Microsoft Stops Pushing Notifications To Windows 7 and 8 Phones

The end of Microsoft's Windows Phone project has been a long time coming, and now there's another nail in the coffin. From a report: Microsoft is ending support for all push notifications for Windows Phone 7.5 and Windows Phone 8.0 starting Tuesday, February 20th. According to Microsoft's blog post, in addition to the discontinuation of push notifications, live tiles will no longer be updated and the find my phone feature will not work. It's important to note that this doesn't apply to newer devices.

  • Old versions? (Score:5, Informative)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @01:04PM (#56153068)
    So they're discontinuing a minor feature on old versions of Windows Phone. Why would that mean that "the end of Windows Phone" is coming? They're still actively supporting Windows Phone 10.
    • Indeed. I think more people will be surprised that Windows Phone is still around than anything else. I actually do have an old Nokia with Windows Phone 8 on it from years ago when I needed a phone while traveling to a place where my existing phone wouldn't work due to different cellular bands being used, but I'm honestly more surprised than anything that it would still be getting updates this long after the fact.

    • Re:Old versions? (Score:4, Informative)

      by jareth-0205 ( 525594 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @01:16PM (#56153142) Homepage

      So they're discontinuing a minor feature on old versions of Windows Phone. Why would that mean that "the end of Windows Phone" is coming? They're still actively supporting Windows Phone 10.

      Eh? They're discontinuing a central feature (push messages) of some of their smartphones. On their old devices, but not that old. Windows Phone 8 was still being sold in 2013.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by thsths ( 31372 )

        Windows Phone 10 was not available until 2016, so obviously Windows Phone 8 devices were sold long into 2016. Some of those might be less than 2 years old. Granted, most will have an update to Windows Phone 10, but disabling the platform so soon will leave a sour taste.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          I hope consumers learn their lesson this time... that lesson being: In addition to being untrustworthy and unreliable, Microsoft are fickle and do not care about the longevity of any of their products, willing to quickly take an axe to anything that is not profitable with little thought for the customers who invested significant money in it not long before.

          • Sony did the same thing with ps tv, ps vita, and many tvs and blue ray players, discontinued access to the monthly paid subscription gaming service PlayStation Now. Problem is they sold one year subscription packages too, so anyone that paid a year in advance to access PlayStation Now with one of those devices couldn't use it anymore. Many of these tvs and blu ray players were still in stores being advertised as accessing PlayStation Now so imagine buyers surprise when they decided on the tv with PlaySta

          • So, following the pattern of most of the android handset makers?

            • So, following the pattern of most of the android handset makers?

              No, because old Android versions do not stop functioning. Say what you will about Android updates, but backwards compatibility has always been good. Gingerbread devices still work with push notifications.

            • I have a virgin mobile prepaid, that runs gingerbread. got it around christmas 2010.

              I use it as a running tracker and a media player (and a 'sacrificial phone', since getting mugged is always on the table here in detroit) It works fine. i can't install the new version of some apps, but it browses the web, runs maps, shows my speed and distance, shows the current weather, will get mail and messages and plays music. No core feature has been disabled, and if I Really want to i can throw a rom on it and run at

          • This is such a Google move. Losing trust in Microsoft is not the best outcome. Not trusting cloud services tied to hardware purchases is much better. There needs to be a consumer pushback for cloud service guarantee periods just like limited hardware warranties. The FTC should be doing their part too - consumers are getting screwed everywhere. Just look at all the bundled digital copies of movies sit Blu-ray purchase that show an expired code when you get it home and open it up.

            • Rant Continued...

              Anyone buying a PS3/PS4 game on release day that requires 20GB of patches need to know that that game will "expire" too. As soon as the PS3 servers are shut down (they certainly won't go forever) you are stuck with the buggy release version on any future used console you buy. While NES/SNES/PS1 games will continue to work for another 50 years.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          It's not like M$ has not done exactly the same thing in the past, which is mentioned each and every time the start a new service, which is why so few people pick up their products, which results in them discontinuing the service, which happens when they launch a new service to try again, which results in everyone discussing the cancelled service, which is why so few............

          M$ sucks, don't buy into it, they will cancel what ever they claim to supply, and of course they routinely https://www.youtube.com/w [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      Push notifications is hardly a "minor feature" of a smart phone.

      (inb4 jokes of Windows phones not being "smart")

    • Re:Old versions? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by UnknowingFool ( 672806 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @01:32PM (#56153250)
      That would be the case if owners of Windows Phone 7.5 and 8.0 could update to newer versions. My understanding is that not all of them can. Heck some Windows 7.5 owners couldn't even upgrade to 8.0

    • It still doesn't make it acceptable. And push notifications aren't a minor feature - they're an essential feature of a mobile phone released after 2010. And if I used Live Tiles, I would argue their update is the difference between them being "Live" or "Dead" ones - what was once a glorified button turned into a basic button.

      Microsoft is undergoing a change in dynamic that is itchy at best, and flat out unprofessional at worst: the privacy issues, the Win10 upgrade shenanigans, the forced updates, the p2p (

    • Being that such a feature required Microsoft infrastructure to support. So they are slowly dismantling the Phone Infrastructure. Windows Phone 10, is probably still has enough users to keep it going. But if they can bring down a lot of the Push Notification servers and just meet the Windows 10 Phone user they should be OK. Where they can take their employees and move them elsewhere.

    • According to Microsoft's blog post, in addition to the discontinuation of push notifications, live tiles will no longer be updated and the find my phone feature will not work.

      So they're discontinuing a minor feature

      That's not a minor feature. Push notifications are a major feature. So is the ability to find your phone.

      Why would that mean that "the end of Windows Phone" is coming? They're still actively supporting Windows Phone 10.

      You do know that you can still use features like this on Android all the way back to Gingerbread, right? This is pathetic on a level usually reserved for... well, Microsoft. I suppose they should carry on.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        ...are a major feature. So is the ability to find your phone.

        If you need something to help you find your phone, you have done something terribly wrong with your life. You should try to think about what that is, and change it, immediately.

  • It's important to note that this doesn't apply to newer devices.

    Yet.

    Wait long enough and they'll abandon them, too. "The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior."

    • Thank you, Captain Obvious. Who would have thought that newer products eventually become older products.

  • Like the death of Windows Mobile (Score:5, Informative)

    by Hal_Porter ( 817932 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @01:34PM (#56153264)

    Back in 2011 when I had a Windows Mobile phone they sent out this rather sad email

    From: Microsoft
    Date: 9 June 2011 at 04:23
    Subject: Shut-Down of Windows Marketplace for Mobile and My Phone
    To: Hellacious Bastard Porter <hal.b.porter@porterindustries.com> *
     
    Shut-down of Windows Marketplace for Mobile Web Site and My Phone Service Notification
     
    June 8, 2011
    Dear Windows Mobile 6.x customer:
     
    Microsoft will be discontinuing the My Phone service for Windows Mobile 6.x. We will also be discontinuing the Windows Marketplace for Mobile web site. Because you may be affected, please review the details below:
     
    Windows Marketplace for Mobile Web Site To Be Discontinued
     
    The Windows Marketplace for Mobile web site at http://marketplace.windowsphone.com/ will no longer be available starting on July 15, 2011. After July 15, 2011, you will no longer be able to browse, buy or download applications for Windows Mobile 6.x phones via the Windows Marketplace for Mobile web site.
     
    The Windows Marketplace for Mobile service will continue to be available on your phone, however. You will continue to be able to browse, buy and download applications for Windows Mobile 6.x on your phone.
     
    My Phone To Be Discontinued

    They killed those off so they could replace them with the Windows Phone equivalents. Now those are being killed off too. This is Microsoft's way of telling people not to invest in their platforms, technologies or APIs. Mind you I never actually bought anything from the marketplace, Windows Mobile was more of a 'find hacked .cab files and roms on dodgy websites' type of OS, and My Phone was a free cloud backup service.

    * Some names and email addresses have been changed to protect the the guilty.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      I did some stuff for Windows Mobile 6.1 (or whatever they called it back then) and it was a horrible experience as soon as you wanted to do something more advanced. API calls were there but not implemented. So I'm not even upset or annoyed that Microsoft decides to close shop on the mobile phone market.

  • >> Microsoft Stops Pushing Notifications

    Yay - the first Microsoft feature anyone actually wanted! I can't wait to see this get ported to Windows X...I mean 10.

    • "Live Tiles"!

      Aka part of your screen reserved for advertising.

      "Buh ih wuzzent only that!"

      That was the only reason it existed.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        You have no idea what you're talking about. Live Tiles let you get info from an app (mail, phone, schedule, weather, etc) without opening it. It's pretty slick on a phone.

      • Live tiles was no different than the unread email count overlay in iOS, but with more screen real estate.

  • and forming a support group.

  • There a very small number of Windows Phones..... so what if we turn them into a rare resource, or physical currency?

    Today:
    "That'll be two Windows Phones, please."

    Would you take a nickel instead?

    Tomorrow:
    "That'll be two Windows Phones, please."

    What?!! Only the rich could afford that!

  • The author of this of this article is either a troll or quite knowledgeable about Windows Phone.

    Windows Phone 7 is 8 years old and 8 is 6 years old and were replaced by Windows 10 three years ago.

    As a Microsoft technologist I can tell you the days of Microsoft providing indefinite support on any platform are over. They have been a lot more aggressive in ending support on dated technology across all their offerings. This seems entirely consistent with their strategy I don't see them exiting the phone marke

  • It would be much easier just to send both users an email.

