Chrome Google Software The Internet

Chrome Extension Brings 'View Image' Button Back (9to5google.com) 55

Posted by BeauHD from the back-from-the-dead dept.
Google recently removed the convenient "view image" button from its search results as a result of a lawsuit with stock-photo agency Getty. Thankfully, one day later, a developer created an extension that brings it back. 9to5Google reports: It's unfortunate to see that button gone, but an easy to use Chrome extension brings it back. Simply install the extension from the Chrome Web Store, and then any time you view an image on Google Image Search, you'll be able to open that source image. You can see the functionality in action in the video below. The only difference we can see with this extension versus the original functionality is that instead of opening the image on the same page, it opens it in a new tab. The extension is free, and it will work with Chrome for Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, or anywhere else the full version of Chrome can be used. 9to5Google has a separate post with step-by-step instructions to get the Google Images "view image" button back.

Chrome Extension Brings 'View Image' Button Back

  • Eric's theorem strikes again (Score:3)

    by Indy1 ( 99447 ) <spamtrap@fuckedregime.com> on Monday February 19, 2018 @02:20AM (#56150714) Homepage

    "For every technology, there is equal and opposite hacker technology"

    • Re:Eric's theorem strikes again (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Wootery ( 1087023 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @06:50AM (#56151234)

      Not really. There's nothing of any technical interest here, just a rather silly lawsuit by people who seem not to understand what it means to publish an image on the web.

      They blame Google for people finding and stealing their images. They seem not to realise that if people can find their images online - which is presumably the point of publishing online - that means they'll be able to steal them.

      Obfuscation/DRM of still-frame images will always be a losing battle. You can use technical measures to stop hotlinking (inspect HTTP referer header, or split image into several pieces and reassemble in HTML, or constantly shift URLs, etc), but there's no technical way to prevent stealing. Perhaps they could go as far as to use DRM technologies like EME to make it tougher, but it still wouldn't stop a determined thief. Insisting Google get rid of their View Image button is especially laughable.

  • Firefox too! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ElectraFlarefire ( 698915 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @02:26AM (#56150730) Journal

    Also for Firefox too as can be quickly found out.
    Makes it harder for google to block should they wish.

  • Why not just block images from Getty? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you don't want them on Google. Fine, just remove them.

  • Lol. Really hysterical.

  • Fuck 'em, too late. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Been looking for a good excuse to dump Google for a while now. Image results from Bing (via DDG) are better anyway, and the regular search seems at least adequate.

  • Google images previews the full sized image in the window anyway. Simply right click and click view image or whatever your browser's equivalent is and you get taken to the original anyway.

    No need to load yet another extension.

  • For those reluctant to share everything with Google, the extension also works with Chromium.

  • Bring back the old design (Score:3)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @06:00AM (#56151144)

    They should bring back the old design. I hate the fact that the images do not line up nicely and that I can not see immediately from what site they are. Yes, I know that I can scroll over it. That takes more time.

    I also hate the continuous webpages in general. On Firefox there is Old Google Image Search [mozilla.org]

    I have yet have to find a website where continues pages are an advantage.

    A workaround is to add "&sout=1" to your search.

  • It works the way the google search did and lets you open the image on the same page.

  • Who's gonna be too lazy to right-click and image and choose "View Image" from the resulting dropdown, but not too lazy to seek out and install an extension?

    Yeah, the button on the page was great, it gave lazy people a one-click option, but the two-click option still works.

  • "We'll just quickly code up the button and put it on the Google apps store aaannnnnd it's gone!"

  • The only way to protect yourself is to avoid any clicks or use of the company's products and its website.

