New Data Shows Netflix's Number of Movies Has Gone Down By Thousands of Titles Since 2010 68
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Business Insider: If you thought Netflix's movie selection had been lacking lately, you're right. The streaming service's amount of movies has dipped by over 2,000 titles since 2010, while its number of TV shows has nearly tripled. Third-party Netflix search engine Flixable compiled data that shows a dramatic shift in Netflix's priorities in recent years. In 2010, Netflix had 530 TV shows compared to 6,755 movies. Now, in 2018, the amount of TV shows has nearly tripled to 1,569, and the amount of movies offered has decreased to 4,010. It's no secret that Netflix has focused more on TV shows and less on movies in recent years, but now we have a visual representation of just how significant that focus has become.
This isn't Netflix's fault (Score:5, Interesting)
The major movie studios and content owners did not want to see Netflix become another Apple iTunes, which would allow them to set the prices of movies and have control over content distribution, so raised the licensing fees to astronomical levels. And of course, players like Disney saw how controlling the content distribution in this way could be very profitable, and they have no intention of making those sorts of deals again. the genie is out of the bottle and it is not going back in.
But that's fine. The original offerings from Netflix are often amazing, so it's no big loss.
Re: (Score:2)
It's Netflix's intent. Lower costs, higher discoverability, more hours of content for people to binge.
Meanwhile, good video stores are topping 50,000 titles
Re: This isn't Netflix's fault (Score:4, Insightful)
Nevermind that, serialized (TV) shows have massively improved in content quality. Even if they had the money and the technology, they wouldn't have done shows like they're doing now, rather the studios would have just saved that talent for feature length content.
Meanwhile, most high budget movies have been big disappointments over the last 5 years.
Re: This isn't Netflix's fault (Score:4, Insightful)
Meanwhile, most high budget movies have been big disappointments over the last 5 years.
This. Although it's true audiences have gravitated toward the binge afforded to Netflix users, there has been a considerable dearth of quality movies of late, with Hollywood productions long on sequel, and short on innovative, thought-provoking releases.
Re: (Score:3)
I haven't seen a video rental store in some time, though. Just Redbox with their few dozen titles at most of the grocery stores around here. I'm sure there still are video rental stores somewhere, but most of the small ones were bought out by the big chains, and then the big chains closed most of their stores when Netflix and Amazon prime became popular. The "long tail" is gone in many areas. It's almost impossible to find DVD's to rent that are more than a year old. Amazon offers some older titles, bu
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is a weird supply of streaming movies, it's hit or miss about what's available or not. My Roku lets me search by title and it will show what supported streaming service has it. So, no streaming service apparently has Age of Ultron except for a very high "rental" price, whereas you can get the relatively new Guardians of the Galaxy 2 on Netflix. Other movies I want to see are a premium service on Amazon (ie, first buy the expensive subscription, then add an extra few dollars for the movie).
So movies
Re: (Score:1)
Except it's not really working out that way. I watch significantly less Netflix these days because I can't find anything good to watch. I'll watch one program or another over a short period of time, not because I want to, but because I couldn't find anything else to watch.
The interface is terrible, the suggestions bite and there's no way of just scrolling through long lists of movies on my Roku or PS3, which means that I'm completely at the mercy of either luck or 3rd party sites that catalog the netflix ca
Re: (Score:2)
It's Netflix's intent. Lower costs, higher discoverability, more hours of content for people to binge.
Meanwhile, good video stores are topping 50,000 titles
How are you defining discoverability? Netflix's app seems ruthlessly dedicated to limiting the number of titles anyone sees.
True, but I wish we'd stop letting Disney (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
As the brits used to say "Lay back and think of England"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Whether it's their fault or not, it cost them my subscription a few years ago and I'm seeing nothing that justifies signing back up.
I don't want 'original content', I want access to all content, at a reasonable price.
Re: (Score:2)
I would like to see the movies though. I will never pay Disney directly though. And it's not just a Netflix problem, other streaming services feel the pinch. They do have DVD/bluray movie content though, just like any rental store.
Most was crap that won't be missed by many (Score:1)
My interest in their content peaked (massively!) early on with their DVD service, hit a big soft patch for a few years, and now their own-branded content is at least worth the few bucks it costs for a streaming account.
And they don't try to fuck me over a barrel like Comcast tries to every single day with junk mail - 4 kinds. Netflix will get my money until they can fuck Comcast over that same barrel.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is that it's the crap that's staying. While Pacific Rim disappears, Atlantic Rim stays. Just look in any of the genre categories: mountains of garbage and few, if any, remaining gems. The main reason I even have a subscription anymore is that my wife watches a few programs on it.
Old News (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You kniow (Score:3)
I'd trade every Disney movie for more Daredevil and Jessica Jones.
The best thing Netflix did was oicking up Longmire.
I wish they'd do it for other shows that were abruptly cancelled that ended on cliffhangers and needed a lot more episodes to finish their story arcs...
Re: (Score:3)
Except Daredevil and Jessica Jones are Marvel, and so are owned by Disney. Disney can't just remove it to their own streaming platform when it debuts, presumably, but they probably won't license any new shows with characters they own unless it will appear exclusively on Disney.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it that hard to make up new super heroes?
I mean, I am not a comic book person so they are all unknown characters to me already.
Just start a new comic book line and make up some characters. Build it up over time.
How much of that is crap...? (Score:2)
How much of that decrease is Netflix dropping a bunch of junk that nobody watches? Netflix tracks this, which is why a really popular movie is streamed from a local point of presence, while a title that nobody watches is streamed from some POP far away.
Re: (Score:2)
If it's junk that nobody watches then it has no commercial value, resulting in Netflix having bugger all costs to provide it.
Sure, NPV on one junk movie might only be a few dollars but NPV on 50,000 junk movies adds up - and that's before you take into account the additional user base that broader catalogue will attract.
Yes, the concept is dead. Back to local rentals. (Score:2)
Netflix initially gave us the dream that we could pay $10, even $20 a month and have access to most (or even just a significant number) of the movies that we would be interested in watching. That has effectively come true for most music, but not for movies. It was unfortunately not to be once the movie content owners decided to hike their licensing prices or outright deny Netflix in favor of starting their own streaming services.
It's kind of understandable, once everyone realized that Netflix was a threat t
Not just streaming (Score:5, Interesting)
This isn't just streaming. I use disc service also and now have over a dozen moves waiting in my queue with "Unknown" as the availability. Some for over a YEAR NOW. Most aren't even obscure, like Matrix Revolutions and Gladiator. Really? Some dork broke/lost/stole a disc and now Netflix won't even replace it with at least one copy???
Re: (Score:1)
I had the same thing. So I compared my unwatched DVD list to the local library online catalog and 98% were there! So I rented the missing 2% and cancelled DVD rental. The city library catalog is just ok but the Santa Clara County Libraries are terrific. AND they take requests for new purchases,. Up to 20 DVDs at a time, crazy
Re: (Score:2)
>"Weird. You must mean Gladiator from 1992, because the Russel Crowe one is available."
Yes, the original mega-hit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Not just streaming (Score:5, Interesting)
This isn't just streaming. I use disc service also and now have over a dozen moves waiting in my queue with "Unknown" as the availability.
I currently have about 80 movies in the "Unknown" availability section, and you're right, plenty of them are not in any way small or obscure. Several of them have literally been "Unknown" for over five years. I even have one that was released in 2005 and it's still unknown availability.
However, it's even worse than that. Since the beginning of 2018 (almost on the dot, Jan 1st), even the movies that ARE in the supposedly-available part of the disc queue, they all list as "Short wait" on my queue, rather than actually available to ship immediately.
I don't know what Netflix's definition of a "short" wait is, but I haven't received any of those since the start of the year. It reached the point that, if I wanted to actually GET any disc service I'm fucking paying for (yeah, even if they don't ship you anything, you still pay), I had to review my streaming queue and add all those movies to my disc queue too. Wouldn't you know, streamable movies are all available for immediate-ship as discs too. No "short wait" on any of those.
The timing of this right at the start of the year makes me feel like this was something deliberate, their latest attempt to sabotage the disc service to justify ending it. I mean I can see a lot of people having that thought, "Why pay for disc service when all I'm receiving are movies I could just stream anyway?" I don't know if it's different for anyone else, but I sure can't get any non-streamable movies in the last two months.
Re:Not just streaming (Score:4, Insightful)
I would guess that Netflix has closed a lot of distribution centers for discs and has drastically changed their disc acquisition and replacement rates, which results in a smaller number of discs available to remaining disc customers.
IMHO, the dream was the entire movie universe was available -- you were no longer limited by the local stores limited inventory. Now I guess that's over.
Having TV shows is better than movies (Score:2)
This is probably a good move. I'd rather watch older TV shows than movies any day. Usually, I already have the bluray of a movie or I've seen it in a theater long before Netflix gets it on their network. And if I like a movie, I'll spend the $20 to have a permanent copy of it. I would never trust Netflix or any streaming service to keep it around forever.
Older TV Shows however are almost impossible to find to buy or are horrendously expensive to get all the seasons. Having them on Netflix makes it very e
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've had a list of about 20 movies in my 'Saved' list that have unknown availability dates. And I've had that same list (more or less) for a few years. Every once in a while, I just go online and buy my own DVD/BluRay.
I have run into a few movies that genuinely have never been released to DVD in the USA. Oddly, they were available from European sources. And with a region code hacked player, that's fine with me.
Poor quality movies (Score:2)
Most of the movies they have left are pretty poor quality movies that you'd find in the bargain bin at Walmart.
I think the movie studios may be shooting themselves in the foot on this -- most of the recent movies i've seen on Netflix suck, which makes me less likely to even venture to a theater to see a first-run movie. Since I watch Netflix instead of TV, I don't see ads for new movies, and I don't see them in the theater so I have little idea what new movies are out.
So I'm kind of living in a Netflix movi
Re: (Score:2)
Trash. (Score:2, Interesting)
Disney would have to offer more than Netflix and cheaper for me to consider them. I like Netflix and I am totally against the way the movie cartels are trying to recreate the very thing I hated and the very thing Netflix disrupted - packaged silos of content requiring multiple channels for huge subscription rates. I've got a mortgage, I need a new car and many other things I need to spend my money on before I go into this frivolous bullshit and make multimillionaires, who pander to social causes without hel
Who would have tought (Score:3)
Let me predict the future again. Netflix will raise prices, and offer crappier content. This will happen as long as they win more market share. If they become a dominant player, they will be just as ugly as cable and satellite.
Re: (Score:2)
Lots more choice.
This. Lots more choice at Netflix. Even more at the public library. Netflix's streaming movie catalog sucks.
Building my own Netflix (Score:1)
Problem is finding content for sale I give two shits about. Will gladly pay for DVD or Blu Ray of anything worth watching. I've spent hours
... days of collective time browsing through Netflix/Blu Ray/DVD indexes and the overwhelming majority of it I couldn't give a shit about.
Paying for new content after it's generated is way cheaper for me than a Netflix subscription and I get to keep it forever without availability/streaming/quality bullshit.
As it is I'm finding myself applying algorithms to clean up v