Microsoft Launches LinkedIn-Powered Resume Assistant For Office 365 Subscribers 20
Microsoft and LinkedIn have launched their Resume Assistant, a Word-integrated tool that aims to help you write your resume by suggesting work experience descriptions pulled from similar LinkedIn profiles and requirements from real job postings. "The feature is available to Microsoft Office 365 subscribers, but one does not need a LinkedIn account to use it," reports Quartz. From the report: What's more, when you're done, Resume Assistant promises to "surface relevant job opportunities for you directly within Microsoft Word." The tool is the newest product to come out of Microsoft's takeover of LinkedIn, the high price of which raised more questions than it answered. Industry analysts speculated that Microsoft might have more up its sleeve than just trying to snag more users -- offering companies an entire hiring, learning, and training package, perhaps.
It's nice that every resume prepared using this will look exactly like every resume prepared using this.
Maybe you could use a little better paper stock. It should make your future POP!
"Discovering NSA Code Names Via LinkedIn" (July 12, 2013)
https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]
Condescending buttholes at Monkeyshit Corp feast on misery and suffering of desperation. What else is new.
... than resumes.
It's the rat race personified.
using your computer's word to get a new job!
You simply can't get more productive than that???
maybe better then recruiters that edit your one!
when AI replaces your current 9-to-5 job Clippy will be there. Wherever there is injustice, you will find The Three Amigos! namely, Microsoft, Linked In, and Clippy
You had me until "right there inside Word" (Score:2)
I was vaguely interested in this - it's an app that's needed writing for years because writing a CV/resume is a tiresome activity at the best of times.
The thing I really don't want is frikkin' job ads in my word processor - who thought this was a good idea!? Most of us have perfectly good web browsers for such things (granted, Microsoft only have Edge, but still...). Why I'd want any of that functionality added to my word processor is a mystery.
Now... if they made Linkedin a bit better, that would be useful
Nice LinkedIn Profile There (Score:2)
Would be a shame if something were to... happen to it.
A resume like that - it could go up like a tinderbox.
But - you could be safe. You really could. And it's so easy. All you need to do is get some 365 insurance for it. Then you can sleep easy at night, knowing that Microsoft and LinkedIn are making sure that you remain a viable job seeker.
You DO want to remain a viable job seeker, don't you?
