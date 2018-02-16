China Reassigns 60,000 Soldiers To Plant Trees In Bid To Fight Pollution 84
According to The Independent, citing the Asia Times, China has reassigned over 60,000 soldiers to plan trees in a bid to combat pollution by increasing the country's forest coverage. The soldiers are from the People's Liberation Army, along with some of the nation's armed police force. From the report: The majority will be dispatched to Hebei province, which encircles Beijing. The area is known to be a major culprit for producing the notorious smog which blankets the capital city. The idea is believed to be popular among members of online military forums as long as they can keep their ranks and entitlements. It comes as part of China's plan to plant at least 84,000 square kilometers (32,400 square miles) of trees by the end of the year, which is roughly equivalent to the size of Ireland. The aim is to increase the country's forest coverage from 21 per cent of its total landmass to 23 per cent by 2020, the China Daily newspaper reported.
Human waste makes extremely poor fertilizer.
Millions of Single Men... (Score:2)
...with no prospect of marriage or even a girl friend due to their propensity to abort girls resulting in an imbalance [cnn.com] of over 33 million more men than women.
You have to find something to occupy their time.
China has also announced who will manufacture... (Score:4, Funny)
I'm my first hand experience, planting trees in China does indeed mean moving full grown trees, they don't like waiting for stuff... who knows where they come from.
Can't come from China if it's supposed to increased the forest-covered area from 21% to 23%
Re:China has also announced who will manufacture.. (Score:4, Funny)
Can't come from China if it's supposed to increased the forest-covered area from 21% to 23%
Don't have much experience with official Chinese government issued statistics, do you?
According to my sources, 90% of those statistics are, in fact, correct, while the other 25% are explained through human error and inaccurate base data.
If there is good sunlight and good dirt it will grow realized fast.
So they will probably contract companies to grow the trees to a decent size, really really fast. Then they will plant them
Probably the sanest use of soldiers (Score:3, Insightful)
Although this will probably only make a minor difference.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/r... [sciencedaily.com]
More than you might think, but China's problem is so bad that it's still like trying to empty a sandbox on a beach one grain at a time.
Re: Probably the sanest use of soldiers (Score:5, Insightful)
The USA used to be that bad. Then we made the EPA, and spent the next 40 years cleaning Stopping at pollution at the various sources, gave us a chance to clean up.
China knows this, they just don't realize the best way is to clean up your act, not patch symptons.
Re: Probably the sanest use of soldiers (Score:5, Insightful)
Not bit by bit but with a big bang
MAGA!
The USA used to be that bad. Then we made the EPA, and spent the next 40 years cleaning
I'm glad someone on Slashdot finally admitted that the USA has improved in this regard instead of everyone trying to make it out like the United States is the worst of the pollution offenders. It's China, hands down [wikipedia.org]. Evidence that the USA has improved dramatically over the past 20 years [earth-policy.org]. I'm surprised you didn't get modded down making this factual claim.
Uh, absolute values, yes. Per-capita values, it's still 2× the amount that China pollutes, from the wikipedia page that you linked.
Even more, if you sort by per-capita, USA is 7th place, the first real large polluter (~14%) behind small countries (up to 1.5%). So yes, USA still has a long way to go *per-capita*.
Uh, absolute values, yes. Per-capita values, it's still 2× the amount that China pollutes, from the wikipedia page that you linked.
I wish I had mod points because the guy above just got burned!
No he didn't. Absolute values is what really matters when it comes to pollution.
Uh, absolute values, yes. Per-capita values, it's still 2× the amount that China pollutes, from the wikipedia page that you linked.
Even more, if you sort by per-capita, USA is 7th place, the first real large polluter (~14%) behind small countries (up to 1.5%). So yes, USA still has a long way to go *per-capita*.
At some point in the past several decades, "pollution" became synonymous with CO2 emissions or GHG emissions.
While they may go together in most cases, they're not inextricably linked. It's very possible to have a country with high CO2 emissions that has terrific environmental stewardship - and the reverse is also true.
You seem to be confusing two different statistics. Overall China is worse, but then China has many more people than the US. If you look at per-capita rates then China is quite far down the list, way below the US, Australia, Japan and multiple European countries.
The claim that the US is one of the worst per-capita is true. In fact apart from some under-developed and middle eastern oil producing countries the only one that is worse is Australia.
If you look at per-capita rates then China is quite far down the list, way below the US, Australia, Japan and multiple European countries.
The claim that the US is one of the worst per-capita is true.
Per-capita pollution is the wrong way to measure environmental impact because it makes poverty a virtue; We do not want to eliminate production, we want cleaner production.
A better way to measure environmental impact is not pollution per-capita, but pollution per unit of production.
What does the per-capita rate have to do with anything globally though? That is simply saying a country is allowed to damage the global environment more just because it has more people. Instead, shouldn't we be looking at the pollution a country generates relative to its land area? Because land area is finite, and is at a static ratio to our planet's atmosphere, water volume, etc. The US and China's land area is within 2% of one another (US is around 2.5% larger area). So based on that concept, China should
they just don't realize the best way is to clean up your act
A statement born from ignorance of just what China is doing. I mean you don't need to look far. We've covered on Slashdot plenty of times the crackdown on corruption, shuttering of polluting factories, adoption of green energy, decommissioning of coal, restrictions on vehicles in cities.
The only real difference is that what took the USA 100 years will likely take China 50.
The only real difference is that what took the USA 100 years will likely take China 50.
It's a little easier to do something when you aren't the first to do it. China was able to ramp up to an incredibly industrialized country in an extremely short period of time. But when it's known for a fact that it can be done and can buy, copy and steal the technology from those who did it first, it's also incredibly easier.
The US took a very long time in comparison to get to that point. It also took much longer to create realize/admit the causes and the solutions to acid rain, pollution, rivers cat
In other words the net force is equated to the product of the mass times the acceleration.
Planting trees on the contrary reduces CO2 in the atmosphere. CO2 is the most dangerous pollutant as it is impossible to reduce it in principle
China is also capable of making massive changes very rapidly. Like replacing all the busses in a major city with electric ones in just a couple of years.
Almost 99.99% of those trees will die in 60 years and decompose while releasing their co2 content back to the atmosphere, a small percentage will be covered by soil, water and decompose slowly for future oil and coal.
Nonsense! 99.99% of the trees will be chopped down and used for firewood for heating and cooking, so they won't have a chance to die and decompose. Stuff tastes better when cooked on an open fire. And a an open fireplace is much more pleasant than heat from a radiator.
The soldiers are from the People's Liberation Army,
Have you ever noticed that whenever someone calls something People's it isn't? Like a People's Democratic Republic usually isn't.
Anyway, I think the pollution story is fake. The People's Liberation Army is really developing a new form of
So
... Soylent Green isn't people?
Nonsense! 99.99% of the trees will be chopped down and used for firewood for heating and cooking, so they won't have a chance to die and decompose. Stuff tastes better when cooked on an open fire. And a an open fireplace is much more pleasant than heat from a radiator.
It is what probably happened in Ancient Egypt. The woods were over-exploited and finally disappeared. It would be very hard to reintroduce.
By the way, it is the same in jungles. If the trees are cut completely, the land does not turn back into jungles by itself. So it make sense to plant trees and protect the forests.
...cited in the article apparently never did a day of public service, let alone military service.
If they did, they'd understand the concepts of serving the public good as well as of using military staff and resources in response to natural disasters and in providing humanitarian aid.
Indeed. When I was much younger, I lived on an army base with my parents. The base was essentially given to the military during Word War One the because it was an unusable dust bowl. By the time I was there, the place was mostly forest (replanted, most of the trees were in perfectly straight rows), but every year the Army and schools had a tree planting event where everyone spent a couple of days planting trees in some of the still sandy areas.
The Army's job is to do whatever needs doing.
You do realize that proofread is one word right? https://www.google.com/search?q=proofread&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-1
proofread
typed on my Android device.
I think the idea is to maintain actual forests where new trees grow to store the CO2 released by those dying.
Well, with a hint of luck, in 60 years the days of us fossil burners may be numbered...
br There are even plans to make Mars livable by introducing photosynthesis.
My god! You're right! We must cut down all trees within a mile of anyone! Otherwise they'll only get burned down!
We also need to have some kind of method of restraining domestic animals. Something that fences them in, or maybe out. Come on, if we put our heads together I'm sure we could invent something to do this.
Good job our superior western intelligence has realised these things, and we don't follow these foolish Chinese in their futile efforts.
With the green end up ! (Score:2)
Sorry, I could not resist mentioning this one.
For those who whine what a waste this will be, how it's doomed to failure, WHERE WILL THEY GET THE TREES???, one only need look at what one man can do [lifeadvancer.com].
Yes, he's been doing it for 37 years, but to accomplish this little bit of restoration, singlehandedly, leaves little doubt what a literal army of people can do, if this is done correctly.
Another great example is Wayne National Forest [usda.gov] in Ohio. Southeastern Ohio was completely destroyed by coal mining in the early twentieth century, and when the coal ran out the economy was left just as devastated as the land. FDR made the land a national forest as one of his New Deal plans, and bought the land off any residents who would sell, and hired those who stayed to plant trees. Today, only eighty some years later, the place looks like it been a forest for hundreds of years (and it's been this way for several decades).
It doesn't take long for mother nature to thrive, given a chance. If the Chinese remain committed to turning their environmental situation around, they certainly could. The commitment is the problem. Unfortunately, Wayne has been leased out by the federal government for fracking. [dispatch.com] Fortunately, Wayne has shown the ability to rebound from worse.
I guess it's something for soldiers to do, and planting trees is certainly better than nothing, but if anyone thinks this will have any major effect to combat smog, they'll be sorely disappointed...
What Beijing needs are the harsh but necessary measures. Industry regulation. Vehicle inspection. Changing policies to incentivize usage of public transportation and alternative transportation usages. Infrastructure investments towards that goal.
Trees are great and all, but they don't do magic. Specially in the c
Of course they need to STOP making pollution, but reforesting their land will also help. There's no reason to berate them for not doing everything at once. Managing a country is all about tradeoffs. They traded their air manpower and quality for product exports and economic standing in the world. Now they're investing some more of that manpower in their environment. Granted, they should have been thinking a bit ahead on this, since it takes time to come to fruition, but at least they're trying.
I person
Most of the comments here are negatively charged and full of political crap.
Why am I under the impression that everyone here wishes to express their opinions on how to change the world from the comfort of their smartphone or computer rather than actually going out and doing something similar?
The effort is incredible and should they accomplish this, this will be a step in the right direction for mankind. More people should applaud this effort and consider doing the same. If this sets the example, more people should be encouraged to do the same.
If everyone planted a tree for every post they did, you would then be able to be at the level of commitment that the PLA and armed police force. Only then you would have the right to comment, and hopefully the mindset of the posts would be more positive as well.
Air pollution in China is killing 4,000 people every day, a study found in 2015.
60,000 soldiers means two weeks of deaths.
A wise move, even if quite late, you'd say.
