Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Businesses Social Networks Politics

Facebook Plans To Use US Mail To Verify IDs of Election Ad Buyers (reuters.com) 82

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Facebook will start using postcards sent by U.S. mail later this year to verify the identities and location of people who want to purchase U.S. election-related advertising on its site, a senior company executive said on Saturday. From a report: The postcard verification is Facebook's latest effort to respond to criticism from lawmakers, security experts and election integrity watchdog groups that it and other social media companies failed to detect and later responded slowly to Russia's use of their platforms to spread divisive political content, including disinformation, during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Facebook Plans To Use US Mail To Verify IDs of Election Ad Buyers More | Reply

Facebook Plans To Use US Mail To Verify IDs of Election Ad Buyers

Comments Filter:

  • Better idea (Score:5, Insightful)

    by The Cynical Critic ( 1294574 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:17AM (#56146418)
    Hey Facebook! Here's a better idea: Don't allow any election ads in the first place.

    I know being a company you want all the business you can get, but sometimes it may actually be for the common good that you don't try to squeeze every penny out of everything you can squeeze.
    • Umm, First Amendment? Pretty sure you'd be running afoul of the First Amendment if you did that....

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by geekmux ( 1040042 )

      I know being a company you want all the business you can get, but sometimes it may actually be for the common good that you don't try to squeeze every penny out of everything you can squeeze.

      They're a US public company, so the "common good" is irrelevant.

      Greed is all that matters. Forget morals or ethics, we're lucky if a mega-corp operates legally these days.

      • They're a US public company, so the "common good" is irrelevant.

        Greed is all that matters. Forget morals or ethics, we're lucky if a mega-corp operates legally these days.

        They can be sued by shareholders for not making as much profit as possible unless of course that profit was illegally obtained.
        Greed is builtin to the system, so anyone who refuses business, regardless of how immoral or unethical they think it is, can end up in front of a court.

    • Hey Facebook! Here's a better idea: Don't allow any election ads in the first place.

      Hey crackwhore, just don't do crack in the first place! That's analogous to what you just said. Elections are a massive public spending spree and you want an advertisement company to not participate? You'll sooner get Republicans to make gun ownership illegal than what you suggest.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Don't allow any election ads in the first place.

      That might have worked back in the old print media days. Where the ad had to be typeset and an editor could review it in advance for compliance with his political views^H^H^H^H^Hcampaign law compliance. But if you are serving them up off a third party server, the ad content could be changed at a moments notice. The server could even return innocuous ad copy to Facebook corporate IP addresses, election officials, etc.

  • Does not verify identity ... (Score:4, Informative)

    by Alain Williams ( 2972 ) <addw@phcomp.co.uk> on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:18AM (#56146422) Homepage

    it verifies that you have obtained the information on a post card. Two simple ways of subverting it (you can probably dream up more):

    * Set up postal redirection

    * Offer someone a small payment: ''when you receive a postcard addressed to Mr Smith, use your mobile to send a photograph of it to me"

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      A front company will post back any related integrity documents.
      What next having to show federal and state photo ID to "internet"?

      • What next having to show federal and state photo ID to "internet"?

        Surely ID is not required to vote, though. After all, that would be discriminatory.

    • And let me guess, these will be the states that already let businesses just have a mailbox. You know, so they don't have to pay business taxes.

      Which states are those?

      And I forget, are they red or blue? ;)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        And I forget, are they red or blue? ;)

        Blue.

        WA State. I used to live in an apartment complex that had many more mailboxes than apartment units. And people pulling up to fetch their mail whom I'd never seen around the building at other times. And there are official avenues for obtaining mailing addresses, phone numbers, etc. For 'The Homeless'.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      Two simple ways of subverting it. Set up postal redirection. Offer someone a small payment: ''when you receive a postcard addressed to Mr Smith, use your mobile to send a photograph of it to me"

      "This ad payed for by Republican Nominee Caucaus, 523 Official Avenue, Place".
      "This ad payed for by Democrat Nominee Committee, 123 Expected Drive, Place".
      "This ad payed for by John Smith, 1273 The Blandings #327, Pimlington".

      That will look out-of-place if they publish the addresses. It'd get journalists or politically-minding users calling attention to it pretty promptly.

  • Riiiiiiiiight (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 18, 2018 @05:29AM (#56146446)

    Cause the money-laundering Russian mafia isn't gonna simply pivot and start laundering postcards as well...

    "I make 5K a week working from home! Want to know my secret?"

    Well, at least Facebook can say they really are creating jobs now.

    This is literally the dumbest fucking thing i've heard this week. And its technically a new week! Seriously, Facebook really does need to hire a 5 year old to sit on their board and any flaws in the plans they make he points out should result in the entire plan being scrapped for sheer stupidity and the person who came up with the plan should be beaten with a rubber hose and then fired.

  • as long as Boris and Natasha haven't heard of the post-office box.

  • When suddenly a lot of people need apartments for a month or two...

    That is, provided FB really demands a physical address and doesn't simply accept PO-Boxes.

  • The russian embassy has a postal address.

  • As if the poor Russian embassy employees had not already enough to do, now they'll also have to throw postcards in.

  • You can tell when a executive / MBA type person makes decisions, they are not completely well thought out...

  • It's easy to get an PO box in the usa!

  • Forget PO boxes, there are mail forwarding services that will scan your physical mail and email it to you.

  • If facebook wanted to stop messing with elections, they would just ban election advertising.

  • itself, not the world became a village.

    Who could think that a relatively poor nation would be capable influence elections thousand of miles away, over the oceans, in a large land, without even investing in radio-stations along the borders?

Slashdot Top Deals

All this wheeling and dealing around, why, it isn't for money, it's for fun. Money's just the way we keep score. -- Henry Tyroon

Close