Google Just Launched Another Answer To Apple Pay (cnbc.com) 37
Google launched its latest answer to Apple Pay on Tuesday. It's called Google Pay and replaces Android Pay, a previous solution that let Android users buy goods with their smartphones. From a report: It's also Google's answer to Apple Pay and Apple Pay Cash. Google Pay follows several failed attempts by Google to launch a widespread payment platform. The company launched Google Wallet several years ago before folding it and launching Android Pay. Google Pay combines features from both, including the ability to pay at checkout counters with a smartphone, and even the option to scan into transit systems in cities such as Kiev, London and Portland, initially.
Will add supported banks? (Score:1)
I wish they don't, because they charge a fee to the banks, and banks end-up passing that fee to the consumers and/or merchants (which pass them to consumers) one way or another.
I also wish banks drop support for Apple Pay for the same reason.
Re: (Score:2)
The banks will find ways to charge vendors and customer fees anyways. At least we have payment options (witch so far seem much more secure then the alternatives)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure Trump has something to do with this. (MMU!)
Re: (Score:2)
What great options they are, too
/sarcasm
Everyone wants microservices payments to be the next get-rich-quick scheme. So long as they can drain your account and charge you a micro-fee, they're happy.
We're ever-so-trained to let organizations do that micro-skim thing. Look at your phone bill for any questions.
And to trust google to both keep things secure, and not push this service from a cliff as so many failed google programs is lunacy.
Get out of banks, get into an S&L or better still, a credit union. B
Re: (Score:2)
So you think adding a middle man such as Apple or Google doesn't increase fees for the users in the end?
What do we say again, I have a bridge to sell you?
Re: (Score:3)
I wish they don't, because they charge a fee to the banks, and banks end-up passing that fee to the consumers and/or merchants (which pass them to consumers) one way or another.
I also wish banks drop support for Apple Pay for the same reason.
Yeah, Apple is REALLY putting the screws to the banks!
0.15 percent. Wooo....
The banks are REALLY hurtin' now!
https://www.macrumors.com/2014... [macrumors.com]
Re: (Score:1)
It depends whether it is a net gain for the banks. Credit card fraud costs the banks some amount of money and Apple/Google Pay reduce this fraud. Does it reduce it enough? Only they really know.
Re: (Score:2)
They start with 0.15%, but they will raise fees if they manage to get everyone on board with their payment system.
Also, people had the option to save 0.15% by not using Apple Pay, nobody would be using it. Especially not for big purchases.
Re: (Score:1)
And supposedly because of the improved security, this can result in lower fees to the merchant for those who use Apple Pay.
Re: (Score:1)
And how is that different than the Debit and Visa networks? Thats how merchant services works.
Re: (Score:2)
And how is that different than the Debit and Visa networks? Thats how merchant services works.
You typically tie a credit card to your Android Pay account (not sure how it works with Apple), so now Android AND Visa/Mastercard/Discover/etc take a cut.
Personally, I like the convenience and it does seem more secure than even the chip-on-the-credit-card scheme.
Still trying to Monetize it? (Score:4, Interesting)
Are they still trying to insinuate themselves into each and every transaction, so they can both datamine and line their pockets?
Yes, Apple does get a REALLY small transaction-fee; but otherwise, is COMPLETELY blind to the transaction itself.
I think the transaction fees as simply aggregated into a lump-sum payment to Apple, with absolutely NO per-transaction information divulged to them.
Until Google will accept that model (which I am SURE they will never do), they can go pound sand.
Too bad they just can't work together. (Score:4, Interesting)
Why can't I use my Apple Device to send Cash to an Android User? Why do stores need to support each device separately?
While I ask the question, the answer is relatively simple. Each company wants to be the leader in the area, and wants their technology to win, so they don't need to pay royalties to the other.
Sometimes competition is good, other times it steps on each other and creates problems for the consumers that most just don't want to deal with.
Re: (Score:2)
Why can't I use my Apple Device to send Cash to an Android User? Why do stores need to support each device separately?
While I ask the question, the answer is relatively simple. Each company wants to be the leader in the area, and wants their technology to win, so they don't need to pay royalties to the other.
Sometimes competition is good, other times it steps on each other and creates problems for the consumers that most just don't want to deal with.
Subtitled: "Whatever happened to Quadraphonic Records?"
Re: (Score:3)
Why can't I use my Apple Device to send Cash to an Android User? Why do stores need to support each device separately?
Why can't it work world-wide either? Android Pay works fine for me in some parts of Europe, but not in Japan even though there are Android Pay logos on the terminals. It doesn't even get rejected, the phone just doesn't react.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do stores need to support each device separately?
It was my understanding that Apple Pay is pretty much EMV over NFC and if the stores' reader supports both of those technologies, then Apply Pay will "just work". Does the Google/Android Pay stuff not work this way? If I recall when Apple Pay went live some stores (ie, CVS) were automatically accepting it but then went and manually disabled support (because they were onboard with that failed CurrentC).
As for Apple Pay Cash and Google's equivalent, yeah it would be nice if there was a standard that could b
The whole reason I have an Android phone... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't have to do that with an I-phone... It just keeps complaining about it but you can ignore it...
Keep the spin out (Score:2)
Slashdot, the Verge, and other Apple-fan sites can only view everything through their Apple lens. It is tiresome... just report on the product (it is supposed to be "News for Nerds" after all), ad keep your pre-digested spin to yourself.
Love it (Score:3)
This is what? The 5th attempt from Google on the digital payment market?
I love it because apparently Google's strategy on a whole lot of things (messaging for instance) is to keep changing it and promptly abandoning it afterwards to keep the market and potential costumers confused, so that no one knows what to use anymore.
I have something installed called Hands Free! Can I pay with that?
https://www.theverge.com/2017/... [theverge.com]
Oh no, this one was discontinued. Oh, can I pay with Wallet then?
That one was merged with Android Pay and became Google Pay.
But isn't this logo here saying Android Pay?
Oh, but Google Pay now works with that too.
Ah, nice then... next time I'll just pay with cash or credit.
At least they are consolidating the Google digital payment graveyard into a single thing, but man, Google never learns, does it? They could have both a consolidated messaging system and a consolidated digital payment system as well as several other services directly competing with major players by now... but the company completely lost the will and the way of simply commiting to something and keep improving it aside from already estabilished systems.
They can't create anything new and keep focus on it to improve things anymore. Most if not all of the more recent ventures are all like that - they give it a new name, "revamp" the thing, launch it, give it a couple of updates, then abandon the whole thing, and start preparing for the next round of renaming, revamping and launching again.
It's just fucking stupid.
Copying Apple for 3+ years (Score:2)
We are trying desperately to copy Apple for 3+ years and now we have mastered it. Now you can pay with Google Pay with as much ease as Apple Pay. You also get the benefit that we will associate your payment with your gmail, hangout chat messages, location, search, android phone unique id and others. Eventually, we will be able to create your clone who knows more about you than you and will pass the remote identity test better than you can. Good luck if ever our data is compromised either by internal employe
Re: (Score:2)
I was using Google (or Android, or whatever it was called at the time) before Apple Pay was introduced. I been using it since through its various incarnations. It's always been easy - sure the underlying transaction mechanisms have changed - but it's been reasonably transparent to me.
Makes sense since Android is going away... (Score:3)
The writing is on the wall that Android will not be with us for much longer. At least not as an officially maintained platform. Android is getting bigger and bigger and becoming harder to maintain. Plus Google has been moving to development in HTML PWA (Progressive Web Applications) and lighter weight Go based applications.
Android is a mess. Its big. Its bulky. Its hard to maintain. And it has fragmented implementations. No phone table run Android the same way even on thier own devices.
The plan as I see it is that Google drops Android and Chromebooks support. and unifies their platforms in the Fuchsia OS that same way Apple did with their products. I would see some part of their OS to start closing off. The core will still be open source. But higher performance sandboxes will be closed off. Also look for low cost but restrictive licences for Fuchsia OS to to unify the platform.