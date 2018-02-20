Uber CEO Sees Commercialization of Flying Taxis in 5-10 Years

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Tuesday he can see commercialization of the Uber Air flying taxi service happening within five to 10 years. From a report: The U.S. ride-hailing app maker has said it expects flying vehicles to eventually become an affordable method of mass transportation.

  • translation: please stop talking about homicidal Uber Eats drivers on the loose and start picturing flying cars.

  • Link to article is bad (Score:3)

    by Junior Samples ( 550792 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @03:17PM (#56159100)

    points to Crypto currency Article

    • Apparently you don't see the connection...
      Don't feel bad, neither do I.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Well, that's your problem. You tried to read the article. You should know better on /.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by enjar ( 249223 )
      Slashdot links to articles? Who knew?

    • Slashdot: We like Bitcoin so much that even our Non-Bitcoin stories are about Bitcoin! Go Bitcoin! :)

      (It's too bad that this place doesn't have a CNBC like editorial policy that requires people to say how much of a financial stake they have in the product they are promoting)

  • 5-10 years after the technology has proven itself. (Score:3)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @03:20PM (#56159126)

    Lets be real here. It will take that long, just to get past the regulations after the technology is proven. Self Driving cars are used in a very limited conditions, A flying taxi, will be much further along...
    Unless they are just doing something with Single engine airplanes. Say someone with a Cessna license. Can make some cash giving personal flights. Then yea 5-10 years to get the legal mumbo jumbo work done.

    • If I could actually read the article I could confirm that I believe they are talking about private planes hiring themselves out via Uber and NOT "flying cars".
      It's not a bad idea - I've got several friends with planes and they'd love to fly more but can't afford the fuel/maintenance costs to fly more often and this would be one way of getting around that. (maybe, if Uber doesn't shortchange them like its other drivers)
      Plus there's the convenience of avoiding the TSA lines and crowds in general.
      I wonder i

      • It's illegal to take money for flights in private planes. Even having someone pay for fuel is a grey area, careful how you phrase the transaction.

        The extra licensing/maintenance to operate as a charter is a big expense. Not going to happen.

        • It was (and still is in some places) illegal to act as a taxi service in many cities without having a medallion.
          There's also far greater safety concerns too.
          But I don't think it's insurmountable and probably why they're saying 5-10 years out - probably to hash out the legalities and not the actually DOING it part.

        • It's illegal to take money for flights in private planes.

          I think you are confusing license/certification types with aircraft types. Taking money or other payment for providing the service of flying requires a commercial pilot or airline transport pilot license. There are multiple types of licenses from sport pilot, recreational pilot, private pilot, to airline transport pilot and a couple obscure ones in-between.

          It is possible to accept payment for transporting a passenger in a Cessna single-prop aircraft.

          • A charter Cessna has to be maintained/inspected to a higher standard than a private Cessna. They do exist, mostly in Alaska.

      • The summary is the article, nigh verbatim:

        https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2018-02-20/uber-ceo-sees-commercialization-of-flying-taxis-in-5-10-years

        he's short on details, meaning there are none, just a dumbass statement thinking there will be flying taxis in 5-10 years. Sorry buddy, it's not going to happen, and it's not going to happen our lifetime, maybe if you were born after 2000, maybe. What this guy lacks in knowledge he sure makes up for in imagination. If I was sitting on the Uber board, I'd be clamoring for his firing.

    • It will take that long, just to get past the regulations after the technology is proven.

      That doesn't mean it won't happen. It just means it won't happen in America. Just like in biotech, America's overregulation means technological leadership will occur elsewhere.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by rot26 ( 240034 )
        That doesn't mean it won't happen. It just means it won't happen in America.

        It won't happen in Murica for a good reason.

        However, I can see it happen in locations where they place little to no value on human life; Shanghai for example.

      • It will take that long, just to get past the regulations after the technology is proven.

        That doesn't mean it won't happen. It just means it won't happen in America. Just like in biotech, America's overregulation means technological leadership will occur elsewhere.

        Pray tell, which abhorrent regulations do you think should be swept aside to allow for the speedy development of flying taxis. I mean what could possibly go wrong with a massive increase in air traffic, at low altitudes above major population centers.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This CEO is looking dumber and dumber. First he thinks he can just turn on the profit spigot by twisting a few knobs (I don't think he understands his market or his business) and now he thinks we'll have viable flying cars/taxis in the next 5-10 years when there is practically no working prototype in existence. Right now, in today's world of automobiles, the hottest stuff is electric and self-driving. Electric is getting pretty close to polished, but still has a lot of room for improvement. Autonomous c

    • Other than the sci-fi appeal, I don't see that flying cars being more practical than regular cars. First of which is that they are less fuel efficient. You can go anywhere in a flying car which is a problem as you'll see them crashing into homes and lawns, etc.

      • Other than the sci-fi appeal, I don't see that flying cars being more practical than regular cars. First of which is that they are less fuel efficient. You can go anywhere in a flying car which is a problem as you'll see them crashing into homes and lawns, etc.

        Flying cars would allow stacking of lanes so that we could have 50 lane highways without needing to build the highways. It would allow several orders of magnitude more traffic and eliminate traffic jams and the need to build highways. That being said, I don't see flying cars ever happening until we have the ability to defy gravity and position a stopped vehicle vertically in space. Our current technologies of jets, planes, helicopters, and hovercrafts wouldn't work well with stacked vertical lanes like s

        • Again I don't question theoretically you can "stack" them. I question that with cars fixed to the road, today's drivers have a habit of hitting things not on the road. Like homes and lawns.
    • since when has uber let regulations and laws stop them??lol

  • Uber CEO sees themselves existing in 10 years? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why?

  • Wannabe Futurist (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Translation: Uber CEO wants everyone to think he is cool, like Elon Musk. So he makes random predictions about the future. It isn't realistic, though.

  • One thing is certain: with autonomous blockchain AI along with SpaceX rockets into LEO, we are on the verge of flying taxis. It is inevitable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by be951 ( 772934 )

      It may not be as far off, or as outlandish an idea, as some seem to think. Both Boeing and Airbus are working on fully autonomous flight systems. And as I understand it, autopilot (the real kind, in planes, not the Tesla variety) can already handle all but the most challenging conditions, for which autonomous flights would presumably be grounded. Some carriers even have rules in place now limiting when crew can take manual control.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vux984 ( 928602 )

        "It may not be as far off, or as outlandish an idea, as some seem to think"

        Yes. It is.

        " Both Boeing and Airbus are working on fully autonomous flight systems. And as I understand it, autopilot (the real kind, in planes, not the Tesla variety) can already handle all but the most challenging conditions"

        That, however is not the biggest nor hardest challenge that actually needs to be solved here.

        1) We don't have flying cars. We aren't close to having flying cars. Autonomous flying cars isn't on the horizon, be

  • Once Siri, Alexis, Google Assistant, et. al, form their super hive mind, they probably won't let us do anything as fun as flying cars.

    Too dangerous, and an activity such as flying might remind the humans that they were once free.

    • Alexa, not Alexis. NOW you are in trouble. She is sending a drone over. Please stay where you are...

    • Too dangerous, and an activity such as flying might remind the humans that they were once free.

      When was that?

    • Actually, I hope that they don't let most people actually drive/fly these flying cars when they finally come out. Many of us can't even drive the ground based ones correctly, even less so after a few drinks or with a cell phone in our hands.

  • Not anytime soon (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Drivers are largely idiots on a 2D driving surface. Can you imagine feckwits that ignore traffic lights, pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers operating in a 3D space? Nope, nope, nope.

    Get fully-autonomous cars working well first. Once that's nailed down, if the technology even exists for 3D vehicular travel, make sure there's zero chance of any meatbags getting access to the controls before making it a reality.

  • Umm what? (Score:5, Informative)

    by kelemvor4 ( 1980226 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @03:48PM (#56159340)
    Flying taxis have been a thing for years. It's done with airplanes. These days there's even websites dedicated to it. Just like uber didn't invent the regular taxi, they didn't invent the flying one either. Apparently Dara has never heard of google. Here's one of many: http://www.linearair.com/ [linearair.com]

    • I just tried looking at Chicago to Boston for a weekend in May, looks like $15k. Looks like while they claim to be cheaper than chartered private jets, it's really not. Hell, I can pay a private pilot far less than this! Not really setting a high bar for Uber here.

    • Flying taxis have been a thing for years. It's done with airplanes

      Taxis come to your house and pick you up. So no, there are no flying taxis yet.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by k6mfw ( 1182893 )
      your first sentence is Post Of The Month!

  • CEO sees Uber our of business in 5-10 years (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @04:02PM (#56159438)
    This CEO sees Uber as bankrupt in 5-10 years.

  • Yeah, that will not happen.

    Nice try, fly guy, but we all know how to take those down.

  • Bullshit (Score:4)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @04:34PM (#56159658) Journal
    This is just attention-whoring from Uber.

  • Translate that! (Score:3)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @05:20PM (#56160031)

    Translation:

    Uber CEO sees opportunity for sound bytes in the press.

    Uber. Uber. Uberuberuber. Uber. Let's talk about Uber. UBER. Cows say UBER. UBER says the cows. UUUUUUUBER. Uber luddites.

  • the faa will not like uber independent contractor system when it comes down to responsibly for safety and upkeep.

  • So he's solved the liability problem by requiring all the flying cars that fall out of the sky be owned by other people, so he doesn't get sued personally? I'm sure making them safe will be a much higher priority than corporate profits!

  • Nice try (Score:3)

    by edi_guy ( 2225738 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @05:30PM (#56160133)
    This Khosrowshahi guy really is trying hard to get into the Bezos/Musk club. Problem is outside of the current Uber implementation they are all vaporware. The 'for real' self driving cars, the ones you can put your kids into alone to go to school, are several years away, too far in the future to be able to save the Uber business model which is bleeding $4 billion in losses a year. With about $12 billion in cash including Softbank money they are running out of runway faster than the tech is moving.

    As far as flying taxis, yes there are proofs of concept on this, one person super lightweight vehicles, that can fly short distances. But the energy it takes to power these is quite high. The noise is ridiculous, the areas available for take-off/landing are unavailable in the cities where this is supposed to make sense. And I assume the tech will need to be much better in the 3D environment than the 2D one. It will not ever be mass transportation.

    Also, it only takes one of these https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] to set the whole process back decades.

  • soon after pigs fly.
  • More steaming bs from the halitosis infected gaping maw of the Uber troll. The FCC already shot down the "ride share" option for private pilots. Commercial aircraft require years of testing, redundancy, and certification - none of which has an ecosystem what-so-ever. Not to mention, in order to be commercially viable and affordable to the average user, the price point of aircraft acquisition needs to be close to the price point of a used Prius. good luck.
  • Is the Uber CEO seeing flying pigs? Tim S.
  • Right, flying cars, but with or without a human driver?

