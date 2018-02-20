Judge Rules AT&T Can't See Trump White House Communications About Time Warner Merger 20
The judge presiding over the Justice Department's attempt to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger has ruled that the White House's private communications on the merger will not be released. The Verge reports: When the department said in November that it would sue to block the mega-merger, thoughts immediately turned to the White House. President Trump has made no secret of his disdain for CNN, and some watchers questioned whether the White House's hand was present, guiding the Justice Department as a way to exact revenge on the Time Warner-owned property. The Justice Department has denied any wrongdoing, and said it is only looking to block the merger on the grounds that it is anti-competitive. But to prove the theory, AT&T and Time Warner requested communications between the Justice Department and White House that could have shown the department was engaging in "selective enforcement." In today's decision, the judge on the case said the companies had fallen "far short" of the legal bar required to receive the documents.
2008 and Onward: Too big to jail, Eric Holder: "The size of some of these institutions becomes so large that it does become difficult for us to prosecute them when we are hit with indications that if you do prosecute, if you do bring a criminal charge, it will have a negative impact on the national economy."
The AT&T merger is being blocked on the grounds it is bad for the consumer and AT&T and Time Warner are already on record stating it will allow them to raise prices.
Just because "Trump" does not excuse you for your poor logic on how bad this merger would be for consumers.
AT&T and Time Warner simply should not be merging.
And you thinking the merger would be good just because of "Trump" does not speak well of your ability to think.
The merger between AT&T and Time-Warner should be blocked. This is a case of the president doing the right thing for corrupt reasons, which I suppose we should take as a win.
But ultimately, I suspect the merger will go forward. AT&T and Time-Warner simply have better lawyers than the Trump administration.
This is a case of the president doing the right thing for corrupt reasons, which I suppose we should take as a win.
This is true, but the fact you and I can agree on something like this is a really bad omen.
Well, you may believe it's the right action for the wrong reason, but this decision means you can't prove it.
I think we can prove that it's the right action, anyway. We just can't prove that it's for the wrong reason.
:-)
More courts need to step in line or get out of the way via impeachment if necessary.
The one best reason not to impeach Trump is named Mike Pence. Last person you want as president is a right-wing fundamentalist fascist Christian controlling all of the nukes.
Huge companies merging is bad for America. Does no one realize that? Who fucking cares about the presidents motivations. Hyper-consolidation and the resulting lack of competition exacerbates every problem with our countries "free market" (LOL, free market)
