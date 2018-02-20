Facebook VP of Ads Criticised For Tweeting that Russian-bought Ads Had Not Been Designed to Sway the US Election (bbc.com) 163
Facebook's vice-president of adverts has been criticised for tweeting that Russian-bought ads had not been designed to sway the US election. From a report: Rob Goldman's tweet was retweeted by President Donald Trump. His view contradicted special counsellor Robert Mueller's recent indictments, in which 13 Russians were charged with meddling in the election via social media and other means. Mr Goldman is reported to have apologised to Facebook staff. In a series of tweets, Mr Goldman said that Russia's misinformation activity had been designed to "divide America" but added that "the majority of the Russian ad spend [on Facebook] happened after the election." However according to the indictment, the ads were only part of Russia's activity on the social-media platform. In the document, Facebook is mentioned 35 times. According to Wired, he sent a message to staff that read: "I wanted to apologise for having tweeted my own view about Russian interference without having it reviewed by anyone internally. The tweets were my own personal view and not Facebook's. I conveyed my view poorly. The special counsel has far more information about what happened [than] I do -- so seeming to contradict his statements was a serious mistake on my part."
The Russians actively prevented the Clinton campaign from going to Wisconssin.
Let's face it, the Clinton campaign was built around the message of "It's all about her and being a woman president". They had no message, didn't bother even bringing their no message to most of America, and basically acted like they were owed the presidency. They got rejected and now are doing what they accused Trump supporters of when Hillary tweeted this
Yea because being against foreign interference is the same thing as not accepting fair election results. Good work skippy. I'm sure your life in flyover country is fun.
Oh StinkyDome, you don't realize something do you? It doesn't matter whether or not they succeeded in doing anything, or even what their intent was, the mere attempt is criminal in itself. An unlawful act by parties who surreptitiously concealed their identities, who acted in the interests of a foreign power, and you pretend that it's not important. Right. Sure. Whatever you say.
But go ahead, report back to your Russian masters that you've uselessly protested in their defense yet again, collect your
Try a million+ dollars _a month_ in support money to push this misinformation campaign. Please read the WHOLE indictment document.
Clinton spent much more than that for online trolls with David Brock's various orgs.
The Russian based internet marketing company's budget was over $1 million per month. They weren't spending that on political advertising in the U.S. That was the budget for all their operations including those that had nothing to do with the U.S. election. The indictment doesn't specify who was paying the marketing company for media related to the U.S. election but it's likely that it was PACs looking for an inexpensive way to get their message out.
The Russian based internet marketing company's budget was over $1 million per month. They weren't spending that on political advertising in the U.S. That was the budget for all their operations
Including paying trolls to flood social media with disinformation, and to amplify the advertising, and to amplify the divisions between US political factions. If you think advertising was/is the most important part of this operation, you haven't thought it through.
Re: Clinton Lost Because of Clinton (Score:4, Insightful)
"Ended up being nothing"? Classified emails sent to her illegal server and then deleted suddenly showed up on the laptop of a pedophile? I wouldn't call that "nothing".
Re: (Score:3)
Comey's letter to Congress on Oct 28th most certainly cost Clinton votes and quite possibly the election.
So, you're probably quite pleased that Trump fired him. Regardless, the ONLY reason that the FBI had to act again was because Clinton assured them that her staff had turned over every existing record, storage device, and copy of all such emails. Of course she'd already wiped tens of thousands of them off of her personal non-secure server, literally had mobile devices smashed with hammers after SIM cards were removed, etc. And then her staff - who had to negotiate immunity agreements before they'd even talk
Trump conspired with Russia, and whatever Fox news claims, its not OK for the President of the United States to conspire with a foreign power to attack the US elections.
This is the new McCarthyism
Even 538, which is hilarious biased in favor of Clinton (they're one of the many sites that predicted her victory as a sure thing) says that there's no evidence Russian meddling had any effect on the election [fivethirtyeight.com]. At most they say Russia may have amplified flaws Clinton already had, but like I said, 538 is hilarious biased in her favor.
That's not quite what Nate Silver's article concluded. He said that it's much easier to quantify the effect of a discrete event like Comey's letter to Congress than continuous Russian meddling. He noted that the known spending by Russians to meddle in our election was quite a bit less than what was spent by the Trump and Clinton campaigns. And, as you noted, the Russian meddling used similar themes to how Trump was already attacking Hillary.
He's right about the difficulty in measuring the impact of Russian
Re:Clinton Lost Because of Clinton (Score:4, Informative)
"The interference campaign could easily have had chronic, insidious effects that could be mistaken for background noise but which in the aggregate were enough to swing the election by 0.8 percentage points toward Trump — not a high hurdle to clear because 0.8 points isn’t much at all."
Re:Clinton Lost Because of Clinton (Score:5, Insightful)
Here's the thing about 2016 -- it was a very close thing. Just 1/2 of 1% of the turnout in three states (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin) would have flipped those states. That's 78,000 strategically based voters -- not even 1/10 of 1% of the total US votes cast -- and the Electoral College would have gone the other way.
The flaw in nearly every 2016 postmortem analysis I've seen is that they all look for the explanation. It's a situation tailor made for advancing pet theories: an idea that has any truth at all in it can quite plausibly be claimed to have flipped the results.
So you can't rule out Russian meddling by citing Clinton's (unquestioned) weaknesses as a candidate. They could *both* have been decisive.
Statistically speaking, this is true. But look at it psychologically: each one of those 78,000 people is not only a unique individual with their own hopes and dreams and sufferings, which ultimately determines their vote -- a vote is always a hope for a better future -- but also they were hard set on one candidate and not the other, Trump in this case. Very few if anyone were on the edge: almost certainly whoever voted for Trump hated Hillary and the other way round. So then consider having a population nea
Yes, turnout is where the big swings happen in a country where about 40% of the electorate sit out each election; it's not always the same 40%.
Rural turnout was a big factor in 2016, and this speaks to the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates. Clinton, unlike her husband, wasn't good at projecting empathy to voters in rural districts ravaged by economic decline and the opioid crisis. Neither was Trump, but he was much better at projecting their *anger*.
This also shows why Russian meddling may have be
In a wider sense I agree with you, the race was razor thin and everything mattered, the whole world was really choosing Clinton or Trump, even foreigners posting their valid criticisms of one or the other on Facebook must have had an impact.
In some ways it was like the battle of Midway, the Japanese should have won but by some miracle the Americans did and that took history on a very different course.
By the way I don't have any problem with Russians or anyone else weighing in on our election -- as long as they do it above board. If they can, as Russians, sway American opinions, more power to them. Pretending to be Americans, to the point of stealing American identities is a different matter.
Again let me reiterate, the goal of Russian efforts seem to have been to undermine Americans' faith in their own country. It's quite possible they had no *intent* of swaying the election, what they may have wanted
Something to bear in mind (Score:1)
The special counsel has far more information about what happened [than] I do
This in a generalized form is something a lot of slashdotters need to accept before they post.
From the indictments:
"In or around late June 2016, Defendants and their co-conspirators used the Facebook group "United Muslims of America" to promote a rally called "Support Hillary. Save American Muslims".
"Defendants and their co-conspirators, through another organization-controlled group, organized a rally in New York called
"Trump is NOT my President" held on or about November 12, 2016. Similarly, Defendants and their co-conspirators organized a rally entitled "Charlotte Against Trump" in Charlotte, Nort
They're too stupid to realize that THEY are the Russian's useful idiots in all of this.
I think what they underestimated was the fact that the right will vote for anything that screams guns and abortion. Lets take a quick look at the things that we knew about your fantastic candidate at the time he was elected.
Never served in any form of governmental position.
Dodged the draft. No military history.
Long history of indictments and out of court settlements over corruption charges.
Known public association with mobsters.
So many bankruptcies that it was widely known he could not get a line of credi
You're just using this as a crutch and the DNC Machine is happy for you too since you aren't holding them accountable for losing the most winnable election in a century. All rival countries have been doing this stuff for a long time, it didn't sway anything.
It's obvious that a fucking AC isn't worth listening to unless he has the Balls to at least put even a Fake name to his comments so we can recognize an asshole when we see him.
As far as we know, you are just another Russian. How ironic.
Also "Trump is not my President" is fake news. Well it is if you're American, I'm not, so it's true when I say it.
Mind you it reminds me of a line from an Ozzy Osbourne song
It's been confirmed that Ozzy Osbourne is not the Antichrist. We reached the Devil at his home in Las Vegas. When asked for a comment, Satan said, "No, he's not my boy. But I love him like a son!"
And now we find that "Trump is not my President" is something the Russians were pushing. Because their goal is to delegitimize the US political institutions. Also from Dugin's Foundations of Geopolitics
Russia should use its special services within the borders of the United States to fuel instability and separatism, for instance, provoke "Afro-American racists". Russia should "introduce geopolitical disorder into internal American activity, encouraging all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident movements - extremist, racist, and sectarian groups, thus destabilizing internal political processes in the U.S. It would also make sense simultaneously to support isolationist tendencies in American politics."
African American racists = BLM. Secessionist movements are like
Two terms? My God, I hope you are wrong. Neither America nor the world can take two terms of this narcissistic sociopathic moron.
1. Fuel discontent
2. Putin doesn't like the Clintons. Bill supported Yeltsin. Putin blames Hillary for starting protests against him 2011 and 2012.
3. To get Trump elected
He should have known better than to wade into a political debate. My guess is that he did know better, but wanted to curry favor with the Trump administration.
Or you know, man wanted to tell the truth about get the facts out, and now he's being criticized because the truth doesn't align with the agenda one side wants to push.
People are being used as pawns and acting like tools, not even realising how they are being manipulated.
Your post is the definition of irony
If you think so, you're truly living in the post-fact world. The indictment and Rosenstein were clear. The data on the ads was clear. The post by the Facebook VP was clear. Unless you're implying he was lying and that the data is forged.
You are a Russian pawn at this point if you keep pushing for division and hate towards a dully elected President.
So those Russian guys... Indited for interfering with the US election... In a public statement from Mueller's office... Fake news?
So those Russian guys... Indited for interfering with the US election... In a public statement from Mueller's office... Fake news?
I suggest you actually read my post, and then read the indictment, and understand what is actually going on before attempting to push the "Russia!" narrative some more. These 13 guys were indicted over the data we were shown by Congress (Facebook Ads and tweets) and were already known information. The indictment isn't even about the Ads and tweets, so much as about the money transfers and identity theft that occurred behind them.
You are fake news and the Russian pawn they are so desperately seeking out. The public statement from Mueller's office was clear that no American knowingly colluded with them, their activities crossed the entire political spectrum and it had no effect on the outcome of the election.
If he'd remained silent and allowed the left to continue to mischaracterize the situation, THAT would have been an example of currying favor - with the politically liberal monoculture that runs his entire industry.
Discord (Score:2)
The real goal or the Russian ads were not to sway the election. Either way the Russians were going to win. Hillary with the Uranium One deals and Trump with general of the cuff remarks. The ads were about discord. They wanted the Americans to be so angry and distracted so that Putin could get a strong foot hold with Iran and smaller former Russian state nations.
The Russians Didn't Care Who Won (Score:2, Insightful)
Sometimes I wonder about the chicken and the egg. Was it progressivism's pathology that came first, or was it actors interested in sowing internal discord in US that actively promote it, such as Russia and Qatar that started it? At least with Russia, it increasingly seems that their expertise lies with exploiting already existing weaknesses, not creating entirely new ones (see - geopolitics of Russia).
One does not need to look beyond Al Jazeera, and especially it's "plus" offering to see everything that is
Sometimes I wonder about the chicken and the egg. Was it progressivism's pathology that came first, or was it actors interested in sowing internal discord in US that actively promote it, such as Russia and Qatar that started it? At least with Russia, it increasingly seems that their expertise lies with exploiting already existing weaknesses, not creating entirely new ones (see - geopolitics of Russia).
Yuri Bezmenov. Was he a crazy old man after all ?
He had a clear cut motivation to overstate the problem. And history showed that in many cases, he clearly did.
They didn't want Trump. They didn't want Clinton. They wanted discord and wow did they ever get it.
More importantly, they were sure (just like the Democrats, all of the media, most of the pollsters, and pretty much every foreign government) that Clinton was going to win. Their modest pot-stirring prior to the election was simply meant to chip away at any wider national support behind her when she took office, making it harder for the US to act cohesively against Russian shenanigans elsewhere in the world. When she lost, the troll operation simply realigned itself towards trying to stir up liberal haters against the incoming Trump administration.
I also believe that many people did not vote for Trump, but against established politics. I have seen it in several countries. In Belgium they are called "Protest votes" and can stirr up a storm. Most of the time, due to the multi party system, they will get a few seats in goivernement and will trow a tantrum.
It is a way for other parties to realize something is wrong and adapt their policies. Not as extreme as the protest party wants, but enough to make a difference. The most famous party recently would be
They didn't get it, we gave it to them.
I think that if the Democrats keep pushing the issue, that will end up getting Trump elected twice.
Russians won't go to trial (Score:5, Informative)
I predict the case about the Russians won't go to trial. It's an easy prediction because 97% of Federal charges are plea bargained.
They weren't even charged with "meddling" in the US Election [powerlineblog.com](52 U.S.C. 30121), they were charged with conspiracy to defraud the US (18 U.S.C. 371) and some paperwork fraud. The feds will be eager to avoid a trial on the conspiracy to defraud charge because its weak. The defendants will plead to the paperwork stuff because that's easy to prove.
Facebook likes to pretend to do the right thing while always seeming to find a bunch of new wrong things to do instead. No doubt the next election will have similar ads with funding sources disguised enough to provide Facebook with deniability. The press won't care unless their candidate loses again.
Yes, there was Russian Collusion (Score:3, Funny)
First, sorry for this guy getting smacked for going off message. He should have known that Facebook Ad campaigns are serious money makers for FB and Twitter, and the business of "selling influence for cash" is what keeps social media alive. If we admit that a single Russian company of maybe 90 employees can sway a US election, well, then EVERYONE will want to buy more FB ad campaigns so THEY can sway the next election.
Second, it's about time that we admit that the Democrafts colluded with the Russians to sway the election against Trump. It was the DNC that paid Perkins Coie, as a shell company to pay Fusion GPS (ex-CIA opposition researchers), who contracted Christopher Steele and Nellie Ohr to complete the "dossier". Nellie Ohr (member of the CIA Open Source Group) worked with Christopher Steele (ex-MI6 Orbis Ltd) to procure information from Russian diplomats to form the "dossier", then fed that information back through her husband Brian Ohr (DOJ) to the FBI. It was the FBI that used the "dossier" to open the FISA 702 Title 1 on Carter Page (former FBI informant against Russia Gazprom), and it was the Clinton-allied team in the FBI that spied on the Trump campaign headquarters. and we're only beginning to find out now how they used that information. That is the group that used Russian mis-information to try to sway the election, broke dozens of laws, and frankly should be in jail already.
This is bleeping ridiculous (Score:3)
How long until everyone learns to ignore the Internet ignoramus mob?
A whole lot of nothing (Score:5, Insightful)
This whole "Russian Interference" paranoia is nothing new. The platforms have changed from Radio Free Europe/Voice of America to NGOs and Social Media. They do it to us, we do it to them and it's extremely cheap to do it because of social media. Take out an ad, program a few bots.. you have a disinformation campaign. The fact that this was overblown into the need for a special prosecutor is that we have a government run by idiots who were raised by TV programs and not by parents. Our new so-called leaders are caught up in endless tirades looking for anything that'll get them that 2 minute soundbite on the news but screw that, there's social media which greatly democratizes anyone's opinion no matter how ridiculous it is. Shit, 90% or more of what news puts out there is now social media generated or comes from so called journalists. Hey podcaster, blogger out there. Journalism, real journalism requires that you investigate, question and then publish not publish and hope it sticks.
Yes, I'm an older American and the way our political system, our FBI, our DOJ, Congress, the WH and especially traditional media, all of it has been thoroughly adolescent and they all need to grow the fuck up. Our peaceful transition of government has now been forever affected because regardless of what party wins or who gets to sit in the WH, the other side will resort to crybaby, seditious tactics to get their way. Instead of being constructive and working on finding common ground we're all about lunatic has-been comedians holding up beheaded effigies for shock value.
Done with FB (Score:3)
"meddling"? (Score:2)
Seriously, does the relevant law (if there even is one
... law, we don't need no steenking law!) actually say "meddling"?
"And it would have worked, too, if it weren't for you meddling Russian kids!" - Scooby Hillary
Seriously, does the relevant law (if there even is one
... law, we don't need no steenking law!) actually say "meddling"?
Of course not. (In fact, they're not even charged with anything that involves the election. The relevant laws would involve foreigners spending money as if they were a political campaign, and they aren't being charged with any of them. Instead the charges involve wire fraud, somehow.) It's part of the slow shrinking of accusations.
If you remember, just after the election, it was that Russia "hacked" the election. Then somehow that became Russia "hacked" social media. Did we say "hacked"? We meant that they
Tweeted? (Score:3)
"Opposition Research."
America was divided... (Score:2)
Squirm, Trumpkins, Squirm! (Score:1)
LOL your god-emperor is guilty as sin and it's just so hilarious to watch you all squirm as law enforcement slowly but surely closes in on him. The hypocrisy is staggering. Can you imagine if anyone on Team Blue had done anything remotely like Donald Jr's bald-faced influence-peddling in India? Just look at how they flipped their lids at the Clintons' charity foundations.
I apologize (Score:3)
Please don't send me to gitmo for revealing this has all been a farce.
Technically true, but... (Score:5, Insightful)
According to the most recent public intelligence, this assertion is technically true as far as it goes. The goal was to call the election's legitimacy into question and undermine the Hillary presidency that basically everyone thought was inevitable. The Russians got half their wish: they did indeed call the legitimacy of the election into question. The Trump victory was an accident: unanticipated, unintended, and frankly undesired (because they spent all this effort to delegitimize an enemy, but wound up delegitimizing an asset instead).
And if you think about it, Trump's collusion with the Russians makes more sense in this light. It is a very poorly kept secret that Trump didn't want to win: he got into the election for the lulz, but didn't want the responsibility. He had no reason to collude with people who wanted him to win, because that wasn't his goal. But undermining a seemingly inevitable Hillary presidency? That's something Trump would be 100% on board for. This brings the goals of Trump and the Russians into alignment, and then collusion makes sense again.
It has another effect, too. If we look at the goals in this way, Trump wasn't a mere colluder, giving aid and comfort to someone who might or might not qualify as an "enemy" depending on legal definitions. These circumstances would make him an active participant in the operations: a centerpiece of the psyops that went along with the hacking and fake news. That means he personally committed acts of war against the US, which is treason whether or not the people helping you count as an "enemy" for legal purposes.
In other words, sure; the fake news and meddling wasn't architected to help Trump win. This is actually worse for Trump than if they had been, because it leads to a more solid argument for a treason charge: one that doesn't let him hide behind technicalities.
"Some defendants, posing as U.S. persons and without revealing their Russian association, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump Campaign and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities."
being too stupid t
So when someone goes up to you and asks you for something and you say "No", you're being used ?
Really stretching that narrative, careful it doesn't break.
Mother Jones? Why not just read the indictment itself? It says EXACTLY what I said it does: https://www.justice.gov/file/1... [justice.gov]
"Unwitting". What does that word mean to you?
He hasn't even touched the hacking yet.
You mean "leak"
"Some defendants, posing as U.S. persons and without revealing their Russian association, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump Campaign and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities."
So the Russians didn't tell the 'unwitting individuals' they were Russians. That's not collusion. Collusion would require the Trump Campaign staffers knew they were dealing with Russians. The indictment makes it clear they did not,
And would be almost impossible to prove short of a recording or multiple witnesses. However, this is ultimately going to be less about "collusion" (otherwise known as conspiracy) and more about Obstruction of Justice, which the president basically admitted to on national tv.
1. Failed to register as foreign agent
2. Attempted to affect a US election
3. Failed to report to the FEC who paid them to influence the US election
That is why the Russians were indicted, also shows how corrupt Muller is... Because...
Chris Steele did all of the above to a MUCH greater degree. Muller is pointing out $1.2 million total in multiple countries, about $3000 total per swing state in FB ads. Steele dossier was about $13 million, paid by a campaign that failed to report to the FEC, and used a law f
You are obviously trying to conflate very different things.
The indicted Russian agents were acting on the behest and funding of Putin.
Steele was being paid by the Republican and Democratic (US) parties to perform his research. He was being paid, not the other way. That does not require FEC reporting.
How is the weather in St. Petersburg, by the way?
"being too stupid to know you are being used, does NOT mean that you were not involved it just means you are stupid AND a participant."
And that goes for half the country.
"being too stupid to know you are being used, does NOT mean that you were not involved it just means you are stupid AND a participant."
And that goes for half the country.
There is a half of the country that is doing exactly what the Russians wanted, and that is be mad at the other half and not be behind the president. That's exactly what they wanted, a weakened president. They just thought it would be Hillary. Doesn't really matter to them as long as the country is divided.
"being too stupid to know you are being used, does NOT mean that you were not involved it just means you are stupid AND a participant."
And that goes for half the country.
There is a half of the country that is doing exactly what the Russians wanted, and that is be mad at the other half and not be behind the president. That's exactly what they wanted, a weakened president. They just thought it would be Hillary. Doesn't really matter to them as long as the country is divided.
They are in Moscow laughing their asses off.
"Some defendants, posing as U.S. persons and without revealing their Russian association, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump Campaign and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities."
being too stupid to know you are being used, does NOT mean that you were not involved it just means you are stupid AND a participant.
"Unwitting individuals" are distinctly not conspirators. Attempts to "seek to coordinate political activities" isn't coordinating political activities. Being contacted and answering is not being "a participant".
The events he lied about occurred in 2012. Odd the date isn't appearing in any of the headlines about it.
the goal of the operation was not to sway politics to one side in particular, but rather to divide
False. Directly from the indictment itself (Introduction section, item #6):
Defendants posted derogatory information
about a number of candidates, and by early to mid-2016, Defendants' operations included
supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump ("Trump Campaign") and
disparaging Hillary Clinton. [emphasis added]
That's pretty clear, right? Perhaps you meant:
I need to Stop making stuff up and selectively reading things.
I really do not get why so many people are so desperate to claim that the Russians were not trying to help Trump. The fact that it was their goal doesn't prove Trump or his campaign were directly involved. Of course, it does mean that that possibility should be thoroughly investigated. Maybe that's what you're against? Because you might find out something you don't want to know? That seem
They were throwing money at anything that would create discord. Why is that so hard to understand? From funding BlackLivesMatter, to Bernie, to Jill Stein, etc... Stop being a Russian pawn.
Stop being a Russian pawn.
Once again, you've left off the key phrase.
I should Stop being a Russian pawn.
FTFY. Or, keep ignoring the very clear finding from the indictment: "operations included supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump ("Trump Campaign") and disparaging Hillary Clinton." So they were doing other things, as well? Great. But the fact is, they were for Trump. Sorry if that gives you bad feelings, snowflake. But that's the way it is.
The rest of the world should care. Putin is willing to use his propaganda capabilities to tear apart any and every Western democracy from the inside if he thinks it could buy him even a tiny morsel of regime survival. Forget Kim Jong-Un, Putin is the #1 threat to free societies across the world right now.
Turns out that Mitt Romney was only wrong about the nature of the threat Russia poses, not the magnitude. It's a threat that needs to be fought with improved education and regulation of advertisements rather than battleships from Romney's pal...but I sure wouldn't complain about some propaganda return-fire aimed at ousting Putin and his cronies.