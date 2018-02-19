Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Transportation AI Japan

Sony May Launch an AI-powered Taxi Hailing System

Posted by msmash
Sony definitely isn't the first name you think of when you're looking for a ride, but that might change soon in its native Japan. From a report: Nikkei has learned that the tech heavyweight is leading an alliance of taxi companies (Checker Cab, Daiwa Motor Transportation, Green Cab, Hinomaru Kotsu and Kokusai Motorcars) in the creation of an AI-powered hailing platform. The algorithmic system would dispatch taxis more effectively by studying a host of conditions like traffic, weather and events. It might send a horde of drivers near the end of a concert, for instance.

  • Sounds like a driver scheduling application, of which there are many, of varying quality.

    WTF does it have to do with hailing? Just another example of quality editorial work?

    • Well I think the point is that while most ride hailing systems are either some quasi-deterministic k-sat or integer programming algorithm or alternatively a heuristic based approach, they are going to give a AI architecture a whirl. Given that most AI are neural net powered and no one can tell you what a Neural Net might do under unusual circumstances, this could produce some really unexpected outcomes. Should be fun to watch! But you are right, it's unlikely to have better performance.

  • to deliver root kits when its has a bad day.

  • That's nothing... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm about to release an AI powered version of the "ls" command. It will use sophisticated machine learning and AI algorithms to suss out the set of files I want to list. From there it will proceed to use a neural network and some cloud infrastructure to determine the best set of options to give to the "ls" command for those files.

    Finally, those files will be packaged up and sent to the data center for processing in the cloud, and the results of the "ls" will be sent back to my computer for display in an inf

  • Sony has been on my permanent pay-no-mind list for over a decade now. They can go straight into the sea for all I care. I will not use their products, ever.

  • Given that Japan's Softbank has been investing heavily into Uber, Lyft, Grab and whatever other hailing/ride-sharing apps it can get its hands on, could this just be a sign that Sony is short of cash, and looking for a handout from Softbank?

  • Sony definitely isn't the first name you think of when you're looking for a ride,

    Nope, I've been taken for a ride several times by Sony in the past.

