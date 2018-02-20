Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks Facebook Government Politics

Facebook VP of Ads Criticised For Tweeting that Russian-bought Ads Had Not Been Designed to Sway the US Election (bbc.com) 163

Posted by msmash from the backfired dept.
Facebook's vice-president of adverts has been criticised for tweeting that Russian-bought ads had not been designed to sway the US election. From a report: Rob Goldman's tweet was retweeted by President Donald Trump. His view contradicted special counsellor Robert Mueller's recent indictments, in which 13 Russians were charged with meddling in the election via social media and other means. Mr Goldman is reported to have apologised to Facebook staff. In a series of tweets, Mr Goldman said that Russia's misinformation activity had been designed to "divide America" but added that "the majority of the Russian ad spend [on Facebook] happened after the election." However according to the indictment, the ads were only part of Russia's activity on the social-media platform. In the document, Facebook is mentioned 35 times. According to Wired, he sent a message to staff that read: "I wanted to apologise for having tweeted my own view about Russian interference without having it reviewed by anyone internally. The tweets were my own personal view and not Facebook's. I conveyed my view poorly. The special counsel has far more information about what happened [than] I do -- so seeming to contradict his statements was a serious mistake on my part."

Facebook VP of Ads Criticised For Tweeting that Russian-bought Ads Had Not Been Designed to Sway the US Election More | Reply

Facebook VP of Ads Criticised For Tweeting that Russian-bought Ads Had Not Been Designed to Sway the US Election

Comments Filter:

  • Something to bear in mind (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The special counsel has far more information about what happened [than] I do

    This in a generalized form is something a lot of slashdotters need to accept before they post.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Train0987 ( 1059246 )

      From the indictments:

      "In or around late June 2016, Defendants and their co-conspirators used the Facebook group "United Muslims of America" to promote a rally called "Support Hillary. Save American Muslims".

      "Defendants and their co-conspirators, through another organization-controlled group, organized a rally in New York called
      "Trump is NOT my President" held on or about November 12, 2016. Similarly, Defendants and their co-conspirators organized a rally entitled "Charlotte Against Trump" in Charlotte, Nort

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by ScentCone ( 795499 )
        The left has this entire narrative either muddled and wrong, or sometimes precisely backwards. And they're hanging onto their inverted interpretation of reality because they simply cannot accept what a horrible choice they made in a candidate, and how their general take on things has cost them a thousand legislative seats, most of the governorships, both houses of congress, the White House, and indirectly the Supreme Court. To say nothing of the millions of two-time Obama voters they ran off with their unhi

        • They're too stupid to realize that THEY are the Russian's useful idiots in all of this.

        • I think what they underestimated was the fact that the right will vote for anything that screams guns and abortion. Lets take a quick look at the things that we knew about your fantastic candidate at the time he was elected.

          Never served in any form of governmental position.
          Dodged the draft. No military history.
          Long history of indictments and out of court settlements over corruption charges.
          Known public association with mobsters.
          So many bankruptcies that it was widely known he could not get a line of credi

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Hal_Porter ( 817932 )

        Also "Trump is not my President" is fake news. Well it is if you're American, I'm not, so it's true when I say it.

        Mind you it reminds me of a line from an Ozzy Osbourne song

        It's been confirmed that Ozzy Osbourne is not the Antichrist. We reached the Devil at his home in Las Vegas. When asked for a comment, Satan said, "No, he's not my boy. But I love him like a son!"

        http://www.dailymotion.com/vid... [dailymotion.com] 3m in

        And now we find that "Trump is not my President" is something the Russians were pushing. Because their goal is to delegitimize the US political institutions. Also from Dugin's Foundations of Geopolitics

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        Russia should use its special services within the borders of the United States to fuel instability and separatism, for instance, provoke "Afro-American racists". Russia should "introduce geopolitical disorder into internal American activity, encouraging all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident movements - extremist, racist, and sectarian groups, thus destabilizing internal political processes in the U.S. It would also make sense simultaneously to support isolationist tendencies in American politics."

        African American racists = BLM. Secessionist movements are like

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by fredrated ( 639554 )

          Two terms? My God, I hope you are wrong. Neither America nor the world can take two terms of this narcissistic sociopathic moron.

      • Russia was interfering in the US election for several reasons, and it is doing so in many European countries too. Here are some reasons.
        1. Fuel discontent
        2. Putin doesn't like the Clintons. Bill supported Yeltsin. Putin blames Hillary for starting protests against him 2011 and 2012.
        3. To get Trump elected

  • He should have known better than to wade into a political debate. My guess is that he did know better, but wanted to curry favor with the Trump administration.

    • Re:Rightfully So... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by RedK ( 112790 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @09:15AM (#56156824)

      Or you know, man wanted to tell the truth about get the facts out, and now he's being criticized because the truth doesn't align with the agenda one side wants to push.

      People are being used as pawns and acting like tools, not even realising how they are being manipulated.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by ScentCone ( 795499 )
      How is telling the truth about when and how an insignificant number of Russian-bought pot-stirring social media ads were purchased "currying favor?"

      If he'd remained silent and allowed the left to continue to mischaracterize the situation, THAT would have been an example of currying favor - with the politically liberal monoculture that runs his entire industry.

  • The real goal or the Russian ads were not to sway the election. Either way the Russians were going to win. Hillary with the Uranium One deals and Trump with general of the cuff remarks. The ads were about discord. They wanted the Americans to be so angry and distracted so that Putin could get a strong foot hold with Iran and smaller former Russian state nations.

  • They didn't want Trump. They didn't want Clinton. They wanted discord and wow did they ever get it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

      Sometimes I wonder about the chicken and the egg. Was it progressivism's pathology that came first, or was it actors interested in sowing internal discord in US that actively promote it, such as Russia and Qatar that started it? At least with Russia, it increasingly seems that their expertise lies with exploiting already existing weaknesses, not creating entirely new ones (see - geopolitics of Russia).

      One does not need to look beyond Al Jazeera, and especially it's "plus" offering to see everything that is

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by RedK ( 112790 )

        Sometimes I wonder about the chicken and the egg. Was it progressivism's pathology that came first, or was it actors interested in sowing internal discord in US that actively promote it, such as Russia and Qatar that started it? At least with Russia, it increasingly seems that their expertise lies with exploiting already existing weaknesses, not creating entirely new ones (see - geopolitics of Russia).

        Yuri Bezmenov. Was he a crazy old man after all ?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

          He had a clear cut motivation to overstate the problem. And history showed that in many cases, he clearly did.

    • Re:The Russians Didn't Care Who Won (Score:4, Interesting)

      by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @09:32AM (#56156936)

      They didn't want Trump. They didn't want Clinton. They wanted discord and wow did they ever get it.

      More importantly, they were sure (just like the Democrats, all of the media, most of the pollsters, and pretty much every foreign government) that Clinton was going to win. Their modest pot-stirring prior to the election was simply meant to chip away at any wider national support behind her when she took office, making it harder for the US to act cohesively against Russian shenanigans elsewhere in the world. When she lost, the troll operation simply realigned itself towards trying to stir up liberal haters against the incoming Trump administration.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by houghi ( 78078 )

        I also believe that many people did not vote for Trump, but against established politics. I have seen it in several countries. In Belgium they are called "Protest votes" and can stirr up a storm. Most of the time, due to the multi party system, they will get a few seats in goivernement and will trow a tantrum.

        It is a way for other parties to realize something is wrong and adapt their policies. Not as extreme as the protest party wants, but enough to make a difference. The most famous party recently would be

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by taskiss ( 94652 )

      They didn't get it, we gave it to them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I think that if the Democrats keep pushing the issue, that will end up getting Trump elected twice.

  • Russians won't go to trial (Score:5, Informative)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @09:27AM (#56156890)

    I predict the case about the Russians won't go to trial. It's an easy prediction because 97% of Federal charges are plea bargained.

    They weren't even charged with "meddling" in the US Election [powerlineblog.com](52 U.S.C. 30121), they were charged with conspiracy to defraud the US (18 U.S.C. 371) and some paperwork fraud. The feds will be eager to avoid a trial on the conspiracy to defraud charge because its weak. The defendants will plead to the paperwork stuff because that's easy to prove.

    Facebook likes to pretend to do the right thing while always seeming to find a bunch of new wrong things to do instead. No doubt the next election will have similar ads with funding sources disguised enough to provide Facebook with deniability. The press won't care unless their candidate loses again.

  • Yes, there was Russian Collusion (Score:3, Funny)

    by Orne ( 144925 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @09:29AM (#56156918) Homepage

    First, sorry for this guy getting smacked for going off message. He should have known that Facebook Ad campaigns are serious money makers for FB and Twitter, and the business of "selling influence for cash" is what keeps social media alive. If we admit that a single Russian company of maybe 90 employees can sway a US election, well, then EVERYONE will want to buy more FB ad campaigns so THEY can sway the next election.

    Second, it's about time that we admit that the Democrafts colluded with the Russians to sway the election against Trump. It was the DNC that paid Perkins Coie, as a shell company to pay Fusion GPS (ex-CIA opposition researchers), who contracted Christopher Steele and Nellie Ohr to complete the "dossier". Nellie Ohr (member of the CIA Open Source Group) worked with Christopher Steele (ex-MI6 Orbis Ltd) to procure information from Russian diplomats to form the "dossier", then fed that information back through her husband Brian Ohr (DOJ) to the FBI. It was the FBI that used the "dossier" to open the FISA 702 Title 1 on Carter Page (former FBI informant against Russia Gazprom), and it was the Clinton-allied team in the FBI that spied on the Trump campaign headquarters. and we're only beginning to find out now how they used that information. That is the group that used Russian mis-information to try to sway the election, broke dozens of laws, and frankly should be in jail already.

  • This is bleeping ridiculous (Score:3)

    by jbmartin6 ( 1232050 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @09:33AM (#56156944)
    First, his statement was correct that many of the ads were bought AFTER the election. Simple logic suggests they were not aimed at affecting the election in those cases. Second, his statement does not contradict the indictment, which note multiple goals for the Russian actors, one of which was simply "sowing discord".


    How long until everyone learns to ignore the Internet ignoramus mob?

  • A whole lot of nothing (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Virtucon ( 127420 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @09:36AM (#56156952)

    This whole "Russian Interference" paranoia is nothing new. The platforms have changed from Radio Free Europe/Voice of America to NGOs and Social Media. They do it to us, we do it to them and it's extremely cheap to do it because of social media. Take out an ad, program a few bots.. you have a disinformation campaign. The fact that this was overblown into the need for a special prosecutor is that we have a government run by idiots who were raised by TV programs and not by parents. Our new so-called leaders are caught up in endless tirades looking for anything that'll get them that 2 minute soundbite on the news but screw that, there's social media which greatly democratizes anyone's opinion no matter how ridiculous it is. Shit, 90% or more of what news puts out there is now social media generated or comes from so called journalists. Hey podcaster, blogger out there. Journalism, real journalism requires that you investigate, question and then publish not publish and hope it sticks.

    Yes, I'm an older American and the way our political system, our FBI, our DOJ, Congress, the WH and especially traditional media, all of it has been thoroughly adolescent and they all need to grow the fuck up. Our peaceful transition of government has now been forever affected because regardless of what party wins or who gets to sit in the WH, the other side will resort to crybaby, seditious tactics to get their way. Instead of being constructive and working on finding common ground we're all about lunatic has-been comedians holding up beheaded effigies for shock value.

  • Done with FB (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @09:40AM (#56156970)
    Our company has decided not to advertise on Facebook any more. It's not an organization that we want to give money to.

  • Seriously, does the relevant law (if there even is one ... law, we don't need no steenking law!) actually say "meddling"?

    "And it would have worked, too, if it weren't for you meddling Russian kids!" - Scooby Hillary

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Seriously, does the relevant law (if there even is one ... law, we don't need no steenking law!) actually say "meddling"?

      Of course not. (In fact, they're not even charged with anything that involves the election. The relevant laws would involve foreigners spending money as if they were a political campaign, and they aren't being charged with any of them. Instead the charges involve wire fraud, somehow.) It's part of the slow shrinking of accusations.

      If you remember, just after the election, it was that Russia "hacked" the election. Then somehow that became Russia "hacked" social media. Did we say "hacked"? We meant that they

  • Tweeted? (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @09:46AM (#56157000) Homepage Journal
    Why is an executive at Facebook using Twitter?
  • What does not often get a lot of discussion is that if you are reliant on someone can be persuaded by an ad on social media maybe there is a problem with your platform?
  • Between the haves and have-nots...might want to remember that when someone taking brides from wall street says they're not bought...

  • LOL your god-emperor is guilty as sin and it's just so hilarious to watch you all squirm as law enforcement slowly but surely closes in on him. The hypocrisy is staggering. Can you imagine if anyone on Team Blue had done anything remotely like Donald Jr's bald-faced influence-peddling in India? Just look at how they flipped their lids at the Clintons' charity foundations.

  • I apologize (Score:3)

    by DCFusor ( 1763438 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @11:21AM (#56157550) Homepage
    Because the people in charge of controlling the narrative got to me and what I said wasn't their line: https://phys.org/news/2011-10-... [phys.org]

    Please don't send me to gitmo for revealing this has all been a farce.

  • Technically true, but... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Millennium ( 2451 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @12:17PM (#56157904)

    According to the most recent public intelligence, this assertion is technically true as far as it goes. The goal was to call the election's legitimacy into question and undermine the Hillary presidency that basically everyone thought was inevitable. The Russians got half their wish: they did indeed call the legitimacy of the election into question. The Trump victory was an accident: unanticipated, unintended, and frankly undesired (because they spent all this effort to delegitimize an enemy, but wound up delegitimizing an asset instead).

    And if you think about it, Trump's collusion with the Russians makes more sense in this light. It is a very poorly kept secret that Trump didn't want to win: he got into the election for the lulz, but didn't want the responsibility. He had no reason to collude with people who wanted him to win, because that wasn't his goal. But undermining a seemingly inevitable Hillary presidency? That's something Trump would be 100% on board for. This brings the goals of Trump and the Russians into alignment, and then collusion makes sense again.

    It has another effect, too. If we look at the goals in this way, Trump wasn't a mere colluder, giving aid and comfort to someone who might or might not qualify as an "enemy" depending on legal definitions. These circumstances would make him an active participant in the operations: a centerpiece of the psyops that went along with the hacking and fake news. That means he personally committed acts of war against the US, which is treason whether or not the people helping you count as an "enemy" for legal purposes.

    In other words, sure; the fake news and meddling wasn't architected to help Trump win. This is actually worse for Trump than if they had been, because it leads to a more solid argument for a treason charge: one that doesn't let him hide behind technicalities.

Slashdot Top Deals

Error in operator: add beer

Close