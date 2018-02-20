Jeff Bezos Shares Video of 10,000-Year Clock Project 188
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shared a video on Tuesday of his latest project: a giant clock designed to keep time for 10,000 years. Buried deep in a west Texas mountain, the project is in partnership with San Francisco-based group The Long Now Foundation, which grew out of an idea for a 10,000 year clock that co-founder Danny Hillis proposed back in the '90s. Now, the 500-foot tall mechanical wonder is finally undergoing installation. Bezos is fronting the cash for the $42 million project, saying on the project's website that the clock is "designed to be a symbol, an icon for long-term thinking." The clock is powered by a large weight hanging on a gear, built out of materials durable enough to keep time for 10 millennia. Bezos isn't the only noteworthy name on the clock project. Musician Brian Eno and writers Kevin Kelly and Stewart Brand are also involved in the clock's construction. The team has spent the last few years creating parts for the clock and drilling through the mountain to store the pieces. You can read Bezos's account of that and view photos of the progress here.
Absolutely necessary? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Don't think that'll last 10,000 years.
And apple likely won't replace the battery free of charge.
Re: (Score:2)
Bezosymandias.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
10,000 days (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Except those looking for Radioactive waste...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Then they'd say: "Hmmm.... a radioactive waste sign, but no radiation. Somebody must have been trying to hide something valuable in here. Wilbur, go get the drill bits and a case of dynamite."
Re: (Score:2)
Yea, your suffering shall exist no longer; it shall be washed away in Atom's Glow, burned from you in the fire of his brilliance.
Re: (Score:2)
Will it though? This is a fundamentally difficult problem. The cultural meaning of signage and symbolism changes. It may in fact be impossible to put up radiation warning signs retain their meaning for 10,000 years, much less physically last that long. A couple decades ago, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant formed a panel of a bunch of thinkers (Carl Sagan was invited, but could not attend due to a conflict) and asked them to invent radiation warning signage that would last for an arbitrary length of time: 10 [99percentinvisible.org]
Re: (Score:2)
...and the problem of the cultural meaning of symbols changing was never fully addressed.
I think the cultural meaning of this symbol is pretty obvious. Rich Dude wants some future Percy Bysshe Shelley to write a poem about the ruins of the giant clock he had buried in the mountains, because that's where you put a symbol if you want people to appreciate it.
Rich Dude seriously wants to be remembered? Just give all the money to Brian Eno and ask him to make a few more albums like "Another Green World".
Re: (Score:2)
Alternatively they could build a sun dial out of masonry, which is a cheap and long-lived material. That would keep time (during the day) as long as the structure existed.
Build it big enough and it could be quite precise, like this one [google.com].
That's just time though (Score:2)
Alternatively they could build a sun dial out of masonry
Imagine a visitor 9000 years hence, wandering into the clock.
A sundial would tell them what time it was that day, sure (well, during the day...).
But the Clock would not only tell them what time it was, it would tell them what YEAR it was, according to our frame of reference which may be different or forgotten by then.
The point is not so much to simply display the time as to keep track of it over a very long time.
And also of course, a reward for visitin
Re: (Score:2)
...instead of that stupid car...
There's no better place to play David Bowie than into a vacuum. And putting "Don't Panic" on the touch display was enough to win me.
Re: (Score:3)
"There's no better place to play David Bowie than into a vacuum. And putting "Don't Panic" on the touch display was enough to win me."
I just hope there's a towel in the glove compartment besides the guide.
Re: (Score:2)
Jeff Bezos != Elon Musk
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect the "weight hanging on a gear" mechanism would operate somewhat less effectively in space.
Re: (Score:2)
As the weights move outward from center of gravity, the rotation of the assembly will slow down, making the weights "weigh" less, causing the clock to run slower.
In other words, "somewhat less effectively in space".
Wew. (Score:2, Interesting)
When they find this in about 9900 years how many will think it means the world ends soon?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
...how many will think it means the world ends soon?
Why would they design this clock to count down?
$42 million (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I get it's his own money, but seriously, he could use that $42 million to give workers earning less then $30K at Amazon a nice bonus.
Who gives a shit about having a clock that lasts 10K years, honestly what the fuck is the point.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you ask me, it's a pretty neat idea, much better than a digital watch.
Re: (Score:2)
C'mon. Imagine the ego involved.
Ok, Tim Cook: you thought the Apple Watch would last. Nyah nyah and effyou.
Tim Cook probably dropped $100M on the Apple Watch. Bezos et al get it for half that price.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
>"$77 million a year to keep Trump safe..."
He must be doing something right, then, since it apparently cost $1.4 billion a year to keep Obama safe...
https://www.investopedia.com/n... [investopedia.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Or spending $27 million a year to watch someone throw a ball down a football field...
..
Or spend $15 million a year to watch a hockey player slap a puck...
Or millions to send a rocket to space, or to the bottom of the oceans.
Or hundreds of thousands to climb a remote mountain peak...
I mean if people would only spend their money the way I think they should spend it, the world would just be so much better...
The problem is that people aren't really voting for any of this. Each person decides that it's worth their Sunday afternoon to watch football, or that paying Amazon for that toothbrush is a better deal than paying Walmart or that they really want that new phone. Each person spends a small amount of their time or money and this combines to be a significant amount of money at the top. If given the choice, very few people would actually choose to pay a football player $27million but their collective actions
Re: (Score:2)
$42 million dollars to build a clock.
Yeah, but it will be paid in Bitcoin, so it won't really be $42 million dollars.
Future archeologists will determine that it is a fake Rolex bought on Canal Street anyway.
Live, the Universe, and Everything (Score:5, Funny)
"How many millions of dollars does it take to build a clock that will keep time for 10,000 years?"
42
Re: (Score:2)
*Life
I wish there was an edit button
:/
Re: (Score:2)
Just like life, then.
Competing with Elon Musk? (Score:1)
The competition is on! One guy sends a massive rocket to space with retrievable boosters. The other?... builds a large clock.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The competition is on! One guy sends a massive rocket to space with retrievable boosters. The other?... builds a large clock.
The original plan called for something quite different, but the engineers couldn't quite believe that was what they'd been asked to build. "Just inset an "L" into the proposal. We'll build a giant one of those instead."
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair, when the got Bezos to pay, he thought it was a ten thousand year Clock, but without the L. Bezos is big on that.
Musk's Car vs. The Long Now Clock (Score:2)
The Long Now Clock could be found by man's successor or people who have survived the fall of civilization. If it's aliens they're thinking of, Elon Musk's car in orbit is a fitting memorial to mankind.
I think the car's cooler and makes me think more of long-term planning.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the car's cooler and makes me think more of long-term planning.
The car is probably already damaged beyond reasonable repair, and is now space trash. Long-term planning?
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't make any sense. (Score:2)
What the hell is the purpose? The say "designed to be a symbol, an icon for long-term thinking". Pick up a rock, any rock and identify it and understand the process by which it was formed. There is your icon for long-term thinking.
Re:Doesn't make any sense. (Score:4, Funny)
If it also keeps away tigers, I'm in.
Re: (Score:2)
If it also keeps away tigers, I'm in.
Have you seen any tigers in Texas lately (outside a zoo)? It's working even before its built!
Re: (Score:2)
(or, perhaps, in compensation for how big it isn't)
Occasionally, our species pleasantly surprises me with it's ingenuity, and how far it's come in it's evolution. This is not one of those times.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What the hell is the purpose?
Some folks can't deal with the fact that they will eventually die, and want to leave a monument behind as a remembrance of their fantastic existence.
Why did Pharaohs build Pyramids . . . ? If the dead Pharaohs could see the dorky tourists visiting their Pyramids, they would be deeply disappointed.
Amazon won't be around in 10,000 years. The Washington Post won't be either.
Dorky alien tourists 10,000 in the future will be gazing at the clock asking themselves, "What fuckwits wasted resources building th
Re: (Score:2)
Not here (Score:1)
You know what they say (Score:3)
If you want to know what God thinks of money, just take a look at who he gives it to.
Rich people and their wasteful whims (Score:5, Insightful)
However: this is one of the most wasteful and stupid things I've ever heard of. Only some rich dude(s), with apparently nothing better to do with their money and time, would waste 42 million dollars on some shit like this. How many poor people could benefit from judicious application of $42M? Charities? Development projects? How much would Habitat for Humanity, for instance, be able to accomplish with that much money?
MEMO TO JEFF BEZOS: Instead of lighting $42M on fire for something as fucking stupid and useless as this, how about you find out how many homeless people live within 50 miles of you, and see how many of them you can help get back on their feet again with that money?
Seriously: We, allegedly, are the greatest nation on earth, yet we have a homelessness problem? People going hungry every day? Really?
How about less RICH PEOPLE money spent on stupid excessive hobbies, and more spent on actually SOLVING SOME PROBLEMS.
Re: (Score:2)
However: this is one of the most wasteful and stupid things I've ever heard of. Only some rich dude(s), with apparently nothing better to do with their money and time, would waste 42 million dollars on some shit like this. How many poor people could benefit from judicious application of $42M? Charities? Development projects? How much would Habitat for Humanity, for instance, be able to accomplish with that much money?
Noting that the recent US Presidential Inaugural events [time.com] (swearing-in and party) cost between $175M and $200M. The events for Obama and Trump were both in that ballpark, though Trump's was the more expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
(making an assumption that I don't think that's a stupid waste of money, too)
I very specifically remember thinking a week or two ago that if I was elected POTUS, I wouldn't bother with nonsense like that, and when asked by the Press, I'd tell them "I've got a big job ahead of me, I really don't have time to throw big parties."
Re: (Score:2)
he did; some of those homeless are amazon warehouse employees. (n.b. if you sleep with your head on a smiling box it cushions the harsh sidewalk.)
When people hear I'm in favor of gov't housing (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I really wanted to correct you and point out that Jeff Bezos has donated much more then 42 million dollars to charities but it doesn't look like he has. Many other Billionaires have pledged to give away at least half their fortune before they die. Bezos has not: https://givingpledge.org/ [givingpledge.org]
Looks like he is a greedy git!
Re: (Score:2)
How much money is wasted on the NFL? NHL?
Re: (Score:3)
You can "build low-PPM TCXO oscillators" and you can't find a job that keeps you from being "one of the POOR PEOPLE" in this economy?
WTH?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
That $42 million didn't just evaporate - it was spent on things. Probably including a lot of engineering, performed by mechanical engineers with salaries in the 60-80k USD range, and machinists with pay rates in the (yearly equivalent) 30-120k range. Also construction workers, similarly in the 30-120k range. And restaurant workers, truck drivers, titanium refiners, etc. All of whom are going to spend that money or invest it in relatively short-term family investments. All in all not a bad way of expa
Re: (Score:2)
Because throwing money at some problems doesn't make them go away.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, then i would think then that you are THE target audience. So you are either 1) jealous or 2) have lost your sense of wonder.
42million over 10,000 years works out to $420 a year, so smoke some green and chill the fuck out bro.
its a god damned art piece, and a pretty cool engineering challenge to boot.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, according to conservatives if you are poor it is because you are lazy.
Whereas that kind of broad libel against an entire political spectrum isn’t laziness per se, it’s just lazy thinking.
Also in the works ... (Score:2)
Bezos is building a Prime 10,000 Year Clock, that will run to completion in 2 days.
Re: (Score:2)
Clock already useful (Score:5, Insightful)
The Clock is already illuminating with stark clarity the further decline of Slashdot into a realm of howling luddite monkeys.
Ironically prooabiy many of the same people complaining about the clock are the same ones that complain modern electronics are no longer durable.
If anyone wants to know the deeper reasoning behind why the clock exists, read the book "The Clock Of The Long Now: Time and Responsibility" [amazon.com].
And in "Irony Of The Week news" .... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you think you're funny or something?
I've got bad news, you're just stupid.
press the button every 108 minutes... (Score:2)
Am I the only one (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Having a lot of money apparently leads to idiocy.
Meh (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It keeps uses Solar Noon as it's time zone, so it adjusts every day or at least every day that has enough solar light at solar noon
Why not carbon dating clock (Score:2)
Giant piece of calibrated carbon will work as well. If it is big enough, its isotopes can be measured using a simple handheld machine and it will have no moving parts or environmental effect. Ok, it won't have display that human eye can see it but then its remote location will prevent that as well.
Are they going to add a math filled with avout? (Score:3)
the real question (Score:2)
Come on now! (Score:2)
New Zen for the Ages (Score:2)
If you bury a clock in a mountain, does it still tell the time?
It's a front (Score:3)
For Jeff Bezos' Lex Luthor lair.
More over-rich people. (Score:2)
We need more over-rich humans, they obviously know best how to wisely govern the wealth they are blessed to control. That's why the world is so good for everyone, and getting better.
Consider that we know the world's wealthy elite gather and associate quite a bit. They've had access to near all info for a while now, control the majority of the world's resources, and we've still got war and hunger. Less than a 100 humans could gather and end most, if not all, of the world's major issues tomorrow and there wou
My name is Jeff Bezos, king of kings (Score:2)
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away."
Nothing but a vanity project for someone who wants to be immortal.
Gregorian calendar and the leap year (Score:2)
The Gregorian calendar will start getting out of sync with the tropical year by at least a day after 7700 years.
Despite its average accurate over long periods we should dump the Gregorian calender. The periodic correction tends to make the days for solstice swing wildly between extremes.
Also September, October, November and December are archaically named and do not appear at the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th months. (or we should go back to using March as the first month of the year. but I'm not suggesting some od
Re: (Score:2)
the only accurate calendars over that timespan are those that depend on astronomical observations that need to be done periodically in the future and can't be done ahead of time. doesn't matter what calendar is used, by 12018 it will be wrong
Re: (Score:2)
I just want the predictions of astronomical mechanics to be accurate to about a day over a longer period than that clock. That's reasonable, I'm not asking for infinite precision.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone know? I saw no reference to a power source.
You didn't try very hard. From TFA: The clock is powered by a large weight hanging on a gear, built out of materials durable enough to keep time for 10 millennia.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a 10,000 year clock, not a perpetual clock
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
By analysis
Re: (Score:2)
I dunno, there's a lot of engineering that goes into it, and that may be applied to other things.
It's not like they're just buying a solid gold Lamborghini.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The NRA isn't what's blocking gun laws (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
SCOTUS justices can die unexpectedly. See A. Scalia.
Even several could die, given the number of guns in this country...