Atari Is Jumping on the Crypto Bandwagon

Atari has announced plans to create a company token and potentially develop cryptocurrency-based casino platforms. The company, commonly associated with arcade classics such as Asteroids, Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and Pong, seems to believe new life can be breathed into the casino industry through cryptocurrency. From a report: "Blockchain technology is poised to take a very important place in our environment and to transform, if not revolutionize, the current economic ecosystem, especially in the areas of the video game industry and online transactions," Atari Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frederic Chesnais said in the statement. "Our aim is to take strategic positions with a limited cash risk, in order to best create value with the assets and the Atari brand."
Here on Slashdot, could be please not use "crypto" as an abbreviation for cryptocurrency? We lost the war for "hacker", and we may lose the war for "crypto", but can we at least not be idiots in Slashdot headlines?
Also while my understanding is limited I'd rather call them blockchain or simply virtual money/coins. I guess a good generic term would be e-money.
By increasing the load on our power plants ten fold as everyone tries to jump in on the latest mining craze?
PLEASE don't redefine the word "crypto" (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm shouting uselessly into the void, I realize, but I really wish people wouldn't redefine "crypto" to mean "cryptocurrency", rather than "cryptography", which is what it has meant for decades.
Atari in name only (Score:2)
While the name "Atari" may be associated with arcade classics, the company Atari really has no connection whatsoever with that old organization besides the name.
After countless buyouts, takeovers, and bankruptcies I think it would be very difficult to trace any continuity back to the Golden Years.
Not "Atari" (Score:1)
There is no Atari anymore.
A more correct headline would be "Company who bought Atari trademark is now getting into crypto-currency". (But, of course, nobody would care about that at all...)