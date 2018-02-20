Uber CEO Sees Commercialization of Flying Taxis in 5-10 Years (reuters.com) 73
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Tuesday he can see commercialization of the Uber Air flying taxi service happening within five to 10 years. From a report: The U.S. ride-hailing app maker has said it expects flying vehicles to eventually become an affordable method of mass transportation.
Hey look a flying Squirrel (Score:2, Offtopic)
translation: please stop talking about homicidal Uber Eats drivers on the loose and start picturing flying cars.
It is sad to see someone shot, but it is silly to portray the incident as something that is Uber's fault.
It's Uber's fault. I don't like strangers coming on my property. Let alone ones that come up on my porch and take or leave things. Yet I have no problem with UPS drivers doing this. Is that strange or is it that UPS has a reputation? Uber has a reputation too-- not a good one. two words (taxi rapists). Even if something is rare or unpreventable you need to be seen doing everything you can to make it rare if you want your customer's respect. Uber's at fault for losing their own reputation.
it is silly to portray the incident as something that is Uber's fault.
They hired some loon who shot and killed someone. I'd say that's a problem with their screening process.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
Witnesses told police that the victim had used Uber's food delivery service to order a meal. They said that when the delivery arrived, Thornton met the driver and received his order; then, as Thornton walked away, "words may have been exchanged" between the two men, police said in a statement.
Police said shots were fired from the delivery vehicle, striking Thornton.
Patterson said that Bivines told him that Thornton was agitated by the time Bivines arrived because the driver had issues finding the location. Patterson said that when Bivines gave Thornton his food order, Thornton "jerked it" away and cursed at the driver. Thornton then reached into his jacket pocket and shouted "I'm going to f- you up," according to Bivines's attorney.
Patterson said Bivines thought the customer had a gun and that he tried to defend himself.
An unidentified man who said he was Thornton's uncle told NBC affiliate WXIA that his nephew had recently received a political science degree from Morehouse College in Atlanta and had started a new job. "Ryan was a good boy," he told the station.
An Uber spokesman said that the company is cooperating with investigators in the shooting.
"We are shocked and saddened by this news," the spokesman said in a statement. "We are working with the Atlanta Police Department, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved."
Uber launched Uber Eats several years ago as a food delivery app in which drivers pick up meals from local restaurants and deliver them to customers.
According to Uber, drivers are required to undergo a screening process, which checks driving histories and criminal histories, including the national sex offender registry. In addition, Uber bars both drivers and riders from carrying firearms in the vehicles, "to the extent permitted by applicable law," according to the company's firearm policy.
"Our goal is to ensure that everyone has a safe and reliable ride. That's why Uber prohibits riders and drivers from carrying firearms of any kind in a vehicle while using our app," Uber says on its website. The company said that drivers or riders who fail to comply with the policy may be banned from Uber.
Link to article is bad (Score:3)
points to Crypto currency Article
Apparently you don't see the connection...
Don't feel bad, neither do I.
Well, that's your problem. You tried to read the article. You should know better on
/.
Slashdot: We like Bitcoin so much that even our Non-Bitcoin stories are about Bitcoin! Go Bitcoin!
:)
(It's too bad that this place doesn't have a CNBC like editorial policy that requires people to say how much of a financial stake they have in the product they are promoting)
5-10 years after the technology has proven itself. (Score:3)
Lets be real here. It will take that long, just to get past the regulations after the technology is proven. Self Driving cars are used in a very limited conditions, A flying taxi, will be much further along...
Unless they are just doing something with Single engine airplanes. Say someone with a Cessna license. Can make some cash giving personal flights. Then yea 5-10 years to get the legal mumbo jumbo work done.
It's not a bad idea - I've got several friends with planes and they'd love to fly more but can't afford the fuel/maintenance costs to fly more often and this would be one way of getting around that. (maybe, if Uber doesn't shortchange them like its other drivers)
Plus there's the convenience of avoiding the TSA lines and crowds in general.
I wonder i
It's illegal to take money for flights in private planes. Even having someone pay for fuel is a grey area, careful how you phrase the transaction.
The extra licensing/maintenance to operate as a charter is a big expense. Not going to happen.
There's also far greater safety concerns too.
But I don't think it's insurmountable and probably why they're saying 5-10 years out - probably to hash out the legalities and not the actually DOING it part.
No.
It's 5-10 years out because it's _bullshit_. Uber lives on hype.
Taxis are hailed on the street. Uber is a car charter service. There are no such hairs to split in aviation. Take money for a flight, carry a commercial pilot's license and charter company license.
autopilot software has a high level of testing and (Score:2)
autopilot software has a high level of testing and fail safe modes that drives up dev costs.
I think you are confusing license/certification types with aircraft types. Taking money or other payment for providing the service of flying requires a commercial pilot or airline transport pilot license. There are multiple types of licenses from sport pilot, recreational pilot, private pilot, to airline transport pilot and a couple obscure ones in-between.
It is possible to accept payment for transporting a passenger in a Cessna single-prop aircraft.
A charter Cessna has to be maintained/inspected to a higher standard than a private Cessna. They do exist, mostly in Alaska.
Re: (Score:3)
The summary is the article, nigh verbatim:
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2018-02-20/uber-ceo-sees-commercialization-of-flying-taxis-in-5-10-years
he's short on details, meaning there are none, just a dumbass statement thinking there will be flying taxis in 5-10 years. Sorry buddy, it's not going to happen, and it's not going to happen our lifetime, maybe if you were born after 2000, maybe. What this guy lacks in knowledge he sure makes up for in imagination. If I was sitting on the Uber board, I'd be clamoring for his firing.
It will take that long, just to get past the regulations after the technology is proven.
That doesn't mean it won't happen. It just means it won't happen in America. Just like in biotech, America's overregulation means technological leadership will occur elsewhere.
It won't happen in Murica for a good reason.
However, I can see it happen in locations where they place little to no value on human life; Shanghai for example.
It will take that long, just to get past the regulations after the technology is proven.
That doesn't mean it won't happen. It just means it won't happen in America. Just like in biotech, America's overregulation means technological leadership will occur elsewhere.
Pray tell, which abhorrent regulations do you think should be swept aside to allow for the speedy development of flying taxis. I mean what could possibly go wrong with a massive increase in air traffic, at low altitudes above major population centers.
This CEO is looking dumber and dumber. First he thinks he can just turn on the profit spigot by twisting a few knobs (I don't think he understands his market or his business) and now he thinks we'll have viable flying cars/taxis in the next 5-10 years when there is practically no working prototype in existence. Right now, in today's world of automobiles, the hottest stuff is electric and self-driving. Electric is getting pretty close to polished, but still has a lot of room for improvement. Autonomous c
Other than the sci-fi appeal, I don't see that flying cars being more practical than regular cars. First of which is that they are less fuel efficient. You can go anywhere in a flying car which is a problem as you'll see them crashing into homes and lawns, etc.
Flying cars would allow stacking of lanes so that we could have 50 lane highways without needing to build the highways. It would allow several orders of magnitude more traffic and eliminate traffic jams and the need to build highways. That being said, I don't see flying cars ever happening until we have the ability to defy gravity and position a stopped vehicle vertically in space. Our current technologies of jets, planes, helicopters, and hovercrafts wouldn't work well with stacked vertical lanes like s
Uber CEO sees themselves existing in 10 years? (Score:2, Funny)
Why?
Why?
Softbank . . . hard cash.
The real link (Score:4, Informative)
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
Wannabe Futurist (Score:1)
Translation: Uber CEO wants everyone to think he is cool, like Elon Musk. So he makes random predictions about the future. It isn't realistic, though.
Probably true (Score:2)
It may not be as far off, or as outlandish an idea, as some seem to think. Both Boeing and Airbus are working on fully autonomous flight systems. And as I understand it, autopilot (the real kind, in planes, not the Tesla variety) can already handle all but the most challenging conditions, for which autonomous flights would presumably be grounded. Some carriers even have rules in place now limiting when crew can take manual control.
"It may not be as far off, or as outlandish an idea, as some seem to think"
Yes. It is.
" Both Boeing and Airbus are working on fully autonomous flight systems. And as I understand it, autopilot (the real kind, in planes, not the Tesla variety) can already handle all but the most challenging conditions"
That, however is not the biggest nor hardest challenge that actually needs to be solved here.
1) We don't have flying cars. We aren't close to having flying cars. Autonomous flying cars isn't on the horizon, be
Our Robot Overlords Won't Allow It (Score:2)
Once Siri, Alexis, Google Assistant, et. al, form their super hive mind, they probably won't let us do anything as fun as flying cars.
Too dangerous, and an activity such as flying might remind the humans that they were once free.
Too dangerous, and an activity such as flying might remind the humans that they were once free.
When was that?
Actually, I hope that they don't let most people actually drive/fly these flying cars when they finally come out. Many of us can't even drive the ground based ones correctly, even less so after a few drinks or with a cell phone in our hands.
Not anytime soon (Score:1)
Drivers are largely idiots on a 2D driving surface. Can you imagine feckwits that ignore traffic lights, pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers operating in a 3D space? Nope, nope, nope.
Get fully-autonomous cars working well first. Once that's nailed down, if the technology even exists for 3D vehicular travel, make sure there's zero chance of any meatbags getting access to the controls before making it a reality.
Umm what? (Score:5, Informative)
I just tried looking at Chicago to Boston for a weekend in May, looks like $15k. Looks like while they claim to be cheaper than chartered private jets, it's really not. Hell, I can pay a private pilot far less than this! Not really setting a high bar for Uber here.
Re: (Score:3)
Flying taxis have been a thing for years. It's done with airplanes
Taxis come to your house and pick you up. So no, there are no flying taxis yet.
CEO sees Uber our of business in 5-10 years (Score:3)
But first the IPO.
Pull! (Score:1)
Yeah, that will not happen.
Nice try, fly guy, but we all know how to take those down.
Bullshit (Score:4)
Translate that! (Score:3)
Translation:
Uber CEO sees opportunity for sound bytes in the press.
Uber. Uber. Uberuberuber. Uber. Let's talk about Uber. UBER. Cows say UBER. UBER says the cows. UUUUUUUBER. Uber luddites.
the faa will not like uber independent contractor (Score:1)
the faa will not like uber independent contractor system when it comes down to responsibly for safety and upkeep.
Awesome (Score:2)
Nice try (Score:3)
As far as flying taxis, yes there are proofs of concept on this, one person super lightweight vehicles, that can fly short distances. But the energy it takes to power these is quite high. The noise is ridiculous, the areas available for take-off/landing are unavailable in the cities where this is supposed to make sense. And I assume the tech will need to be much better in the 3D environment than the 2D one. It will not ever be mass transportation.
Also, it only takes one of these https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] to set the whole process back decades.
cars will fly ... (Score:2)
Fairy tails (Score:2)
Uber CEO is seeing things (Score:1)
Driver (Score:2)