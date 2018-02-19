Virgin Hyperloop One is Coming To India (cnet.com) 61
Hyperloop is coming to India. From a report: The western-central Indian state of Maharashta plans to build a Virgin Hyperloop track between Pune and Mumbai, British entrepreneur and Virgin boss Richard Branson announced on Monday in a blog post. Virgin Hyperloop One will start by building a demo track, with the aim of eventually supporting 150 million passenger trips per year. It should reduce the 2.5-hour car journey or 3-hour train journey between the two cities to just 25 minutes, and will also stop off at Mumbai airport.
...that the first catastrophic failure will happen somewhere else
Since when has a catastrophic failure stood in the way of capitalistic greed?
All progress involves some failures. America used to accept failures. Today we avoid progress.
America is flat broke, and most Americans are buried under debt. The show is over.
Why does everything have to be about Trump with you libs?
"Literally".
https://www.themarysue.com/lit... [themarysue.com]
Isn't that a bit nitty, Jim?
How well does non-capitalism do with respect to catastrophic failure of things, if they even ever get built?
Communism fails for the same reason pure capitalism fails. Human greed.
Communism usually devolves into fascism and dictatorships. This happens because of one of the tent poll tenants of communism is doing the best you can do for the group. Well not everyone is fit to run the bread factory. But they are good at organizing...
Capitalism devolves into feudalism. This happens through consolidation, price fixing, and collusion. Once you get to a particular amount of money you realize you can just lock out yo
Communism fails because it lacks a feedback mechnism to encourage effective labor. Given time the smarter people figure out they can screw around with no negative consequences as long as they parrot the right propaganda and then the selfish (most of humanity) implement the strategy after learning of it.
Capitalism fails because effective labor has a positive feedback loop and given time this leads to a power imbalance similar to what martial prowess had in the ancient world.
The latter can be mitigated by kic
I'd have to say that from current and historical evidence, that non-market economies based around central planning, nationalization of industries, or other communist policies tend to perform poorly.
Which is why ordinary high-speed rail, let alone the Hyperloop, will not be built in California, at least until the Chinese get there.
If you read about the things that the Soviets did during WWII, or that China did during the Great Leap Forward, you might get come to the conclusion that totalitarian communism has much more capacity for great projects, especially highly risky ones, than does capitalism.
The way totalitarian communism accomplished those things isn't pretty, but then unfettered capitalism isn't really any better.
Building a hyperloop is a small enough project that a sufficiently rich and convincing person, like Branson or Musk
In India? (Score:4, Funny)
How are they going to have all those people hanging off the outside of the train in the vacuum?
How are they going to have all those people hanging off the outside of the train in the vacuum?
Just a theory, this is a way to put a stop to that and to make a form of longer distance mass-transit more appealing to middle-class Indians that might currently avoid it specifically due to the conditions on the conventional rail lines...
Let's hope this goes as well as Virgin rockets (Score:1)
And Virgin trains. Branson is great at bullshit, hype and deal-making. Large engineering projects
... not so much.
Branson hasnt got a lot of involvement in Hyperloop one. He just put an investment in last year of reasonable enough size to warrant whacking Virgin in front of the name
Not gonna happen (Score:1)
Branson, eh?
How's Virgin Galactic coming along?
Capacity planning may be problematic (Score:1)
One of the problems with infrastructure development in India is that your planned capacity will always be exceeded due to population growth.
Hyperloop has an estimated capacity of 840 passengers/hour
http://www.uschyperloop.com/hyperloop/
Mumbai's suburban rail currently carries 4500 passengers/hour peak
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mumbai_Suburban_Railway
Your math is way off (Score:2)
Regardless of what the hyperloop website says, if you look at the actual press release whatever they are doing claims to support 150 million passengers a year, way more than 840 per hour.
Obviously capacity may be increased by larger cars, a larger tunnel, or simply more tunnels and cars running simultaneously (more likely).
Just like when building websites for the web you want to make sure you are building "webscale", when building transportation in India you want to make sure you are building it "India-scal
Wording of that press release is a little loose, but what it implies is that this is just a demo track, which if successful, will permit [nationwide?] buildout to a larger network that will eventually handle 150M per annum.
From a financial perspective, this isn't a problem, unless your plan is to ditch every other form of transportation in favor of Hyperloop.
If you have 2000 passengers/hour who *want* to ride Hyperloop at the price you're charging, and you can only take 840/hour, you simply raise your prices until demand equals supply. It's basic economics.
Where in your plan is there room for bureaucrats to take bribes for the available seats? This is India we're talking about, their basic economics are just different.
What about the people on top? (Score:1)
buy a TGV from the French (Score:5, Informative)
Mumbai and Pune are 161km apart. A regular euro style high speed train could make it in half an hour.
It would mean upgrading the track, adding electrification and controlling how the track is accessed / crossed, but it seems cheaper than building and maintaining an evacuated tube and the regular train could carry far more people and goods.
Sure, but of course that's not the point. The point is to prove it can be done now. If there's already an obvious corridor that doesn't require a lot of expensive land acquisition or tunnelling or something else that would get in the way of actually building the thing, it makes sense.
And yes, the TGV would be cheaper, but enough people travel on this route that it won't make a loss if it works.
Users need to be on an Indian diet. (Score:2)
How will a high speed Vindaloop traveling through a tight tunnel Curry favor among riders that prefer sitting on the outside of the rail cars? Let's face it, India has a big population with transportation challenges. In dense urban areas, people can practice Pakora, running obstacle course style through the crowds, but that only gets you so far. Elsewhere in the world, small buses and shared taxis known as jitneys can transport small groups, but the Indian version, Chutney's, can hardly keep pace with th