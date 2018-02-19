How UPS Delivers Faster Using $8 Headphones and Code That Decides When Dirty Trucks Get Cleaned (technologyreview.com) 66
With Amazon's imminent plans to launch a low-cost package delivery service, UPS is about to face intense competition from a company with top customer-tracking capabilities and even artificial-intelligence expertise. To tackle it, the company is turning to advances analytics. From a report: In 2016, it began collecting data across its facilities. Today there are about 25 projects based on that data, grouped under the acronym EDGE (which stands for "enhanced dynamic global execution"). The program has sparked changes in everything from how workers place packages inside delivery trucks in the morning to how the vast army of temporary hires that UPS recruits during the busy holiday season are trained. Eventually, data will even dictate when UPS vehicles get washed. The company expects to save $200 million to $300 million a year once the program is fully deployed.
[...] Another project tells seasonal workers where to direct the outbound packages that UPS vehicles pick up throughout the day and bring to the company's sorting facilities. UPS hires nearly 100,000 of these workers from November through January. Typically, these people would need to memorize hundreds of zip codes to know where to place parcels, but last winter UPS outfitted about 2,500 of them with scanning devices and $8 Bluetooth headphones that issue one-word directions, such as "Green," "Red," or "Blue." The colors correspond to specific conveyor belts, which then transport the packages to other parts of the building for further processing.
[...] Another project tells seasonal workers where to direct the outbound packages that UPS vehicles pick up throughout the day and bring to the company's sorting facilities. UPS hires nearly 100,000 of these workers from November through January. Typically, these people would need to memorize hundreds of zip codes to know where to place parcels, but last winter UPS outfitted about 2,500 of them with scanning devices and $8 Bluetooth headphones that issue one-word directions, such as "Green," "Red," or "Blue." The colors correspond to specific conveyor belts, which then transport the packages to other parts of the building for further processing.
obligatory, by now (Score:5, Interesting)
http://marshallbrain.com/manna1.htm
Re: (Score:1)
You beat me to it. That is the first thing that came to mind.
Re: (Score:3)
Next best thing would be Charles Stross' "Antibodies", with the 'borged cops.
Re: obligatory, by now (Score:3)
Lol, too funny. But it's great! Good to see Amazon giving UPS and Fedex some competition. This will all result in lower prices and higher efficiency. More savings for stockholders (thats us), more savings for consumers (us again).
Fantastic. I'm interested in how they managed to convince the higher ups to spend the money on these projects, and how they outlined their ROI. Project Justification was never really my strong suit.
Re: (Score:1)
It's so cute when someone thinks private industry will pass on cost savings to consumers.
Remember many, many years ago, during the Bush administration, when gas was ~$4/gallon and both FedEx and UPS raised their rates claiming it was because of higher fuel costs? When gas fell to ~$2/gallon, did you see them lower their rates?
It's like when people think giving companies a tax break will mean all their employees will get a rise in their wages.
Naivety is so cute.
Re: obligatory, by now (Score:2)
What are you, high? They obviously will when amazon comes out with "unlimited shipping for..."
Besides, if you think they wont, buy some shares. The savings go somewhere.
Just wait and see.
Re: obligatory, by now (Score:5, Insightful)
It's so cute when someone thinks private industry will pass on cost savings to consumers.
Check out the price of a 70" 4k LED TV in 2015 vs now. Let me know what you find.
Re: (Score:3)
It's so cute when someone thinks private industry will pass on cost savings to consumers.
If they are in a competitive industry, they have no choice. If they don't pass on the savings, their competitors will. For instance, when grocery stores can cut costs, they pass nearly all savings along as lower prices. Tech companies are protected from competition by IP laws, so they pass on far less. You can only buy an iPhone from Apple.
when gas was ~$4/gallon and both FedEx and UPS raised their rates claiming it was because of higher fuel costs? When gas fell to ~$2/gallon, did you see them lower their rates?
This is an example of "implicit collusion". That is what you get with a duopoly. More market participants make that much harder.
Re: (Score:2)
Aside from "squant", what other colours are there?
Re: (Score:3)
Definitely. However in the book the owners of the Manna systems network them and share data. Wouldn't that put them at a competitive disadvantage, it would also most likely be illegal given how little you can ask former employers about workers.
But yeah, headsets with indoor mapping via WiFi... machine learning managing fast food supplies and routines... it's getting VERY doable these days.
Re: (Score:2)
After google or Walmart buys UPS the sharing internal to the company will get easier.
Re: (Score:2)
They never will. Reality corporations are basically psychopathic dicks. They will never service all areas unless forced to, focusing all efforts on the most profitable locations and then competition and greed will always create cabals to eliminate that competition and hugely inflate profits margins. This would kill town after town and well, you can see the problems.
This is exactly why government needs to do essential services because more uniform provision of service across the community ensuring a more di
Re: obligatory, by now (Score:2)
Sounds like someone is confused about the difference between UPS and USPS. Amongst many other things.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the owners of more and more places are consolidating into ever larger conglomerates, so two companies that you think may be competing against each other may actually have the same parent company. This is especially true in the quick-service food industry where t
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
so two companies that you think may be competing against each other may actually have the same parent company.
... or the same shareholders. Many, many corporate board members come from investment companies, such as Fidelity, Vanguard, KKR, Blackstone, etc. If Fidelity owns 5% of UPS and 5% of Fedex, the last thing they want is a price war that will drive down the profits of both companies. Since they have seats on both boards, they can ecourange implicit collusion by arguing for "price stability".
Re: (Score:2)
Outside of North America, FedEx and UPS are bit players - everyone uses DHL if they want to mean anything
You made me curious. According to the numbers I could find, FedEx International ships about twice as many packages as DHL.
http://s1.q4cdn.com/714383399/... [q4cdn.com] (p. 13)
http://wap.dhl.com/info/compan... [dhl.com]
Re: (Score:2)
This is getting funny and unnerving.
Musk's Caves are Terrafoam (Score:2)
Perhaps the high speed bypasses for the Elven elite that the Boring company is drilling will be repurposed as underground caves for housing the jobless after no has to drive to work anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Wish I had karma, this was my first thought.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Work Fit For Americans (Score:2)
Von Braun was an american you silly git.
BTW how's the German moon shot coming along?
Half-way finished. (Score:3)
This is just the halfway point between human based systems and total automation. Right now, the computers are the brains and the humans are the brawn. After they have the brains part worked out, they'll start replacing the brawn with robots. If they are this far advanced into automation then they are already working on the robotic component.
Re:Half-way finished. (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
I wouldn't worry about robotic overlords. Not if their conquest depends on Bluetooth.
The Bluetooth is there because humans occasionally put packages on the wrong truck.
Robots never would, so robots wouldn't have / need the Beepy Bluetooth gadget.
I'm not worried about robot overlords (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It doesn't. The human interface is what relies on Bluetooth and humans are going to be removed from the process. Therefore, Bluetooth will also be removed from the process.
Total automation is coming quickly and it will be putting many millions of people out of a job.
Re: (Score:3)
You've got that a bit wrong there: as you say, the computer is already the brains, AI is good enough. Humans are already the brawn - which means that to replace us, they need automated brawn of comparable utility. And human hands and bodies are impressively nimble and versatile. It's robotics that aren't good enough yet, but they're advancing rapidly.
Re: (Score:2)
Robots only need to be able to handle some cases as long as they can offload work they are unable to do onto humans. If they can only handle 50% of stuff, that's a huge savings already. It far more likely that they will be able to handle 95% of things right out of the gate.
Re: (Score:3)
You have made the same mistake that all the other doomsday soothsayers.
Computers do not have brains and are not intelligent. They have logic processors and are fast. There is a huge difference.
Logic processors lists the fastest route and also the one that burns less gas. Brains tell you to whether to try for the fastest route or the route with less gas.
Computers are really really good at answering math related questions (and a lot of questions are math related). They really really suck at deciding which
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If I may? I do understand computers. Many of the concerns about AI are not from designed or evolved malice on the part of the AI. It's from excessive trust in a system that responds in nanoseconds and may have enormous power, power that was granted them by accident or because of excessive trust in a fallible architecture.
Re: (Score:3)
You have made the same mistake that all the other doomsday soothsayers.
I have not because it was a metaphor, jackass. Brain and brawn are the fleshy analogs of CPUs and robotics. I'm not saying they will be smart, I'm saying they'll be able to perform the same task repeatedly without pay and thus displace millions of workers.
Computers are really really good at answering math related questions (and a lot of questions are math related). They really really suck at deciding which question to ask.
I'm sure they can recognize metaphors better than you.
Had a lot of bad UPS experiences (Score:2)
To me it seems like the biggest problem UPS has, is that they are the worst at understanding where a package is in their system.
At this point I've had four or five packages shipped via UPS that essentially "disappeared" within the system, some of them packages with over $1k worth of camera gear. I eventually got all of them, but sometimes up to a week after the expected delivery date - even though I had opted for two-day shipping.
Also going to a distribution center to pick up packages from both FedEx and U
Re: (Score:2)
Sometimes its better to not know, I had a package go from Orlando FL to Louisville Ky THOUGH Seattle Wa, or another one that went from New York to Canada via Los Angles
its amazing how blithering incompetent they are at their ONE job, its not just an occasional oops, its every single package just wandering for days or weeks to hopefully end up in the correct area by sheer luck
Re: (Score:1)
Having been in a UPS sorting facility or two... that is probably a seasonal worker placing a destination sticker on the wrong bag (small items are sorted into bags).
That whole back went to the wrong place... then got shipped back to WorldPort the main UPS air hub in the US to figure out where it should have went...
Re: (Score:3)
I haven’t had this problem with either UPS or FedEx.
Amazon delivery, on the other hand... a couple weeks ago, I had to return a package that had been thrown into the grass inside a fenced yard (not for the first time). It was out there a couple days because the Amazon delivery driver had recorded “handed directly to a neighbor” - some of my neighbors have odd hours, so it takes a while to make contact with all of them. I finally happened to notice a small yellow corner of an envelope pokin
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Cheaper to keep a better margin than your competitor, make him swallow the costs of jumping in first, ride his slipstream.
They'll change when the numbers say to. At the most optimal moment.
It's what software would do.