Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Chrome The Internet

Chrome 64 Now Trims Messy Links When You Share Them (theverge.com) 48

Posted by msmash from the rid-of-weird-things dept.
Google's latest consumer version of Chrome, version number 64, just started cleaning up messy referral links for you. From a report: Now, when you go to share an item, you'll no longer see a long tracking string after a link, just the primary link itself. This feature now happens automatically when sharing links in Chrome, either by the Share menu or by copying the link and pasting it elsewhere. Even though it slices off the extra bit of the URL, this doesn't affect referral information. If you choose, you can copy and paste directly from the URL bar to grab the link in entirety.

Chrome 64 Now Trims Messy Links When You Share Them More | Reply

Chrome 64 Now Trims Messy Links When You Share Them

Comments Filter:

  • that's fantastic (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I usually manually trim everything after the ? in the link, but now I won't have to

  • sloppy seconds, manicured (Score:5, Insightful)

    by epine ( 68316 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @07:23PM (#56155022)

    I have no problem with this feature under a "share" button, but plain-old copy and paste are not a tag-team synonym for sharing in any sane world.

    The PC revolution was largely built on determinism at scale: the same operation repeated (on your machine, or the next machine) achieves the same results. This was pretty new in the world in the late seventies. It's why we became able to build more complex distributed systems than ever before; it's how we ultimately carved our way out of spaghetti-code mountain.

    Now we take this boon for granted, and the pendulum continues to swing back toward infantilization.

    Now copy, too, is apparently on its way to sloppy seconds (the way of all things shared too much, howsoever assiduously groomed).

    • Also ironic that Google cleaning up their own mess (Score:5, Insightful)

      by bjdevil66 ( 583941 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @08:29PM (#56155256)

      Aren't a good percentage of the GET parameters floating around out there Google Analytics parameters (i.e. utm_campaign1, utm_a, etc.)? Aren't they just cleaning up their own company's mess?

      They should probably make this an optional feature that can be disabled.

      BTW - I think this proves that they're tracking everything people do in Chrome. How else could they roll out such a computer paradigm-breaking feature with such confidence (on by default)?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by unrtst ( 777550 )

        Maybe I just haven't read far enough in the replies, but it seems like everyone so far is missing the point and reaching for other reasons/defects/etc. AFAICT, the motivation and everything else is very simple...

        When one shares a link that includes tracking information, and someone else uses that link, it weakens the value of the tracked info/user, because it's no longer tracking one user. The further that link spreads, the more diluted and useless that tracking identifier becomes. If they can strip it befo

  • Because replacing a URL is a great idea (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Absolutely nothing wrong can happen when someone else can randomly change the link to where you are trying to get.

    There is zero change that the link can be replaced to a fake location that looks like the original, but is nothing but a phishing website.

  • Obviously this is just a means for google to attack other companies -- the ones that actually need an identifier to be passed around with you to track a link rather than just having a huge database on you already (like google does).

  • Except for Google themselves (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As an experiment I tried copying a URL from Google Ads.

    Guess what?

    I got the full, mangled URL, not the clean version that they do for their competitors.

    Thanks Google. You truly have your user's interests at heart.

  • From TFA: It also recently introduced automatic blocks for bad and unwanted ads...

    In other words, it blocks ads that don't contribute to the Google revenue stream. That's what they mean by Bad Ads.

  • Are we saying that there's no longer a way to get the full URL to the clipboard? That would be intensely annoying in many situations. Is this a feature on mobile only?

    And how do they know what they can safely trim? It they only do this for sites they understand then this should mostly work well but you can bet on annoying issues elsewhere. I guess understanding some of the common platforms like WordPress, Drupal, etc. could help but there are so many versions of those with constant updates that it's bound to trip up sometimes.

    So this feature will mostly work and provide some convenience for the masses but the price is going to be confusion and annoyance for those who know their way around a URL, plus random breakage.

    Maybe this is a sign that websites are using URLs in the wrong way. Can't they just move all that stuff Google is trying to hide into cookies and/or form fields instead so the URLs are kept vaguely human readable and not crazily long?

    • Can't they just move all that stuff Google is trying to hide into cookies and/or form fields instead so the URLs are kept vaguely human readable and not crazily long?

      You mean like a Google URL?

      h++ps://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=63iLWqKmJMKmjwPMqouwBA&q=pineapples&oq=pineapples&gs_l=psy-ab.3...0.0.0.6378.0.0.0.0.0.0.0.0..0.0....0...1c..64.psy-ab..0.0.0....0.n3CzS30gTZ0

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dmomo ( 256005 )

      Agreed. I may be accepting of there being a "copy raw url" from the context menu, but would prefer a copy to behave as always with a "copy simplified url" from the context menu.

      With respect to safely trimming, google has a done a lot of work on determining the canonical form of a URL to limit redundant search results. I'll bet that it uses patterns in the URL only partially, while it uses the results rendered for their crawlers for various forms of the URL to determine the insignificant parameters.

  • The important question is how. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @07:56PM (#56155128)

    How exactly does it determine what information to keep and which to dump. I've got a sneaking suspicion that the answer is there is a server it sends the URL to in order to be cleaned so that it will always be up to date for thousands of sites without needing to distribute changes. The downside of this is that (obviously?) they will now be tracking every single URL that you copy. #AllTechIsEvil #GoingAmish2018 ;)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The downside of this is that (obviously?) they will now be tracking every single URL that you copy.

      If you are using Chrome you presumably were already okay with this?

  • Anyone else sick of this (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Google is orders of magnitude worse now than Microsoft ever was back when Microsoft was still relevant. Using their monopoly to extend their monopoly and break competition will eventually lead down the road to government intervention.

  • From the linked article:

    "This feature now happens automatically when sharing links in Chrome, either by the Share menu or by copying the link and pasting it elsewhere. Even though it slices off the extra bit of the URL, this doesn’t affect referral information. If you choose, you can copy and paste directly from the URL bar to grab the link in entirety."

    From the actual article, that Verge sponged from:

    "The URL streamlining happens automatically when you use the Share menu in Chrome (but not Chrome Cus

  • Are we really going to have a front-page entry for every little change or feature in every web-browser out there?.. Seriously?

    But, if we are, Google's own tracking of your usage of their search results is pretty invasive too. Will Chrome remove that tracking too, the way some Firefox-extensions do [github.com]?

Slashdot Top Deals

I put up my thumb... and it blotted out the planet Earth. -- Neil Armstrong

Close