapons, bump stocks, high capacity magazines, etc, etc.
A low capacity, low power, handgun is perfectly sufficient for self-defence. A single shot rifle is perfectly adequate for hunting. Fancier guns locked up at a shooting range are good for recreational shooting. Mandatory background checks for any purchase cut down on some of the illegal weapons. Maybe even mandatory training would pass muster.
You'd still have the right to bear arms, but you'd cut out a lot of the mass shootings, and maybe you put a dent in the gun culture that kills so many people.
At one time they considered segregation and slavery legal. The SCOTUS was wrong. They are also wrong on several other things, too...
Actually, the SCOTUS was right. Slavery was legal at the time and it said so in the Constitution. Then the 13th Amendment was passed abolishing slavery. That's the point the original poster was making: if you want gun control, amend the Constitution.
A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state
You cannot have a free state without a militia, and to guarantee that,
the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed
You block the rights of people to keep and bear arms, you defeat the ability to have a militia and thus guarantee a free state. In other words - remove arms, you necessarily eliminate freedom. You do not need the militia to be standing, but to be able to organize it, you must first have armed citizens. Why do you hate freedom, why do you hate the Constitution?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The Constitution also says that Congress how the power to conscript the Militia to enforce laws, repel invasion and suppress insurrection. Upon doing so, the called-upon Militias are placed under direct command of the President.
So any notion that the militias are there to fight back against the government is right out the fucking window considering the government has explicit authority to use those same militias to fight against any such attempt. I can think of two historical examples where this has happene
you do realize that this is because there was not supposed to be a standing army. We didnt have a standing army until after WWI. It is entirely unconstitutional.
when it was drafted, being a member of a colony and being a man immediately made you a member of a militia. All free men were required to have two flintlock rifles, a bag of powder and X number of pounds of shot. This was a mandatory requirement. there was no volunteer military. Where you a male? check. Are you alive and does blood flow through your veins? check. Welcome to the militia.
have you read the constitution? did you know that the constitution says we cannot have a standing army? Did you know that we can have a navy but not an army? That's why we are supposed to have a militia. you might be young. During hurricane andrew, there were a lot of devastation in miami. As a result there was a lot of crime. Neighborhoods would organize and barricade their neighborhoods and organize armed patrols to protect their neighbors. This is the very definition of a militia. Its not always the craz
yes, in fact, there is nothing unconstitutional about me having some sort of alient blaster as its not a firearm. However the supreme court, in 1938 did rule that the 2nd amendment was intended to give the people access to the same weapons of the 'military of the day' meaning the exact same type of weapons the military uses.
Doesn't pass the stink test. They have been funding the West Coast Wall for years.
But there is no alternative news source one can trust outside the net either. We have killed the print newspapers....
Wonder if Democracy can survive without a reliable news source
...
I, for one, would never believe that Gal Gadot shot up a school...
It's clear that these school shootings are driven by crazies wanting to "copy-cat" other school shooting they're heard about, sometimes just to get their own 24 hours of fame. Yet, the modern media irresponsibly continues to glorify these events and saturate every media channel with them, just encouraging more copy-cats. That clearly needs to change.
We have to do something. We already have lots of gun laws. We now need some reasonable, common-sense, media control laws. Just as an private citizen can't get and has no reason to have a machine gun, no media needs a high speed Internet web site - when the "right to a free press" was created, it was in reference to Gutenberg presses. Same with radio/tv/cable. Such powerful methods of communication, so easily abused, should be highly regulated for private use. Only the government is responsible enough to be allowed to use them. Journalists should be licensed, subject to a background check to make sure they're not mentally ill, and don't have a criminal history. Photocopy machines should be registered. Scented magazine inserts should be outlawed. Cheap, Saturday night special, smartphones should be outlawed. A license should be required to carry a concealed smartphone.
As a bonus, such restrictions would also solve all of this "Russian facebook/twitter" cruft.
None of these reasonable, common-sense actions would infringe on 1st Amendment or natural rights in any way, but would go a long way to ending the bloodshed. Think of the children.
I've made this modest proposal for years, but nobody listens.
cf. Dean Ing's story "Very Proper Charlies." That posited responsibility on the part of the news media, so it was, of course, science fiction. Or, perhaps, fantasy.
Gun control is a dead issue. It doesn't matter that 94% of Americans support Universal Background checks when that's just one issue out of many for them. The gun lobby is made up of people that will vote for _anyone_ so long as they promise to let them have their guns. You can't beat that strength unless you match it, and I don't see that happening.
They won [blogspot.com]. Drop it. You can't win this. The reason is simple. Gun nuts are Otaku. They're nerds. But they're a different kind of nerd than what everybody thinks about. They're extroverted nerds. Folks are used to seeing the introverted nerd; the kind that doesn't want to be around people. But they forget about the extroverts. They _want_ to be around people, but they're weird or ugly or tactless or something else that regular people don't like. So this kind of nerd seeks a community that accepts them no matter what. And a lot of the wash up on the shores of the NRA. The reason why there are so many strange gun nuts, heck the reason the phrase gun nut exists is that their an accepting community. It's like a religion. If you buy into it everybody has to at least be polite to you. It's a community. And if you make the slightest motion to take away that community they will react with a fear and hate you can't even imagine because, well, it's all they've got.
I suppose we could work to build a society that doesn't need such communities, but this is a site for nerds, and we all know how likely _that_ is to happen.
because the people who oppose all gun regulation have a lobby (the NRA) telling them how to vote, they listen, they vote and above all they're single issuer voters.
You have that backwards. I know how I want the NRA to vote, they listen, and (mostly) lobby in my interest. As long as they do that I send them money (voluntarily, I might add). As for "single issue"? I don't know anyone who is a single issue voter. Then again, I don't hang out in churches, poetry readings, SJW meetings, nor white pride meetings.
If they can detect these bots then why isn't Twitter immediately wiping them out?
Remember the days when it was just linux nerds in here instead of bots and trolls?
Yes I do. Back then they had the smarts to understand that state sponsored hackers would never attack a target, without routing through some other country first.
Dear anonymous Russian troll, please learn English grammar before you make yourself even more unintentionally hilarious.
Commander Taco help us!
The thing about these people is that not only do they believe the foreign trolls, they eagerly do their dirty work as well. It affirms who they are as a people to see so much undue influence everywhere.
That's bad, but until we tie accounts to identity, they would do it all themselves if we did anything about the foreigners.
The CIA director talked about them 'disrupting' the election.
I know to those on the Left, this is synonymous with "got Trump elected."
I don't know that's necessarily what he meant.
The fact is, whatever they can dump onto American social media to enhance outrage, to enhance division, to gin up anger - that all counts as 'disrupting'.
not saying you are wrong, but shouldnt we start insisting our agencies stop doing the same fucking thing in other countries too? I get tired of hearing the left whine about this and pretend we dont have fucking blood on our hands. We get what we deserve, and if thats russian meddling, well we probably earned that honestly too.
If you look at Hamilton 68 (http://dashboard.securingdemocracy.org/) which only tracks the known Russian twitter bots, the very top (i.e most frequent) hashtag is gunreformnow, and at #8 is guncontrol, and there's zero sign of any pro-gun hashtags.
I'm not seeing anything that actually justifies the Wired article's obviously liberal-biassed claims.
Looking at the sources linked in the article there were 57 tweets linked to Russian backed accounts with the hashtag #guncontrolnow.
57 tweets? Seriously?
All that from only 600 tracked accounts. I hope the bots get a day off because that is some serious tweeting. I think Wired might want to review the definition of the word "flood". The bots have learned the lessons of communism well, Russia pretends to pay the bots and the bots pretend to work.
so does this mean my tweets could be tracked as if from Russia?
The article Wired seems to be criticizing the politifact article because it's old but the article is still valid. Current articles are also quoting the same source, using the same stats to paint the same misleading picture. Just because Everytown for Gun Safety has published new statistics since the critical article was published does not mean their updated stats are any better.
From a recent CNBC article on the Florida shooting entitled "17 school shootings in 45 days — Florida massacre is one of ma
I fully agree (Score:2)
It would have been massively more interesting if this had been a massive "everybody is confused and everybody is trying to shoot everybody" situation, instead of a plain old, low-casualty one-shooter snoozefest. So I am all for arming everybody, and best also put some mines and some auto-guns on hair-triggers in schools. Honor students could be rewarded with a few grenades (give them WP for extra fun, frags are so boring) or maybe even a flame-thrower. Kids deserve some excitement in their lives!
In other ne
Stand up for Second Amendment rights and get called "Russia".
A very chilling way to shape any freedom of speech and freedom after speech in the USA.
...
... recognize that social media is a computer game, intended to entertain.
Taking social media seriously is totally fucked up.
And news?
Who the simple goddam in hell gets their news from within the social bubbles?
Twitter is a depressing rabbit hole.
Use it for the lulz.
So once again, we have this "Russia" narrative that prevents having to face that there are millions of people who do not agree with you.
Maybe you are confusing the agenda. Maybe it's not pushing an agenda rather than shit stirring. I've been under the impression Putin would like nothing more than America to have Civil War 2.0
And that doesn't necessarily mean a hot war, but a war of ideology, which we definitely have that right now, and thanks in some part to Putin and his troll army
I think this is part of it... Putin's goal is to "mess with us", whatever stirs the pot.
However, my observation on my Facebook feed (with friends on both Right and Left) is that almost all of the chatter about this is of the "Ban Guns!!!" sort. The conservative types were almost a full day behind the leftist ones.
Doesn't stop the leftist types from shrieking "How **DARE** you **POLITICIZE** this **TRAGEDY**!!!" the moment anyone not so leftist demurs from their politicizing in favor of their solution of banning all guns.
Doesn't stop the leftist types from shrieking "How **DARE** you **POLITICIZE** this **TRAGEDY**!!!" the moment anyone not so leftist demurs from their politicizing in favor of their solution of banning all guns.
Huh? The only group shrieking about politicizing a tragedy after a shooting is the gun lobby and their buddies on the right.
Without taking sides, if a public shooting and innocent dead people aren't a good reason to discuss the issue of gun control and public safety, when is a good time?
Without taking sides, if a public shooting and innocent dead people aren't a good reason to discuss the issue of gun control and public safety, when is a good time?
Here's the problem: "Mass shootings" account for only about 0.1% of gun deaths, and are NOTHING like the normal quotidian killings that account for the other 99.9%:
* Mass shootings tend to be carefully planned and premeditated.
* Normal shootings tend to be impulsive and emotional.
* Mass shootings are often done by people with no prior violent criminal record.
* Normal shootings are usually by people with a history of violence.
* Mass shootings tend to be done with rifles.
* Normal shootings are mostly done with handguns.
* Mass shooters are usually crazy people.
* Normal shooters are usually stupid people.
So policies directed at mass shootings tend to be ineffective at actually reducing gun deaths. Because of the meticulous planning, mass shooters are difficult to detect. Because of their mental illnesses, they are difficult to deter. This is precisely where gun control will be least effective. The world's worst mass shooting was in Norway, not America.
Another problem with discussing gun control in the aftermath of a mass shooting, is that gun control advocates tend to let their emotions get away from them, and say a lot of silly things that are factually incorrect about "machine guns" and "automatic rifles" (both of which are illegal in America). This just exacerbates the feeling among gun owners that they belong to a different culture, and that there is no room for compromise or moderation.
I would much prefer to take the anti-gun side to it's logical conclusion; take away anything even remotely sharp or heavy from the general public, wrap everyone in a 2 foot thick layer of bubble wrap and kevlar, and require a licence for anyone who wants to leave their house. Think how safe we would all be!
Clearly the US are well above the minimum level of guns, given that it has the most guns per capita of any country.
How exactly do more guns per capita affect anything? If I own 10,000 guns does that somehow make me more dangerous than if I only own one? How many guns do you imagine I can fire simultaneously?
It's a silly metric. The relevant number isn't guns per capita, it's gun OWNERS per capita. I have no clue why anti-gun people obsess about how many guns there are and completely ignore how many gun owners there are. It's like they're determined to be wrong about everything.
Yeah, you're right. It's crazy how guns manage to keep shooting people all on their own. Serves you right for giving them artificial intelligence.
Re: SO... if we're going to pretend (Score:5, Insightful)
Indeed. The purpose of the Russian bots is not to change opinions nor be "pro-gun", but to sow discord and increase social and political polarization.
why not? i am certain our alphabet agencies are guity of the exact same shit. I am not making excuses for russia, but lets at least own the kind of fucking bastards our intelligence agencies can be.
You're under that impression, because of the people in this country stirring the shit, attempting to keep the left and the right distracted and at each other's throats, while they continue to loot what's left of America.
Just about every war we've ever gotten into has started over a lie. You'd figure people would have learned by now. Yet all you have to say is that country X is looking at us the wrong way to get everyone back into the fighting mood again. Pro-gun Russian bots.....give me a break!
I dunno, the only Republicans who seem to care about Russia are the civil servants and a handful of Senators on the intelligence committee, and it's their job to care. That's not enough to make even one splinter party.
Its probably more like American groups have bought thousands of twitter bots from the cheapest bidder to tweet, like and whatever and it just happens that the cheapest (and technically savvy) people running these twitter bot farms are Russians. (you can search the internet yourself to see how much it costs to have an "internet marketing agency" run a social media campaign for you - its remarkably cheap)
So of course it looks like the Russians are coming - but they're not coming with their own pro-gun messages, they're simply providing the service twitter now relies on for profitability.
I guess the Russians had better invest in an American server to post their social media bots, then nobody would know.
i doubt the russian government would be labled pro gun. They have some strict gun laws. I think they are pretty pro-chaos. However, its not that they are super effective given their own devices, its that we let fucking assfucks like mark Zuckerfuck ruin society with their goddamn tools that our government thought was a great means of mass control. Unfortunately the russians figured out how to use it better than our government did. IF you want to stop russian tambering, start by storming Facebook and other s
Be honest. It would take ALOT more power to the anti-gun lobby to stop an adult with no criminal record from buying a gun.
It's easier to make the argument that "If the pro-gun lobby was a little more powerful, those kids would be alive." as not only do more guns = less crime, but if the anti-gun lobby hadn't convinced the Feds to prohibit guns at schools, maybe a teacher would have been close enough and armed to stop the shooter before he shot so many people. There weren't nearly this many school shootings before guns were illegal on campus. If the government is going make some place a "gun-free" zone, then they need to be mor
please explain what gun was used to kill 50 people in France on Bastille day? Im still waiting. You cannot legislate crazy.
its amazing how many millions of dollars HRC spent on advertizing and yet $150k in facebook ads elected trump. If you could EVER make a case that Killary was NEVER qualified to be president, you just did. Why elect some bitter turd who would spend hundreds of millions of YOUR tax dollars on shit that could be done for just $150 THOUSAND???? Totally not qualified if anything you say is even remotely true.
You want to know who's at fault for Parkland? The left, for alienating white men and making them feel like they have nothing to lose, and for disarming the populace. If there had been a good guy with a gun there would only have been one dead person, but because of the left's hatred of self defense, 17 people are dead. That blood is on their hands. I hope they can sleep at night.
Conservatives believe in personal responsibility, and in this case (like all others) the person responsible is Obama.
I think you are saying that white men are so fragile that they will be triggered unless they are in a safe space?
Re: (Score:2)
The left, for alienating white men and making them feel like they have nothing to lose
Oh dear gawd... White men are snowflakes? That if they don't have their needs fully met they are going to go on a rampage.
and for disarming the populace
I don't think anyone would characterize the US as disarmed.
Did Dr Poe write this?
keep up with the story, it got debunked he was a nazi. In fact he lives in Broward county. Thats 90% DEMOCRAT, if you remember as it was the battleground for the 2000 recount for EXACTLY this reason. its probably going to come out in the wash that both his parents were registered democrats. Dont stereotype on this shit, it will backfire every time. The guy picked valentines day for a reason, its not a coincidence. This is one of the first mass shootings where the victim stayed alive to be interrogated. I for one am hopeful that atleast better insight can bet gained by this factor.
no, he tried to say this was a right wing nazi militia dude... its the whole undertones of trying to tie it back to a particular group. It turned out to be fake news that he was in that white supremist group. I wanted to point out that before someone jump to some right-wing-gun-toting conclusion, this county is overwhelmingly democrat. The chances of him being a right wing nut are not good so best not go there. The point is the dude was off his rocker, just like the columbine kids. BTW he was 19, so you might want to catch up here. He was old enough to vote and was old enough to buy his rifle nearly a year ago. His dad died a few years ago and he just lost his mom to pneumonia. He picked VALENTINES day for a very specific reason. We dont yet know why, but rest asured it was significant. He got expelled a while ago and it wasnt on valentines day. It _could_ be that his ex-girlfriend had a new boyfriend that ended up beating him up (maybe he had it coming) but that is still to be determined. My point is "Gun Toting Pro-Trump" is about as unlikely as it will get in Broward County.
Re: (Score:2)
No, but they're a large minority and at the moment they're the only ones with motivation to speak up.
why is it that idiots like you always talk about GUN violence and not just VIOLENCE. People have been slaughtering each other longer than guns have been around. How many people died on Bastille day in France last year? Was that a mass shooting? No fucktard,, it was a fucking truck. This kid was highly intelligent. He fucking used a fire alarm to lure people into the hallway to create a shooting gallery. Do you really fucking think a lack of guns would have stopped this massacre? He could have used IED's or
Goddam, have you ever used a gun before? The reason guns took over the world is that their so simple even an idiot can use them. This same asshole would have never figured out how to build a bomb, and if he did, probably would have killed himself doing it.
Truck attacks are indeed extremely dangerous. Do you think we should do nothing to prevent Truck attacks? Trucks at least are harder to use than guns, more expensive, and are harder to get into schools.
I am a 6yr veteran of the first gulf war. Yes i have used many of the same guns you are talking about. This guy WAS smart enough to build a bomb. For fucks sake there are uneducated jihadists in Iraq building IEDs every day and their education extends to addition, some multiplication, and fucking their sisters. He was smart enough to use a fire alarm.. where do kids congregate after a fire alarm is pulled... in a parking lot. So yes a truck would have been a very effective tool for mass murder.
The EU has 60,000 suicides out of 551 million people.
The US has 43,000 suicides out of 323 million people.
Which perspective are we supposed to get?
Pretty much anybody posting on Slashdot is capable of making an attack or tweet look like it came from whatever country they'd like. Or at least, the people who used to post on slashdot were capable of this.
The US thinking on that goes back to the 1950's and some science gap.
The what was the NSA, GCHQ took the US science funding and went for spy planes, spy subs, big new spy satellites, expanded collection sites globally, set junk crypto standards and finally funded global collect it all.
Human spies used by NATO, the UK, the USA kept on getting detected in the Soviet Union.
The West used its mil funding to spy on every