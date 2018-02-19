Chrome 64 Now Trims Messy Links When You Share Them (theverge.com) 48
Google's latest consumer version of Chrome, version number 64, just started cleaning up messy referral links for you. From a report: Now, when you go to share an item, you'll no longer see a long tracking string after a link, just the primary link itself. This feature now happens automatically when sharing links in Chrome, either by the Share menu or by copying the link and pasting it elsewhere. Even though it slices off the extra bit of the URL, this doesn't affect referral information. If you choose, you can copy and paste directly from the URL bar to grab the link in entirety.
How dare Google do something to cut down on the amount of tracking information sent in plaintext in the URL when you copy it and send it to others! Don't they know that you love being tracked and having referring pages that reveal where you were browsing being spread to everyone!
sloppy seconds, manicured (Score:5, Insightful)
I have no problem with this feature under a "share" button, but plain-old copy and paste are not a tag-team synonym for sharing in any sane world.
The PC revolution was largely built on determinism at scale: the same operation repeated (on your machine, or the next machine) achieves the same results. This was pretty new in the world in the late seventies. It's why we became able to build more complex distributed systems than ever before; it's how we ultimately carved our way out of spaghetti-code mountain.
Now we take this boon for granted, and the pendulum continues to swing back toward infantilization.
Now copy, too, is apparently on its way to sloppy seconds (the way of all things shared too much, howsoever assiduously groomed).
Also ironic that Google cleaning up their own mess (Score:5, Insightful)
Aren't a good percentage of the GET parameters floating around out there Google Analytics parameters (i.e. utm_campaign1, utm_a, etc.)? Aren't they just cleaning up their own company's mess?
They should probably make this an optional feature that can be disabled.
BTW - I think this proves that they're tracking everything people do in Chrome. How else could they roll out such a computer paradigm-breaking feature with such confidence (on by default)?
Maybe I just haven't read far enough in the replies, but it seems like everyone so far is missing the point and reaching for other reasons/defects/etc. AFAICT, the motivation and everything else is very simple...
When one shares a link that includes tracking information, and someone else uses that link, it weakens the value of the tracked info/user, because it's no longer tracking one user. The further that link spreads, the more diluted and useless that tracking identifier becomes. If they can strip it befo
Because replacing a URL is a great idea (Score:1)
Absolutely nothing wrong can happen when someone else can randomly change the link to where you are trying to get.
There is zero change that the link can be replaced to a fake location that looks like the original, but is nothing but a phishing website.
Given that Chrome has a dominant market share... (Score:3, Interesting)
https://stackoverflow.com/ques... [stackoverflow.com]
There's loads of javascipt that already changes copied text, prepending or appending anything you want. And also copying to the clipboard, usually just to share a link, onclick it automatically writes to the clipboard. This library handles writing to the clipboard for you if you need such a thing https://clipboardjs.com/ [clipboardjs.com]
I assume they are using the tag to find the basic URL. I could be wrong.
Sorry, but I'm pretty sure you're wrong.
Look at the image shared by the AC to which you replied. It took a link that would have been shared as something like:
https://www.amazon.com/s/browse/ref=br_msw_pdt-1?_encoding... etc etc lots of kruft etc etc
And turned it into
https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=15569942001
Nowhere in the first link is the relative page "b". AFAICT, they've added some smarts to map to what they know it can go to.
Attack on small-data (Score:2)
Except for Google themselves (Score:2, Interesting)
As an experiment I tried copying a URL from Google Ads.
I got the full, mangled URL, not the clean version that they do for their competitors.
Thanks Google. You truly have your user's interests at heart.
Bad Ads (Score:2)
From TFA: It also recently introduced automatic blocks for bad and unwanted ads...
In other words, it blocks ads that don't contribute to the Google revenue stream. That's what they mean by Bad Ads.
and especially not an https://m/ [m] link
and especially not an https://m/ link
or that slashdot still doesn't support ipad keyboards
There Better be a Work-Around or Opt-Out for this. (Score:3)
Are we saying that there's no longer a way to get the full URL to the clipboard? That would be intensely annoying in many situations. Is this a feature on mobile only?
And how do they know what they can safely trim? It they only do this for sites they understand then this should mostly work well but you can bet on annoying issues elsewhere. I guess understanding some of the common platforms like WordPress, Drupal, etc. could help but there are so many versions of those with constant updates that it's bound to trip up sometimes.
So this feature will mostly work and provide some convenience for the masses but the price is going to be confusion and annoyance for those who know their way around a URL, plus random breakage.
Maybe this is a sign that websites are using URLs in the wrong way. Can't they just move all that stuff Google is trying to hide into cookies and/or form fields instead so the URLs are kept vaguely human readable and not crazily long?
You mean like a Google URL?
h++ps://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=63iLWqKmJMKmjwPMqouwBA&q=pineapples&oq=pineapples&gs_l=psy-ab.3...0.0.0.6378.0.0.0.0.0.0.0.0..0.0....0...1c..64.psy-ab..0.0.0....0.n3CzS30gTZ0
Agreed. I may be accepting of there being a "copy raw url" from the context menu, but would prefer a copy to behave as always with a "copy simplified url" from the context menu.
With respect to safely trimming, google has a done a lot of work on determining the canonical form of a URL to limit redundant search results. I'll bet that it uses patterns in the URL only partially, while it uses the results rendered for their crawlers for various forms of the URL to determine the insignificant parameters.
The important question is how. (Score:3)
How exactly does it determine what information to keep and which to dump. I've got a sneaking suspicion that the answer is there is a server it sends the URL to in order to be cleaned so that it will always be up to date for thousands of sites without needing to distribute changes. The downside of this is that (obviously?) they will now be tracking every single URL that you copy. #AllTechIsEvil #GoingAmish2018
The downside of this is that (obviously?) they will now be tracking every single URL that you copy.
If you are using Chrome you presumably were already okay with this?
Anyone else sick of this (Score:1)
Google is orders of magnitude worse now than Microsoft ever was back when Microsoft was still relevant. Using their monopoly to extend their monopoly and break competition will eventually lead down the road to government intervention.
The Verge is garbage (Score:2)
From the linked article:
"This feature now happens automatically when sharing links in Chrome, either by the Share menu or by copying the link and pasting it elsewhere. Even though it slices off the extra bit of the URL, this doesn’t affect referral information. If you choose, you can copy and paste directly from the URL bar to grab the link in entirety."
From the actual article, that Verge sponged from:
"The URL streamlining happens automatically when you use the Share menu in Chrome (but not Chrome Cus
Are we really discussing this?.. (Score:1)
Are we really going to have a front-page entry for every little change or feature in every web-browser out there?.. Seriously?
But, if we are, Google's own tracking of your usage of their search results is pretty invasive too. Will Chrome remove that tracking too, the way some Firefox-extensions do [github.com]?